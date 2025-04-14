Successful solar pump demo event hosted by The Rivers Trust shows farmers' keen interest in agri-water sustainability
Solar pumps operate using solar energy, ensuring functionality even in low-light conditions. By fencing off rivers and installing these pumps, livestock's direct access to streams and rivers is significantly reduced. This approach not only prevents pollution and land erosion but also provides a reliable alternative drinking source for livestock, promoting a healthier environment for them and improving water quality.
These innovative systems are available with partial funding under the DAERA-funded Sustainable Catchment Programme, making them an accessible solution for eligible farms within certain catchment areas.
The demonstration, led by John Moag of Co Down-based Flux Enviro, was well-received by the attending farmers. Mr Moag detailed the installation process and the reliability of the technology, stressing how solar pumps can significantly reduce operational costs by eliminating the need for mains water and electricity.
The Rivers Trust’s Agricultural Advisor for the Dundrum catchment Laura Hopkins was pleased with the turnout and the positive feedback. "I am delighted to see such strong interest in sustainable, water-friendly farming practices. I want to thank the owner of the demo farm site and John Moag of Flux Enviro demonstrating the equipment and South Down MLA Andy McMurray for his interest and support.
“This demonstration not only highlighted how solar pumps prevent pollution and enhance water quality but also showed their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. The ability of solar pumps to facilitate riparian tree planting along banks is invaluable for carbon capture, bank stabilisation, and biodiversity, providing cooler, shaded water crucial for aquatic life," she said.
Given the overwhelming interest, The Rivers Trust plans to organise another event soon, aiming to include more farmers from the Dundrum area in the Sustainable Catchment Programme and are advising farmers to get in contact to be added to the mailing list for updated information.
“This successful event underscores the practical benefits of adopting innovative technologies like solar pumps, which contribute significantly to sustainable farming and environmental stewardship. The Rivers Trust continues to support local farmers with non-regulatory advice and assistance in accessing grant funding for such beneficial measures, Laura concluded.
For more information on upcoming events or the Sustainable Catchment Programme, please contact Laura Hopkins at [email protected] or by phone at 0753 8375 380.