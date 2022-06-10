Suckler cows and calves selling to £2380 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks to at £1790 for a 662kg Charolais at £ 270ppk.

Light weights to 298ppk for a 332 Charolais at £990 Aberdeen Angus to 289ppk for a 446kg at £1290.

Bullocks

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinawley producer 548kg Belgian Blue at £1320, 466kg Limousin at £1050. Rosslea producer 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 450kg Limousin at £1010. Sixmilecross producer 332kg Charolais at £990, 414kg Simmental at £1040. Tempo producer 566kg Hereford at £1130, 594kg Hereford at £1220. Lisnasksea producer 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 538kg Hereford at £1100. Roscor producer 662kg Charolais at £1790, 672kg Charolais at £1740. Aghalane producer 488kg Charolais at £1340, 458kg Limousin at £1230. Enniskillen producer 534kg Charolais at £1480, 524kg Charolais at £1440. Fivemiletown producer 352kg Charolais at £1020. Derrylin producer 432kg Hereford at £1190, 416kg Limousin at £1100, 446kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330. Belleek producer 402kg Charolais at £1130, 470kg Charolais at £1180, 422kg Charolais at £1150. Castlederg producer 458kg Limousin at £1200, 538kg Limousin at £1300.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1250 for a Limousin 391kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1180 for a Charolais 398kg.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais steer at £990, 342kg Charolais steer at £1000, 275kg Charolais heifer at £820. Garrison producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1040, 337kg Limousin heifer at £830, 262kg Limousin heifer at £800, 35kg Charolais steer at £1060. Kinawley producer 308kg Charolais steer at £900, 303kg Charolais steer at £870, 294kg Charolais steer at £900, 247kg Charolais heifer at £750. Kesh producer 339kg Charolais steer at £1010, 309kg Charolais steer at £990, 365kg Charolais steer at £1080, 334kg Charolais steer at £1010. Derrylin producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1100, 355kg Charolais heifer at £950, 391kg Limousin steer at £1250, 388kg Charolais steer at £1050. Ballinamallard producer 251kg Charolais steer at £850, 324kg Limousin heifer at £880, 253kg Charolais heifer at £750, 280kg Charolais heifer at £840. Clogher producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £880, 254kg Charolais heifer at £810, 333kg Charolais heifer at £950. Enniskillen producer 512kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 453kg Simmental steer at £1090, 389kg Charolais steer at £1160. Belcoo producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 346kg Charolais heifer at £980, 399kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 232kg Charolais heifer at £600. Belleek producer 374kg Charolais heifer at £930, 364kg Charolais heifer at £850, 315kg Charolais heifer at £920. Letterbreen producer 428kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1090. Garrison producer 222kg Limousin heifer at £640, 224kg Limousin bull at £770, 254kg Limousin steer at £730, 259kg Limousin steer at £810, 260kg Limousin steer at £790.

Calves

Charolais bull born April at £470, Charolais bull born May at £475, Charolais bull born April at £40. Limousin bull born May at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £325, Hereford bull born April at £325, Belgian Blue bull born April at £295, Friesian bull born May at £90. Charolais heifer born March at £455, Charolais heifer born May at £440, Charolais heifer born April at £410, Charolais heifer born April at £400, Limousin heifer born May at £370, Aberdeen Angus heifer born May at £250, Hereford heifer born May at £180, Hereford heifer born April at £290, Hereford heifer born May at £300, Belgian Blue heifer born May at £270.

Suckler cows

2013 Limousin cow with April born Limousin bull at £2380. 2019 Simmental cow with April born Limousin bull at £2160. 2019 Simmental cow with May born Limousin heifer at £2200. 2019 Charolais heifer with April born Limousin bull at £1980. 2018 Belgian Blue heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2180. 2015 Limousin cow with May born Limousin bull at £1780. 2015 Aberdeen Angus cow with April born Limousin heifer at £1260. 2019 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £1680. 2014 Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull at £1640. 2020 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £1550. 2016 Shorthorn cow with March born Charolais bull at £1580. 2015 Hereford cow with December born Shorthorn bull at £1520. 2020 Charolais heifer with May born Charolais bull at £1590. 2015 Saler cow with April born Charolais bull at £1570. 2020 Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull at £1450.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 273ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1640 and to a top of at £1690.

Medium and light weights from 210 -273ppk252ppk paid fir a 455kg at £1140.