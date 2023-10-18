Suckler calves selling to a top price of £1360 per head at Downpatrick Mart

Downpatrick Mart, suckled calf market report, Friday 13, 2023: At the third suckled calf sale, male calves sold to a top of £1360 per head and 340 pence per kilo.

While heifers sold to a top of £1100 per head and 357 pence per kilo.

Leading prices are as follows:

Male calves per head: Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 422kg £1360, Charolais 356kg £1210. Drumnakelly farmer Limousin 420kg £1190 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 380kg £1120, Charolais 438kg £1120.

Downpatrick Mart suckled calf sale on Friday, October 13, 2023, Clonvarghan farmer topped the market on the night with lot 117, a Charolais male calf at 422kg which sold £1,360. Picture: Downpatrick Mart

Male calves per kilo: Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 356kg (340)ppk, Crawfordstown farmer Charolais 284kg (388)ppk, Barnamaghery farmer Limousin 290kg (345)ppk, Ardglass farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 228kg (333)ppk and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 252kg (333)ppk.

Female calves per head: Clanvaraghan farmer Limousin 370kg £1100, Limousin 336kg £1080, Limousin 326kg £980, Limousin 332kg £930 and Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 304kg £930.

Females calves per kilo: Hillsborough farmer Limousin 182kg (357)ppk, Clanvaraghan farmer Limousin 336kg (321)ppk, Clonvaraghan farmer Limousin 296kg (311)ppk, and Barnamaghery farmer Limousin 274kg (307)ppk.

Sheep market report, Saturday, October 14: At the weekly sheep sale, lambs sold to a top price of £122.50 per head and (500) pence per kilo.

Downpatrick Mart suckled calf sale on Friday, October 13, a Clonvarghan farmer topped the heifer category on the night with lot 108, a Limousin female calf at 370kg which sold £1,100. Picture: Downpatrick Mart

While fat ewes sold to £140 per head.

Leading prices are as follows:

Lambs pounds per head: Ballyculter farmer 28.30kg £122.50, Kilcoo farmer 31kg £122, Clintnagooland farmer 24kg £120, Downpatrick farmer 30.20 £117, Crossgar farmer 26.80kg £116, Downpatrick farmer 25.90kg £115, 25.60kg £115, 25.70kg £115, 25kg £11 and Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg £112.50.

Lambs pence per kilo: Clintinagooland farmer 24kg (500)ppk, Kilkeel farmer 24kg (463)ppk, Downpatrick farmer 25kg (460)ppk, 17.40kg (460)ppk, 19.90kg (460)ppk, 23.50 (460)ppk, Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg (4590ppk, Killough farmer 20.90kg (455)ppk and Downpatrick farmer 24.80kg (452)ppk.

Ewes pounds per head: Ardglass farmer £140, Downpatrick farmer £140, Ballykilbeh £131, Downpatrick farmer £128, Kilcoo farmer £116, Ballykilbeg farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £111, Downpatrick farmer £107, Downpatrick farmer £102, Crossgar farmer £102 and Crossgar farmer £96.

Cattle market report, Monday, October 16th, 2023: At the weekly autumn cattle sale bullocks sold to a top price of £1700 and heifers £1640.

Leading prices are as follows:

Bullocks: Kilclief farmer Limousin 728kg £1700, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 718kg £1700, Clough farmer Charolais 630kg £1590, Kilclief farmer Limousin 682kg £1570, Clintnagooland farmer Limousin 602kg £1560, Clough farmer Charolais 528kg £1480, Charolais 552kg £1480, Limousin 500kg £1390. Downpatrick farmer Limousin 558kg £1370 and Clintnagooland farmer Aberdeen Angus 594kg £1370.