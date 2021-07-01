Success for 5 Ways Lofts, Newry

Alan Darragh from Cullybackey, his hen was winning for the third time this season.

The 1st Open winner from Fermoy (3) - The Slatie cock is a direct son of our No.1 pair which contains the best of Hardy Krüger, David Hutchinson and Wayne Doonan of Dromore bloodlines.

This is the second open winner this pair has bred to date. The 1st Open winner from Fermoy (4) a Blue cock is from a son of this couple paired to a grand-daughter of de Jan from Cock Crow Breeding Stud. We would just like to take this opportunity to thank the men above for the superb bloodlines obtained over the past few seasons, and a special mention of thanks to Stanley McKinstry of Dromara for all his help and advice, over these past few years. Thanks to Conor McCabe for the info, some racing into the hot-bed of Newry City, two 1st Open wins in just three weeks is some racing.

NIPA 4th Fermoy 348/4,891 – 1-1G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1226, 2-2G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1219, 3-3G M/M G Delaney 1218, 4-1D J Gregory & Sons Colin 1216, 5-2D J Gregory & Sons 1216, 6-1E G Douglas Wilton Cross 1211, 7-4G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1211, 8-5G Chloe Chambers Newry & Dist 1211, 9-6G J F McCabe & Son 1206, 10-3D J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1205, 11-7G J F McCabe & Son 1204, 12-8G McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1198, 13-2E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1196, 14-9G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1195, 15-10G Ron Williamson 1193, 16-1B S & N Maginty Muckamore 1193, 17-11G Ron Williamson 1189, 18-1C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1187, 19-3E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1185, 20-12G W McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1185.

Johnston Eagleson has best birds in Ballymena, winning 1st in the MAC.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 29/320 – Karl Murphy Coalisland & District 1112, Brendan Morgan Coalisland & District 1109, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Premier 1106.

Section B 64/900 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1193, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & District 1183, J Eagleson & Sons 1139.

Section C 36/464 – McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1187, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1178, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1178.

Roy Clements timed the winner in Harryville HPS, training paying dividends.

Section D 39/534 –J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1216, J Gregory & Sons 1216, Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1205.

Section E 73/1158 – Geoff Douglas Wilton Cross 1211, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1196, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1185.

Section F 27/322 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1166, McGimpsey Bros Ards HPS 1144, McGimpsey Bros 1143.

Section G 45/927 – J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1226, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1219, Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1218.

The 3rd Fermoy 1st Open winner for J F McCabe of Newry. Slate cock 1st Open Fermoy 14,868b, 37th Open Roscrea 24,150b, 42nd Open Gowran Park 25,621b and 157th Open 27,607b.

Section H 35/266 – Alan Kelly Omagh & District 1157, David Booth Mourne & District 1155, David Booth 1154.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy (4) Saturday 26th June 2021 – Liberation at 8.00am, wind Lt North NW

NIPA Sect A Clubs

The 4th Fermoy 1st Open winner for J F McCabe of Newry. Blue cock also 11th Open Fermoy 1419b, 21st Open 14,868b, 23rd Open Gowran Park 23,607b and 80th Open Castletown 20,042b.

Coalisland & District – K Murphy 1112, B Morgan 1109, 1091, K Murphy 1078, B Morgan 1055, 1054.

Coleraine Premier HPS 8/90 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1106, J Hanson 1106, 1101, A McDonnell 1094, J Hanson 1089, P O’Connor 1087. Well done Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin who win Fermoy. Congratulations to Dominic, Gregory and Gerry, nice win in a tight day.

Coleraine & County Derry - Bridget McCrudden 1080, Terence McCrudden1071, Terence McCrudden 1035, 1011W & W Murdock 945. Bridget timed the same cock that won 2nd Talbenny.

Dungannon – Mariusz Pawlak 1016, K Shannon 1006, Mariusz Pawlak 999.

Windsor Social – R & J Parke 1092, B & R Watton 1059, R & J Parke 1057, A & M Boyle 1051, 1037, R McCann 1033. Well done to Jason Parke winner of the last inland race off the year.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Karl Murphy from Coalisland 1st Sect A Fermoy and same hen had already won 1st Sect Gowran Park.

Amelia Earhart – Jimmy Quigley & Son 884, William McCloskey 866, 828, Hugh Hegarty 680. Fermoy result big well done to Jimmy this pigeon is the same way bread as last week winner for Eamon Quigley. Well done Jimmy Quigley in a very hard race for Derry fanciers and well done to William with two and Hugh as well.

