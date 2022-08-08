Suckler cows selling to £2460 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 400 lots sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1942.20 for an 830kg Stabiliser to £234 this was followed by an 850kg Limousin to £1921 at £226 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1747.50 for a 750kg Limousin to £233 and selling to a top of £255 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1606.50.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1332 for a 740kg to £180 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2185 for a 1150kg Charolais to £190 and selling to a top of £209 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin to £1651.10.

Fat steers sold to £257 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin.

Friesian steers sold to £206 for a 580kg to £1194.80.

Fat heifers sold to £254 for a 600kg Limousin to £1524.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277) and £1940 for a 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£258).

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 560kg Charolais (£251) to £264 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1360.

Med weights sold to £1260 for a 500kg Aubrac.

Heavy heifers sold to £2150 for a 785kg Charolais (£274) to £294 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2000.

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 585kg Limousin (£249).

Med weights sold to £1280 for a 500kg Charolais.

Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 365kg Belgian Blue.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1080 for a 45kg Aberdeen Angus to £316 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 455kg Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £1900 for calved.

Heifer springing heifer sold to £1580.

Suckler cows sold to £2460 and £2360 with incalf heifers to £1690 and £1600.

Breeding bulls sold to £1650 for Aberdeen Angus.

Young bull calves sold to £450 for Charolais heifer calves sold to £420 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £765 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £680 for Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Gortin producer 630kg Charolais to £255 (£1606.50) Co Armagh producer 680kg Limousin to £240 (£1632) Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £240 (£1512) Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £238 (£1642.20) Lurgan producer 710kg Limousin to £237 (£1682.70) Stewartstown producer 830kg Stabiliser to £234 (£1942.20) Aghalee producer 750kg Limousin to £233 (£1747.50) Lurgan producer 700kg Limousin to £230 (£1610) Lisnaskea producer690kg Limousin to £228 (£1573.20. Armagh producer 710kg Limousin to £228 (£1618.80) and 630kg Limousin to £228 (£1436.40) Roslea producer 710kg Limousin to £228 (£1618.80) Stewartstown producer 640kg Limousin to £226 (£1446.40) Strabane producer 850kg Limousin to £226 (£1921) Ballygawley producer 610kg Limousin to £225 (£1372.50) Glenarm producer 620kg Limousin to £224 (£1388.80) Lurgan producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £223 (£1627.90) Keady producer 580kg Limousin to £222 (£1287.60) Fintona producer 650kg Limousin to £220 (£1430) and Hillsborough producer 800kg Charolais to £220 (£1760).

Other beef bred quality lots sold from £192 to £218 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to 190 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £165 to £180 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £128 to £155 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £94 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Coalisland producer 790kg Limousin to £209 (£1651.10) Dungannon producer 920kg Limousin to £198 (£1821.60) Pomeroy producer 1150kg Charolais to £190 (£2185) Fivemiletown producer 1010kg Charolais to £190 (£1919) Fivemiletown producer 950kg Hereford to £186 (£1767) Armagh producer 1040kg Hereford to £186 (£1934.40) Lisnaskea producer 950kg Simmental to £184 (£1748) Carnlough producer 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £182 (£1710.80) Dungannon producer 1000kg Charolais to £182 (£1820) Newtownstewart producer 810kg Charolais to £180 (£1638) Strabane producer 1230kg Aberdeen Angus to £174 (£2140.20) Dungannon producerr 880kg Charolais to £171 (£1504.80) and Portadown producer 1160kg Hereford to £170 (£1972).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £257per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Aubrac steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine steers sold to £223 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £206 per 100kg. Hereford Steers sold to £202 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £198 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £195 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £192 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limm Heifers sold to £254 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £228 per 100kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £213 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £200 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (210 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277) with a 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1940 most other quality lots sold from £240 to £262 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1410 for 560kg Charolais (£251) and selling to £264 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1360.

