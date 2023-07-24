In the fatstock ring 280 lots sold easily to a brisk demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £2030-40 for a 720kg Belgian Blue to £282 per 100kg this was followed by another 710kg Belgian Blue to £1675-60 at £236 per 100kg.

Beef bred cows sold to £1808 for an 800kg Limousin to £226 per 100kg and selling to £235 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £1621-50.

A 1040kg Aberdeen Angus cow sold to £1788-80 at £172 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1041-60 for a 620kg to £168 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2194-80 for a 1180kg Charolais to £186 and selling to £204 per 100kg for a 1010kg Limousin to £2060-40.

Fat steers sold to £268 for an 880kg Limousin to £2358-40.

Friesian steers sold to £214 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1412-40.

Fat heifers sold to £261 for a 610kg Limousin to £1592-10.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2090 for a 730kg Charolais (£286) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2030.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) with a 520kg Limousin to £1470 (£282).

Med weight steers sold to £1440 for a 465kg Charolais (£309) with a 475kg Simmental to £1420 (£299).

Smaller sorts sold to £630 for a 320kg Simmental.

Strong heifers sold to £1760 for a 565kg Limousin (£311).

Forward lots sold to £1300 for a 515kg Limousin (£252).

Med weight heifers sold to £1380 for a 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£313).

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 400kg Limousin (£275).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1230 for a 375kg Limousin (£328) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £1040.

Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 435kg Limousin (£262) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £710.

Dairy cows sold to £1800 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2220 for Shorthorn and £1800 for Charolais.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2750 and £2300.

Incalf cows sold to £1320.

Young bull calves sold to £705 for Limousin.

Young heifer calves sold to £705 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £780 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Newtownstewart producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£2030-40) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £236 (£1675-60) Cookstown producer 610kg Limousin to £261 (£1592-10) and 540kg Limousin to £237 (£1279-80) Pomeroy producer 550kg Limousin to £237 (£1303-50) Castlederg producer 690kg Limousin to £235 (£1621-50) Pomeroy producer 690kg Limousin to £229 (£1580-10) Dungannon producer 800kg Limousin to £226 (£1808) Co Armagh producer 510kg Limousin to £224 (£1142-40) Dungannon producer 630kg Simmental to £215 (£1354-50) Cookstown producer 670kg Charolais to £213 (£1427-10) Pomeroy producer 660kg Simmental to £213 (£1405-80) Newtownbutler producer 510kg Limousin to £212 (£1081-20) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £210 (£1260) Dungannon producer 620kg Lim.to £207 (£1283-40) and 700kg Charolais to £204 (£1428) Ballygawley producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £205 (£1455-50) Stewartstown producer 770kg Shorthorn beef to £203 (£1563-10) Ballygawley producer 700kg Simmental to £202 (£1414) and Kinawley producer 720kg Limousin to £202 (£1454-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £200 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £175 to £187 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £168 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1041-60 others sold from £140 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £124 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £85 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 1010kg Limousin to £204 (£2060-40); Armagh producer 1180kg Charolais to £186 (£2194-80); Dungannon producer 770kg Saler to £183 (£1409-10); Cookstown producer 890kg Hereford to £160 (£1424) and Derrylin producer 770kg Friesian to £106 (£816-20).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £283 per 100kg for a 670kg (£1896-10); Limousin steers sold to £268 per 100kg for 880kg to (£2358-40); Simmental steers sold to £258 per 100kg; Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £214 per 100kg for 660kg to £1412-40); Shorthorn beef steers sold to £214 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £206 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £261 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £248 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £239 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £226 per 100kg; Hereford heifers sold to £212 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2090 for a 730kg Charolais (£286) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2030.

Other quality lots sold from £233 to £289 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) with a 520kg Limousin to £1470 (£282).

