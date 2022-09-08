Suckler cows selling £1940 at Enniskillen
An entry of 843 cattle saw trade hold firm in all sections.
Heavy weight steers to 283ppk for a 600kg Charolais at £1700 and light weights to 301p for a 484kg Charolais at £1460.
Bullocks
Lisbellaw producer 494kg Charolais at £1340, 660kg Charolais at £1550. Sixmilecross producer 500kg Charolais bull at £1320. Trillick producer 620kg Charolais at £1610. Newtownbutler producer 696kg Limousin at £1720, 598kg Charolais at £1590. Derrylin producer 462kg Limousin at £1340. Kinawley producer 434kg Charolais at £1200, 454kg Charolais at £1350. Dungannon producer 630kg Simmental at £1530, 648kg Charolais at £1710, 666kg Simmental at £1520, 560kg Limousin at £1550, 600kg Limousin at £1700, 600kg Limousin at £1680. Enniskillen producer 454g Charolais at £1200, 470kg Charolais at £1300, 456kg Charolais at £1350, 528kg Charolais at £1440. Maguiresbridge producer 484kg Charolais at £1460, 474kg Charolais at £1350. Lisnaskea producer 584kg Limousin at £1490, 498kg Limousin at £1320. Fivemiletown producer 622kg Charolais at £1580, 618kg Charolais at £1590, 518kg Charolais at £1450, 746kg Hereford at £1660. Kesh producer 746kg Hereford at £1660, 754kg Hereford at £1580. Enniskillen producer 734kg Limousin at £1710, 710kg Shorthorn beef at £1570, 670kg Charolais at £1710. Roscor producer 644kg Charolais at £1660. Castlederg producer 644kg Charolais at £1540, 580kg Charolais at £1250.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1290 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 398kg ,heifers sold from £620 to £1140 for a Charolais 458kg.
Ruling prices
Letterbreen producer 445kg Limousin steer at £1190, 425kg Charolais steer at £1140, 273kg Charolais steer at £840, 328kg Charolais steer at £1000. Lisnaskea producer 371kg Charolais steer at £1130, 327kg Charolais steer at £880, 373kg Charolais steer at £1050. Enniskillen producer 273kg Charolais bull at £860, 229kg Charolais heifer at £720, 265kg Charolais bull at £760, 272kg Charolais bull at £950. Belleek producer 316kg Charolais steer at £910, 328kg Charolais steer at £1040, 291kg Charolais steer at £910. Garrison producer 286kg Charolais heifer at £840, 335kg Charolais heifer at £870, 391kg Charolais heifer at £930. Derrylin producer 428kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 384kg Charolais heifer at £930, 376kg Charolais heifer at £930, 458kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 417kg Limousin heifer at £940. Florencecourt producer 305kg Charolais bull at £950, 323kg Charolais bull at £990, 259kg Charolais bull at £810. Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1260, 431kg Charolais steer at £1240, 435kg Charolais steer at £1170. Lisbellaw producer 398kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £1290, 282kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £620, 250kg Charolais bull at £820. Fivemiletown producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1090, 274kg Charolais bull at £850, 276kg Charolais heifer at £800. Ederney producer 386kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 440kg Charolais steer at £1150, 457kg Charolais steer at £1180. Kinawley producer 420kg Limousin steer at £960, 287kg Limousin steer at £850.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £460 for a Charolais, heifers to at £295 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £460, Charolais bull at £350. Belleek producer Simmental bull at £360. Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £325. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335. Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £295, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold from at £1300 to at £1940 paid for a 2017 born pedigree Shorthorn cow with a March born Charolais bull calf, at £1870 for a 2018 Charolais cow with a July born Charolais bull calf. Another 2015 born Charolais cow with a April born Charolais heifer sold for at £1800, a 2018 Charolais cow with a June born heifer calf at £1760, 2020 Shorthorn heifer with a August born Limousin calf at £1540, older cows to at £1650 for a 2010 Hereford with a May born Charolais bull calf and at £1640 for a 2012 Belgian Blue cow with May born Charolais heifer calf.
Heifers
Forward plus beef heifer sold for a top of at £1690 for a 646kg Limousin.
While lighter heifers sold to at £1100 for a 428kg Charolais.
Lisnaskea producer 646kg Limousin at £1690, 584kg Charolais at £1580, 616kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 654kg Charolais at £1580. Enniskillen producer 534kg Limousin at £1260, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 522kg Charolais at £1220. Fivemiletown producer 490kg Limousin heifer at £1100, 460kg Limousin heifer at £950, 502kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 490kg Limousin at £1100. Belcoo producer 592kg Limousin at £1600. Rosslea producer 586kg Charolais at £1410, 480kg Charolais at £1070. Maguiresbridge producer 452kg Charolais at £1120, 428kg Charolais at £1100, 468kg Charolais at £1120, 434kg Aberdeen Angus at £870. Aughnacloy producer 494kg Hereford at £1030, 428kg Simmental at £990, 426kg Charolais at £940, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, 516kg Charolais at £1100. Ballinamallard producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 528kg Charolais heifer at £1400 and Dromore producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 416kg VH at £840.
Fat cows
Enniskillen producer Limousin 696kg at £1700. Lisnaskea producer Limousin 750kg at £1700. Boho producer Simmental bull 1070kg at £1820. Newtownbutler producer Charolais bull 784kg at £1680. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 566kg at £1250. Belleek producer Simmental 682kg at £1390. Dungannon producer 622kg at £1340.