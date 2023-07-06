Suckled cows and calves selling to a top price of £2300 at Dungannon Mart

Heifers sold to £1710 605kg Limousin (283.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1630 805kg Hereford (203.00).

Dropped calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £380 Belgian Blue heifer.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £2300 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £1000 for a 315kg Limousin bull (315.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £980 420kg Hereford (233.00).

Steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steer prices sold to a height of £1750 745kg Hereford (235.00) presented by D Willis, £1720 715kg Hereford (241.00), £1640 660kg Hereford (249.00); F Wilson £1700 645kg Charolais (264.00), £1520 595kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (256.00), £1460 565kg Limousin (258.00); I Ballantine £1520 600kg Saler (254.00); S Kelly £1440 530kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1360 480kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1340 470kg Aberdeen Angus (285.00), £1340 490kg Charolais (274.00), £1290 475kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1280 480kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00), £1280 480kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00); G Elliott £1280 485kg Limousin (264.00), £1280 455kg Limousin (281.00), £1200 450kg Charolais (267.00), £1200 445kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1200 420kg Limousin (286.00), £1180 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (274.00), £1090 415kg Limousin (263.00), £1040 370kg Charolais (281.00) and B McKenna £1040 375kg Limousin (277.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1710 605kg Limousin (283.00) presented by a Dungannon producer, £1680 645kg Simmental (261.00), £1540 595kg Simmental (259.00); J and P Corrigan £1690 620kg Charolais (273.00), £1675 655kg Charolais (256.00); E Greenaway £1550 590kg Charolais (263.00), £1530 600kg Charolais (255.00), £1500 595kg Charolais (252.00); G Campbell £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00), £1420 570kg Limousin (249.00) and I Burrows £1010 405kg Charolais (249.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1630 805kg Hereford (203.00) presented by J Maxwell; J Cranston £1520 735kg Charolais (207.00); DJ McElmurry £1470 700kg Belgian Blue (210.00); E Fox £1270 725kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00) and a Dungannon producer £1100 525kg Belgian Blue (210.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by G Fulton, £290 Belgian Blue bull; T Irwin £350 Simmental bull; a Dungannon producer £340 Limousin bull; C Rollston £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McCaughey £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; F McNally £325 Montbeliarde bull, £325 Hereford bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Magee £270 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Stockdale £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue presented by J Maxwell, £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Potter £370 Charolais heifer; D Matthews £315 Charolais heifer, £250 Charolais heifer; T Stockdale £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Bratton £260 Hereford heifer; C Rollston £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E McVeigh £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Kyle £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to a height of £2300 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by B Daly, £1400 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot, £1260 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and K Newell £1340 Hereford cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull Calf at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £1880 for a Hereford bull presented by D Gibson and D Macrory £1880 Shorthorn beef bull.

Weanlings

A small entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1000 for a 315kg Limousin (315.00) presented by H Rainey; P Wylie £980 340kg Limousin (288.00); H Thompson £750 270kg Limousin (279.00) and B Daly £740 270kg Limousin (275.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £980 420kg Hereford (233.00) presented by D Dobson; G Potter £860 320kg Charolais (265.00), £800 300kg Charolais (268.00); E Fox £830 300kg Belgian Blue (278.00); C Potter £770 300kg Charolais (254.00), £760 255kg Charolais (296.00); B Daly £770 255kg Limousin (302.00), £700 250kg Limousin (280.00) and a Dungannon producer £680 275kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00).

Fat lambs sold to a height of £123 for a pen of 26kg lambs presented by G Turkington; D McClements £120 25.8kg, £111 21kg; G Wylie £114 22kg; A Stinson £112 22.5kg; E Hetherington £110 22kg; E Mooney £100 20kg and G J Coulter £99 20kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £120 presented by D Conrey and G Turkington £95.