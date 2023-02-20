In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold easily to a brisk demand and selling to a top of £2412 per head for a 990kg Limousin to £268 per 100kg with an 870kg Limousin to £2262 at £260 per 100kg and an 830kg Belgian Blue to £2158 at £260 per 100kg and selling to a high of £278 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2140.60.

Cow heifers sold to £2140.60 for a 750kg Charolais to £272 per 100kg with a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1860.20 at £262 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1458 for an 810kg to £180 per 100kg with others selling from £170 to £176 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2240 for a 1000kg Limousin to £224 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £271 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais (£1924.10).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesians sold to £1430.10 for a 630kg to £227 per 100kg reaching a high of £255 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1275.

Fat heifers sold to £2100 for a 700kg Limousin to £300 with another 700kg Limousin to £2058 at £294 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2140 for a 750kg Charolais (£285) with a 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2000.

Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £316 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1710.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 470kg Charolais (£319) with a 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307).

Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 340kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 685kg Limousin (£295) and selling to £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1860.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) to £297 per 100kg for a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weights sold to £1390 for a 495kg Charolais (£281) with a 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297).

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 395kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 395kg Limousin (£377) with a 350kg Charolais to £1260 (£360) weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 480kg Limousin (£266) with a 350kg Limousin to £1050 and a 350kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) dairy cows and heifers sold to £2620, £2600, £2550, £2510 with springers selling to £1820 and £1720.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2900 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others sold to £1980 and £1900 twice.

Incalf cows sold to £1770 and £1610.

Young bull calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reared male lumps sold to £870 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £805 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £300 (£2100) 700kg Limousin to £294 (£2058) 770kg Limousin to £278 (£2140.60) and 900kg Limousin to £268 (£2412) Fivemiletown producer 540kg Charolais to £282 (£1522.80) Portadown producer 750kg Charolais to £272 (£2040) Pomeroy producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £262 (£1860.20) Rosslea producer 420kg Limousin to £262 (£1100.40) Tempo producer 630kg Charolais to £260 (£1638) Newtownhamilton producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£2158) Ballygawley producer 870kg Limousin to £260 (£2262) Eglish producer 720kg Limousin to £258 (£1857.60) Derrylee producer 440kg Stabiliser to £257(£1130.80) Clogher producer 830kg Limousin to £256 (£2124.80) and 770kg Limousin to £252 (£1940.40) Cabragh producer 620kg Charolais to £256 (£1587.20) Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £254 (£1727.20) O Daly Carrickmore 600kg Limousin to £254 (£1524) and Omagh producer 650kg Simmental to £252 (£1638) Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £250 (£1525).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £218 for £248 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £180 to £215 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £167 to £180 per 100kg to £1458 per head.

Plainer lots sold from £128 to £160 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £106 to £124 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat bulls

Keady producer 1000kg Limousin to £224 (£2240) Ballygawley producer 780kg Limousin to £220 (£1716) Sixmilecross producer 830kg Charolais to £208 (£1726.40) Seskinore producer 1020kg Simmental to £204 (£2080.80) and Castlederg producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £200 (£2040)

Fat steers

Fivemiletown producer 710kg Charolais to £271(£1924.10) Loughgall producer 650kg Charolais to £268 (£1742) Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £260 (£1924) Loughgall producer 740kg Hereford to £260 (£1924) Derrylee producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £235 (£1175) and Friesians sold to £255 per 100kg for 500kg (£1275) to £1498.20 per head for a 660kg to £227 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers

Charolais sold to £276 per 100kg Limousins sold to £250 per 100kg. Belgian Blues sold to £242 per 100kg. Shorthorns sold to £240 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £203 per 100kg with others selling from £175 to £194 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A large selection of good quality lots on offer sold to a top of £2140 for a 750kg Charolais (£285) with a 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) and selling to a high of £303 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2000 and all other quality lots selling from £255 to £294 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £1970.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to £1750 per head for a 580kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £316 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1710.

Leading prices: W J Robinson Clogher 750kg Charolais to £2140 (£285) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 740kg Charolais to £2000 (£270) 730kg Charolais to £1990 (£272) and 735kg Charolais to 31950 (£265) D Wilson Clogher 735kg Charolais to £2120 (£288) 660kg Limousin to £2000 (£303) 670kg Charolais to £1970 (£294) and 690kg Charolais to £1970 (£285) L Furey Plumbridge 735kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) T Woods Enniskillen 770kg Charolais to £2070 (£269) Fivemiletown producer 795kg Limousin to £2070 (£260) 675kg Limousin to £1950 (£289) 720kg Charolais to £1950 (£271) and 730kg Limousin to £1930 (£264) H Hall Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2060 (£288) and 680kg Hereford to £1940 (£285) J Montgomery Loughgall 775kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2040 (£263) and 780kg Limousin to £1990 (£255) B Molloy Pomeroy 720kg Limousin to £1950 (£271) Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (£301) 555kg Charolais to £1670 (£301) 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) 565kg Limousin to £1600 (£283) 560kg Limousin to £1570 (£280) and 540kg Charolais to £1500 (£277) for a Co Armagh producer Pat Cassidy Augher 540kg Charolais to £1710 (£316) 530kg Charolais to £1570 (£296) 565kg Charolais to £1560 (£276) and 520kg Charolais to £1520 (£292) and F McCaffery Irvinestown 595kg Parthenais to £1650 (£277) and 545kg Limousin to £1530 (£280).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with M McClave Rosslea selling a 470kg Charolais to £1500 (£319) and a Gortaclare producer selling a 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307) most other quality lots sold from £267 to £304 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices: M McClave Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) P Donnelly Ballygawley 450kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) D Nelson Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) C Irwin Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) and 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294) M McElvogue Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) F McAvoy Coalisland 485kg Limousin to £1400 (£288) W Jordan Gortaclare 465kg Charolais to £1390 (£299) 475kg Limousin to £1370 (£288) 455kg Charolais to £1360 (£299) 465kg Charolais to £1320 (£284) and 410kg Limousin to £1260 (£307) H G Maguire Derrylin 485kg Belgian Blue. to £1380 (£284) P Hawkes Omagh 470kg Charolais to £1290 (£274) 470kg Limousin to £1280 (£272) and 455kg Limousin to £1270 (£279) B Sommerville Ballygawley 455kg Limousin to £1290 (£283) C Stewart Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£282) and M McClave Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1270 (£267).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

T W Cashel Tempo 350kg Limousin to £940 and 295kg Limousin to £740. C Maguire Brookeborough 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. J Cassidy Derrylin 340kg Limousin to £620.

Store heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good entry sold to a firm demand for a lot of quality stock on offer with a local producer R J Crawford selling a 685kg Limousin to £2020 (£295) and others selling to a high of £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1860 other quality lots sold from £252 to £297 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) for D McFarland Omagh with a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560 (£297) for P McDonald Tempo.

Leading prices:

R J Crawford Augher 685kg Limousin to £2020 (£295) 635kg Charolais to £1890 (£297) and 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) William Hall Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1920 (£278) 675kg Limousin to £1900 (£281) 675kg Charolais to £1880 (£278) 615kg Charolais to £1860 (£302) 640kg Charolais to £1800 (£281) 630kg Charolais to £1780 (£282) 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£291) 635kg Charolais to £1740 (£290) 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) and 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £1890 (£284) M Boyle Dungannon 725 Shb. to £1780 (£245) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£258) 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) and 670kg Charolais to £1690 (£252) C Donnelly Eskra 660kg Simmental to £1700 (£257) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) 590kg Charolais to £1630 (£276) 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) 565kg Limousin to £1610 (£285) and 560kg Charolais to £1530 (£273) for D McFarland Omagh. S Hall Magheraveely 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) and 570kg Charolais to £1540 (£270) P McDonald Tempo 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560 (£297) E O'Hanlon Ballygawley 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) 550kg Charolais to £1510 (£274) and 540kg Charolais to £1440 (£266) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 570kg Limousin to £1500 (£263) G Goodwin Dungannon 530kg Simmental to £1490 (£281) and 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) P Hacket Newtownbutler 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286) 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281) 525kg Limousin to £1450 (£276) and 515kg Limousin to £1380 (£268) and C Kelly Dungannon 525kg Charolais to £1460 (£278).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with G McGarrity Sixmilecross selling a 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281); P Hacket Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1350 (£275) E O'Hanlon Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297) and 450kg Charolais to £1180 (£262) G Goodwin Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1290 (£266) 480kg Limousin to £1270 (£264) M Boyle Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1290 (£266) 425kg Limousin to £1230 (£289) and 450kg Limousin to £1190 (£264) E Bingham Augher 480kg Charolais to £1280 (£266) 495kg Belgian Blue. to £1230 (£248) and 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1230 (£248) J Mackle Armagh 485kg Belgian Blue. To £1270 (£262) P J McWilliams Seskinore 465kg Limousin to £1230 (£264) and 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) E Kyle Sixmilecross 425kg Limousin to £1220 (£287) and 425kg Limousin to £1170 (£275) and C Kelly Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) and 415kg Charolais to £1150 (£277).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

D Farrell Fivemiletown 395kg Charolais to £1080. P J McWilliams Seskinore 400kg Limousin to £1010. F McAvoy Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £960, 395kg Simmental to £880 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. P Hughes Augher 365kg Charolais to £940 and 370kg Charolais to £910. G Girvan Pomeroy 395kg Limousin to £860. V and B Hall Fivemiletown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. A Turtle Dungannon 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this popular section with steers and bulls selling to £1490 per head for a 395kg Limousin (£377) with others selling to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1260 all the top quality lots sold above the £300 plus per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 per head for a 480kg Limousin (£266) with others selling to £318 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1050 and a 330kg Limousin to £1050 with other quality lots selling from £255 to £312 per 100kg

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steers and bulls

V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1490 (£377) T Cassidy Augher 425kg Charolais to £1450 (£341) 465kg Charolais to £1420 (£305) 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312) 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) and 410kg Limousin to £1290 (£314) P Montgomery Augher 520kg Limousin to £1350 (£259) J P McBride Plumbridge 35kg Charolais to £1350 (£350) and 395kg Charolais to £1300 (£329) K McGarvey Beragh 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) and 465kg Charolais to £1290 (£277) P N G Hadden Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1280 (£308) and 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) T G Dunne Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1260 (£360) and 340kg Charolais to £1190 (£350) D McCallon Carrickmore 435kg Limousin to £1250 (£287) J P Gleeson Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269) H Brown Pomeroy 445kg Charolais to £1220 (£274) and J Donnelly Augher 370kg Charolais to £1190 (£321).

Weanling heifers

V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1280 (£266) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) 445kg Charolais to £1210 (£272) 420kg Limousin to £1200 (£285) 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) 395kg Limousin to £1140 (£288) 395kg Limousin to £1130 (£286) 340kg Limousin to £1050 (£308) 330kg Limousin to £1050 (£318) and 355kg Limousin to £1040 (£293) M McGinley Eskra 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) 395kg Limousin to £1200 (£303) and 360kg Limousin to £1040 (£289) S McCaffery Tempo 380kg Limousin to £1170 (£308) J P Gleeson Lisnaskea 385kg Charolais to £1160 (£301) and 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) K McGarvey Beragh 355kg Limousin to £1110 (£312) J Donaghy Clogher 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) and W H Harpur Castlederg 395kg Charolais to £1050 (£266).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2620, £2600, £2550, £2510 and £2140. Lurgan producer £2300 and £2000 for calved heifers. Fintona producer £1980 for calved heifer. Rosslea producer £1820 for springing heifer. Benburb producer £1720 for springing heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with M Robinson Benburb selling a pedigree Limousin heifer with bull calf to make £2900. G Buchannon Lisbellaw sold a Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf to £1980. Fermanagh producer £1900 for Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf and £1900 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf. A selection of incalf cows and heifers from a Tempo producer sold to £1770, £1610, £1560, £1520, £1500, 1210 and £1070. C Fee Tempo £1450, 1170 and £1120 for incalf cows. D Moore Aughnacloy £1350, £1250, 1170 and £1110 for incalf cows. Local producer £1400 for incalf heifer. S Keegan Lisburn £1080 for incalf cow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with young bull calves (under two months) selling to £500, and £480 for Aberdeen Angus to E Monaghan Trillick. J Donnelly Trillick £445 for Limousin; P Brannigan Dungannon £410 for Limousin; P McCorry Derrylin £335 for Aberdeen Angus; Tempo producer £320 for Aberdeen Angus and £300 for Hereford; Omagh producer £290, £260 x 2 for Saler, £275 for Hereford and £265 for Belgian Blue. R Hassard Fermanagh £255 for Hereford

Heifer calves

E Monaghan Trillick £500, £450 x 2 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus; J Crawford Augher £365 and £355 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £355, £345 and £330 for Limousins and Clogher producer £330, £320 and £300 for Hereford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reared male lumps

M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £870 and £725 for Charolais and £700 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £840 for Charolais and £795 for Limousin; J McDonagh Brookeborough £820 for Charolais; K R Latimer Trillick £795 , £780, x 2 £675 and £650 for Hereford; P L McElgunn Lisnaskea £780 for Charolais; R Donnelly Augher £760 for Limousin; P Lunny Derrylin £760 for Friesian; P McDonnell Dungannon £470 for Hereford and £465 for Aberdeen Angus and A McHugh Kinawley £460 for Limousin.

Reared heifer lumps