News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Suckler cows selling to a top price of £2820 for Limousin cow and bull calf at foot at Enniskillen

An all round firm trade in all six rings at Enniskillen Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 3 min read

Beef bullocks selling to £2050 for a 754kg Simmental at £272ppk.

Lightweights to £1470 for a Charolais at £307ppk.

Bullocks

Enniskillen MartEnniskillen Mart
Enniskillen Mart
Most Popular

Enniskillen producer 664kg Simmental at £1890, 620kg Simmental at £1740, 538kg Limousin at £1360, 586kg Limousin at £1680, 584kg Simmental at £1600; Florencecourt producer 754kg Simmental at £2050; Clogher producer 424kg Charolais at £1260, 384kg Limousin at £1280, 412kg Limousin at £1280, 478kg Charolais at £1470; Lisbellaw producer 500kg Charolais at £1370, 410 Charolais at £1110, 468kg Limousin at £1100, 394kg Charolais at £1220; Kinawley producer 470kg Simmental at £1340, 413kg Simmental at £1100, 458kg Charolais at £1340, 384kg Charolais at £1010; Ederney producer 442kg Limousin at £1240, 470kg Charolais at £1150; Derrylin producer 410kg Hereford at £970, 392g Charolais at £1240, 380kg Belgian Blue at £1100, 406kg Charolais at £1410, 376kg Charolais at £1120.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1410 paid for a Limousin 388kg Limousin, while heifers ranged from £650 to £1200 for a 408kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 358kg Limousin heifer at £130, 406kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1030, 268kg Charolais heifer at £790, 452kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1100, 41kg Charolais steer at £1200; Florencecourt producer 335kg Limousin steer at £1050, 344kg Limousin steer at £980, 258kg Limousin steer at £780; Brookeborough producer 401kg Limousin steer at £1300, 388kg Limousin steer at £1410, 446kg Simmental steer at £1320; Enniskillen producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1150, 355kg Charolais steer at £1100, 302kg Charolais steer at £970; Garrison producer 251kg Limousin steer at £860, 315kg Limousin heifer at £940, 247kg Limousin heifer at £720; Derrylin producer 319kg Limousin heifer at £950, 96kg Charolais heifer at £950, 295kg Charolais heifer at £890, 301kg Limousin heifer at £900; Trillick producer 615kg Hereford bull at £1500, 547kg Hereford bull at £1380, 393kg Charolais bull at £1170; Belleek producer 371kg Limousin steer at £1120, 327kg Charolais steer at £1010; Kinawley producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1090 and Dromore producer 260kg Hereford bull at £760, 327kg Limousin heifer at £900.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to our top of £410 paid for a Charolais and heifers to 390 for a Belgian Blue.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £410; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £400; Boho producer Charolais bull at £385; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350 and Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £390.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top price of £2820 paid for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Kinawley producer Limousin cow plus Bull calf at £2820, Limousin cow plus Limousin bull calf at £1920; Enniskillen producer Limousin cow plus Limousin heifer calf at £2470; Dungannon producer Charolais cow plus Limousin bull calf at £2480, Charolais cow plus Charolais heifer calf at £1900; Belcoo producer in calf Limousin cow at £2420., in calf Limousin cow at £2380 and Derrylin producer Limousin cow plus Charolais bull calf at £1980.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 283ppk paid for a 548kg Charolais at £1550.

Lighter weights to 300ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £1200

Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £1690; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 540kg at £1550; Enniskillen producer Charolais 534kg at £1540; Churchill producer Charolais 534kg at £1660, Charolais 530kg at £1600 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 520kg at £1560, Charolais 500kg at £1490, Charolais 500kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 740kg Limousin at £1700 and to a top of £1870.

Lighter weights from 140-280ppk for a 460kg Charolais at £1060.

Boho producer £1870 830kg Charolais, £1700 740kg Charolais and Rosslea producer £1720 860kg Charolais and Enniskillen producer £1610 70kg Charolais.

Related topics:EnniskillenSimmentalHereford