Leading prices: W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) 735kg Charolais to £1750 (£238) and 655kg Charolais to £1720 (£262) T A Willis Dungannon 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1940 (£258) 705kg Limousin to £1780 (£252) 690kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1760 (£255) and 700kg Charolais to£1730. H Robinson Portadown 770kg Charolais to £1880 (£244) 730kg Charolais to £1830 (£250) 700kg Charolais to £1810 (£258) 680kg Charolais to £1800 (£264) 730kg Charolais to £1800 (£246) 725kg Charolais to £1800 (£248) 690kg Charolais to £1760 (£255) and 705kg Charolais to £1740 (£247) D Gardiner Donaghcloney 745kg Limousin to £1840 (£247) and 745kg Limousin to £1790 (£240) J Connelly Newtownbutler 720kg Charolais to £1810 (£251) and 730kg Charolais to £1770 (£242) Forward Lots sold to £1410 for a 560kg Charolais (£251) £1390 for a 570kg Charolais (£244) 540kg Charolais to £1330 (£246) and 545kg Limousin to £1270 (£233) for R Burns Dungannon. S Canavan Coalisland 540kg Charolais to £1400 (£259) 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£253) and 530kg Limousin to £1290 (£243) and M McKenzie Dungannon 515kg Charolais to £1360 (£264) and 545kg Aubrac to £1300 (£238).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A McKenzie Dungannon 500kg Aubrac to £1260 (£252) 500kg Charolais to £1240 (£248) 490kg Aubrac to £1200 (£245) and 470kg Aubrac to £1160 (£247) C Fee Tempo 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£274) and 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) P O’Neill Beragh 460kg Charolais to £1180 (£256) 480kg Limousin to £1150, 485kg Charolais to £1150, 435kg Limousin to £1140 (£262) 475kg Limousin to £1130 and 480kg Charolais to £1130. A Black Armagh 460kg Limousin to £1170 and 490kg Limousin to £1150. T McNally Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1160 and 445kg Limousin to £1130. F McDonald Omagh 445kg Limousin to £1150. C Caughey Newtownbutler 450kg Limousin to £1150, 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1150 and 440kg Limousin to £1130.

Store heifers (170 lots)

A strong demand in this section for a lot of quality lots on offer with heavy lots selling to £2150 for a 785kg Charolais (£274) and selling to a top of £294 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2000.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 595kg Limousin (£262).

Leading prices: R Murray Co Armagh 785kg Charolais to £2150 (£274) 760kg Belgian Blue to £2130 (£280) 760kg Belgian Blue to £2080 (£273) 680kg Charolais to £2000 (£294) and 705kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1830 (£259) David Gardiner Donaghcloney 725kg Limousin to £1740 (£240) 740kg Limousin to £1620 (£219) and 615kg Limousin to £1590 (£258) S Bingham Augher 640kg Charolais to £1650 (£258) 620kg Charolais to £1600 (£258) 670kg Charolais to £1580 (£236) 635kg Charolais to £1550 (£244) and 600kg Charolais to £1530 (£255) S O’Neill Dungannon 635kg Limousin to £1630 (£256) and 615kg Limousin to £1560 (£253) M Allen Cookstown 640kg Charolais to £1580 (£247) and 620kg Limousin to £1550 (£250) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 615kg Charolais to £1570 (£255) Forward lots D Hall Richill 595kg Limousin to £1560 (£262) S O’Neill Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1460 (£249) and 585kg Limousin to £1450 (£248) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1450 (£245) 595kg Charolais to £1440 (£242) and 580kg Charolais to £1390 (£239) H Macauley Ballyclare 565kg Charolais to £1300 (£230) and R Ruddell Portadown 555kg Simmental to £1290 (£232).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

G Clendinning Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) 475kg Charolais to £1180 (£248) and 425kg Charolais to £1080 (£243) P McGinn Augher 420kg Charolais to £1170 (£278) 440kg Charolais to £1150 (£261) and 470kg Charolais to £1130 (£240) M E Fee Lisnaskea 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) 495kg Charolais to £1120 (£226) and 480kg Charolais to £1120 (£233) G Crawford Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) and 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) A Watson Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1140 (£248) S McCann Sixmilecross 460kg Charolais to £1120 (£243) H Macauley Ballyclare 475kg Simmental to £1100 (£231) and 485kg Simmental to £1070 (£220) W D Waddell 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£220) W Little Lisbellaw 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£247) and W Crawford Clogher 465kg Limousin to £1090 (£234) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£243).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

S McNelis Beragh 365kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£274) S McCann Sixmilecross 400kg Charolais to £990, 400kg Charolais to £960, 380kg Charolais to £810 and 300kg Charolais to £700. P McGinn Augher 400kg Charolais to £930 J Breen Tempo 390kg Charolais to £875.385kg Charolais to £820, 375kg Charolais to £770, and 400kg Charolais to £770. G Peters Castlewellan 390kg Charolais to £870. N McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £730 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 355kg Limousin to £665. Larne Farms Ltd, Co Antrim 235kg Limousin to £655, 300kg Belgian Blues to £600 x 2, 185kg Charolais to £590, 225kg Saler to £560, and 260kg Belgian Blue to £530.

