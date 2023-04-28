Heavy weight bullocks sold to 330ppk for a 535kg Charolais at £1770 and to a top at £2110 per head for a 720kg Charolais 293ppk.

Light weights to 348ppk for a 445kg Charolais at £1550.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrygonnelly producer 420kg Limousin at £1280, 445kg Limousin at £1310; Ederney producer 700kg Friesian at £1710; Lisnaskea producer 615kg Charolais at £1820; Garrison producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 370kg Aberdeen Angus at £930, 415kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090, 375kg Limousin at £1120; Ballinamallard producer 560kg Simmental at £1670, 508kg Limousin at £1520, 605kg Limousin at £1590, 610kg Simmental at £1800, 520kg Limousin at £1580, 520kg Limousin at £1680; Roscor producer 410kg Charolais at £1400; Belleek producer 420kg Charolais at £1370, 360kg Charolais at £1160, 395kg Saler at £980; Fivemiletown producer 420kg Limousin at £1380, 440kg Limousin at £1390; Rosslea producer 410kg Charolais at £1370, 445kg Charolais at £1550, 405kg Charolais at £1210, 630kg Charolais at £1690, 535kg Simmental at £1590, 555kg Charolais at £1610 and Derrylin producer 605kg Charolais at £1780, 615kg Charolais at £1660, 535kg Charolais at £1770.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1570 for a Charolais 504kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1140 for a Charolais 355kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 504kg Charolais bull at £1570, 377kg Charolais bull at £1300, 297kg Charolais bull at £970; Garrison producer 386kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 398kg Limousin steer at £1290, 309kg Charolais heifer at £890; Belleek producer 314kg Charolais bull at £1290, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 286kg Limousin heifer at £870; Kesh producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £850, 265kg Charolais heifer at £890, 216kg Charolais heifer at £690; Garrison producer 476kg Charolais steer at £1460kg, 339kg Charolais steer at £1140, 279kg Charolais heifer at £860, 328kg Charolais heifer at £960; Enniskillen producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1230, 369kg Limousin steer at £1340, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 284kg Charolais heifer at £900; Belcoo producer 377kg Charolais steer at £1300, 327kg Charolais steer at £1110; Clogher producer 293kg Limousin heifer at £950, 303kg Limousin heifer at £900, 298kg Charolais heifer at £910, 279kg Charolais heifer at £890, 303kg Limousin steer at £890, 329kg Charolais steer at £1100, 310kg Charolais steer at £1040; Enniskillen producer 302kg Limousin steer at £1010, 318kg Charolais steer at £1150, 301kg Charolais steer at £1180; Lisbellaw producer 313kg Charolais heifer at £790, 222kg Charolais heifer at £790, 200kg Charolais heifer at £640, 269kg Limousin heifer at £770 and Newtownbutler producer 245kg Charolais heifer at £790, 235kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £770, 288kg Limousin bull at £890.

Calves

Macken producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £300; Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue heifer at £315, Belgian Blue heifer at £310, Belgian Blue bull at £290; Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £300, Charolais heifer at £270 and Tamalght producer Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £280.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of at £2880 paid for a Saler cow with Charolais bull at foot.

Lisnaskea producer Saler cow with Charolais bull calf at £2880, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at £2220; Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf at £2450; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at £1840, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at £2040 and Ederney producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf at £1950.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 331ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £2020 and to a top price of at £2140.

Medium weights to 320ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1600.

Light weights sold from 330ppk for a 385kg Charolais at £1270.

Trillick producer Charolais 670kg at £2140, Charolais 685kg at £2120; Tempo producer Charolais 630kg at £2040; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 610kg at £2020, Charolais 625kg at £1910, Charolais 640kg at £1880, Charolais 610kg at £1860, Charolais 600kg at £1800 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 670kg at £1990, Charolais 540kg at £1700.