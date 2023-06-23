Suckler cows selling to a top of £2300 at Enniskillen paid for a cow and calf at foot

Forward bullocks to £1800 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus.

Light weights to 308p for a 474kg Limousin £1460.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Newtowbutler producer 558kg Limousin at £1460, 566kg Limousin at £1430; Kinawley producer 574kg Limousin at £1640, 600kg Limousin at £1570, 364kg Limousin at £1090, 416kg Charolais at £1150, 488lg Limousin at £1400, 372kg Limousin at £1130; Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin at £1660, 634kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 634kg Charolais at £1610, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 660kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 652kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 640kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 740kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800; Dungannon producer 474kg Charolais at £1460, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 570kg Limousin at £1440; Rosslea producer 348kg Saler at £940, 362kg Saler at £900; Kesh producer 412kg Limousin at £1130; Aughnacloy producer 324kg Charolais at £980; Trillick proucer 618kg Charolais bull at £1680, 584kg Limousin bull at £1530, 588kg Limousin bull at £1590, 606kg Charolais bull at £1620; Lisnasskea producer 466kg Charolais bull at £1360, 466kg Charolais at £1380, 560kg Charolais at £1550; Clogher producer 484kg Charolais at £1400, 396kg Charolais at £1150, 438kg Simmental at £1160 and Trillick producer 660kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1310 for a Charolais 385kg.

Heifers sold from £620 to £1110 for a Charolais 380kg.

Ruling prices

Tempo producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £940, 335kg Charolais heifer at £920, 320kg Charolais heifer at £900; Fivmiletown producer 320kg Limousin steer at £1040, 385kg Charolais steer at £1290, 375kg Limousin steer at £1090; Kesh producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 350kg Charolais bull at £1150, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Garrison producer 350kg Limousin heifer at £950, 300kg Limousin heifer at £800, 315kg Limousin heifer at £780; Enniskillen producer 265kg Charolais bull at £920, 230kg Limousin heifer at £760, 255kg Charolais heifer at £820, 250kg Charolais bull at £950, 270kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £880, 260kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £245kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720, 330kg Limousin bull at £980, 345kg Limousin bullock at £1070; Kesh producer 335kg Charolais bull at £1440, 315kg Charolais bull at £1060, 15kg,155kg Charolais bull; 250kg Charolais bull at £910, 442kg Charolais steer at £1100, 440kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 46440kg Limousin heifer at £960; Omagh producer 385kg Charolais bull at £1310, 335kg Limousin bull at £1020; Derrylin producer 370kg Aubrac bull at £1090, 335kg Aubrac bull at £810, 410kg Aubrac bull at £1050; Newtowbutler producer 315kg Charolais bull at £1080, 325kg Limousin heifer at £790, 340kg Charolais heifer at £890; Ballinamallard producer 220kg Limousin heifer at £690, 290kg Limousin heifer at £850 and Derrrygonnelly producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £960, 310kg Charolais bull at £930, 311kg Charolais bull at £940.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of £430 for a Belgian Blue and heifers to £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2300 paid for a Aberdeen Angus cow and her Limousin bull calf at foot.

Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull at £2300; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1970; Dungannon producer Simmental cow with Limousin bull at £2180; Castlederg producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1940 and Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with Charolais heifer at £1750.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 280ppk paid for a 680kg Limousin at £1900.

Medium weights to 300ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1500.

Light weights sold from 260-332ppk for a 392kg Limousin at £1300.

Trillick producer Charolais 680kg at £1900, Charolais 690kg at £1900; Derrylin producer Limousin 600kg at £1630, Charolais 590kg at £1600; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 622kg at £1630, Charolais 600kg at £1570 and Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1480, Charolais 580kg at £1440, Charolais 500kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 258ppk paid for a 620kg Limousin at £1600 and to a top of at £1930.

Light weights to 245ppk paid for a 485kg Charolais at £1200.

Fat bulls to 205ppk paid for a 878kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800.