Suckler cows selling to £2100 and £1980 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 350 lots listed sold to strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2142 for a 900kg Limousin to £238 per 100kg and reaching a high of £268 per 100kg for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £2063-60.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1976 for a 760kg Belgian Blue to £260 per 100kg to £262 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1545-80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1302-60 for 780kg to £167 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1792 for a 1120kg to £160 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin.
Friesian steers sold to £195 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1820.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2160 for an 830kg Charolais (£260) and selling to £304 per 100kg for a 665kg Belgian Blue to £2020.
Forward steers sold to £1800 for a 590kg Limousin (£305) with a 520kg Charolais to £1590 (£305).
Med weight steers sold to £1470 for a 470kg Limousin (£312) with a 450kg Charolais to £1390 (£309).
Heavy heifers sold to £1950 for a 740kg Charolais (£263) to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760.
Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 575kg Limousin (£285).
Med weight heifers sold to £1440 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (£320).
Smaller sorts sold to £1130 for a 400kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1430 for a 510kg Limousin (£280) and selling to a high of £343 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1200.
Weanling heifers sold to £361 per 100kg for a 235kg Charolais to £850 with a 265kg Charolais to £920 (£347) and selling to £1280 per head for a strong 540kg Limousin (£237).
Dairy cows sold to £1700.
Suckler cows sold to £2100 and £1980.
Incalf cows and heifers to £1500 and £1500.
bull calves sold to £520 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £460 for Shorthorn.
Reared male lumps sold to £740 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £740 for Belgian Blue.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Lisbellaw producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £268 (£2063-60); Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £262 (£1545-80) Newtownstewart producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1976); Dungannon producer 590kg Charolais to £254 (£1498-60); Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £250 (£1375); Pomeroy producer 590kg Charolais to £246 (£1451-40); Newtownstewart producer 900kg Limousin to £238 (£2142) and 650kg Limousin to £230 (£1495); Ardboe producer 510kg Charolais to £234 (£1193-40); Augher producer 860kg Simmental to £230 (£1978); Lisbellaw producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1840); Beragh producer 840kg Charolais to £230 (£1932); Aughnacloy producer 680kg Limousin to £230 (£1564); Clogher producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £230 (£1150); Caledon producer 660kg Simmental to £230 (£1518); Dungannon producer 710kg Shorthorn beef to £228 (£1618-80); Ratfriland producer 680kg Simmental to £228 (£1550-40); Omagh producer 680kg Limousin to £227 (£1543-60) and Banbridge producer 620kg Limousin to £226 (£1401-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £225 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £207 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1302-60 for a 780kg to £167 per 100kg with others selling from £155 to £164 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £112 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Corranny producer 970kg Limousin to £184 (£1784-80); Armagh producer 820kg Limousin to £170 (£1394); Trillick producer 1120kg Charolais to £160 (£1792); Keady producer 1080kg Charolais to £155 (£1674); Clogher producer 930kg Charolais to £155 (£1441-50); Fivemiletown producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £145 (£1522-50) and Keady producer 870kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £140 (£1218).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £265 per 100kg for 630kg. Charolais steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 510kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £240 per 100kg. for 560kg. Simmental steers sold to £232 per 100kg for 580kg. Hereford steers sold to £220 per 100kg for 570kg. Friesian steers sold to £195 for 560kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £280 for 650kg Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 580kg. Simmental heifers sold to £246 for 520kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for 530kg. Hereford heifers sold to £226 per 100kg for 540kg. Friesian. heifers sold to £208 per 100kg for 530kg
Store bullocks (360 lots)
A great turnout this week sold to a very strong demand with heavy steers selling to £2160 for an 830kg Charolais (£260) and reaching a high of £304 per 100kg for a 665kg Belgian Blue to £2020 all other quality lots sold from £256 to £297 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 590kg Limousin (£305) with a 520kg Charolais to £1590 (£305) with other quality lots selling from £245 to £294 per 100kg.
Leading prices: J Lendrum Fivemiletown 830kg Charolais to £2160 (£260) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £2080 (£293) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 785kg Charolais to £2070 (£263) 720kg Limousin to £2050 (£284) 725kg Charolais to £2040 (£281) 735kg Limousin to £2040 (£277) 665kg Belgian Blue to £2020 (£304) 685kg Charolais to £1980 (£289) 660kg Limousin to £1960 (£297) 685kg Limousin to £1960 (£286) 660kg Simmental to £1950 (£295) and 705kg Charolais to £1910 (£271) P Cassidy Augher 670kg Charolais to £1990 (£297) K Walker Portadown 770kg Charolais to £1970 (£256) J Jordan Dungannon 665kg Limousin to £1950 (£293) M O'Neill Moy 695kg Charolais to £1940 (£279) C O'Neill Moy 715kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1900 (£265) and 665kg Limousin to £1900 (£285) and P Burnett Donaghmore 680kg Limousin to £1900 (£279).
Forward steers (510kg to 595kg) sold to £1800 for a 590kg Limousin (£305) and 590kg Charolais to £1680 (£284) for J Jordan Dungannon. E and K Ewart Killylea 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) and 585kg Charolais to £1650 (£282) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) and 520kg Charolais to £1590 (£305) P Tally Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1670 (£285) A Sloane Armagh 565kg Charolais to £1670 (£295) 560kg Charolais to £1580 (£282) and 565kg Charolais to £1530 (£271)B Maguire Newtownbutler 575kg Limousin to £1650 (£287) M Lenny Ballygawley 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£289) 590kg Charolais to £1650 (£279) 580kg Charolais to £1600 (£276) 565kg Charolais to £1600 (£283) 595kg Limousin to £1540 (£259) and 560kg Charolais to £1540 (£275) B Rea Moy 585kg Charolais to £1580 (£270) and 550kg Charolais to £1550 (£282) Dungannon producer 560kg Charolais to £ 1590 (£284) and 550kg Limousin to £1580 (£287) S Mallon Armagh 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) and 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279) and F McStay Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1500 (£268) 580kg Limousin to £1490 (£257) and 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£245).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
Demand continues strong in this section with quality lots selling to £312 per 100kg for a 470kg Limousin to £1470 and £309 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1390 with 465kg Limousins to £1430 each (£307).
Sample prices: D Donnelly Sixmilecross 500KG Limousin to £1530 (£306) and 480kg Limousin to £1370 (£285) P Macari Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1480 (£305) and 465kg Limousins to £1430 x 2 (£307) C A Dobson Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) and 465kg Limousin to £1390. S Mallon Armagh 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) E and K Ewart Killylea 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) J Mackle Moy 480kg Limousin to £1400 (£291) and 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) R Allen Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£283) S Primrose Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1390 (£309) 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) and 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) R Taylor Portadown 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) G McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) 465kg Charolais to £1350 (£290) E Maguire Magheraveely 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) and B Maguire Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270).
Store heifers (200 lots)
A good selection of quality lots on offer sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £1950 for a 740kg Charolais (£263) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760 most other quality lots sold from £238 to £290 per 100kg Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 575kg Limousin (£285) with others selling from £247 to £275 per 100kg.
Sample prices: C Connelly Fermanagh 740kg Charolais to £1950 (£263) 620kg Charolais to £1700 (£274) and 605kg Charolais to £1620 (£267) Dungannon producer 755kg Limousin to £1900 (£251) 645kg Charolais to £1850 (£287) 660kg Charolais to £1820 (£276) 660kg Limousin to £1800 (£272) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1770 (£276) 600kg Charolais to £1740 (£290) and 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£256) C Clarke Sixmilecross 635kg Limousin to £1770 (£278) P J Robinson Benburb 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£266) Ballygawley producer 600kg Charolais to £1760 (£293) and 650kg Belgian Blue to £1550 (£238) G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£256) and 650kg Simmental to £1680 (£258) D Gillespie Killylea 615kg Limousin to £1730 (£281) P M Gilleese Derrylin 665kg Charolais to £1700 (£255) Forward heifers (525kg to 590kg) Dungannon producer 575kg Limousin to £1640 (£285) and 590kg Limousin to £1580 (£268) R Ruddock Portadown 580kg Limousin to 31520 (£262) D Williamson Portadown 545kg Limousin to £1500 (£275) H Macauley Ballyclare 550kg Charolais to £1490 (£271) 530kg Limousin to £1440 (£271) and 525kg Charolais to £1370 (£261) S Gardiner Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1460 (£247) and 570kg Limousin to £1450 (£254) M McClave Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1410 (£266) and B Barrett Trillick 530kg Charolais to £1410 (£266) and 555kg Limousin to £1390 (£250).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with a 450kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1440 (£320 per 100kg.) with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £296 per 100kg.
Sample prices: P J Robinson Benburb 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£320) R Ruddock Portadown 485kg Simmental to £1340 (£276) C Tierney Rosslea 500kg Limousin to £1340 (£268) DE Liggett Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1310 (£278) M McClave Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267) 415kg Limousin to £1230 (£296) 490kg Charolais to £1390 (£243) and 460kg Charolais to £1190 (£258) P M Gilleese Derrylin 480kg Charolais to £1310 (£273) and 490kg Charolais to £1260 (£257) S Allen Portadown 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£272) J Mackle Moy 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£260) 485kg Charolais to £1220 (£251) and 455kg Charolais to £1180 (£259) P Cassidy Derrylin 430kg Limousin to £1180 (£274) and 425kg Limousin to £1150 (£270) P Trainor Coalisland 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£234) A Jones Newtownhamilton 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£232) and P Owens Bellanaleck 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£252).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
P Cassidy Derrylin 400kg Limousin to £1130 and 355kg Limousin to £950. T Hughes Portadown 375kg Saler to £1020, 370kg Saler to £1010, 360kg Saler to £960, 355kg Saler to £900 and 330kg Saler to £870. K Garvey Armagh 370kg Charolais to £1000 and 380kg Limousin to £960. J Cassidy Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £960, 335kg Limousin to £890, and 335kg Limousin to £860. D McFarland Beragh 330kg Limousin to £910, 340kg Limousin to £900, 370kg Limousin to £900, 345kg Limousin to £870 and 375kg Limousin to £860. W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £890 and 400kg Simmental to £880. G Allen Portadown 390kg Shorthorn beef to £880.
Weanlings
A very sharp demand in this section with lightweight Males selling to £343 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1200 and a 310kg Limousin selling to £1050 (£338).
Stronger males sold to £280 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1430.
Weanling heifers Lightweights sold to £361 per 100kg for a 235kg Charolais to £850 with a 265kg Charolais to £920 (£347).
Stronger heifers sold to £237 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1280 with a 515kg Charolais to £1140 (£221).
Sample prices: J Mc Sorley Beragh 510kg Limousin to £1430 (£280) and 510kg Limousin to £1280 (£251) E McCaughey Fintona 475kg Charolais to £1370 (£288) 410kg Charolais to £1220 (£297) and 435kg Charolais to £1200 (£276) R McCaughey Clogher 425kg Limousin to £1280 (£301) and 355kg Limousin to £1100 (£310) W J Mc Caffery Ballygawley 425kg Limousin to £1220 (£287) K McGee Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £1200 (£343) and 360kg Charolais to £1080 (£300) Tempo producer 395kg Limousin to £1170 (£296) S Carters Tempo 385kg Limousin to £1150 (£298) D McGurk Cookstown 405kg Limousin to £1100 (£271) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 345kg Charolais to £1090 (£316) F Donaghy Omagh 325kg Charolais to £1080 and 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) (£332) N Leary Newtownbutler 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) M Gallagher Omagh 310kg Limousin to £1080 (£338) M Hughes Keady 405kg Simmental to £1050 (£259) J Rafferty Pomeroy 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312)
Weanling heifers
J McManus Lisnaskea 540kg Limousin to £1280 (£237) 515kg Charolais to £1140 (£221) and 410kg Limousin to £1030 (£251) J Mackle Moy 415kg Charolais to £1100 (£265) 395kg Simmental to £1080 (£273) and 430kg Charolais to £950 (£221) N Leary Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £980 (£251) 290kg Charolais to £860 (£296) and 330kg Charolais to £830 (£251) T Crawford Newtownbutler 385kg Limousin to £960 (£249) 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257) 305kg Limousin to £890 (£292) 325kg Limousin to £870 (£267) and 310kg Limousin to £860 (£277) F Donaghy Omagh 265kg Charolais to £920 (£347) A and A Armstrong Tempo 390kg Charolais to £900 (£231) and 365kg Charolais to £860 (£235) and R McConnell Clogher 295kg Charolais to £890 (£301) and 330kg Charolais to £870 (£263).
Dairy cows and heifers
Trade remains quiet in this section however a Lisnaskea producer sold a calved heifer to £1700. Dungannon producer sold a calved heifer to £1450. Dungannon producer £1280 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1250 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer sold heifers incalf to Limousin bull (not sure of time) to £1220, £1200 and £1200.
Suckler cows and calves
A good turnout this week sold to a steady demand with G Birney Lisnaskea selling a 2016 cow with bull calf to £2100, £1720 for a 2012 cow with heifer calf and £1580 for 2018 cow with bull calf. M Holland Clogher £1980 for heifer with heifer calf and £1500 for 2018 cow with bull calf. T Simpson Ederney £1580 and £1500 for heifers with heifer calves. D Wiggam Fivemiletown £1550 for 2015 cow with bull calf. N Earley Fintona £1360 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1550 and £1250. for R Duncan Antrim. C McCaughey Tempo £1500 and £1350. M Holland Clogher £1070.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (220 lots)
A large entry this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £520 for a Charolais to J J Hanna Trillick. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £500 for Simmental; A A Veitch Kinawley £370 for Belgian Blue; W and J Bryson Crumlin £355 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £350 x 2 for Belgian Blues and £315 for Shorthorn beef; H McClure Fivemiletown £330 for Aberdeen Angus; Roughan Farms Augher £315 for Hereford; N Brunt Tempo £315 for Aberdeen Angus and R W West Maguiresbridge £305 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
T Simpson Ederney £460 for Shorthorn beef; N Moore Ballygawley £400 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £390 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £390, £380 and £350 for Limousins. Omagh producer £360 for Hereford and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; I W Little Newtownbutler £315 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and Dungannon producer £300, £280 and £270 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £740 and £700 for Charolais, £710 for Limousin and £600 for Shorthorn; J J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £710 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; A Hurst Lisbellaw £680 and £670 for Limousins. G Foster Kinawley £640 for Charolais and £550 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; S Allen Portadown £620 for Hereford; P Mullan Dungannon £620 for Charolais and £560 for Limousin; P McKenna Clogher £610 for Limousin; J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £590 for Aberdeen Angus; E Watson Lisnarick £580 for Aberdeen Angus; Clogher producer £540 for Simmental; J Hughes Stewartstown £530 for Limousin; J J Hanna Trillick £520 for Charolais and G N Daly Pomeroy £500 for Shorthorn beef.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £740 for Belgian Blue £700 for Limousin £570 for Charolais £560 for Shorthorn and £500 for Hereford; J Hughes Stewartstown £670 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £670, £660 and £610 for Charolais; G N Daly Pomeroy £615 and £535 for Aberdeen Angus; E Crawford Stewartstown £575 for Belgian Blue; J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £560 and £500 for Belgian Blues and £540 for Aberdeen Angus; S Allen Portadown £550 for Hereford; A Hurst Lisbellaw £540 for Limousin; M McCann Sixmilecross £490 for Simmental; P McKenna Clogher £490 for Limousin and T McMahon Clogher £490 for Charolais.