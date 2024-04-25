'Succession planning is key for a lasting, resilient and successful farm business', says Heather Wildman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event was organised by the Northern Health Trust, Rural Support, Compassionate Communities NI and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The event took a different approach to succession planning as the evening involved food, drama, inspiring stories and practical advice on planning for succession, which lead to an open forum of discussion on the topic.

Commenting on the succession planning workshop, Heather Wildman said: “It’s great being back in Northern Ireland and to see the women of the farm business taking up the reins and seeing the value and importance of succession planning within the farm business.

“It’s not an easy subject for many to approach, but by having that early conversation with everyone you will be able to establish the best plan forward for your family, ensuring a lasting, resilient and successful farm business.”

Transferring ownership of a farm business isn’t always straightforward, but the sooner you begin to plan the better.

Unexpected illness, farm accident or sudden death can happen to anyone, at any time, therefore it is so important to consider your options and discuss these with your family and make a will.

Farming families are traditionally very strong units and working together on future plans will further strengthen them both as individuals and collectively.

A participant who attended the event remarked: “Very informative; covered some areas I hadn’t even thought of and answered questions that I’d wondered about around succession. It was a very enjoyable evening; Heather gave a fabulous presentation and lots of thoughts to take away. The play at the beginning was so appropriate, real and thought provoking. A great idea to bring women together – a lot of valuable information from Heather.”

If you would like support with the succession plan for your family farm, or would like help in initiating those conversations, please call Rural Support on their free confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.