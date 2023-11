A smaller entry of stock met a very firm all round trade at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 293ppk for a 672kg Limousin at £1970.

Light weights to 290ppk for a 416kg Charolais at £1210.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ballinamallard producer 444kg Hereford at £1050, 436kg Hereford at £1180, 710kg Shorthorn beef at £1160, 672kg Limousin at £1970; Tempo producer 446kg Charolais at £1240; Belleek producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 442kg Charolais at £1200, 534kg Charolais at £1380, 442kg Charolais at £1250, 568kg Charolais at £1440; Boa island producer 602kg Friesian at £1300, 462kg Limousin at £1200; Enniskillen producer 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 664kg Hereford at £1510, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 662kg Hereford at £1650; Churchill producer 668kg Aberdeen Angus at £1640, 572kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 460kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330, 476kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230, 454kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200; Newtowbutler producer 452kg Hereford at £900, 348kg Aberdeen Angus at £740, 394kg Limousin at £1120; Derrylin producer 554kg Charolais bull at £1460 and Culkey producer 506kg Simmental bull at £1290.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1410 for a Charolais 500kg and heifers sold from £600 to £1180 for a Charolais 442kg.

Ruling prices

Monea producer 361kg Charolais steer at £1200, 363kg Charolais steer at £1200, 337kg Charolais steer at £1130, 305kg Charolais steer at £1060, 366kg Charolais steer at £1140; Kinawley producer 395kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 334k Charolais heifer at £960, 500kg Charolais steer at £1440; Belcoo producer 309kg Charolais steer at £990, 328kg Charolais steer at £990, 316kg Charolais heifer at £920, 312kg Charolais steer at £990, 295kg Charolais heifer at £990; Fivemiletown producer 288kg Limousin heifer at £910, 384kg Charolais steer at £1150, 337kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £980, 338kg Charolais heifer at £960; Enniskillen producer 323kg Charolais heifer at £910, 313kg Charolais heifer at £960, 276kg Charolais steer at £810, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 352kg Charolais steer at £1150; Bellanaleck producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1000, 315kg Charolais steer at £1110, 353kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Lisbellaw producer 310kg Limousin heifer at £920, 285kg Limousin bull at £870; Kesh producer 327kg Limousin steer at £1020, 340kg Limousin steer at £1040, 398kg Limousin steer at £1130, 383kg Limousin steer at £1160, 383kg Limousin steer at £1220; Ederney producer 357kg Charolais heifer at £930, 347kg Charolais heifer at £900, 356k Charolais bull at £1100, 358kg Limousin heifer at £990, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1130; Letterbreen producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 380kg Charolais at £1110, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Derrygonnelly producer 314kg Charolais steer at £1030, 267kg Charolais heifer at £690, 274kg Charolais heifer at £830; Belleek produce 214kg Limousin heifer at £610, 231kg Charolais heifer £640; Letterbreen producer 336kg Hereford bull at £930, 345kg Hereford bull at £1030, 416kg Hereford bull at £1090, 374kg Hereford bull at £1090; Derrylin producer 313kg Charolais heifer at £910, 282kg Charolais heifer at £830, 360kg Charolais steer at £1170, 306kg Charolais steer at £980, 353kg Charolais bull at £1030 and Garrison producer 303kg Charolais heifer at £790, 326kg Charolais bull at £920, 301kg Charolais bull at £960.

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer Charolais 906kg at £1700; Enniskillen producer Simmental 646kg at £1640, 728kg Limousin at £1560, Limousin 698kg at £1430; Enniskillen producer 882kg Limousin bull at £1940; Garrison producer Charolais 730kg at £1460 and Florencecourt producer Limousin 622kg at £1380.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £550 for a Charolais and heifers to at £350 for a Aberdeen Angus; Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £550; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320; Ballinamallard producer Hereford bull at £280; Lack producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £370 and Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £490.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2720 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at foot.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 303ppk paid for a 640kg Charolais at £1940 and top price of at £2050 and lighter weights to 298ppk paid for a 460kg Limousin at £1370.