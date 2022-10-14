News you can trust since 1963
Stunning 25 acre country estate, with impressive Georgian style gentleman's residence and equestrian hub, on the market in Northern Ireland for offers over £1,950,000

A jaw-dropping 25 acre country estate, with an impressive Georgian style gentleman's residence and comprehensive equestrian hub, is now on the market in Northern Ireland for offers over £1,950,000.

By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
As if that wasn't enough, Mullaghmossan House, situated on the Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, also boasts a range of workshops, outbuildings and yards.

Offered to the market by Colin Graham Residential, the Georgian style home includes seven double bedrooms, with the principal suite offering a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

Indeed, all but one of the other six bedrooms enjoy en suite facilities, with three of them comprising walk-in wardrobes.

On the market: Mullaghmossan House, Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

    There is an entertainment room with a fitted bar area, a large open plan lounge through kitchen, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, a separate ground flower shower room and a first floor laundry room, to mention just a few.

    The fitted bar has a seating area and range of matching shelving and store units. There is a cinema projector system and built in speaker system, and the hardwood double glazed French doors lead to the patio area.

    The equestrian hub, to the north of the estate, comprises 3,000 sq ft of stabling (with tack room, feed room and store), a dry bay/wet bay/lunging pen, Martin Collins CLOPF sand arena, horse walker, concrete yard, 2,000 sq ft workshop (with adjoining one bedroom annex), and over 20 acres of quality agricultural land.

    The circa 22 acres of quality agricultural land is made up of a number of separate fields.

    To the south of the estate there is a concrete yard, service area and 2,000 sq ft workshop with 9.5m wide hangar door and lean to store/stabling.

    Twin entrance pillars, with electric operated entrance gates and intercom entry system, lead to a long, sweeping driveway, generous parking areas and gardens finished in lawn, mature trees and paved patio area.

    The detached stone outbuilding houses a triple garage (currently utilised as a home gym), golf simulator/games room and first floor, self-contained, two-bedroom apartment/annex.

    Whilst enjoying quiet, semi-rural surroundings, the property is only a short commute from Belfast, surrounding towns, local amenities, and a wide array of excellent schools.The selling agent, Colin Graham Residential, remarks: “Seldom do we come across properties of this ilk; you will not be disappointed.”

    Key Features:

    - 25 acre country estate

    - Impressive Georgian style gentleman's residence (c.8,000 sq ft)

    - 7 Bedrooms (6 En Suite); 700 sq ft principal suite

    - Four separate reception areas

    - Hardwood double glazing, mostly sliding sash

    - Dual heating system; oil and air source heat pump

    - Triple garage; golf/games room; two-bed apartment

    - 2,000 sq ft workshop, yard and service area

    - Comprehensive equestrian hub (3,000 sq ft of stabling; lunging pen; sand arena; horse walker; yard and 2,000 sq ft workshop with one bed annex)

    - 20 acres of quality agricultural land

    View the listing here, or contact Colin Graham Residential on Tel. 028 90 832 832.

