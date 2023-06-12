Suckler cows selling to a top price of £2820 for Limousin cow and bull calf at foot at Enniskillen

Beef bullocks selling to £2050 for a 754kg Simmental at £272ppk.

Lightweights to £1470 for a Charolais at £307ppk.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen producer 664kg Simmental at £1890, 620kg Simmental at £1740, 538kg Limousin at £1360, 586kg Limousin at £1680, 584kg Simmental at £1600; Florencecourt producer 754kg Simmental at £2050; Clogher producer 424kg Charolais at £1260, 384kg Limousin at £1280, 412kg Limousin at £1280, 478kg Charolais at £1470; Lisbellaw producer 500kg Charolais at £1370, 410 Charolais at £1110, 468kg Limousin at £1100, 394kg Charolais at £1220; Kinawley producer 470kg Simmental at £1340, 413kg Simmental at £1100, 458kg Charolais at £1340, 384kg Charolais at £1010; Ederney producer 442kg Limousin at £1240, 470kg Charolais at £1150; Derrylin producer 410kg Hereford at £970, 392g Charolais at £1240, 380kg Belgian Blue at £1100, 406kg Charolais at £1410, 376kg Charolais at £1120.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1410 paid for a Limousin 388kg Limousin, while heifers ranged from £650 to £1200 for a 408kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 358kg Limousin heifer at £130, 406kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1030, 268kg Charolais heifer at £790, 452kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1100, 41kg Charolais steer at £1200; Florencecourt producer 335kg Limousin steer at £1050, 344kg Limousin steer at £980, 258kg Limousin steer at £780; Brookeborough producer 401kg Limousin steer at £1300, 388kg Limousin steer at £1410, 446kg Simmental steer at £1320; Enniskillen producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1150, 355kg Charolais steer at £1100, 302kg Charolais steer at £970; Garrison producer 251kg Limousin steer at £860, 315kg Limousin heifer at £940, 247kg Limousin heifer at £720; Derrylin producer 319kg Limousin heifer at £950, 96kg Charolais heifer at £950, 295kg Charolais heifer at £890, 301kg Limousin heifer at £900; Trillick producer 615kg Hereford bull at £1500, 547kg Hereford bull at £1380, 393kg Charolais bull at £1170; Belleek producer 371kg Limousin steer at £1120, 327kg Charolais steer at £1010; Kinawley producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1090 and Dromore producer 260kg Hereford bull at £760, 327kg Limousin heifer at £900.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to our top of £410 paid for a Charolais and heifers to 390 for a Belgian Blue.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £410; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £400; Boho producer Charolais bull at £385; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350 and Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £390.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows sold to a top price of £2820 paid for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Kinawley producer Limousin cow plus Bull calf at £2820, Limousin cow plus Limousin bull calf at £1920; Enniskillen producer Limousin cow plus Limousin heifer calf at £2470; Dungannon producer Charolais cow plus Limousin bull calf at £2480, Charolais cow plus Charolais heifer calf at £1900; Belcoo producer in calf Limousin cow at £2420., in calf Limousin cow at £2380 and Derrylin producer Limousin cow plus Charolais bull calf at £1980.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 283ppk paid for a 548kg Charolais at £1550.

Lighter weights to 300ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £1200

Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £1690; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 540kg at £1550; Enniskillen producer Charolais 534kg at £1540; Churchill producer Charolais 534kg at £1660, Charolais 530kg at £1600 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 520kg at £1560, Charolais 500kg at £1490, Charolais 500kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 740kg Limousin at £1700 and to a top of £1870.

Lighter weights from 140-280ppk for a 460kg Charolais at £1060.