Successful Balmoral Show for Farm Families Health Checks team

It was there with a range of health partners offering cholesterol, and Body Mass Index (BMI) checks, along with diabetes screening, mental health assessment and general health advice.

There was also an emphasis on blood pressure checks, which is the health focus for the year ahead for the recently formed Northern Ireland Agri Rural Health Forum.

Farm Families co-ordinator, Christina Faulkner, said: “Farm Families Health Checks is very pleased to be a member of the Forum, and to be able to support its objectives through engagement opportunities like this.

The Farm Families Health Checks team from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, along with its partners, enjoyed a successful time at Balmoral Show, sharing important health advice.

“It was great to see so many call in and have this check completed. It’s so important that we know what our blood pressure reading is and get advice on the appropriate measures to take it if it is high. Small changes can make a difference, but it may also be necessary to have medical intervention so nurses were able to advise if any further follow-up was required.”

Dietitians from the Public Health Dietitians Group (PHDG) were on hand to talk about healthy eating, energy drinks, and eating well on a budget. Over 450 conversations were had with members of the public across the four days, and 93 per cent reported that they were quite, or very likely, to consider making a healthy dietary change as a result.

With farmers often exposed to high levels of noise in their daily lives, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) offered important hearing advice with discussions around hearing loss and tinnitus, hearing checks, hearing aids and how to access support and services.

For sun safety matters, visitors to the stand were able to speak to a Skin Cancer Nurse Specialist from Macmillan about sun safety while working long hours outdoors.

The Farm Families team is looking forward to a busy summer. If you would like to book the service please email [email protected] or contact 028 2563 5573