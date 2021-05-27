This week strong weanling males sold to £1080 for a 550kg Limousin (£196) a 280kg Simmental made £835 (£298) a 295kg Simmental sold to £835 (£283) a 315kg Hereford sold to £880 (£315) and a 220kg Simmental sold to £725 (£330).

Weanling heifers sold to £980 for a 415kg Limousin (£236) a 265kg Charolais sold to £635 (£240) with a 260kg Limousin to £600 (£231).

Sample prices as follows;

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £1080 (£196) 560kg Limousin to £1060 (£189) and a 415kg Limousin to £805. Magheraveely producer 315kg Hereford to £880 (£279) and a 295kg Hereford to £760. Rosslea producer 280kg Simmental to £835 (£298) 295kg Simmental to £835 (£283) 355kg Simmental to £820, 305kg Simmental to £815, and a 220kg Simmental to £725 (£330); Kinawley producer 400kg Shorthorn beef to £825. Fivemiletown producer 355kg Limousin to £720 and 280kg Limousin to £670. Enniskillen producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £695.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 415kg Limousin to £980 (£236) Newtownbutler producer 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 345kg Limousin to £785, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 385kg Charolais to £700. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £700, 310kg Charolais to £660, 265kg Charolais to £635 (£240) 275kg Charolais to £600, 340kg Charolais to £600, 260kg Limousin to £600 (£231) and 250kg Charolais to £500.