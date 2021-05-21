Suckler cows selling to £1610 at Omagh Mart

Bullocks

K Hall, Donemana 765k £1635, William Henderson, Trillick 725k £1545, G Doyle, Cookstown 715k £1540; 710k £1535; 650k £1450; 600k £1340, B Lynch, Omagh 725k £1500, A Hall, Donemana 695k £1470, Clive Bind, Dromore 560k £1315; 605k £1420; 570k £1280; 565k £1240, M Sheridan, Omagh 500k; £1160; 615k £1280, P Mullan, Tattyreagh 565k £1200, S Millar, Newtownstewart 550k £1170; 460k £1010; 500k £1080, G Broderick, Omagh 565k £1180; 575k £1165, W T Nethery, Drumquin 400k £1050 and £1000; 390k £890, L Hamilton, Drumlea 430k £1080; 390k £910, M Thompson, Lack 435k £1090, D Armstrong, Dromore 450k £1040 and L Ruddy, Strabane 480k £1070.

heifers

C McAnulla, Mountjoy 540k £1280; 565k £1150, M McCanny, Sion Mills 510k £1160; 550k £1250; 540k £1140, E McCann, Fintona 600k £1330, R McFarland, Crosh 565k £1240, Loane Partners, Kesh 505k £1100; 440k £990; 380k £990, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 510k £1110, D Gillan, Garvagh 430k £1010, L Ruddy, Strabane 425k £980; 440k £990; 430k £960 and L Hamilton, Drumlea 375k £900.

Fat cows

A Irwin, Drumquin 610k £195, F Gormley, Drumquin 440k £190; 470k £176, A Montague, Roscavey 690k £179; 750k £173; 770k £168, P Slane, Carrickmore 810k £175, R O’Neill, Strabane 610k £174, B Ferris, Omagh 660k £174 and J Marshall, Killeter 480k £170.

Friesian cows

J Mitchell, Kilclean 690k £144; 840k £138; 900k £136, R S Crawford, Fintona 620k £139, William Brush, Derrycreevy 830k £136, T R Smith, Castlederg 730k £133 and C Noble, Lislap 640k £130.

Dropped calves

Mark Thompson, Kesh £645 Charolais bull, M Mullan, Cookstown £545 Charolais bull, H Gilmore, Dromore £530 and £510 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £415 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B O’Neill, Broughderg £520 Limousin bull, A Johnston, Lisnarick £495 and £480 Hereford bulls, B McBride, Trillick £475 Belgian Blue bull; £425 Belgian Blue heifer, G Armstrong, Lack £470 Belgian Blue bull, N G Kee, Trillick £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, W Marshall, Fyfin £470 Aberdeen Angus heifer, William Wilson, Killybrack £455 Belgian Blue bull, T A McFarland, Knockmoyle £400 Belgian Blue bull, A and R Millar, Sion Mills £395 Aberdeen Angus bulls and F and N McGarvey, Dunmoyle £395 and £385 Limousin bulls.

Weanlings

Jas Moore, Fintona £710 and £705 Charolais heifers; £700 Charolais bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £630 Simmental bull; £585 Limousin heifer, D McNulty, Trillick £580 Hereford bull and J Sawyers, Sixmilecross £530 Charolais heifer

Sale of wintered suckled calves

The final seasonal sale of suckled calves saw both sections selling to a ceiling of £3 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

A Mitchell, Drumquin 330k £990, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 395k £1000, A Reid, Castlederg 520k £1200; 435k £1140; 465k £1160; 475k £1100, W J Boyd, Kesh 335k £830; 355k £850; 285k £770, M Armstrong, Dromore 385k £910; 425k £950, C Bogle, Lettercarn 460k £1040, T Johnston, Killadeas 475k £1050; 460k £990; 340k £810, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 365k £840 and Jas Nugent, Leglands 365k £800.

Heifer calves

P Conway, Loughmacrory 280k £840, S Lindsay, Dunmullan 305k £850; 295k £790; 335k £850, A Mitchell, Drumquin 305k £810; 275k £730, R McClelland, Claudy 280k £750; 285k £760, M Armstrong, Dromore 310k £810, D Gormley, Ederney 340k £880; 370k £870 and D McAleer, Drumnakilly 360k £890.

Suckler cows