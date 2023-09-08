Watch more videos on Shots!

Heavy bullocks sold up to at £1970 and up to 286ppk for a 646kg Limousin at £1850.

Light weights to 355ppk for a 422kg Charolais at £1500.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Newtownbutler producer 462kg Charolais at £1370; Belcoo producer 492kg Charolais at £1390; Churchill producer 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560; Fivemiletown producer 562kg Limousin at £1530, 622kg Limousin at £1640, 634kg Limousin at £1710, 618kg Charolais at £1780; Dungannon producer 422kg Charolais at £1500, 416kg Charolais at £1400, 656kg Limousin at £1810, 570kg Limousin at £1600, 476kg Limousin at £1620, 646kg Charolais at £1850; Rosslea producer 522kg Charolais at £1600, 534kg Limousin at £1600, 608kg Charolais at £1690, 558kg Charolais at £1590; Boho producer 588kg Charolais at £1590, 588kg Charolais at £1720, 576kg Charolais at £1620; Trillick producer 354kg Charolais at £1210, 524kg Charolais at £1600, 478kg Charolais at £1460; Ballinamallard producer 630kg Limousin at £1680, 618kg Limousin at £1660; Garrison producer 480kg Charolais at £1570, 442kg Limousin at £1380 Springfield producer 400kg Simmental at £1040, 386kg Simmental at £1050, 404kg Simmental at £1100; Derrygonnelly producer 706kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 550kg Saler at £1310; Trillick producer 754kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220; Ballyawley producer 608kg Limousin at £1570, 590kg Limousin at £1500, 470kg Charolais at £1440, 612kg Charolais at £1530; Newtownbutler producer 722kg Limousin at £1890, 738kg Charolais at £1970, 674kg Charolais at £1780, 610kg Charolais at £1670; Tempo producer 592kg Charolais at £1770, 426kg Limousin at £1320, 438kg Charolais at £1340, 484kg Charolais at £1370; Springfield producer 722kg Charolais at £1840 and Derrylin producer 584kg Charolais at £1470.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1370 for a Charolais 410kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1130 for a Charolais 390kg.

Ruling prices

Florencecourt producer 361kg Limousin steer at £1240, 420kg Limousin steer at £1370, 383kg Limousin steer at £1150; Lisnaskea producer 358kg Limousin steer at £1140, 428kg Limousin steer at £1200, 386kg Limousin steer at £1100, 430kg Limousin steer at £1130; Rosslea producer 318kg Charolais heifer at £940, 305kg Charolais heifer at £900, 336kg Charolais heifer at £890; Enniskillen producer 258kg Limousin steer at £920, 279kg Limousin steer at £920, 322kg Limousin heifer at £890, 337kg Charolais steer at £1190; Fivemiletown producer 323kg Charolais steer at £1090, 349kg Charolais steer at £1250, 306kg Charolais steer at £1090, 343kg Limousin heifer at £1080; Derrylin producer 211kg Charolais heifer at £680, 208kg Charolais heifer at £640, 376kg Charolais heifer at £990; Fintona producer 229kg Charolais heifer at £770, 228kg Charolais heifer at £840, 229kg Charolais heifer at £810, 261kg Charolais heifer at £820; Dromore producer 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £990, 291kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £990, 275kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £730 and Springfield producer 329kg Charolais bull at £1120, 342kg Charolais bull at £1250, 351kg Charolais bull at £1150, 468kg Charolais bull at £1320; Enniskillen producer 404kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 275kg Charolais heifer at £900, 399kg Limousin heifer at £1080; Lisbellaw producer 302kg Limousin heifer at £840, 322kg Limousin heifer at £890, 337kg Charolais steer at £1190, 433kg Limousin steer at £1300; Derrylester producer 262kg Charolais bull at £1000, 321kg Limousin steer at £1200, 231kg Limousin bull at £770, 334kg Charolais steer at £1240; Lisnaskea producer 307kg Simmental bull at £1080, 230kg Charolais bull at £840, 315kg Limousin bull at £1070, 263kg Limousin bull at £850; Derrygonnelly producer 235kg Charolais bull at £850, 215kg Charolais bull at £840, 205kg Charolais bull at £800, 212kg Charolais bull at £860 and Boho producer 292kg Charolais bull at £1040, 274kg Charolais heifer at £880, 280kg Limousin bull at £970.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of £300 for a Charolais and heifers to £270 for a Limousin.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2700 for a Saler cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Enniskillen producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £2700, Saler cow with Charolais bull at £2460; Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2050; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1740; Augher producer Hereford cow with Aberdeen Angus bullat £1720 and Enniskillen producer Saler cow with Charolais heifer at £2360, Limousin cow with Saler heifer 2300, Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £2550.

Heifers

Heavy heifers sold to £1840 paid for a 606kg Limousin and lighter heifers to £1190 for a 400kg Charolais.

Lisnaskea producer 606kg Limousin at £1840, 644kg Limousin heifer at £1820, 634kg Charolais heifer at £1820, 596kg Charolais heifer at £1760; Garrison producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 392kg Simmental heifer at £990; Enniskillen producer 464kg Charolais heifer at £1220; Trillick producer 572kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1210; Tempo producer 508kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1210, 534kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1240, 506kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1100; Springfield producer 686kg Charolais heifer at £1680; Ballinamallard producer 418kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £990; Derrylin producer 402kg Limousin heifer at £1050 and Castlederg producer 438kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 436kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 512kg Limousin heifer at £1290.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to a top of at £1750 for a 786kg Charolais.