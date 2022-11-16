Heifers sold to £1660 for a 600kg Charolais (277.00).

Dropped calves sold to £315 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £290 Limousin heifer; Suckled cows and calves sold to £1660 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1140 for a 470kg Charolais male (244.00) and weanling heifers to £930 for a 400kg Charolais (231.00);

Dungannon Mart

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1730 for a 725kg Simmental (239.00) presented by T Montgomery, £1550 645kg Limousin (240.00); S McAlister £1690 705kg Belgian Blue (240.00), £1570 650kg Belgian Blue (242.00), £1540 660kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00), £1530 630kg Belgian Blue (243.00), £1470 595kg Belgian Blue (247.00), £1360 580kg Limousin (235.00), £1350 565kg Belgian Blue (239.00); W Henry £1690 730kg Fleckvieh (232.00), £1660 680kg Simmental (244.00), £1590 685kg Fleckvieh (232.00), £1370 575kg SHB (239.00); D Daly £1550 595kg Charolais (261.00), £1500 605kg Charolais (248.00), £1390 570kg Charolais (244.00), £1300 535kg Charolais (243.00); P Grimley £1470 590kg Limousin (249.00), £1260 530kg Limousin (238.00), £1210 500kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00), £1200 515kg Limousin (233.00); W Neville £1320 540kg Limousin (244.00), £1280 530kg Charolais (242.00), £1240 505kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (246.00), £1150 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (245.00) and K Brady £1080 410kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (262.00).

Heifers

First choice heifers continue to sell exceptionally well to peak at £1660 for a 600kg Charolais (277.00) presented by P Daly, £1500 555kg Charolais (270.00), £1450 525kg Simmental (276.00), £1280 545kg Charolais (235.00); S Stevenson £1630 665kg Limousin (245.00); J Doyle £1600 615kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00), £1520 660kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00), £1440 580kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00), £1380 570kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00); M Moore £1440 580kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00), £1370 585kg Charolais (234.00); D Kirk £1140 500kg Aberdeen Angus (228.00) and P Mullan £890 370kg Charolais (241.00), £860 375kg Charolais (229.00), £840 365kg Charolais (230.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves cleared to £315 for a Limousin bull presented by P Carberry and E McVeigh £260 Limousin bull, £180 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £290 Limousin presented by B Sheridan, £240 x 2 Sims, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1660 for a Limousin heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by E Wallace.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain brisk to peak at £1140 470kg Charolais bull (242.00) presented by M Donaghy, £910 365kg Charolais (248.00); O McAnespie £1100 455kg Charolais (240.00), £1100 375kg Limousin (292.00), £990 340kg Charolais (291.00), £965 360kg Charolais (267.00); J Emerson £760 310kg Limousin (243.00), £730 290kg Limousin (252.00), £670 240kg Limousin (277.00); D Canavan £710 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (245.00); P Mullan £680 200kg Charolais (340.00); W and J Brayson £680 260kg Limousin (260.00).