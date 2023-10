Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special thanks to the judges on the night, Arthur and Alise Callaghan.

Results from the show were as follow: Overall champion male exhibited by Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, sold for £1630 for 514kg (317ppk). Reserve champion male went to John Morgan, Rostrevor and sold for £1370 for 424kg (323ppk). Overall champion female went to Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor and sold for £1510 for 456kg (331ppk). Reserve champion female went to Martin McShane, Hilltown and sold for £1380 for 410kg (336ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the show, the sale took place which saw a great trade for all calves.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilltown Mart

Prices were as follow:

Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 456kg (331ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 410kg (336ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 412kg (315ppk), Newry farmer £1230 for 346kg (355ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 398kg (302ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1190 for 318kg (374ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1180 for 362kg (326ppk), Newry farmer £1140 for 378kg (302ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 372kg (304ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 366kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 350kg (314ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 344kg (320ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 350kg (308ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1060 for 314kg (337ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1060 for 328kg (323ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 296kg (354ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1040 for 324kg (321ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1040 for 340kg (306ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1000 for 318kg (314ppk), Newry farmer £970 for 298kg (325ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £930 for 304kg (306ppk), Newry farmer £920 for 272kg (338ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 256kg (352ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 276kg (326ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 288kg (309ppk), Castlewellan farmer £890 for 294kg (303ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £880 for 274kg (321ppk), Mayobridge farmer £860 for 270kg (318ppk), Mayobridge farmer £840 for 268kg (313ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £840 for 232kg (362ppk), Mayobridge farmer £810 for 268kg (302ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £810 for 242kg (302ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £780 for 240kg (325ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 586kg (290ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1630 for 514kg (317ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1630 for 538kg (303ppk) and £1580 for 518kg (305ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1510 for 492kg (307ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1460 for 490kg (298ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 438kg (331ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1410 for 436kg (323ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1410 for 440kg (321ppk), Ballyward farmer £1310 for 440kg (321ppk), Ballyward farmer £1390 for 434kg (320ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 424kg (323ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1360 for 434kg (313ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1350 for 448kg (301ppk), Ballyward farmer £1340 for 438kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 416kg (319ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 392kg (336ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 424kg (309ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 382kg (340ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1290 for 422kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1280 for 370kg (346ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1270 for 416kg (305ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1260 for 336kg (375ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 384kg (325ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 374kg (334ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 378kg (331ppk), Killowen farmer £1240 for 350kg (351ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 392kg (311ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 360kg (339ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 328kg (366ppk), Hilltown farmer £1200 for 356kg (337ppk), Hilltown farmer £1200 for 354kg (339ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 350kg (343ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1190 for 346kg (344ppk), Newry farmer £1180 for 318kg (371ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1170 for 320kg (365ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1160 for 360kg (322ppk) and £1150 for 376kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 370kg (308ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 306kg (369ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 300kg (376ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1120 for 330kg (339ppk), Newry farmer £1110 for 312kg (356ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1110 for 304kg (365ppk), Rostrevor famer £1090 for 312kg (349ppk), Killowen farmer £1080 for 318kg (339ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1070 for 296kg (361ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 292kg (359ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1040 for 308kg (337ppk), Castlewellan farmer £970 for 292kg (332ppk), Downpatrick farmer £960 for 272kg (353ppk), Castlewellan farmer £930 for 270kg (344ppk), Downpatrick farmer £920 for 268kg (343ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £880 for 260kg (338ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £860 for 254kg (338ppk), Katesbridge farmer £850 for 240kg (354ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £840 for 244kg (344ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £800 for 238kg (336ppk).

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 28th September saw fat ewes sell to £166 and ewe lambs to £154.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes: Banbridge farmer £166, Hilltown farmer £162, Rostrevor farmer £150, Cabra farmer £145, Rathfriland farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £128, Bryansford farmer £123, Banbridge farmer £120 and Castlewellan farmer £115.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £154 for 24.5kg (628ppk), £146 for 26.3kg (555ppk), £146 for 24.8kg (588ppk) and £144 for 25.5kg (564ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 24kg (525ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 24kg (491ppk), Rathfriland farmer £117 for 25.6kg (457ppk), Ballyward farmer £116 for 25.4kg (456ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 23.2kg (478ppk), Rathfriland farmer £110 for 24kg (456ppk), Ballyward farmer £110 for 24.3kg (452ppk), Rathfriland farmer £109 for 24kg (454ppk), Newry farmer £108 for 23.5kg (459ppk), Mayobridge farmer £105 for 23kg (456ppk), Cabra farmer £104 for 22.2kg (468ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 21kg (485ppk) and Cabra farmer £100 for 21.9kg (456ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £99 for 17.2kg (575ppk), Banbridge farmer £96.50 for 18kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £96 for 19kg (505ppk), Kilkeel farmer £95 for 18.6kg (510ppk), Kilkeel farmer £94 for 17.6kg (534ppk), Attical farmer £93 for 17.7kg (525ppk), Mayobridge farmer £93 for 18kg (516ppk), Rathfriland farmer £92 for 18.3kg (503ppk), Attical farmer £91 for 17.6kg (517ppk), Castlewellan farmer £90 for 16kg (562ppk), Bryansford farmer £89 for 17.7kg (503ppk), Attical farmer £88 for 14.2kg (619ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 16kg (550ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 16.6kg (524ppk), Leitrim farmer £86 for 16kg (537ppk), Castlewellan famer £83 for 14.9kg (557ppk), Leitrim farmer £83 for 16.1kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £79 for 14.5kg (545ppk), Bryansford farmer £79 for 13.3kg (594ppk), Rathfriland farmer £78 for 15kg (520ppk) and Hilltown farmer £75 for 14.5kg (517ppk).

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 30th September saw fat ewes sell to £152 and fat lambs to £116.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes: Newry farmer £152, Rathfriland farmer £151, Newcastle farmer £143, Hilltown farmer £130, Cabra farmer £128, Gilford farmer £125, Rathfriland farmer £120, Killowen farmer £118, Castlewellan farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £111, Mayobridge farmer £110, Castlewellan farmer £110 and Newry farmer £101.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £116 for 27.5kg (422ppk), Mayobridge farmer £111 for 24kg (462ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 24.7kg (445ppk) and £110 for 23.4kg (470ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 24.4kg (447ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £108 for 23.7kg (456ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 24kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 23kg (465ppk), Newry farmer £106.50 for 23kg (463ppk), Hilltown farmer £105.50 for 24.3kg (434ppk), Cabra farmer £105 for 23.6kg (445ppk), Killowen farmer £103.50 for 22.4kg (462ppk), Castlewellan farmer £103 for 22kg (468ppk), Mayobridge farmer £103 for 22.3kg (462ppk), Cabra farmer £102 for 22kg (463ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £101 for 21.1kg (478ppk) and Cabra farmer £100 for 21.1kg (473ppk).