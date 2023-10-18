Suckler calves selling to a top price of £1360 per head at Downpatrick Mart
While heifers sold to a top of £1100 per head and 357 pence per kilo.
Leading prices are as follows:
Male calves per head: Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 422kg £1360, Charolais 356kg £1210. Drumnakelly farmer Limousin 420kg £1190 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 380kg £1120, Charolais 438kg £1120.
Male calves per kilo: Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 356kg (340)ppk, Crawfordstown farmer Charolais 284kg (388)ppk, Barnamaghery farmer Limousin 290kg (345)ppk, Ardglass farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 228kg (333)ppk and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 252kg (333)ppk.
Female calves per head: Clanvaraghan farmer Limousin 370kg £1100, Limousin 336kg £1080, Limousin 326kg £980, Limousin 332kg £930 and Clonvaraghan farmer Charolais 304kg £930.
Females calves per kilo: Hillsborough farmer Limousin 182kg (357)ppk, Clanvaraghan farmer Limousin 336kg (321)ppk, Clonvaraghan farmer Limousin 296kg (311)ppk, and Barnamaghery farmer Limousin 274kg (307)ppk.
Sheep market report, Saturday, October 14: At the weekly sheep sale, lambs sold to a top price of £122.50 per head and (500) pence per kilo.
While fat ewes sold to £140 per head.
Leading prices are as follows:
Lambs pounds per head: Ballyculter farmer 28.30kg £122.50, Kilcoo farmer 31kg £122, Clintnagooland farmer 24kg £120, Downpatrick farmer 30.20 £117, Crossgar farmer 26.80kg £116, Downpatrick farmer 25.90kg £115, 25.60kg £115, 25.70kg £115, 25kg £11 and Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg £112.50.
Lambs pence per kilo: Clintinagooland farmer 24kg (500)ppk, Kilkeel farmer 24kg (463)ppk, Downpatrick farmer 25kg (460)ppk, 17.40kg (460)ppk, 19.90kg (460)ppk, 23.50 (460)ppk, Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg (4590ppk, Killough farmer 20.90kg (455)ppk and Downpatrick farmer 24.80kg (452)ppk.
Ewes pounds per head: Ardglass farmer £140, Downpatrick farmer £140, Ballykilbeh £131, Downpatrick farmer £128, Kilcoo farmer £116, Ballykilbeg farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £111, Downpatrick farmer £107, Downpatrick farmer £102, Crossgar farmer £102 and Crossgar farmer £96.
Cattle market report, Monday, October 16th, 2023: At the weekly autumn cattle sale bullocks sold to a top price of £1700 and heifers £1640.
Leading prices are as follows:
Bullocks: Kilclief farmer Limousin 728kg £1700, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 718kg £1700, Clough farmer Charolais 630kg £1590, Kilclief farmer Limousin 682kg £1570, Clintnagooland farmer Limousin 602kg £1560, Clough farmer Charolais 528kg £1480, Charolais 552kg £1480, Limousin 500kg £1390. Downpatrick farmer Limousin 558kg £1370 and Clintnagooland farmer Aberdeen Angus 594kg £1370.
Heifers: Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 786kg £1640, Limousin 650kg £1420. Dromara farmer Limousin 550kg £1360, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 576kg £1230, Carryduff farmer Hereford 532kg £1180, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 442kg £1050, Carryduff farmer Hereford 516kg £1070, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 442kg £1050, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 606kg £1000 and Carryduff farmer Hereford 506kg £990.