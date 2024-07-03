Moy Park is a well-respected brand.

A DELICIOUS Wagyu rump steak with mustard and bone marrow butter from ABP Linden’s food innovation and production team in Dungannon, County Tyrone, has been named Best New Product Development by an elite judging panel in the UK’s most prestigious food accolades – the Food Industry Awards organised by Food Management Today magazine.

Two Northern Ireland meat processing companies have won major awards in the UK’s most prestigious and respected meat celebration. Sam Butler celebrates their achievements.

The succulent steak was created by Linden in collaboration with Marks and Spencer’s (M&S) talented food team for shoppers across the UK and Ireland. It was also among the most recent innovations in a long running and hugely successful relationship between the leading UK food retailer and Linden Foods, now part of ABP, Ireland’s biggest meat processor.

Wagyu beef, originating from Japan, is renowned for its rich marbling, which results in unmatched tenderness and a rich buttery flavour. Linden and M&S specialists collaborated with a select group of local farms on the unique genetics of the Wagyu breed. This Select Farm Programme allows M&S to be the only UK retailer able to trace all its beef back to the farm it came from.

The British Food Industry Awards is the most important celebration of the industry’s achievements.

The genetics of Wagyu cattle date back 3,500 years. This prized DNA gives them their signature intramuscular marbling.

Wagyu beef is, in addition, reputed to be healthier. Packed with higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids compared to other beef, Wagyu is said to offer a heart-friendly boost. It’s also rich in monounsaturated fats, the good fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol.

Wagyu is regarded as a powerhouse of nutrition, brimming with essential minerals like zinc, iron, and selenium. It’s also a stellar source of high-quality protein, supporting muscle growth and repair.

Linden has also created award-winning Wagyu burgers for M&S over the past few years. The Linden and M&S teams collaborate regularly on new taste experiences for customers across the UK and Ireland.

Innovation has long been at the heart of Linden Foods, starting in its supply chain and continuing through the entire business. This is what sets the company apart over its competitors. It continually invests in it facilities, people and processes so it can do it right for customers.

Moy Park in Craigavon, County Armagh, Northern Ireland’s biggest food company and a UK leader in premium poultry products, also gained the coveted UK Manufacturer of the Year title for 2024. Both are Food NI member companies.

Moy Park is renowned throughout the UK, Europe and other regions for its premium quality poultry dishes. The company is among Northern Ireland’s international exporters. It is also a key player in the local farming community, sourcing poultry for hundreds of farms here.

One of the 15 biggest food companies in the United Kingdom, Moy Park is the largest employer in Northern Ireland, with over 6,000 employees, 5,400 in Great Britain, 800 in France, 100 in the Netherlands and around 50 in the Republic of Ireland.

Premium chicken from Moy Park in Dungannon can be used for dishes such as this Katsu Chicken Curry.

Moy Park supplies branded and own label chicken products to leading retailers and foodservice providers throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe. It is also the industry leading manufacturer of organic, free-range and higher welfare chicken.

A pioneer of breeding and farming standards in the development of higher welfare chicken, Moy Park is focused on a strong and sustainable supply of fresh, high quality and locally farmed poultry. It has developed award-winning training and development programmes across its agricultural business, encouraging a wide range of people to develop a successful career in farming.

It is the only UK and European poultry company with a totally integrated livestock system encompassing three generations of livestock – grandparents and parents (used for breeding) and broilers (used for meat production).

Disease control and biosecurity are a vital part of its livestock production. Its poultry farms boast some of the highest control measures to be found throughout Europe.

The winning team from ABP Linden, Dungannon, and M&S collect their awards.

Working with 700 poultry farmers in the UK, local farming remains at the heart of the operation. Farmers are provided with the security they need to invest in sustainable farming methods.

Dunbia, which is also based in Dungannon, won Best Free From Product Award for minted lamb kebabs produced by one of its GB operations. The company, now owned by the Irish Republic’s Dawn Meats, is Northern Ireland’s biggest beef processor.

The awards, the most important in the food processing industry, featured presentations to a range of 2024 award-winning meat sector companies and people, with lunchtime guests celebrating the success of the industry in London

The awards highlight both service and quality products from a range of different food production, manufacturing and retailing sectors throughout the UK.

Michelin star chef and TV presenter Michel Roux Jr took to the stage to host this year’s awards at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London.