Suckler cows selling to £2380 paid for cow with bull calf at foot at Enniskillen Mart

Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £2120 and up to 299pk for a 614kg Charolais at £1840.

Light weights to 337ppk for a 320kg Charolais at £1080.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Macken producer 476kg Limousin at £1390, 506kg Limousin at £1390; Enniskillen producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170; Rosslea producer 606kg Charolais at £1680, 602kg Charolais at £1670, 644kg Charolais at £1800, 580kg Charolais at £1710, 614kg Charolais at £1840, 714kg Charolais at £2040; Banty producer 408kg Charolais at £1180, 446kg Charolais at £1240, 420kg Charolais at £1340

Garrison producer 492kg Charolais at £1320, 486kg Charolais at £1210; Florencecourt producer 468kg Limousin at £1310, 476kg Limousin at £1470; Fivemiletown producer 538kg Limousin at £1690, 552kg Charolais at £1690, 546kg Charolais at £1430; Newtownbutler producer 602kg Simmental at £1670, 626kg Simmental at £1550

Derrylin producer 476kg Charolais at £1410, 442kg Charolais at £1240, 452kg Limousin at £1240, 434kg Charolais at £1340, 368kg Limousin at £1120, 480kg Limousin at £1590, 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330, 582kg Charolais at £1520, 532kg Charolais at £1600, 524kg Limousin at £1560, 580kg Limousin at £1680, 510kg Charolais at £1640; Strabane producer 522kg Limousin at £1680, 396kg Limousin at £1090; Belleek producer 348kg Charolais at £1100, 526kg Charolais at £1500, 504kg Charolais at £1490, 512kg Charolais at £1520, 472kg Charolais at £1470; Irvinestown producer 424kg Limousin at £1270, 454kg Limousin at £1300; Trillick producer 802kg Charolais at £2120, 454kg Limousin at £1300; Kesh producer 506kg Limousin at £1270, 500kg Limousin bull at £1330; Lisbellaw producer 448k Charolais at £1200, 350kg Limousin at £1070, 333kg Limousin at £1010; Newtownbutler producer 448kg Charolais at £1200, 350kg Limousin at £1070, 333kg Limousin at £1010; Newtownbutler producer 538kg Charolais at £1600, 546kg Charolais at £1460, 548kg Charolais at £1500, 574kg Charolais at £1600; Fivemiletown producer 510kg Limousin at £1600, 564kg Charolais at £1720, 536kg Charolais at £1660 and Belleek producer 632kg Limousin at £1670, 628kg Limousin at £1660, 548kg Charolais at £1540, 740kg Limousin at £1780, 626kg Charolais at £1630.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1390 for a Limousin 428kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1110 for a Charolais 360kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 428kg Limousin steer at £1390, 390kg Limousin steer at £1350, 387kg Limousin steer at £1280; Belcoo producer 326kg Limousin heifer at £860, 378kg Charolais bull at £1220, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Garrison producer 232kg Charolais bull at £870, 280kg Limousin bull at £890, 280kg Limousin bull at £890, 272kg Charolais bull at £950; Trillick producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 282kg Charolais heifer at £880, 367kg Charolais heifer at £940; Fivemiletown producer 330kg Limousin bull at £1100, 361kg Limousin bull at £990; Irvinestown producer 365kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 340kg Limousin heifer at £1050, 338kg Limousin bull at £960; Kinawley producer 381kg Charolais steer at £1120, 347kg Charolais steer at £1010; Ederney producer 425kg Limousin steer at £1300, 333kg Limousin heifer at £900; Belleek producer 389kg Charolais steer at £1110, 369kg Charolais steer at £1190, 386kg Charolais steer at £1100, 382kg Charolais steer at £1210; Enniskillen producer 268kg Limousin steer at £960, 274kg Charolais steer at £930, 337kg Charolais steer at £1050; Newtownbutler producer 316kg Charolais bull at £1050, 277kg Charolais bull at £960, 286kg Charolais bull at £980 and Rosslea producer 354kg Charolais steer at £1250, 352kg Charolais steer at £1090, 334kg Charolais heifer at £990, 285kg Charolais steer at £980.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to atop of at £500 for a Charolais and heifers to at £430 for a Simmental.

Pettigo producer Charolais bull at £500, Charolais heifer at £415, Charolais bull at £460; Lisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £270, Limousin bull at £315, Limousin heifer at £235; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260; Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Simmental heifer at £380, Simmental heifer at £350; Letterbreen producer Simmental heifer at £430, Simmental heifer at £350; Letterbreen producer Simmental heifer at £430, Simmental heifer at £385; Belleek producer Charolais heifer at £230 andLisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £320, Limousin heifer at £210.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to at £2380 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £2380, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1910

Dromore producer incalf Belgian Blue cow at £1920; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1800; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £1930 and Newtownbutler producer Hereford cow with Charolais bull at £1700.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 316ppk paid for a 544kg Charolais at £1720.

Medium weights to 321ppk for a 492kg Charolais at £1590.

Light weights sold from 325ppk for a 370kg Charolais at £1200.