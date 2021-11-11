Suckler cows selling to £2420 at Lisahally
A strong trade of cattle at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1460/710kg.
Store heifers selling to £1360/700kg, weanling males selling to £1260/650kg, weanling heifers selling to £1190/610kg, weanling bulls selling to £440/230kg, suckler cows selling to £2420 and fat cows selling to £1350/660kg.
Store bullocks
A McKinley £1460/710kg, J Thompson £1260/610kg, £1240/580kg, £1230/580kg, £1170/560kg, £1170/540kg, S Dunlop £1240/580kg, K Cunningham £1190/610kg, £1190/590kg, £1100/570kg, £1050/540kg, £950/490kg, H Dixon £1140/530kg, £980/510kg, £970/440kg, £960/490kg, £930/410kg, W McConway £1050/390kg, £950/400kg, £900/390kg, P McDermott £1010/500kg, £990/530kg, £960/490kg, £940/460kg, A Hamilton £920/510kg, £860/460kg, A Roulston £890/480kg, £870/490kg and S Young £870/570kg, £860/570kg, £850/570kg.
Store heifers
W Gamble £1360/700kg, £1290/620kg, £1220/620kg, £1200/620kg, J Young £1150/540kg, £1140/540kg, £1140/540kg, £1070/520kg, J Thompson £1150/580kg, S Todd £1030/470kg, £960/490kg, £860/440kg, N McFarland £970/510kg, W Smyth £950/510kg, £950/500kg, £780/460kg, K Cunningham £950/460kg, £920/460kg, £900/500kg, £880/420kg, £860/450kg, W McConway £880/380kg, £780/370kg and H McNicholl £760/400kg.
Weanling males
K Doherty £1260/650kg, J McMillan £890/320kg, L O’Hara £810/480kg, £790/490kg and J Young £410/180kg.
Weanling heifers
K Doherty £1190/610kg, £1030/570kg, D Hempton £750/430kg, J McMillan £600/330kg, £570/320kg and T Wilson £380/120kg.
Weanling bulls
T Wilson £440/230kg, £380/195kg, £380/195kg, £380/120kg.
Suckler cows
N Stevenson £2420, £2300, £2180, £1900, £1900, £1880, £1800, £1780, £1560, £1460, £1440, £1380, £1360, £1360, £1340, £1320, £1300, £1240, J Donaghy £1920, £1900, £1820, £1640, K Doherty £1020, £980 and J McMillan £1000, £1000, £900.
Fat cows
A Donaghy £1350/660kg, M Moore £1180/590kg, £1150/670kg, £1100/590kg, £1040/600kg, £900/540kg, Beaverlodge Farms £1115.20/680kg, £1014/780kg, £987.50/790kg, £960/750kg, £924.30/790kg, £872.30/610kg, £792/720kg, £709.80/780kg, Kelly Farms £1044/600kg, £870/600kg, S Devine £1000/630kg, £950/520kg, £830/490kg, S Dunlop £978.20/730kg, E Lagan £952/680kg, £731.50/550kg, J McMillan £908.80/640kg, P Woods £851.50/650kg, £691.60/520kg, £684.40/580kg, £672/560kg, G Hamilton £832.20/730kg and K Cunningham £660/660kg.
An exceptional trade as lambs sell to £140 on Tuesday, store lambs £118.50 and fat ewes £149.
Fat lambs
Bellerina Estate £140/42kg, A Dougherty £135/30kg, Yvonne Rogers £133/25kg, O Rosborough £132/28kg, Reid Clarke £131, James Sherrard £130.50/25kg, Michael Oneill £130, Robert Lowry £129.50/26kg, Hilary Deery £129/24kg K Lynch £125.50/26kg, Morris McDonald £128/24kg, Robert Blackburn £128/26kg, Robert Lowry £127.50/24kg. O Rosborough £127.50/25kg, Charles McDevitt £126.50/25kg, Hugh O’Connor£126.50/24kg, David Porter £125.50/24kg, Hugh OConnor £125/23kg, Kenneth Walsh £125/24kg, Kelly Farms £1240.50/241kg, Andew Olphert £124.50/24kg, A Moore £124/23kg, Alan Guy £120/23kg, Kenneth Walsh £120/23kg, Alan Guy £119/21kg, S Parkhill £118.50/23kg, Norman Thompson £118/23kg, Seamus Farrell £117.50/22kg and Laurence Kelly £117/23kg.
Store lambs
A MacDonald £118.50 , Stuart Caskie £116.50, S Kelly £115.50, £113.50, K Lynch £115, £111, Patrick O’Connor£111, William Douglas £110, Kieran Brown £108.50, G Christie £107 and Reginald Hamilton £106.50.
Fat ewes
R Hamilton £149, Fergal McAleer £149, James McKean £140, J Dalton £132, Robert Blackburn £132, Jim Blair £131, C Lynch £130, £127, JJ Dalton £120, Kenneth Walsh £120, G Daly £120, £117Ballarena Estate £120, Samuel Miller £108, G Christie £106 and L Harpur £99.