Derry & District 3/11 – J & G Ramsey 650, 515.

Foyle RPS – Tony Bradley 929, 912, 864, Paul Maxwell 753. Well done to Tony Bradley and the main person in the background working away Helen, winning an exceedingly difficult race with many birds AWOL.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1060, 1027, 1020, 991, 978, H Crawford 840.

Londonderry PRS 3/33 – L Flanagan & Son 935, B Freeman 928, L Flanagan & Son 885, 810, 810. Well done to Leo once again dominating the result in the Waterside club this week.

Maiden City 6/27 – Coyle Bros 669, P McLaughlin 613, T Rodgers 602, Concannon Bros 590, P McLaughlin 567, Concannon Bros 549. Very tough race from Fermoy with sporadic returns but very well done to Micky and Don Coyle taking the club honours.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1155, 1154, 1050, John Convey 986, 972, 968.

Omagh & District – A Kelly 1157, K Armstrong 1036, 1030, 993, 990, 980.

Strabane & District 6/30 – Jay Walsh 1071, D Mullan 967, 957, Jay Walsh 936, D Mullan 865, 848. Massive well done again to Jay Walsh and his super Mealy once again winning the club for the 5th time this season, well done Jay.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/82 – Young McManus & Sons 1104, 1090, 1082, 1078, 1078, 1078. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1078.

Ballymena & District – J Eagleson & Sons 1183, 1139, 1118, 1109, 1109, 1101. Johnston Eagleson & Sons had the winner with a 2 year old blue chequer hen sitting on eggs. She was 12 minutes clear in both club and Combine. Sire is Van den Bulck from P & D Stud and dam is half Louis Thijs from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill, That’s, 9 x 1st Club’s for the Eagleson lofts this season.

Ballymoney HPS 13/227 – D Dixon 1131, 1109, J McDowell & Sons 1106, D & H Stuart 1099, J Connolly 1069, L Neill 1066. This is the result from the fourth Fermoy an extremely hard race into a north-east wind my winner today is a Rudy van Reeth widowhood cock, this cock won the Mid Antrim Combine as a young last year. DD.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/85 – J McDowell & Sons 1106, L Neill 1066, W Blair 1010.

Dervock RPS 5/70 - D & H Stuart 1099, D Devenney 1045, D & H Stuart 1037.

Broughshane & District 6/104 – A Purvis 1070, 1040, D Houston & Son 1038, T & M Morrow 1017, Mrs V Gage 996, D Houston & Son 996.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1083, 1049, 1049. The winning hen was scoring for the third time this year, 3 x 1sts is consistent racing. Not many of them about.

Crumlin & District HPS 3/36 – McConville Bros 1037, Fleming Bros 1004, G Grant 994, McConville Bros 947.

Harryville HPS 5/63 – R H Clements 1103, Sam Crawford 1095, J Rock 1092, R H Clements 1075, D Craig 1070, R H Clements 1065. Hard day winner for Roy Clements, yet another having the best Vermeerbergen and Sagan lines.

Kells & District 4/41 – H Boyd 1095, Surgenor Bros 1095, S Murphy 1088, H Boyd 1074, Surgenor Bros 1066, S Murphy 1041. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1095, Sam Murphy 1088, 1002.

Muckamore HPS 7/84 – S & N Maginty 1193, 1126, 1095, 1087, 1083, S J Bones and Trevor Yates 1025.

Rasharkin & District 8/79 – H Cubitt 1034, A C & T Tweed 1032, R J & W J Reid 1030, H Cubitt 1011, A C & T Tweed 988, Trevor Whyte 986. Danny Dixon – 1131, 1109. Congratulations to Harold Cubitt winning from today’s Fermoy.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1196, P Boyd 1138, 1114, J & E Calvin 1112, 1109, R D Calvin 1091. Congratulations to Eileen Calvin on winning her fifth race in Annaghmore this year. Winning bird this time is a yearling roundabout cock who was also 6th Open NIPA Skibbereen Yearling Nat last week. Looks like this cock won’t be far away this week as well. Well done Eileen and Jinkie.

Armagh HPS 7/126 – D C & P McArdle 1186, G & A Campbell 1154, 1136, I Parkes & Son 1135, R Parkes & Son 1131, I Parkes & Son 1129. Armagh H.P.S. results for what turned out to be a tricky enough race from Fermoy today. Taking the Red Card in both races today is the lofts of D C & P Mc Ardle with a good bird well out on its own.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1122, 1099, 1006.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1016, 951.

Bondhill Social – B & A Beattie 983, 966, 934.

Gilford & District 7/48 – Rafferty & Toman 1134, Moody Bros 1117, 1094, Rafferty & Toman 1088, C & H Beattie 1080, 1074.

Laurelvale – C & C Brown 990, 975, 953.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1153, 1139, 1126, 1110, 1090, 1088.

Lurgan Social 14/269 – J Barr 1153, C J & B Ferris 1150, J Barr 1149, C J & B Ferris 1147, 1136, J Barr 1135.

Markethill 4/35 – R McCracken 1021, B & P Baird 1019, R McCracken 1001, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 996, 972, R McCracken 964. Well done Richard, another win and good card.

Monaghan 10/202 – Keith Allister 1162, Patrick McFadden 1140, Cooney Bros 1134, Brendan Corley 1132, Keith Allister 1113, Patrick McFadden 1095. Congratulations to Keith Allister taking the Red Card today from Fermoy. This yearling was joint 1st for Keith in the last Fermoy race, good consistent bird!

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Brothers 1106, 1097, 1050. Well done to Larkin Bros taking the first three in the club today from Fermoy.

Wilton Cross 5/59 – Geoff Douglas 1211, 1166, 1136, 1108, H T & J Larkin 1097, Geoff Douglas 1094. Congratulations to Geoffrey Douglas on a fantastic card.

Hard race from 4th Fermoy – Top Card for Johnston Eagleson

The NIPA were back again in Fermoy in Co. Cork for the fourth time this season. Birds were released on Saturday 26th June at 8.00am in a north northwest wind and a tough race was to follow. Best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine were timed by Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District. Their winning 2 year old blue chequer hen sitting eggs 12 days topped the Combine by a clear 12 minutes. The hen was timed at 12.59pm for the 201 mile fly to the Cullybackey Road lofts to record a velocity of 1183 and finish 2nd Section B and 21st Open NIPA 4891 birds. Sire is Van den Bulck from the P & D Breeding Stud and dam is half Louis Thijs from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill. Johnston’s second bird and the Combine runner up was a yearling blue chequer cock timed at 13.11pm, this cock was winning it’s 6th club prize of the season including 1st club last week from the Skibbereen Yearling National. This cock is half-brother to the winner having the same Van den Bulck, sire and the dam is a granddaughter of the famous “Kittel” The Eagleson loft had 10 birds in the Top 20 of the Combine, had the best 5 birds in the town and recorded their second Combine win of the season. Other club winners included Young & McManus & Sons of Ahoghill on 1104, best associate member Roy Clements on 1103 and the Kells winner Harry Boyd on 1095. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 4th Fermoy - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1183, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1139, D Dixon Rasharkin 1131, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1118, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1109, D Dixon Rasharkin 1109, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1109, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1104, R H Clements Associate 1103, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1101, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1096, H Boyd Kells 1095, S Crawford Associate 1095, Surgenor Bros Kells 1095, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1094, J Rock Associate 1092, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1090, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1090, S Murphy Kells 1088, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1083, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1082, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1078, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1078, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1078, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1078, R H Clements Associate 1075, H Boyd Kells 1074, A Purvis Associate 1070, D Craig Associate 1070, Surgenor Bros Kells 1066, R H Clements Associate 1065, Balmer T Young & Sons Ahoghill 1055, R Service & Son Ballymena 1052.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier of the year - Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 319, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 284, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 109, D Dixon Rasharkin 109, Harry Boyd Kells 104.

Coleraine Triangle 4th Fermoy - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1106, J Hanson Coleraine Prem1106, J Hanson 1101, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1094, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1092, J Hanson 1089, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1087, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1081, Mrs B McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1080, J Hanson 1079, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1078, J Hanson 1075, L Hanson & Son 1074, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1071, B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1059.

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy (4) – Jay Walsh 1071, Dessie Walsh 967, 957, Jay Walsh 936, L Flanagan & Son 935, T Bradley 929, B Freeman 928, T Bradley 912, L Flanagan & Son 885, J Quigley & Son 884. This turned out to be a very difficult inland race with birds coming in all evening, but this didn’t stop Jay Walsh super yearling Mealy cock claiming the top spot yet again, well done Jay.

City of Derry Federation 4th Fermoy – L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 935, T Bradley Foyle 929, B Freeman Londonderry 928, T Bradley 912, L Flanagan & Son 885, J Quigley & Son Amelia Earhart 884, W McCloskey Amelia Earhart 866, T Bradley 864, W McCloskey 828, L Flanagan & Son 810.