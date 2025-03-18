Successful first year for the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has highlighted the effectiveness of the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving productivity in its first year.

The scheme has benefitted approximately 8,000 eligible farm businesses with around £19.8 million in financial support in its inaugural year.

The minister reiterated his commitment to investing in environmental farming practices and rewarding farmers for providing environmental benefits alongside food production.

Designed to address the beef sector’s unique challenges, the BCR scheme focuses on increasing productivity and improving environmental sustainability.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

The scheme is being implemented over a four-year period and incentivises a progressive reduction in the age at slaughter each year.

In the first year (2024), the maximum age at slaughter target was 30 months. In the second year of the scheme, this has now reduced to 28 months for animals slaughtered during 2025.

Minister Muir commented: “I am glad to see 8,000 (98 per cent) eligible farm businesses opting into the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme which is supporting both a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced productivity.”

Payments will continue to issue to remaining farm businesses upon the completion of validations.

The minister added: “These payments demonstrate my commitment to supporting our farmers to enhance productivity whilst improving environmental sustainability in Northern Ireland.”

Registered online users of eligible farm businesses will receive their payment notification via DAERA messaging. Agents will receive the payment notification via DAERA message on behalf of the clients they opted in.

To receive notifications by e-mail and view payment details online, farm businesses must register with either NI Direct Account or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account. Registration for a DAERA online account can be completed at DAERA Online Services: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services or call 0300 200 7848 for support to get registered and ask to speak to the Single Application Team.