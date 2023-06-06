In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2197-60 twice for 820kg Limousins to £268 per 100kg and selling to £288 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £2131-20.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1900-80 for a 660kg Limousin to £288 per 100kg and selling to £290 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1740.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1259-60 for a 670kg to £188 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2329-60 for a 1120kg Charolais to £208 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2436 for a 840kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £280 for a 570kg to £1596.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2080 for a 670kg Limousin (£310) to £312 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2060.

Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 560kg Charolais (£305) to £308 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1680.

Med weights sold to 1620 for a 490kg Charolais (£330) to £332 per 100kg for a 485kg Limousin to £1610.

Heavy heifers sold to 1870 for a 650kg Charolais (£287) to £298 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1790.

Forward lots sold to 1600 for a 550kg Limousin (£291) to £304 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1580.

Med weights sold to £1420 for a 495kg Limousin (£287) to £321 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1380.

Smaller sorts sold to £1180 for a 375kg Limousin (£314).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1410 for a 430kg Limousin (£328) to £335 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1140.

Weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 420kg Limousin (£357) with a 345kg Limousin to £1190 (£345).

Dairy cows sold to £2200 and £2180.

Breeding bulls sold to £2360 for Charolais.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2500 and £2300.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1850 twice.

Young bull calves sold to £525 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £510 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £880 for Shorthorn.

Reared female lumps sold to £815 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Strabane producer 600kg Limousin to £290 (£1740) Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £288 (£2131-20) Co Armagh producer 660kg Limousin to £288 (£1900-80) Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin to £278 (£1501-20) Eskra producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £276 (£1628-40) Mayobridge producer 650kg Limousin to £270 (£1755) Co Armagh producer 820kg Limousins. to £268 twice (£2197-60) Strabane producer 620kg Limousin to £266 (£1649-20) Omagh producer 580kg Simmental to £264 (£1531-20) and 640kg Charolais to £260 (£1664) Portadown producer 740kg Limousin to £260 (£1924) Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £258 (£1780-20) Castlederg producer 590kg Limousin to £258 (£1522-20) Lisbellaw producer 470kg Limousin to £252 (£1184-40); Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £250 (£1675) Strabane producer 570kg Limousin to £250 (£1425) Pomeroy producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1736) Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £246 (£1697-40) and Omagh producer 560kg Limousin to £246 (£1377).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £190 to £217 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £175 to £185 to a top of £188 per 100kg for 670kg to £1259-60.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 920kg Charolais to £235 (£2162) Brookeborough producer 1120kg Charolais to £208 (£2329-60) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Charolais to £190 (£1615) and Castlederg producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £190 (£1596).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £290 per 100kg for 840kg to (£2436) Charolais steers sold to £283 per 100kg for 710kg to £2009-30); Simmental steers sold to £261 per 100kg for 640kg to (£1670-40) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £258 per 100kg for 700kg to (£1806) to a top of £2373 for 1130kg Aberdeen Angus to £210 per 100kg. Friesians sold to a top of £229 per 100kg to a high of £2193-50 for a 1070kg Friesian to £205. Herefords sold to £273 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1747-20.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1596. Charolais heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1496. Simmental heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1489-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1525. Herefords sold to £242 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1500-40. Friesian heifers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1177-20.

Store bullocks

A good steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2080 for a 670kg Limousin £310 per 100kg and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2060 most other quality lots sold from £264 to £300 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Wilson Derrylin 670kg Limousin to £2080 (£310) 660kg Charolais to £2060 (£312) 705kg Charolais to £2050 (£290) 700kg Limousin to £2040 (£291) 680kg Limousin to £2010 (£295) and 640kg Limousin to £1920 (£300) T Corrigan Dungannon 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£251) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 605kg Charolais to £1730 (£286) and 605kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£276) G Liggett Caledon 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£271) S Heenan Fintona 605kg Limousin to £1600 (£264) Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 560kg Charolais (£305) 570kg Charolais to £1710 (£300) 1700 for a 590kg Simmental (£288) 545kg Charolais to £1680 (£308) 555kg Limousin to £1630 £293) 540kg Limousin to £1600 (£296) and 515kg Charolais to £1590 (£308) for Martin Shortt Clogher. S Heenan Fintona 545kg Limousin to £1640 (£301) 530kg Limousin to £1630 (£307) and 605kg Limousin to £1600 (£264) G Liggett Caledon 595kg AA to £1580 (£265) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£270) F McStay Lurgan 505kg Limousin to £1490 (£295) and 505kg Shb. to £1400 (£277) and R Hanna Kilkeel 550kg Limousin to £1440 (£262) 550kg Limousin to £1410 (£256) 545kg Limousin to £1390 (255) 515kg Limousin to £1300 (£252) and 525kg Limousin to £1320 (£251).