Weanlings

A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with steers and bulls selling to £1080 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus for W Little Lisbellaw. J McElroy Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1070, 360kg Charolais to £990, 395kg Charolais to £980 and 390kg Charolais to £900. S Lagan Moneymore 465kg Charolais to £1060. P Hacket Newtownbutler 415kg Limousin to £1040 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. A Hughes Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £1040, 355kg Charolais to £980, 390kg Charolais to £950, 340kg Charolais to £950, and 395kg Charolais to £880. D Wallace Pomeroy 405kg Limousin to £1010. M Kinchin Armagh 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. D McKee Randalstown 310kg Limousin to £980. D Hughes Markethill 440kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 415kg Hereford to £900. S Smyth Rosslea 370kg Limousin to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £900.

Weanling heifers

S Mullen Loughgall 455kg Simmental to £1120 (£246) 415kg Simmental to £960, 380kg Simmental to £870, 395kg Simmental to £860, and 360kg Simmental to £860. A Hughes Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £980 (£268) J Robson Augher 390kg Limousin to £940 and 375kg Limousin to £920. V Mc Farland Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £940, 410 Simmental to £900, 395kg Simmental to £890, 390kg Simmental to £870, 400kg Simmental to £850 and 390kg Limousin to £850. R Ruddock Portadown 405kg Charolais to £900. S Smyth Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £880. S Lagan Moneymore 405kg Charolais to £870. M E Fee Lisnaskea 390kg Limousin to £870.

Dairy cows and heifers

Calved heifers sold to £1900 for a Derrygonnelly producer. A Portadown producer sold a springing second calver cow to £1580. A selection of maiden heifers sold £370 x 2 £390, £400 x 4 £415 and £465.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £1650 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (born 08.10.20) Ballygawley producer £1400 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 20.04.2019).

Suckler cows and calves

A very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer this week with S T Rankin Castlederg selling a 2017 cow with bull calf to £2460 and a 2013 cow with bull calf to £2360. A Derrylin producer sold 2018 cow with heifer calf to £1800, 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1680, 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1530, 2013 cow with heifer calf to £1480, 2018 cow with heifer calf to £1470 and 2019 cow with heifer calf to £1470. D Campbell Tempo £1650 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1480 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. G McKee Keady £1600 for 2016 cow with bull calf. J Monaghan Trillick £1410 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £990 to £1360. Incalf heifers sold £1690 and £1600 for S Gormley Omagh. £1580, £1570 and £1520 for J Gallagher Omagh.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £450 for a Charolais to V McCrystal Ballygawley. G Sloan Bllygawley £380, £360 for Limousin; R Totten Lisburn £370 for Charolais; M Howe Cornafanogue £360 for Hereford; K Moore Augher £300 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £295, £290 and £280 for Simmental; Aughnacloy producer £290 and 280 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

D O’Hagan Maghera £420 for Limousin; R Martin Portadown £415 x 2 for Hereford; F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £415 for Limousin; G Taggart Coalisland £410 for Limousin; Beaver Lodge Farms Ltd Strabane £410 for Belgian Blue; M Haughian Lurgan £400 for Blonde d’Aquitaine; K Moore Augher £390 for Simmental; E Crawford Stewartstown 365 for Aberdeen Angus; J Donnelly Trillick £350 for Limousin; M Howe Cornanafogue £330 for Hereford and P J Martin Lisnaskea £295 for Hereford and £260 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

Ballygawley producer £765, £700 and £600 for Charolais and £710 for Simmental; S McCanny Dromore £700 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £690, £595 and £585 for Limousins; R Gourley Cookstown £675, £660 and £630 for Charolas. I Allen Armagh £670 for Charolais and £585 for Hereford; C Molloy Dungannon £660 for Charolais; R Martin Portadown £645 x 2 for Hereford; C and G Nugent Omagh £630 and £610 for Limousins and J Burke Derrylin £615 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps