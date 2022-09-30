Suckler cows selling to £2300 at Enniskillen
Trade held firm for over 900 cattle at Enniskillen.
Heavy weight steers sold to 275p for a 566kg Charolais at £1560 and up to at £1800 per head for a 800kg Charolais.
Bullocks
Irvinestown producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 540kg Shorthorn at £1210, 426kg Limousin at £1190, 380kg Charolais at £1140, Belcoo producer 384kg Limousin at £1080, 394kg Limousin at £1270, Newtownbutler producer 412kg Limousin at £1040, 440kg Charolais at £1090, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090, 484kg Limousin at £1150, Enniskillen producer 510kg Limousin at £1300, 524kg Limousin at £1200, Kinawley producer 520kg Limousin at £1400, 476kg Charolais at £1330, 508kg Limousin at £1290, 586kg Limousin at £1410, 530kg Charolais at £1330, 426kg Charolais at £1250, 590kg Charolais at £1440, 604kg Charolais at £1560, 576kg Limousin at £1490, Leggs producer 606kg Limousin at £1410, 622kg Charolais at £1580, 472kg Charolais at £1700, Derrylin producer 528kg Charolais at £1400, 510kg Charolais at £1200, 504kg Charolais at £1400, Fivemiletown producer 510kg Limousin at £1300, 88kg Limousin at £1140, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, Lisbellaw producer 596kg Hereford at £1350, 516k Hereford at £1300, 498kg Hereford at £1220, 574kg Limousin at £1470, Roscor producer 500kg Charolais at £1320, 568kg Charolais at £1350, 544kg Charolais at £1360, Monea producer 388kg Charolais at £1010, 450kg Limousin at £1070, 566kg Charolais at £1310, Trillick producer 404kg Charolais at £1300, 424kg Charolais at £1300, Letterbreen producer 544kg Charolais at £1610, 568kg Charolais at £1480, 566kg Charolais at £1560, Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin at £1300, 480kg Limousin at £1310, 542kg Limousin at £1400, 594kg Charolais at £1470, Fintona producer 548kg Limousin at £1370, 576kg Charolais at £1370 and Enniskillen producer 720kg Charolais at £1700, 800kg Charolais at £1800, 682kg Charolais at £1740, 700kg Charolais at £1710, 696kg Charolais at £1710.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 430kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1010 for a Charolais 374kg.
Ruling prices
Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1240, 492kg Limousin bull at £1200, Rosslea producer 368kg Charolais steer at £1090, 375kg Charolais steer at £1010, , 329kg Charolais steer at £890, Newtownbutler producer 382kg Limousin steer at £1000, 425kg Limousin steer at £990, 330kg LI steer at £890, Trillick producer 365kg Charolais heifer at £940, 394kg Charolais bull at £1180, 383kg Charolais bull at £1160, 272kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £770, Garrison producer 362kg Belgian Blue bull at £900, 337kg Charolais heifer at £870, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 330kg Charolais bull at £910, Kesh producer 318kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £850, 286kg Charolais heifer at £780, 349kg Charolais steer at £1080, Springfield producer 294kg Charolais bull at £960, 311kg Charolais heifer at £900, 355kg Charolais bull at £990, 325kg Charolais bull at £980, Belleek producer 317kg Charolais steer at £1040, 330kg Belgian Blue bull at £940, 306kg Charolais bull at £870, Fivemiletown producer 297kg Charolais steer at £950, 377kg Charolais steer at £1040, 396kg Charolais steer at £1000, Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais bull at £1100, 333kg Charolais bull at £980, 304kg Charolais bull at £1040, 315kg Charolais bull at £1070, Derrygonnelly producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1090, 339kg Charolais steer at £1100, 293kg Charolais steer at £860, Rosslea producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £970, 265kg Charolais heifer at £700, 410kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 339kg Limousin heifer at £970, Florencecourt producer 233kg Charolais bull at £640, 221kg Charolais bull at £640, 275kg Charolais bull at £740, 275kg Charolais bull at £740, 255kg Charolais heifer at £600, Lisnaskea producer 206kg Charolais bull at £650, 178kg Charolais bull at £640, 155kg Charolais bull at £540, 169kg Charolais bull at £570 and Enniskillen producer 386kg Charolais steer at £1090, 412kg Simmental bull at £950, 387kg Irish Moile bull at £890, 414kg Limousin bull at £910.
Advertisement
Calves
Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £465, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £420, Hereford bull at £420, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Tempo producer Simmental bull at £390, Simmental bull at £370, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £365, Boho producer Charolais heifer at £340 and Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Friesian bull at £105
Suckler cows
62 suckler cows from at £1000 to at £2300, Suckler cows sold to at £2300 for a Charolais cow with a April born Charolais bull calf and back in calf again, followed at at £2220 for a Charolais with calf and also back in calf.
Advertisement
A 2018 Shorthorn cow with a Limousin bull at £280. A 2015 Simmental cow with a Charolais bull at £1980. A 2016 Hereford cow with a Charolais bull at £1950. A 2019 Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer at £1880.
Incalf heifers to at £1340 for a December due Aberdeen Angus and at £1330 for a Hereford due December.
Heifers
Forward lots sold to 255ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1400 and light weights from 208-260ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1050.
Advertisement
Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1400. Omagh producer Charolais 550kg at £1350, Charolais 518kg at £1260, Charolais 560kg at £1340, Charolais 480kg at £1200. Roscor producer Charolais 550kg at £1350. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 530kg at £1300. Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1340, Charolais 580kg at £1340, Charolais 570kg Charolais at £1300, Charolais 490kg Charolais at £1240m Charolais 470kg at £1200. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 490kg at £1290.
Fat cows
Churchill producer Limousin 812kg at £1790, Limousin 722kg at £1740, Aberdeen Angus 772kg at £1580. Belleek producer Simmental 892kg at £1720. Florencecourt producer Charolais 816kg at £1570. Springfield producer Limousin 766kg at £1550. Enniskillen producer Charolais bull 918kg at £1700.