Sample prices: H Robinson Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2090 (£286) 695kg Limousin to £2030 (£292) 715kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) 685kg Limousin to £1980 (£289) 705kg Limousin to £1950 (£276) 690kg Limousin to £1900 (£275) and 665kg Limousin to £1850 (£278) B L Kelly and Sons Dungannon 820kg Charolais to £1910 (£233) and 745kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£252) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 645kg Charolais to £1870 (£281) and 700kg Limousin to £1810 (£258) D Starrett Armagh 665kg Limousin to £1870 £281) 665kg Limousin to £1850 (£278) and 680kg Limousin to £1830 (£269) M McElvogue Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1860 (£273) E James Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £1860 (£284) 660kg Limousin to £1850 (£280) B and D Doris Lurgan 625kg Limousin to £1790 (£286) Forward steers sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) for T Willis Dungannon. A J McKenna Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1590 (£269) 565kg Shorthorn beef to £1510 (£267) 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265) 520kg Limousin to £1470 (£282) and 520kg Limousin to £1300 (£250) Canavan Coalisland 555kg Limousin to £1550 (£279) and 505kg Charolais to £1310 (£259) R Leonard Fermanagh 545kg Limousin to £1510 (£277) and 515kg Limousin to £1410 (£274) R Walker Stewartstown 535kg Charolais to £1480 (£276) 540kg Simmental to £1460 (£270) and 520kg Limousin to £1370 (£263) and S McCaffery Irvinestown 565kg Limousin to £1410 (£249) and 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£242).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £309 per 100kg for a 465kg Charolais to £1440 with a 475kg Simmental to £1420 (£299).

Sample prices: A J McKenna Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1440 (£309) R Walker Stewartstown 475kg Simmental to £1420 (£299) 460kg Charolais to £1370 (£298) 480kg Limousin to £1370 (£285) 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) and 480kg Simmental to £1160 (£241) Omagh producer 455kg Charolais to £1270 (£281) 485kg Charolais to £1280 (£264) 420kg Limousin to £1190 (£283) 400kg Limousin to £1100 (£275) and 420kg Charolais to £1070 (£254) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 415kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£284) and 445kg Belgian Blue to £1050. Omagh producer 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£241) Fivemiletown producer 475kg Limousin to £1130 (£238) and 480kg Limousin to £1110 (£231) and D McCauley Lisnaskea 435kg Hereford to £1080 (£248) and 405kg Hereford to £1030 (£254).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

G McNeill Caledon 320kg Simmental to £630, 295kg Montbeliarde to £590, 320kg Friesian to £590, 315kg Simmental to £550 and 300kg Friesian to £540.

Store heifers

A steady demand in this section with quality strong stores selling to £1760 for a 565kg Limousin (£311) with a 555kg Belgian Blue selling to £1570 (£283) others sold to £255 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1300 for a 515kg Limousin (£252) with others selling from £215 per 100kg.

Sample prices: G Wilson Tempo 565kg Limousin to £1760 (£311) H McNeice Portadown 555kg Belgian Blue to £1570 (£283) D McCaffery Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1480 (£255) F O Kane Trillick 645kg Charolais to £1460 (£226) N McMullan Aughnacloy 560kg Belgian Blue to £1360 (£243) J R Martin Newtownbutler 570kg Charolais to £1320 (£231) B McDermott Lisnaskea 560kg Limousin to £1260 (£225) H Gibson Sixmilecross 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£205) and 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£207) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 555kg Hereford to £1150 (£207) Forward lots sold to £1300 for a 515kg Limousin (£252) for an Omagh producer. H Gibson Sixmilecross 535kg Charolais to £1300 (£243) 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£224) and 510kg Charolais to £1140 (£223) J R Martin Newtownbutler 530kg Hereford to £1170 (£220).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1380 for a 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£313) with a 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) and a 425kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£282).

Sample prices: J Burton Dungannon 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1380 (£313) 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) and 425kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£282) B Halliday Portadown 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£235) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Fermanagh producer 440kg Limousin to £1120 (£254) Omagh producer 460kg Limousin to £1110 (£241) H Gibson Sixmilecross 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£224) 475kg Charolais to £1020, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. S Cassidy Tempo 485kg Limousin to £1080. D Gourley Castlederg 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070. D Liggett Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1050. N McMullan Aughnacloy 470kg Belgian Blue to £1050.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

D Liggett Clogher 400kg Limousin to £1100 (£275) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £1080, 395kg Charolais to £910, 375kg Saler to £880,345kg Saler to £830, and 360kg Charolais to £800. S Sommerville Ballygawley 345kg Charolais to £920. T Grew Corranny 385kg Limousin to £860. S Treanor Augher 360kg Limousin to £840. And 305kg Limousin to £560. A and M Smyton Tempo 370kg Shorthorn to £800. 360kg Shorthorn to £710, 335kg Shorthorn to £600 and 330kg Shorthorn to £600. D Gourley Castlederg 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £580.

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and Bulls selling to £1230 for a 375kg Limousin (£328) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £1040.

Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 435kg Limousin (£262) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £710.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

John Mullan Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £1230 (£328) 335kg Charolais to £1150 (£343) and 295kg Charolais to £1040 (£352) N Morrow Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1200 (£324) and 350kg Limousin to £1170 (£334) P McConnell Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1180 (£277) 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) 365kg Charolais to £1110 (£304) 415kg Limousin to £1100 (£265) and 330kg Charolais to £960 (£291) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 310kg Limousin to £1020 (£329) and 310kg Limousin to £920 (£296) R E Wilson Trillick 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£315) 310kg Charolais to £1010 (£326) 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) and 305kg Charolais to £930 (£305) B Parsons Tempo 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250) and R Elliott Newtownbutler 380kg Hereford to £950 (£250).

Weanling heifers

T Smyth Dromore 435kg Limousin to £1140 (£262) 405kg Limousin to £1000 (£247) 410kg Limousin to £1000 (£244) A T Fiddis Derrygonnelly 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287) 360kg Charolais to £990 (£275) and 365kg Charolais to £900 (£246) R McCaughey Clogher 355kg Charolais to £1040 (£293) C Breen Kinawley 395kg Charolais to £1030 (£261) J and J Crawford Clogher 345kg Limousin to £840 (£243) A Elliott Newtownbutler 380kg Hereford to £820 410kg Hereford to £790, and 405kg Hereford to £760. R E Wilson Trillick 320kg Charolais to £810and 260kg Charolais to £770 (£296) Fivemiletown producer 295kg Charolais to £780. P and B Duggan Dungannon 320kg Wg. to £780. P McElgun Lisnaskea 230kg Charolais to £710 (£308) and 240kg Charolais to £650 (£271) and J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 310kg Belgian Blue to £650.

Dairy cows

Dungannon producer £1800 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £1600 and £1550 for calved heifers. Cookstown producer £1400 for calved heifer. Back springers sold from £810 to £1000.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £2220 for pedigree non registered Shorthorn (born 31-03-2020) and Fermanagh producer £1800 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 17-04-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

A large entry this week sold to a brisk demand especially for quality lots with K Moore Augher selling a second calver with heifer calf to £2750. E McKernan Seskinore sold a 2019 cow and bull calf to £2300. J McCarragher Tynan sold a second calver and bull calf to £1900 and a 2015 cow and bull calf to £1700. F J Cashel Lisnaskea £1660 for heifer with bull calf. A Forbes Ederney £1650 for 2017 cow and bull calf and 1340 for 2014 cow and heifer calf. T Grew Corranny £1640 for heifer and heifer calf. J Kilpatrick Coalisland £1580 for 2018 cow and heifer calf, £1550 for 2015 cow and bull calf. G Shannon Derrylin £1570 for 2016 cow and bull calf and £1240 for 2015 cow and bull calf. S Green Brookeborough £1460 for 2017 cow and heifer calf. S and M Campbell Plumbridge £1350 for 2015 cow and bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £920 to £1220.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1320.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A strong demand in this section with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £705 for a Limousin £690 for Aberdeen Angus £640 and £620 for Charolais to K Moore Augher. A Keys Clogher £580 for Charolais N Moore Ballygawley £525 and £410 for Simmentals and £490 x 2 for Charolais B A S and J Johnston Ballinamallard £385 and £370 for Belgian Blues Brookeborough producer £375 for Belgian Blue I McAdoo Rosslea £345 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus and J Turkington Co Armagh £330 for Stabiliser.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £705 for Charolais; A Keys Clogher £640 and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; Clogher producer £500 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus; McCormick Farms Ltd Brookeborough £480 for Hereford and Omagh producer £465, £435 and £430 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £780, £670, £660, £640, £625 and £620 x 2 for Charolais with £705 for Limousin and £690 for Aberdeen Angus; M Brown Newtownbutler £765 for Charolais; A Keys Clogher £610 for Aberdeen Angus and £540 for Aberdeen Angus; B Reihill Lisnaskea £580 for Aberdeen Angus and H McFarland Trillick £545 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

