Whilst enjoying quiet, semi-rural surroundings, the property is only a short commute from Belfast, surrounding towns, local amenities, and a wide array of excellent schools. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

As if that wasn't enough, Mullaghmossan House, situated on the Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, also boasts a range of workshops, outbuildings and yards.

Offered to the market by Colin Graham Residential, the Georgian style home includes seven double bedrooms, with the principal suite offering a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

Indeed, all but one of the other six bedrooms enjoy en suite facilities, with three of them comprising walk-in wardrobes.

On the market: Mullaghmossan House, Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

Most Popular

There is an entertainment room with a fitted bar area, a large open plan lounge through kitchen, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, a separate ground flower shower room and a first floor laundry room, to mention just a few.

The fitted bar has a seating area and range of matching shelving and store units. There is a cinema projector system and built in speaker system, and the hardwood double glazed French doors lead to the patio area.

The equestrian hub, to the north of the estate, comprises 3,000 sq ft of stabling (with tack room, feed room and store), a dry bay/wet bay/lunging pen, Martin Collins CLOPF sand arena, horse walker, concrete yard, 2,000 sq ft workshop (with adjoining one bedroom annex), and over 20 acres of quality agricultural land.

The circa 22 acres of quality agricultural land is made up of a number of separate fields.

Advertisement

Mullaghmossan House, situated on the Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, also boasts a range of workshops, outbuildings and yards. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

To the south of the estate there is a concrete yard, service area and 2,000 sq ft workshop with 9.5m wide hangar door and lean to store/stabling.

Twin entrance pillars, with electric operated entrance gates and intercom entry system, lead to a long, sweeping driveway, generous parking areas and gardens finished in lawn, mature trees and paved patio area.

The detached stone outbuilding houses a triple garage (currently utilised as a home gym), golf simulator/games room and first floor, self-contained, two-bedroom apartment/annex.

Advertisement

Whilst enjoying quiet, semi-rural surroundings, the property is only a short commute from Belfast, surrounding towns, local amenities, and a wide array of excellent schools.The selling agent, Colin Graham Residential, remarks: “Seldom do we come across properties of this ilk; you will not be disappointed.”

A stunning twenty five acre country estate with impressive Georgian style gentleman’s residence. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

Key Features:

- 25 acre country estate

Advertisement

- Impressive Georgian style gentleman's residence (c.8,000 sq ft)

- 7 Bedrooms (6 En Suite); 700 sq ft principal suite

There's a Comprehensive Equestrian Hub (3,000 sq ft of stabling; lunging pen; sand arena; horse walker; yard and 2,000 sq ft workshop with one bed annex). Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

- Four separate reception areas

Advertisement

- Hardwood double glazing, mostly sliding sash

- Dual heating system; oil and air source heat pump

- Triple garage; golf/games room; two-bed apartment

- 2,000 sq ft workshop, yard and service area

Advertisement

- Comprehensive equestrian hub (3,000 sq ft of stabling; lunging pen; sand arena; horse walker; yard and 2,000 sq ft workshop with one bed annex)

On the market: Mullaghmossan House, Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

- 20 acres of quality agricultural land

View the listing here, or contact Colin Graham Residential on Tel. 028 90 832 832.

Advertisement

Twin entrance pillars, with electric operated entrance gates and intercom entry system, lead to a long, sweeping driveway, generous parking areas and gardens finished in lawn, mature trees and paved patio area. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

The equestrian hub, to the north of the estate, comprises 3,000 sq ft of stabling. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

There is an entertainment room with a fitted bar area, a large open plan lounge through kitchen, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, a separate ground flower shower room and a first floor laundry room, to mention just a few. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

Advertisement

The selling agent, Colin Graham Residential, remarks: “Seldom do we come across properties of this ilk; you will not be disappointed.” Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

There is an entertainment room with a fitted bar area, a large open plan lounge through kitchen, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, a separate ground flower shower room and a first floor laundry room, to mention just a few. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

A jaw-dropping 25 acre country estate, with an impressive Georgian style gentleman's residence and comprehensive equestrian hub, is now for sale in Northern Ireland for offers over £1,950,000. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

Offered to the market by Colin Graham Residential, the Georgian style home includes seven double bedrooms, with the principal suite offering a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Image: www.colingrahamresidential.com

Advertisement