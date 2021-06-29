Suckler cows and calves selling to £2280 at Clogher Mart
A massive entry of 1222 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 26th June sold to another strong demand in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 348 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with cow heifers selling to £262 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1834.
Followed by a 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1597.50 (£225).
Beef cows sold to £1567.80 for a 780kg Limousin to £201 followed by a 780kg Limousin to £1560 (£200) rising to £225 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1552.50.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1247 for an 860kg to £145 per 100kg.
Beef bulls sold to a top of £1935 1290kg Charolais to £150 reaching a top of £180 per 100kg for a 930kg Belgian Blue to £1674.
Fat steers sold to £222 for a 790kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £226 for a 570kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1890 for a 720kg Limousin (£262) with most others selling from ££225 to £259 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Charolais (£248) rising to £254 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1320.
Med weights sold to £1260 for a 495kg Charolais (£254) rising to £267 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1190.
Heavy Heifers sold to £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (£254) rising to £270 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1650.Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 570kg Limousin (£240) rising to £245 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1310.
Med weights sold to £1190 for a 495kg Charolais (£240) reaching £251 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1130. Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 380kg Charolais (£247) Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1160 for a 545kg Shorthorn (£213) reaching £284 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1150.
Heifer weanlings sold to £980 for a 455kg Charolais (£215) reaching £274 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £920.
Dairy cows sold to a top of £1870.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2280 for heifer with bull calf and £2260 for heifer with heifer calf.
Breeding bulls sold to £1810 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine.
Reared male lumps sold to £660 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1150 for outstanding Aberdeen Angus.
Dropped bull calves sold to £460 for Shorthorn.
Heifer calves sold to £460 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Maguiresbridge producer 700kg Limousin to £262 (£1834) and 670kg Limousin to £226 (£1514.20) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £228 (£1436.40) and 610kg Limousin to £200 (£1220) Coa producer 690kg Charolais to £225 (£1552.50) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £225 (£1597.50) Newtownbutler producer 620kg Simmental to £219 (£1357.80) Fintona producer 590kg Limousin to £214 (£1262.60) Pomeroy producer 630kg Simmental to £214 (£1348.20) Clogher producer 670kg Limousin to £210 (£1407) and 780kg Limousin to £201 (£1567.80) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £209 (£1442.10) Ballygawley producer 660kg Hereford to £206 (£1359.60) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £203 (£1461.60) and Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £200 (£1560)
Other quality lots sold from £178 to £198 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £177 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £127 to £145 for 860kg (£1247).
Plainer lots sold from £104 to £122 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £76 to £101 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 930kg Belgian Blue to £180 (£1674) Carnlough producer 1100kg Charolais to £172 (£1892) Carrickmore producer 1130kg Limousin to £167 (£1887.10) Sixmilecross producer 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £158 (£1422) Bellanaleck producer 830kg Hereford to £157 (£1303.10) Drumquin producer 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £156 (£1528.80) Ballygawley producer 780kg Hereford to £153 (£1193.40) and Derrygonnelly producer 1290kg Charolais to £150 (£1935).
Fat steers
Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £222 (£1753.80) Co Antrim producer 640kg Hereford to £218. Omagh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £212. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Charolais to £212. Fivemiletown producer 640kg Charolais to £206. Co Antrim producer 550kg Limousin to £204. Keady producer 550kg Charolais to £200, 610 Charolais to £198, 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £196, 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. Ballygawley producer 580kg Charolais to £199. Dungannon producer 640kg Fleckvieh to £196. 600kg Fleckvieh to £188. Friesians sold to £171 for 600kg.
Fat heifers
Augher producer 570kg Limousin to £226. Armagh producer 490kg Limousin to £225. Newtownbutler producer 610kg Charolais to £220. Ballygawley producer 610kg Charolais to £218. Dungannon producer 580kg Limousin to £215. Sixmilecross producer 540kg Limousin to £214 and 520kg Limousin to £198. Coa producer 540kg Limousin to £212. And 470kg Charolais to £210. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £212 and 520kg Shorthorn beef to £196. Augher producer 670kg Simmental to £194. Friesians sold from £130 to £172 for 590kg.