Med weight stored 410kg to 500kg

Flying trade in this weight section with a 490kg Charolais selling to £1620 (£330) with a 485kg Limousin to £1610 (£332) most other quality lots selling from £281 to £309 per 100kg.

Good quality Friesians sold to £287 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1380.

Leading prices: J McStay Lurgan 490kg Charolais to £1620 (£330) 485kg Limousin to £1610 (£332) 495kg Charolais to £1530 (£309) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) and 460kg Limousin to £1420 (£308) Martin Shortt Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) 480kg Charolais to £1430 (£298) and 465kg Charolais to £1350 (£290) F McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) 475kg Charolais to £1460 (£307) 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) 470kg Limousin to £1400 (£298) 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£287) S Heenan Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£295) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£272) T Corrigan Fintona 480kg Friesian to £1380 (£287) and D Wilson Derrylin 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£281).

Store heifers

A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1870 for a 650kg Charolais (£287) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1790. With most other quality lots selling from £252 to £291 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Wilson Derrylin 650kg Charolais to £1870 (£287) and 590kg Simmental to £1580 (£267) 590kg Simmental to £1580 (£267) M Carr Newry 635kg Charolais to £1850 (£291) and 600kg Limousin to £1790 (£298) P McAleer Pomeroy 675kg Charolais to £1700 (£252) and 570kg Limousin to £1550 (£272) and D McCrystal Ballygawley 590kg Limousin to £1620 (£274).

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 550kg Limousin (£291) for D McCrystal Ballygawley. G Wilson Derrylin 555kg Charolais to £1580 (£284) P Nugent Dungannon 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) 510kg Charolais to £1550 (£304) 540kg Simmental to £1470 (£272) and 525kg Charolais to £1460 (£278) S Brodison Stewartstown 520kg Charolais to £1550 (£298) and 525kg Charolais to £1510 (£287) M Shortt Clogher 525kg Charolais to £1530 (£294) J Rooney Fivemiletown 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283) D Wilson Derrylin 515kg Charolais to £1490 (£289) S Heenan Fintona 525kg Limousin to £1490 (£284) and A M Corrigan Fintona 555kg 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) Charolais to £1490 (£284).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with a 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) and selling to £321 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1380.

Leading prices: S Heenan Fintona 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) 470kg Limousin to £1400 (£298) and 470kg Limousin to 31340 (£285) S Brodison Stewartstown 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) 495kg Charolais to £1370 (£276) 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) and 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1260 (£252) M Shortt Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1380 (£321) 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) Co Armagh producer 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£290) D Wilson Derrylin 500kg Charolais to £1360 (£272) 495kg Limousin to £1350 (£272) and 475kg Charolais to £1340 (£282) E Reid Trillick 445kg Charolais to £1270 (£285) A Burleigh Florencecourt 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) and J J Moane Fivemiletown 420kg Limousin to £1210 (£288).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 375kg Limousin to £1180 (£314) J J Moane Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1170, 390kg Limousin to £980, 360kg Charolais to £880, 345kg Limousin to £880, and 335kg Limousin to £840. Martin Shortt Clogher 385kg Limousin to £1020. E McBride Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1010and 375kg Charolais to £870. C Tierney Rosslea 400kg Limousin to £1000. D Wilson Derrylin 380kg Charolais to £940, 380kg Charolais to £900, 390kg Charolais to £880 and 350kg Charolais to £870. J Quinn Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £940, 310kg Limousin to £940, 305kg Limousin to £840 and 285kg Limousin to £830. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore 275kg Limousin to £800. T McClean Donaghmore 270kg Belgian Blue to £790.

Weanlings

A brisk demand in this section with weanling males selling to £1410 for a 430kg Limousin (£328) and selling to a high of £335 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1140 most quality lots sold to over the £300 mark.

Weanling heifers topped £1500 for a 420kg Limousin (£357) with other quality lots selling as high as £345 per 100kg for a 345kg Limousin to £1190.

Leading prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

J J Moane Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £1310 (£328) 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£323) and 405kg Limousin to £1290 (£318) R Watson Augher 425kg Charolais to £1390 (£327) 455kg Charolais to £1390 (£305) 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£303) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£302) and 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£276) P McAleer Pomeroy 415kg Limousin to £1350 (£325) 440kg Limousin to £1330 (£302) and 410kg Limousin to £1270 (£309) S Lagan Moneymore 410kg Charolais to £1280 (£312) 395kg Charolais to £1230 (£311) and 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) B McConnell Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) A Watson Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £1240 (£326) 370kg Limousin to £1180 (£319) and 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335) and J Teague Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1110 (£277).

Weanling heifers

J J Moane Fivemiletown 420kg Limousin to £1500 (£357) 400kg Limousin to £1230 (£307) 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£308) and 335kg Limousin to £950 (£283) P J Hughes Keady 405kg Limousin to £1250 (£308) 370kg Limousin to £1120 (£302) 310kg Limousin to £1040 (£335) and 340kg Limousin to £940 (£276) Kesh producer 345kg Limousin to £1190 (£345) J Teague Dromore 335kg Charolais to £1020 (£284) S McElmurray Pomeroy 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980 (£284) 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970 (£255) and 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950 (£253) Altmore Development Ltd, Pomeroy 355kg Limousin to £950 (£267) 290kg Limousin to £890 (£307) 295kg Limousin to £880 (£295) and 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293) and W McElmurray Pomeroy 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £930 (£262).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand this week with a Benburb producer selling calved heifers to £2220, £1700 and £1610. Dungannon producer calved heifers to £2180, £2100, £2000 and £1480. Dungannon producer £1600 for calved heifer. Fintona producer sold springing cows and heifers scanned for August onwards incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull to £1220, £950, £900 and £800.

Breeding bulls

S McConnell Clogher £2360 for pedigree registered Charolais bull (born 04-09-2021 and working).

Suckler cows and calves

Another big entry this week again sold to a keen demand with Ed McCann selling heifers with bull calves to £2500 and £2000. Co Armagh producer £2300 and £1570 for heifers with heifer calves. Fivemiletown producer £2120 for heifer with heifer calf, £1710 for 2017 cow with bull calf £1680 for 2017 cow with bull calf, £1680 for 2018 cow with bull calf, £1570 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, and £1560 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Banbridge producer £2060 for heifer with bull calf and £1530 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £2000 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1660 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £1610 for 2014 cow withbull calf. kinawley producer £1870 for heifer with bull calf £1810 for third calver with heifer calf and £1700 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. L G Sloan Dungannon £1800 for heifer with bull calf. J Rooney Fivemiletown £1780 for heifer with heifer calf. D Campbell Tempo £1740 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1080 to £1570.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1850 twice for A Adams Omagh. B Rafferty Dungannon £1610, £1500, £1460, £1450, £1330, £1300 and £1270. G McPhillips Ballygawley £1580.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good selection on offer this week sold readily with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £525 for a Charolais to C and H Crudden Magheraveely. H McFarland Trillick £480 x 2 for Limousins. J Mulligan Augher £475 for Aberdeen Angus and £375 for Simmental; J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown £440 for Limousin; J Scott Maguiresbridge £395 for Charolais; A Irwin Fivemiletown £390 for Aberdeen Angus; Fivemiletown producer £390 for Charolais; P Tomney Keady £370 for Charolais; T Cox Ballylucas £350 for Belgian Blue and Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £310 and £305 for Belgian Blues.

Heifer calves

Tempo producer £510 for Charolais; B Doyle Newtownhamilton £450 for Limousin; I Mulligan Augher £440, £430, £425 x 2 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus; C and H Crudden Magheraveely £440 for Charolais; P Tomney Keady £375 for Aberdeen Angus; A Irwin Fivemiletown £320 for Aberdeen Angus and J Scott Maguiresbridge £305 for Charolais,

Reared male lumps

B Cosgrove Rosslea £880, £820, £790, and £660 for Shorthorns R Totten Lisburn 760 for Charolais T Parks Craigavon £720 x 4 for Herefords. M McConnell Clogher £665 for Limousin M Rafferty Armagh £660 for Hereford G Cullen Coalisland £650 and £640 for Charolais and £620 for Limousin and D Campbell Tempo £575 for Charolais Fivemiletown producer £570 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps