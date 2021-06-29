Suckler cows and calves selling to £2280 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 348 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with cow heifers selling to £262 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1834.

Followed by a 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1597.50 (£225).

Beef cows sold to £1567.80 for a 780kg Limousin to £201 followed by a 780kg Limousin to £1560 (£200) rising to £225 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1552.50.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1247 for an 860kg to £145 per 100kg.

Beef bulls sold to a top of £1935 1290kg Charolais to £150 reaching a top of £180 per 100kg for a 930kg Belgian Blue to £1674.

Fat steers sold to £222 for a 790kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £226 for a 570kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1890 for a 720kg Limousin (£262) with most others selling from ££225 to £259 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Charolais (£248) rising to £254 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1320.

Med weights sold to £1260 for a 495kg Charolais (£254) rising to £267 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1190.

Heavy Heifers sold to £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (£254) rising to £270 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1650.Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 570kg Limousin (£240) rising to £245 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1310.

Med weights sold to £1190 for a 495kg Charolais (£240) reaching £251 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1130. Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 380kg Charolais (£247) Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1160 for a 545kg Shorthorn (£213) reaching £284 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1150.

Heifer weanlings sold to £980 for a 455kg Charolais (£215) reaching £274 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £920.

Dairy cows sold to a top of £1870.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2280 for heifer with bull calf and £2260 for heifer with heifer calf.

Breeding bulls sold to £1810 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Reared male lumps sold to £660 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1150 for outstanding Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped bull calves sold to £460 for Shorthorn.

Heifer calves sold to £460 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Maguiresbridge producer 700kg Limousin to £262 (£1834) and 670kg Limousin to £226 (£1514.20) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £228 (£1436.40) and 610kg Limousin to £200 (£1220) Coa producer 690kg Charolais to £225 (£1552.50) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £225 (£1597.50) Newtownbutler producer 620kg Simmental to £219 (£1357.80) Fintona producer 590kg Limousin to £214 (£1262.60) Pomeroy producer 630kg Simmental to £214 (£1348.20) Clogher producer 670kg Limousin to £210 (£1407) and 780kg Limousin to £201 (£1567.80) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £209 (£1442.10) Ballygawley producer 660kg Hereford to £206 (£1359.60) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £203 (£1461.60) and Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £200 (£1560)

Other quality lots sold from £178 to £198 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £177 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £127 to £145 for 860kg (£1247).

Plainer lots sold from £104 to £122 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £76 to £101 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 930kg Belgian Blue to £180 (£1674) Carnlough producer 1100kg Charolais to £172 (£1892) Carrickmore producer 1130kg Limousin to £167 (£1887.10) Sixmilecross producer 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £158 (£1422) Bellanaleck producer 830kg Hereford to £157 (£1303.10) Drumquin producer 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £156 (£1528.80) Ballygawley producer 780kg Hereford to £153 (£1193.40) and Derrygonnelly producer 1290kg Charolais to £150 (£1935).

Fat steers

Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £222 (£1753.80) Co Antrim producer 640kg Hereford to £218. Omagh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £212. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Charolais to £212. Fivemiletown producer 640kg Charolais to £206. Co Antrim producer 550kg Limousin to £204. Keady producer 550kg Charolais to £200, 610 Charolais to £198, 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £196, 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. Ballygawley producer 580kg Charolais to £199. Dungannon producer 640kg Fleckvieh to £196. 600kg Fleckvieh to £188. Friesians sold to £171 for 600kg.

Fat heifers

Augher producer 570kg Limousin to £226. Armagh producer 490kg Limousin to £225. Newtownbutler producer 610kg Charolais to £220. Ballygawley producer 610kg Charolais to £218. Dungannon producer 580kg Limousin to £215. Sixmilecross producer 540kg Limousin to £214 and 520kg Limousin to £198. Coa producer 540kg Limousin to £212. And 470kg Charolais to £210. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £212 and 520kg Shorthorn beef to £196. Augher producer 670kg Simmental to £194. Friesians sold from £130 to £172 for 590kg.

Store bullocks (260 lots)

A large entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1890 for a 720kg Limousin (£262) and a 670kg Limousin to £1760 (£262) for a Clogher producer. R Wilson Killylea sold an 835kg Charolais to £1880 (£225) 730kg Charolais to £1750 (£240) and 750kg Limousin to £1700 (£226) Armagh producer 785kg Limousin to £1880 (£239) 800kg Charolais to £1860 (£232) 755kg Charolais to £1850 (£245) 760kg Charolais to £1840 (£242) and 760kg Limousin to £1840 (£242) R Sands Newry 755kg Charolais to £1780 (£236) 720kg Charolais to £1760 (£244) 710kg Charolais to £1700 (£239) and 690kg Charolais to £1700.(£246) B Frazer Lisburn 720kg Limousin to £1710 (£237) Fintona producer 730kg Charolais to £1690 (£231) A Brown Dungannon 785kg Simmental to £1670 (£213) M Donnelly Loughgall 645kg Belgian Blue to £1670 (£259) C Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1660 (£248) Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Charolais (£248) 580kg Charolais to £1320 (£227) and 550kg Charolais to £1270 (£231) for A Nixon Tempo G McStay Lurgan sold a 580kg Charolais to £1430 (£246) 550kg Charolais to £1370 (£249) and a 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) P Donaghy Armagh 570kg Charolais to £1350 (£237) and 580kg Charolais to £1330 (£229) and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 570kg Limousin to £1330 (£233).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

G McStay Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1260 (£254) C McCombe Clogher 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) M Shortt Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1160 (£232) B Daly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1160 (£237) 480kg Limousin to £1150 (£239) 465kg Simmental to £1100 (£236) Augher producer 450kg Limousin to £1150 (£255) S Jordan Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £1150 (£250) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£255) and 425kg Charolais to £1030 (£242) J and E Campbell Coalisland 480kg Charolais to £1060 (£221) J R Martin Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1040 (£212) and M and G Monaghan Augher 445kg Charolais to £1020 (£221). Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Charolais (£272) to an Augher producer. Stewartstown producer 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268).

Store heifers (150 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (£254) 705kg Limousin to £1720 (£244) 675kg Charolais to £1680 (£249) 650kg Limousin to £1670 (£257) 660kg Limousin to £1670 (£253) 655kg Limousin to £1660 (£253) 670kg Limousin to £1650 (£246) 685kg Charolais to £1610 (£235) and 625kg Limousin to £1460 (£233) for R Murray Drumkillylea. E Greenaway Dungannon sold a 695kg Charolais to £1740 (£250) 670kg Charolais to £1670 (£249) and 665kg Charolais to £1600 (£240) P McGovern Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1650 (£270) D Wilson Derrylin 670kg Charolais to £1640 (£245) S Morrow Aughnacloy 635kg Limousin to £1560 (£245) D Shortt Clogher 690kg Charolais to £1460 (£211) Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 570kg Lim (£240) M Macauley Ballyclare 575kg Limousin to £1340 (£233) and 560kg Limousin to £1320 (£236) J Doyle Ballinamallard 570kg Limousin to £1320 (£231) A Eagleson Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1310 (£242) and 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236) and L Downey Roslea 550kg Limousin to £1290 (£234).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Geo Elliott Magheraveely 495kg Charolais to £1190 (£240) Kesh producer 450kg Charolais to £1130 (£251) M Shortt Clogher 490kg Simmental to £1120 (£228) and 480kg Charolais to £1100 X 2 (£229) A Black Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1110 (£224) Augher producer 485kg Charolais to £1090 (£225) D Haughian Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £1040 (£217) and 490kg Hereford to £950. R Dunne Maguiresbridge 445kg Charolais to £1020 (£229) P McGovern Fivemiletown 485kg Hereford to £1010. E Smith Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £1010 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 405kg Limousin to £890 and 425kg Limousin to £870.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

F Flynn Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £940 (£247) Augher producer 395kg Charolais to £910. Fermanagh producer 400kg Shorthorn. to £900. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 380kg Hereford to £860. N B Hall Fivemiletown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £850.

Weanlings (150 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand with heavy Steers and Bulls selling to £1160 for a 545kg Shorthorn (£213) with a 500kg Charolais to £1140 (£228) for S Loughran Dungannon. P Hughes Benburb 520kg Charolais to £1150 (£221) 475kg Charolais to £1110 (£233) 430kg Charolais top £1000 (£232) and 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213) G P McCullagh Omagh 405kg Charolais to £1150 (£284) and 390kg Limousin to £1110 (£284) Tempo producer 415kg Limousin to £1090 (£262) and 385kg Limousin to £960 (£249) W H Harpur Castlederg 415kg Charolais to £1040 (£250) M O Kane Cookstown 360kg Limousin to £1030 (£286) A and K McCann Sixmilecross 460kg Limousin to £1020 (£222) and 435kg Limousin to £980 (£225) R J Keys Omagh 440kg Limousin to £1010. M and N O Conner Augher 390kg Limousin to £980 (£251).

Heifer weanlings

M and N O Conner Augher 455kg Charolais to £980 (£215) Tempo producer 390kg Limousin to £970 (£249) 385kg Limousin to £960 (£249) and 390kg Limousin to £940 (£241) T Smyth Dromore 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225) 400kg Limousin to £970 (£242) and 385kg Charolais to £890. W H Harpur Castlederg 465kg Limousin to £940. G McCaffery Derrylin 385kg Limousin to £940 (£244) 385kg Limousin to £930, 335kg Charolais to £920 (£274) and 365kg Charolais to £880 (£241) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £920 and 415kg Limousin to £910.M O Kane Cookstown 365kg Charolais to £920, 360kg Limousin to £900 (£250) 345kg Charolais to £900 (£261) and 325kg Limousin to £860 . F Hughes Dungannon 465kg Hereford to £890. M and N O Conner Augher 375kg Charolais to £870.

Dairy cows and heifers (24 lots)

An increased entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £1870. Derrylin producer £1600, £1500 and £1300 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1400 and £1250 for calved heifers. A Portadown producer sold a springing heifer to £1530. A Strabane producer sold a selection of back springers to £1350, £1170, £1140, and £1110. A Newry producer sold a selection of young maiden heifers to £850 x 4 and £700 x 4.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £1810 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine (born 03.08.2018) and Derrylin producer £1640 for pedigree registered. Aberdeen Angus (born 04. 07.2017).

Suckler cows and calves ( 65 lots)

An excellent turnout this week sold easily to a very keen demand for quality lots this week a Dungannon producer sold a heifer with bull calf to £2280 and a second calver with bull calf to £1950. Clogher producer £2260 for heifer with heifer calf. Fintona producer £1930 and £1700 for heifers with heifer calves and £1700 x 2 for heifers with bull calves. Portadown producer £1930 for heifer with bull calf and £1730 for heifer with heifer calf. Keady producer £1630 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, £1600 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1540 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £1600 for heifer with heifer calf. Gortin producer £1580 for second calver with bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £950 to £1470.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (252 lots)

A large entry in this section sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £460 £445 and £375 for Shorthorns with £440 for Charolais to L Moffitt Florencecourt. K Moore Augher £450 for Charolais and £415 for Limousin. M Lagan Cookstown £400 for Fleckvieh £390 for Simmental and £365 for Hereford; R Hemphill Castlederg £400 for Aberdeen Angus and G Foster Kinawley £395 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £460 and £360 x 2 for Limousins and £380 for Charolais; L Moffitt Florencecourt £430, £400, £380 x 2 and £355 for Charolais; C Quinn Ballygawley £370 for Belgian Blue; Clogher producer £340 for Limousin; M Farry Coa £330 for Charolais and G Foster Kinawley £325 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £660, £610 and £555 for Charolais; L Moffitt Florencecourt £590 for Charolais; A W Wilson Dungannon £495 for Charolais; R Domer Clogher £495 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; P J Corrigan Dungannon £495 for Charolais and A McAleer Pomeroy £490 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps