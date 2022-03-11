Strong winds expected this weekend as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The weather warning for wind comes into force at 3am on Sunday, until 2pm.

Strong winds are likely to track up the Irish Sea through Sunday, with winds possibly reaching 50mph-60mph in coastal areas.

The core of the stronger winds will track northwards throughout Sunday over the region.

Image: Met Office

There is a small chance of winds exceeding this, possibly reaching severe gales along more exposed coastal regions, with winds reaching up to 65mph.

This may lead to some poor coastal conditions and transport disruption.

What to expect:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer