Suckler cows and calves selling to £2900 at Clogher Mart
Another large entry of 1146 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 18th February produced another very firm demand especially for quality stock in all sections.
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold easily to a brisk demand and selling to a top of £2412 per head for a 990kg Limousin to £268 per 100kg with an 870kg Limousin to £2262 at £260 per 100kg and an 830kg Belgian Blue to £2158 at £260 per 100kg and selling to a high of £278 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2140.60.
Cow heifers sold to £2140.60 for a 750kg Charolais to £272 per 100kg with a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1860.20 at £262 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1458 for an 810kg to £180 per 100kg with others selling from £170 to £176 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2240 for a 1000kg Limousin to £224 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £271 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais (£1924.10).
Friesians sold to £1430.10 for a 630kg to £227 per 100kg reaching a high of £255 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1275.
Fat heifers sold to £2100 for a 700kg Limousin to £300 with another 700kg Limousin to £2058 at £294 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2140 for a 750kg Charolais (£285) with a 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2000.
Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £316 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1710.
Med weights sold to £1500 for a 470kg Charolais (£319) with a 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307).
Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 340kg Limousin.
Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 685kg Limousin (£295) and selling to £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1860.
Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) to £297 per 100kg for a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560.
Med weights sold to £1390 for a 495kg Charolais (£281) with a 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297).
Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 395kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 395kg Limousin (£377) with a 350kg Charolais to £1260 (£360) weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 480kg Limousin (£266) with a 350kg Limousin to £1050 and a 350kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) dairy cows and heifers sold to £2620, £2600, £2550, £2510 with springers selling to £1820 and £1720.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2900 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf.
Others sold to £1980 and £1900 twice.
Incalf cows sold to £1770 and £1610.
Young bull calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £870 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £805 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £300 (£2100) 700kg Limousin to £294 (£2058) 770kg Limousin to £278 (£2140.60) and 900kg Limousin to £268 (£2412) Fivemiletown producer 540kg Charolais to £282 (£1522.80) Portadown producer 750kg Charolais to £272 (£2040) Pomeroy producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £262 (£1860.20) Rosslea producer 420kg Limousin to £262 (£1100.40) Tempo producer 630kg Charolais to £260 (£1638) Newtownhamilton producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£2158) Ballygawley producer 870kg Limousin to £260 (£2262) Eglish producer 720kg Limousin to £258 (£1857.60) Derrylee producer 440kg Stabiliser to £257(£1130.80) Clogher producer 830kg Limousin to £256 (£2124.80) and 770kg Limousin to £252 (£1940.40) Cabragh producer 620kg Charolais to £256 (£1587.20) Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £254 (£1727.20) O Daly Carrickmore 600kg Limousin to £254 (£1524) and Omagh producer 650kg Simmental to £252 (£1638) Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £250 (£1525).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £218 for £248 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred lots sold from £180 to £215 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £167 to £180 per 100kg to £1458 per head.
Plainer lots sold from £128 to £160 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £106 to £124 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Keady producer 1000kg Limousin to £224 (£2240) Ballygawley producer 780kg Limousin to £220 (£1716) Sixmilecross producer 830kg Charolais to £208 (£1726.40) Seskinore producer 1020kg Simmental to £204 (£2080.80) and Castlederg producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £200 (£2040)
Fat steers
Fivemiletown producer 710kg Charolais to £271(£1924.10) Loughgall producer 650kg Charolais to £268 (£1742) Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £260 (£1924) Loughgall producer 740kg Hereford to £260 (£1924) Derrylee producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £235 (£1175) and Friesians sold to £255 per 100kg for 500kg (£1275) to £1498.20 per head for a 660kg to £227 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais sold to £276 per 100kg Limousins sold to £250 per 100kg. Belgian Blues sold to £242 per 100kg. Shorthorns sold to £240 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £203 per 100kg with others selling from £175 to £194 per 100kg.
Store bullocks
A large selection of good quality lots on offer sold to a top of £2140 for a 750kg Charolais (£285) with a 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) and selling to a high of £303 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2000 and all other quality lots selling from £255 to £294 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £1970.
Forward lots sold to £1750 per head for a 580kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £316 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1710.
Leading prices: W J Robinson Clogher 750kg Charolais to £2140 (£285) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 740kg Charolais to £2000 (£270) 730kg Charolais to £1990 (£272) and 735kg Charolais to 31950 (£265) D Wilson Clogher 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) 660kg Limousin to £2000 (£303) 670kg Charolais to £1970 (£294) and 690kg Charolais to £1970 (£285) L Furey Plumbridge 735kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) T Woods Enniskillen 770kg Charolais to £2070 (£269) Fivemiletown producer 795kg Limousin to £2070 (£260) 675kg Limousin to £1950 (£289) 720kg Charolais to £1950 (£271) and 730kg Limousin to £1930 (£264) H Hall Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2060 (£288) and 680kg Hereford to £1940 (£285) J Montgomery Loughgall 775kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2040 (£263) and 780kg Limousin to £1990 (£255) B Molloy Pomeroy 720kg Limousin to £1950 (£271) Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (£301) 555kg Charolais to £1670 (£301) 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) 565kg Limousin to £1600 (£283) 560kg Limousin to £1570 (£280) and 540kg Charolais to £1500 (£277) for a Co Armagh producer Pat Cassidy Augher 540kg Charolais to £1710 (£316) 530kg Charolais to £1570 (£296) 565kg Charolais to £1560 (£276) and 520kg Charolais to £1520 (£292) and F McCaffery Irvinestown 595kg Parthenais to £1650 (£277) and 545kg Limousin to £1530 (£280).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with M McClave Rosslea selling a 470kg Charolais to £1500 (£319) and a Gortaclare producer selling a 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307) most other quality lots sold from £267 to £304 per 100kg.
Leading prices: M McClave Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) P Donnelly Ballygawley 450kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) D Nelson Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) C Irwin Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) and 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294) M McElvogue Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) F McAvoy Coalisland 485kg Limousin to £1400 (£288) W Jordan Gortaclare 465kg Charolais to £1390 (£299) 475kg Limousin to £1370 (£288) 455kg Charolais to £1360 (£299) 465kg Charolais to £1320 (£284) and 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307) H G Maguire Derrylin 485kg Belgian Blue. to £1380 (£284) P Hawkes Omagh 470kg Charolais to £1290 (£274) 470kg Limousin to £1280 (£272) and 455kg Limousin to £1270 (£279) B Sommerville Ballygawley 455kg Limousin to £1290 (£283) C Stewart Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£282) and M McClave Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1270 (£267).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
T W Cashel Tempo 350kg Limousin to £940 and 295kg Limousin to £740. C Maguire Brookeborough 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. J Cassidy Derrylin 340kg Limousin to £620.
Store heifers
Another good entry sold to a firm demand for a lot of quality stock on offer with a local producer R J Crawford selling a 685kg Limousin to £2020 (£295) and others selling to a high of £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1860 other quality lots sold from £252 to £297 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) for D McFarland Omagh with a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560 (£297) for P McDonald Tempo.
Leading prices:
R J Crawford Augher 685kg Limousin to £2020 (£295) 635kg Charolais to £1890 (£297) and 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) William Hall Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1920 (£278) 675kg Limousin to £1900 (£281) 675kg Charolais to £1880 (£278) 615kg Charolais to £1860 (£302) 640kg Charolais to £1800 (£281) 630kg Charolais to £1780 (£282) 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£291) 635kg Charolais to £1740 (£290) 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) and 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £1890 (£284) M Boyle Dungannon 725 Shb. to £1780 (£245) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£258) 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) and 670kg Charolais to £1690 (£252) C Donnelly Eskra 660kg Simmental to £1700 (£257) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) 590kg Charolais to £1630 (£276) 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) 565kg Limousin to £1610 (£285) and 560kg Charolais to £1530 (£273) for D McFarland Omagh. S Hall Magheraveely 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) and 570kg Charolais to £1540 (£270) P McDonald Tempo 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560 (£297) E O'Hanlon Ballygawley 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) 550kg Charolais to £1510 (£274) and 540kg Charolais to £1440 (£266) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 570kg Limousin to £1500 (£263) G Goodwin Dungannon 530kg Simmental to £1490 (£281) and 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) P Hacket Newtownbutler 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286) 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281) 525kg Limousin to £1450 (£276) and 515kg Limousin to £1380 (£268) and C Kelly Dungannon 525kg Charolais to £1460 (£278).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with G McGarrity Sixmilecross selling a 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281); P Hacket Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1350 (£275) E O'Hanlon Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297) and 450kg Charolais to £1180 (£262) G Goodwin Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1290 (£266) 480kg Limousin to £1270 (£264) M Boyle Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1290 (£266) 425kg Limousin to £1230 (£289) and 450kg Limousin to £1190 (£264) E Bingham Augher 480kg Charolais to £1280 (£266) 495kg Belgian Blue. to £1230 (£248) and 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1230 (£248) J Mackle Armagh 485kg Belgian Blue. To £1270 (£262) P J McWilliams Seskinore 465kg Limousin to £1230 (£264) and 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) E Kyle Sixmilecross 425kg Limousin to £1220 (£287) and 425kg Limousin to £1170 (£275) and C Kelly Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) and 415kg Charolais to £1150 (£277).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
D Farrell Fivemiletown 395kg Charolais to £1080. P J McWilliams Seskinore 400kg Limousin to £1010. F McAvoy Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £960, 395kg Simmental to £880 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. P Hughes Augher 365kg Charolais to £940 and 370kg Charolais to £910. G Girvan Pomeroy 395kg Limousin to £860. V and B Hall Fivemiletown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. A Turtle Dungannon 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.
Weanlings
A very strong demand in this popular section with steers and bulls selling to £1490 per head for a 395kg Limousin (£377) with others selling to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1260 all the top quality lots sold above the £300 plus per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to £1280 per head for a 480kg Limousin (£266) with others selling to £318 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1050 and a 330kg Limousin to £1050 with other quality lots selling from £255 to £312 per 100kg
Leading prices
Steers and bulls
V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1490 (£377) T Cassidy Augher 425kg Charolais to £1450 (£341) 465kg Charolais to £1420 (£305) 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312) 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) and 410kg Limousin to £1290 (£314) P Montgomery Augher 520kg Limousin to £1350 (£259) J P McBride Plumbridge 35kg Charolais to £1350 (£350) and 395kg Charolais to £1300 (£329) K McGarvey Beragh 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) and 465kg Charolais to £1290 (£277) P N G Hadden Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1280 (£308) and 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) T G Dunne Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1260 (£360) and 340kg Charolais to £1190 (£350) D McCallon Carrickmore 435kg Limousin to £1250 (£287) J P Gleeson Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269) H Brown Pomeroy 445kg Charolais to £1220 (£274) and J Donnelly Augher 370kg Charolais to £1190 (£321).
Weanling heifers
V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1280 (£266) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) 445kg Charolais to £1210 (£272) 420kg Limousin to £1200 (£285) 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) 395kg Limousin to £1140 (£288) 395kg Limousin to £1130 (£286) 340kg Limousin to £1050 (£308) 330kg Limousin to £1050 (£318) and 355kg Limousin to £1040 (£293) M McGinley Eskra 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) 395kg Limousin to £1200 (£303) and 360kg Limousin to £1040 (£289) S McCaffery Tempo 380kg Limousin to £1170 (£308) J P Gleeson Lisnaskea 385kg Charolais to £1160 (£301) and 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) K McGarvey Beragh 355kg Limousin to £1110 (£312) J Donaghy Clogher 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) and W H Harpur Castlederg 395kg Charolais to £1050 (£266).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2620, £2600, £2550, £2510 and £2140. Lurgan producer £2300 and £2000 for calved heifers. Fintona producer £1980 for calved heifer. Rosslea producer £1820 for springing heifer. Benburb producer £1720 for springing heifer.
Suckler cows and calves
A good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with M Robinson Benburb selling a pedigree Limousin heifer with bull calf to make £2900. G Buchannon Lisbellaw sold a Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf to £1980. Fermanagh producer £1900 for Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf and £1900 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf. A selection of incalf cows and heifers from a Tempo producer sold to £1770, £1610, £1560, £1520, £1500, 1210 and £1070. C Fee Tempo £1450, 1170 and £1120 for incalf cows. D Moore Aughnacloy £1350, £1250, 1170 and £1110 for incalf cows. Local producer £1400 for incalf heifer. S Keegan Lisburn £1080 for incalf cow.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with young bull calves (under two months) selling to £500, and £480 for Aberdeen Angus to E Monaghan Trillick. J Donnelly Trillick £445 for Limousin; P Brannigan Dungannon £410 for Limousin; P McCorry Derrylin £335 for Aberdeen Angus; Tempo producer £320 for Aberdeen Angus and £300 for Hereford; Omagh producer £290, £260 x 2 for Saler, £275 for Hereford and £265 for Belgian Blue. R Hassard Fermanagh £255 for Hereford
Heifer calves
E Monaghan Trillick £500, £450 x 2 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus; J Crawford Augher £365 and £355 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £355, £345 and £330 for Limousins and Clogher producer £330, £320 and £300 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £870 and £725 for Charolais and £700 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £840 for Charolais and £795 for Limousin; J McDonagh Brookeborough £820 for Charolais; K R Latimer Trillick £795 , £780, x 2 £675 and £650 for Hereford; P L McElgunn Lisnaskea £780 for Charolais; R Donnelly Augher £760 for Limousin; P Lunny Derrylin £760 for Friesian; P McDonnell Dungannon £470 for Hereford and £465 for Aberdeen Angus and A McHugh Kinawley £460 for Limousin.
Reared heifer lumps
J Smith Fintona £805 for Limousin and £760 for Irish Moile; J McDonagh Brookeborough £770 and £710 for Charolais; G Straghan Keady £760 for Charolais; M Garland Mountfield £730, £680 and £645 for Charolais; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £730 for Limousin; E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £705 for Simmental; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £700 for Limousin and £700 and £690 x 4 for Charolais; P McElgunn Lisnaskea £675 for Charolais and K Moore Augher £625 for Limousin.