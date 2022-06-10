Suckler cows and calves selling to £2380 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks to at £1790 for a 662kg Charolais at £ 270ppk.
Light weights to 298ppk for a 332 Charolais at £990 Aberdeen Angus to 289ppk for a 446kg at £1290.
Bullocks
Kinawley producer 548kg Belgian Blue at £1320, 466kg Limousin at £1050. Rosslea producer 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 450kg Limousin at £1010. Sixmilecross producer 332kg Charolais at £990, 414kg Simmental at £1040. Tempo producer 566kg Hereford at £1130, 594kg Hereford at £1220. Lisnasksea producer 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 538kg Hereford at £1100. Roscor producer 662kg Charolais at £1790, 672kg Charolais at £1740. Aghalane producer 488kg Charolais at £1340, 458kg Limousin at £1230. Enniskillen producer 534kg Charolais at £1480, 524kg Charolais at £1440. Fivemiletown producer 352kg Charolais at £1020. Derrylin producer 432kg Hereford at £1190, 416kg Limousin at £1100, 446kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330. Belleek producer 402kg Charolais at £1130, 470kg Charolais at £1180, 422kg Charolais at £1150. Castlederg producer 458kg Limousin at £1200, 538kg Limousin at £1300.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1250 for a Limousin 391kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1180 for a Charolais 398kg.
Ruling prices
Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais steer at £990, 342kg Charolais steer at £1000, 275kg Charolais heifer at £820. Garrison producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1040, 337kg Limousin heifer at £830, 262kg Limousin heifer at £800, 35kg Charolais steer at £1060. Kinawley producer 308kg Charolais steer at £900, 303kg Charolais steer at £870, 294kg Charolais steer at £900, 247kg Charolais heifer at £750. Kesh producer 339kg Charolais steer at £1010, 309kg Charolais steer at £990, 365kg Charolais steer at £1080, 334kg Charolais steer at £1010. Derrylin producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1100, 355kg Charolais heifer at £950, 391kg Limousin steer at £1250, 388kg Charolais steer at £1050. Ballinamallard producer 251kg Charolais steer at £850, 324kg Limousin heifer at £880, 253kg Charolais heifer at £750, 280kg Charolais heifer at £840. Clogher producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £880, 254kg Charolais heifer at £810, 333kg Charolais heifer at £950. Enniskillen producer 512kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 453kg Simmental steer at £1090, 389kg Charolais steer at £1160. Belcoo producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 346kg Charolais heifer at £980, 399kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 232kg Charolais heifer at £600. Belleek producer 374kg Charolais heifer at £930, 364kg Charolais heifer at £850, 315kg Charolais heifer at £920. Letterbreen producer 428kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1090. Garrison producer 222kg Limousin heifer at £640, 224kg Limousin bull at £770, 254kg Limousin steer at £730, 259kg Limousin steer at £810, 260kg Limousin steer at £790.
Calves
Charolais bull born April at £470, Charolais bull born May at £475, Charolais bull born April at £40. Limousin bull born May at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £325, Hereford bull born April at £325, Belgian Blue bull born April at £295, Friesian bull born May at £90. Charolais heifer born March at £455, Charolais heifer born May at £440, Charolais heifer born April at £410, Charolais heifer born April at £400, Limousin heifer born May at £370, Aberdeen Angus heifer born May at £250, Hereford heifer born May at £180, Hereford heifer born April at £290, Hereford heifer born May at £300, Belgian Blue heifer born May at £270.
Suckler cows
2013 Limousin cow with April born Limousin bull at £2380. 2019 Simmental cow with April born Limousin bull at £2160. 2019 Simmental cow with May born Limousin heifer at £2200. 2019 Charolais heifer with April born Limousin bull at £1980. 2018 Belgian Blue heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2180. 2015 Limousin cow with May born Limousin bull at £1780. 2015 Aberdeen Angus cow with April born Limousin heifer at £1260. 2019 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £1680. 2014 Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull at £1640. 2020 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £1550. 2016 Shorthorn cow with March born Charolais bull at £1580. 2015 Hereford cow with December born Shorthorn bull at £1520. 2020 Charolais heifer with May born Charolais bull at £1590. 2015 Saler cow with April born Charolais bull at £1570. 2020 Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull at £1450.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 273ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1640 and to a top of at £1690.
Medium and light weights from 210 -273ppk252ppk paid fir a 455kg at £1140.
Derrylin producer Charolais 750,at £1690, Charolais 600kg, 1460, Charolais 620kg at £1590. Belleek producer Charolais 590kg at £1550. Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1450. Tempo producer Charolais 560kg at £1400. Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1440. Maguiresbridge producer 600kg at £1490.