Success for NI Holstein Young Breeders at National competition

The one-day event marked a welcome return to national competition, with local HYB members competing in the junior, intermediate and senior stockjudging and linear sections.

Northern Ireland HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton said:”Last year’s itinerary fell victim to the C19 pandemic, and although the HYB Weekend Rally isn’t taking place in 2021, we welcomed the opportunity to participate at National Competitions Day. The event attracts the top judges from regional HYB clubs across the UK.”

The Northern Ireland team didn’t disappoint, with several individuals and teams featuring on the leader board.

Max Watson from the Majestic Herd in Macosquin, Coleraine, was awarded first place overall in the junior section for the best reasons.

Joint second prize in the junior stockjudging competition went to Max Watson, and fellow competitor James Patton from the Carrowcroft Herd in Carrowdore, County Down.

The Northern Ireland HYB team, comprising of James Patton, Max Watson, Tom McKnight, Ryan McKnight, Robert Stewart and Chris Heenan, were placed fourth overall in the stockjudging competition.

In the linear section Harry Orr from the Ballyportery Herd in Cloughmills, County Antrim, claimed third prize in the intermediate class.

Working in tandem, Harry Orr and Ryan McKnight, Cairnrock Herd, Drumbo, made their way to fourth place in the intermediate linear team category.

Congratulations to everyone!

The prizes were presented by Richard Mallett and David Gadd, representing the HYB's principal sponsor Semex; and Holstein UK president John Jamieson, and immediate past president Robert Clare.

The NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club acknowledges the support of its mentors and coaches Andrew Kennedy and Geoffrey Patton.

