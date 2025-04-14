Successful solar pump demo event hosted by The Rivers Trust shows farmers' keen interest in agri-water sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rivers Trust recently hosted a well-attended solar pump demonstration event on a farm near Castlewellan, which showcased sustainable water management technology to local farmers. The event, held on April 10, introduced farmers to the benefits of solar pasture pumps, highlighting their positive impact on livestock health, farm efficiency, and water quality.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solar pumps operate using solar energy, ensuring functionality even in low-light conditions. By fencing off rivers and installing these pumps, livestock's direct access to streams and rivers is significantly reduced. This approach not only prevents pollution and land erosion but also provides a reliable alternative drinking source for livestock, promoting a healthier environment for them and improving water quality.

These innovative systems are available with partial funding under the DAERA-funded Sustainable Catchment Programme, making them an accessible solution for eligible farms within certain catchment areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demonstration, led by John Moag of Co Down-based Flux Enviro, was well-received by the attending farmers. Mr Moag detailed the installation process and the reliability of the technology, stressing how solar pumps can significantly reduce operational costs by eliminating the need for mains water and electricity.

Solar pumps can help prevent pollution, enhance water quality and are cost-effective and reliable even in low-light conditions.

The Rivers Trust’s Agricultural Advisor for the Dundrum catchment Laura Hopkins was pleased with the turnout and the positive feedback. "I am delighted to see such strong interest in sustainable, water-friendly farming practices. I want to thank the owner of the demo farm site and John Moag of Flux Enviro demonstrating the equipment and South Down MLA Andy McMurray for his interest and support.

“This demonstration not only highlighted how solar pumps prevent pollution and enhance water quality but also showed their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. The ability of solar pumps to facilitate riparian tree planting along banks is invaluable for carbon capture, bank stabilisation, and biodiversity, providing cooler, shaded water crucial for aquatic life," she said.

Given the overwhelming interest, The Rivers Trust plans to organise another event soon, aiming to include more farmers from the Dundrum area in the Sustainable Catchment Programme and are advising farmers to get in contact to be added to the mailing list for updated information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This successful event underscores the practical benefits of adopting innovative technologies like solar pumps, which contribute significantly to sustainable farming and environmental stewardship. The Rivers Trust continues to support local farmers with non-regulatory advice and assistance in accessing grant funding for such beneficial measures, Laura concluded.

For more information on upcoming events or the Sustainable Catchment Programme, please contact Laura Hopkins at [email protected] or by phone at 0753 8375 380.