Store bullocks (260 lots)
A large entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1890 for a 720kg Limousin (£262) and a 670kg Limousin to £1760 (£262) for a Clogher producer. R Wilson Killylea sold an 835kg Charolais to £1880 (£225) 730kg Charolais to £1750 (£240) and 750kg Limousin to £1700 (£226) Armagh producer 785kg Limousin to £1880 (£239) 800kg Charolais to £1860 (£232) 755kg Charolais to £1850 (£245) 760kg Charolais to £1840 (£242) and 760kg Limousin to £1840 (£242) R Sands Newry 755kg Charolais to £1780 (£236) 720kg Charolais to £1760 (£244) 710kg Charolais to £1700 (£239) and 690kg Charolais to £1700.(£246) B Frazer Lisburn 720kg Limousin to £1710 (£237) Fintona producer 730kg Charolais to £1690 (£231) A Brown Dungannon 785kg Simmental to £1670 (£213) M Donnelly Loughgall 645kg Belgian Blue to £1670 (£259) C Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1660 (£248) Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Charolais (£248) 580kg Charolais to £1320 (£227) and 550kg Charolais to £1270 (£231) for A Nixon Tempo G McStay Lurgan sold a 580kg Charolais to £1430 (£246) 550kg Charolais to £1370 (£249) and a 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) P Donaghy Armagh 570kg Charolais to £1350 (£237) and 580kg Charolais to £1330 (£229) and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 570kg Limousin to £1330 (£233).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
G McStay Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1260 (£254) C McCombe Clogher 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) M Shortt Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1160 (£232) B Daly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1160 (£237) 480kg Limousin to £1150 (£239) 465kg Simmental to £1100 (£236) Augher producer 450kg Limousin to £1150 (£255) S Jordan Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £1150 (£250) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£255) and 425kg Charolais to £1030 (£242) J and E Campbell Coalisland 480kg Charolais to £1060 (£221) J R Martin Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1040 (£212) and M and G Monaghan Augher 445kg Charolais to £1020 (£221). Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Charolais (£272) to an Augher producer. Stewartstown producer 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268).
Store heifers (150 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (£254) 705kg Limousin to £1720 (£244) 675kg Charolais to £1680 (£249) 650kg Limousin to £1670 (£257) 660kg Limousin to £1670 (£253) 655kg Limousin to £1660 (£253) 670kg Limousin to £1650 (£246) 685kg Charolais to £1610 (£235) and 625kg Limousin to £1460 (£233) for R Murray Drumkillylea. E Greenaway Dungannon sold a 695kg Charolais to £1740 (£250) 670kg Charolais to £1670 (£249) and 665kg Charolais to £1600 (£240) P McGovern Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1650 (£270) D Wilson Derrylin 670kg Charolais to £1640 (£245) S Morrow Aughnacloy 635kg Limousin to £1560 (£245) D Shortt Clogher 690kg Charolais to £1460 (£211) Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 570kg Lim (£240) M Macauley Ballyclare 575kg Limousin to £1340 (£233) and 560kg Limousin to £1320 (£236) J Doyle Ballinamallard 570kg Limousin to £1320 (£231) A Eagleson Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1310 (£242) and 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236) and L Downey Roslea 550kg Limousin to £1290 (£234).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
Geo Elliott Magheraveely 495kg Charolais to £1190 (£240) Kesh producer 450kg Charolais to £1130 (£251) M Shortt Clogher 490kg Simmental to £1120 (£228) and 480kg Charolais to £1100 X 2 (£229) A Black Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1110 (£224) Augher producer 485kg Charolais to £1090 (£225) D Haughian Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £1040 (£217) and 490kg Hereford to £950. R Dunne Maguiresbridge 445kg Charolais to £1020 (£229) P McGovern Fivemiletown 485kg Hereford to £1010. E Smith Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £1010 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 405kg Limousin to £890 and 425kg Limousin to £870.
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
F Flynn Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £940 (£247) Augher producer 395kg Charolais to £910. Fermanagh producer 400kg Shorthorn. to £900. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 380kg Hereford to £860. N B Hall Fivemiletown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £850.
