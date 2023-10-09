Suckler calf sells for a record price of £3000 for 370kg at Saintfield Mart
Leading prices: Strangford producer Charolais/Limousin heifers 370kg £3000, 330kg £1740, 350kg £1460, 300kg £1340, 330kg £1260, 330kg £1230, 310kg £1210, 300kg £1200, 300kg £1120, 290kg £1100, 300kg £1100, 290kg £1080, 260kg £1000, Charolais bullocks 350kg £1340, 360kg £1340, 330kg £1320, 350kg £1300, 300kg £1250, 320kg £1180, 320kg £1170, 290kg £1120, 300kg £1120, 310kg £1120, 290kg £1060, 270kg £1000, Loughinisland producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1380, 360kg £1380, 400kg £1340, 320kg £1280, 320kg £1250, 300kg £1240, 320kg £1240, 350kg £1230, 300kg £1210, 320kg £1210, 310kg £1200, 300kg £1180, 300kg £1160, 310kg £1140, 320kg £1120, 300kg £1100, 300kg £1070, Charolais heifers 300kg £1600, 300kg £1260, 300kg £1250, 310kg £1240, 300kg £1200, 310kg £1200, 280kg £1100, 290kg £1100, 300kg £1100, 260kg £1060, 270kg £1060, 290kg £1020, 270kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1420, 380kg £1320, 330kg £1210, 300kg £1140, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 370kg £1400, 290kg £1060, Limousin bullocks 400kg £1340, 350kg £1200, 370kg £1200, 330kg £1160, 320kg £1140, 350kg £1140, 300kg £1090, 300kg £1050, 300kg £1020, 290kg £1000, 300kg £1000, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1300, 320kg £1230, 320kg £1210, 320kg £1200, 320kg £1190, Charolais heifers 310kg £1280, 300kg £1260, 320kg £1230, 300kg £1220, 300kg £1080, 300kg £1060, 290kg £1000, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bull 360kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 360kg £1210, 300kg £1140, 300kg 31080, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 310kg £1180, 320kg £1110, 300kg £1050, Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 330kg 31170, 330kg £1140, 300kg £1120, 290kg £1100, Limousin heifers 260kg £1070, 270kg £1020 and Annahilt producer Charolais bullocks 210kg £1090, 260kg £1090, 270kg £1090, 260kg £1070, Charolais heifers 240kg £990, 260kg £990, 250kg £980, 210kg £900.