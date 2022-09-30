Suckler cows selling to £2300 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight steers sold to 275p for a 566kg Charolais at £1560 and up to at £1800 per head for a 800kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Irvinestown producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 540kg Shorthorn at £1210, 426kg Limousin at £1190, 380kg Charolais at £1140, Belcoo producer 384kg Limousin at £1080, 394kg Limousin at £1270, Newtownbutler producer 412kg Limousin at £1040, 440kg Charolais at £1090, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090, 484kg Limousin at £1150, Enniskillen producer 510kg Limousin at £1300, 524kg Limousin at £1200, Kinawley producer 520kg Limousin at £1400, 476kg Charolais at £1330, 508kg Limousin at £1290, 586kg Limousin at £1410, 530kg Charolais at £1330, 426kg Charolais at £1250, 590kg Charolais at £1440, 604kg Charolais at £1560, 576kg Limousin at £1490, Leggs producer 606kg Limousin at £1410, 622kg Charolais at £1580, 472kg Charolais at £1700, Derrylin producer 528kg Charolais at £1400, 510kg Charolais at £1200, 504kg Charolais at £1400, Fivemiletown producer 510kg Limousin at £1300, 88kg Limousin at £1140, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, Lisbellaw producer 596kg Hereford at £1350, 516k Hereford at £1300, 498kg Hereford at £1220, 574kg Limousin at £1470, Roscor producer 500kg Charolais at £1320, 568kg Charolais at £1350, 544kg Charolais at £1360, Monea producer 388kg Charolais at £1010, 450kg Limousin at £1070, 566kg Charolais at £1310, Trillick producer 404kg Charolais at £1300, 424kg Charolais at £1300, Letterbreen producer 544kg Charolais at £1610, 568kg Charolais at £1480, 566kg Charolais at £1560, Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin at £1300, 480kg Limousin at £1310, 542kg Limousin at £1400, 594kg Charolais at £1470, Fintona producer 548kg Limousin at £1370, 576kg Charolais at £1370 and Enniskillen producer 720kg Charolais at £1700, 800kg Charolais at £1800, 682kg Charolais at £1740, 700kg Charolais at £1710, 696kg Charolais at £1710.

The sales ring at the Ulster Farmers' Mart, Enniskillen, was packed to capacity this week for the dispersal of the Lisgoole Abbey suckler herd.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 430kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1010 for a Charolais 374kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1240, 492kg Limousin bull at £1200, Rosslea producer 368kg Charolais steer at £1090, 375kg Charolais steer at £1010, , 329kg Charolais steer at £890, Newtownbutler producer 382kg Limousin steer at £1000, 425kg Limousin steer at £990, 330kg LI steer at £890, Trillick producer 365kg Charolais heifer at £940, 394kg Charolais bull at £1180, 383kg Charolais bull at £1160, 272kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £770, Garrison producer 362kg Belgian Blue bull at £900, 337kg Charolais heifer at £870, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 330kg Charolais bull at £910, Kesh producer 318kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £850, 286kg Charolais heifer at £780, 349kg Charolais steer at £1080, Springfield producer 294kg Charolais bull at £960, 311kg Charolais heifer at £900, 355kg Charolais bull at £990, 325kg Charolais bull at £980, Belleek producer 317kg Charolais steer at £1040, 330kg Belgian Blue bull at £940, 306kg Charolais bull at £870, Fivemiletown producer 297kg Charolais steer at £950, 377kg Charolais steer at £1040, 396kg Charolais steer at £1000, Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais bull at £1100, 333kg Charolais bull at £980, 304kg Charolais bull at £1040, 315kg Charolais bull at £1070, Derrygonnelly producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1090, 339kg Charolais steer at £1100, 293kg Charolais steer at £860, Rosslea producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £970, 265kg Charolais heifer at £700, 410kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 339kg Limousin heifer at £970, Florencecourt producer 233kg Charolais bull at £640, 221kg Charolais bull at £640, 275kg Charolais bull at £740, 275kg Charolais bull at £740, 255kg Charolais heifer at £600, Lisnaskea producer 206kg Charolais bull at £650, 178kg Charolais bull at £640, 155kg Charolais bull at £540, 169kg Charolais bull at £570 and Enniskillen producer 386kg Charolais steer at £1090, 412kg Simmental bull at £950, 387kg Irish Moile bull at £890, 414kg Limousin bull at £910.

Calves

Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £465, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £420, Hereford bull at £420, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Tempo producer Simmental bull at £390, Simmental bull at £370, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £365, Boho producer Charolais heifer at £340 and Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Friesian bull at £105

Suckler cows

62 suckler cows from at £1000 to at £2300, Suckler cows sold to at £2300 for a Charolais cow with a April born Charolais bull calf and back in calf again, followed at at £2220 for a Charolais with calf and also back in calf.

A 2018 Shorthorn cow with a Limousin bull at £280. A 2015 Simmental cow with a Charolais bull at £1980. A 2016 Hereford cow with a Charolais bull at £1950. A 2019 Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer at £1880.

Incalf heifers to at £1340 for a December due Aberdeen Angus and at £1330 for a Hereford due December.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 255ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1400 and light weights from 208-260ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1050.

Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1400. Omagh producer Charolais 550kg at £1350, Charolais 518kg at £1260, Charolais 560kg at £1340, Charolais 480kg at £1200. Roscor producer Charolais 550kg at £1350. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 530kg at £1300. Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1340, Charolais 580kg at £1340, Charolais 570kg Charolais at £1300, Charolais 490kg Charolais at £1240m Charolais 470kg at £1200. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 490kg at £1290.