Weanlings (150 lots)
A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand with heavy Steers and Bulls selling to £1160 for a 545kg Shorthorn (£213) with a 500kg Charolais to £1140 (£228) for S Loughran Dungannon. P Hughes Benburb 520kg Charolais to £1150 (£221) 475kg Charolais to £1110 (£233) 430kg Charolais top £1000 (£232) and 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213) G P McCullagh Omagh 405kg Charolais to £1150 (£284) and 390kg Limousin to £1110 (£284) Tempo producer 415kg Limousin to £1090 (£262) and 385kg Limousin to £960 (£249) W H Harpur Castlederg 415kg Charolais to £1040 (£250) M O Kane Cookstown 360kg Limousin to £1030 (£286) A and K McCann Sixmilecross 460kg Limousin to £1020 (£222) and 435kg Limousin to £980 (£225) R J Keys Omagh 440kg Limousin to £1010. M and N O Conner Augher 390kg Limousin to £980 (£251).
Heifer weanlings
M and N O Conner Augher 455kg Charolais to £980 (£215) Tempo producer 390kg Limousin to £970 (£249) 385kg Limousin to £960 (£249) and 390kg Limousin to £940 (£241) T Smyth Dromore 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225) 400kg Limousin to £970 (£242) and 385kg Charolais to £890. W H Harpur Castlederg 465kg Limousin to £940. G McCaffery Derrylin 385kg Limousin to £940 (£244) 385kg Limousin to £930, 335kg Charolais to £920 (£274) and 365kg Charolais to £880 (£241) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £920 and 415kg Limousin to £910.M O Kane Cookstown 365kg Charolais to £920, 360kg Limousin to £900 (£250) 345kg Charolais to £900 (£261) and 325kg Limousin to £860 . F Hughes Dungannon 465kg Hereford to £890. M and N O Conner Augher 375kg Charolais to £870.
Dairy cows and heifers (24 lots)
An increased entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £1870. Derrylin producer £1600, £1500 and £1300 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1400 and £1250 for calved heifers. A Portadown producer sold a springing heifer to £1530. A Strabane producer sold a selection of back springers to £1350, £1170, £1140, and £1110. A Newry producer sold a selection of young maiden heifers to £850 x 4 and £700 x 4.
Breeding bulls
Dungannon producer £1810 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine (born 03.08.2018) and Derrylin producer £1640 for pedigree registered. Aberdeen Angus (born 04. 07.2017).
Suckler cows and calves ( 65 lots)
An excellent turnout this week sold easily to a very keen demand for quality lots this week a Dungannon producer sold a heifer with bull calf to £2280 and a second calver with bull calf to £1950. Clogher producer £2260 for heifer with heifer calf. Fintona producer £1930 and £1700 for heifers with heifer calves and £1700 x 2 for heifers with bull calves. Portadown producer £1930 for heifer with bull calf and £1730 for heifer with heifer calf. Keady producer £1630 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, £1600 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1540 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £1600 for heifer with heifer calf. Gortin producer £1580 for second calver with bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £950 to £1470.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (252 lots)
A large entry in this section sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £460 £445 and £375 for Shorthorns with £440 for Charolais to L Moffitt Florencecourt. K Moore Augher £450 for Charolais and £415 for Limousin. M Lagan Cookstown £400 for Fleckvieh £390 for Simmental and £365 for Hereford; R Hemphill Castlederg £400 for Aberdeen Angus and G Foster Kinawley £395 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
K Moore Augher £460 and £360 x 2 for Limousins and £380 for Charolais; L Moffitt Florencecourt £430, £400, £380 x 2 and £355 for Charolais; C Quinn Ballygawley £370 for Belgian Blue; Clogher producer £340 for Limousin; M Farry Coa £330 for Charolais and G Foster Kinawley £325 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £660, £610 and £555 for Charolais; L Moffitt Florencecourt £590 for Charolais; A W Wilson Dungannon £495 for Charolais; R Domer Clogher £495 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; P J Corrigan Dungannon £495 for Charolais and A McAleer Pomeroy £490 for Simmental.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £1150 for outstanding Aberdeen Angus £495 and £460 for Limousins. A Kelly Sixmilecross £460 for Charolais Dungannon producer £420 for Charolais Derrylin producer £410 for Charolais.