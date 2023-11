Suckler cows selling to £2980 for cow with heifer calf at foot at Enniskillen Mart

Cattle met a firm all round trade on Thursday, November 9, 2023, forward bullocks sold to 282ppk for a 734kg Charolais at £2070.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Light weights sold to 303pk for a Charolais at £1220.

Bullocks

Irvinestown producer 402kg Charolais at £1220, 410kg Charolais at £1230, 474kg Belgian Blue at £1230, 248kg Charolais at £780; Ballinamallard producer 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 524kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320; Derrylin producer 388kg Aberdeen Angus at £840, 384kg Hereford bull at £900, 394kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £930; Caledon producer 734kg Charolais at £2070, 752kg Limousin at £2030; Castlederg producer 634kg Limousin at £1700; Newtownbutler producer 566kg Belgian Blue at £1350, 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 502kg Limousin at £1410; Enniskillen producer 574kg Charolais at £1570, 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 428kg Charolais at £1150; Letterbreen producer 434kg Charolais at £1220, 498kg Limousin at £1270; Derrylin producer 532kg Limousin at £1240, 488kg Limousin at £1360, 524kg Limousin at £1450, 468kg Limousin at £1280, 504kg Limousin at £1390; Lisnaskea producer 530kg Charolais at £1440; Tempo producer 510kg Limousin at £1330, 432kg Charolais at £1200; Fivemiletown producer 552kg Limousin at £1500, 550kg Charolais at £1510, 588kg Charolais at £1550; Enniskillen producer 542kg Limousin at £1480, 608kg Charolais at £1690, 498kg Hereford at £1310; Rosslea producer 516kg Charolais at £1420, 450kg Limousin at £1230, 482kg Charolais at £1280; Lisbellaw producer 384kg Simmental at £1080, 384kg Simmental at £1030, 480kg Simmental at £1130; Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin at £1230, 482kg Charolais at £1280 and Brookeborough producer 504kg Limousin at £1260, 452kg Charolais at £1170, 620kg Charolais at £1580, 648kg Friesian at £1460, 508kg Charolais at £1420.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1220 for a Charolais 375kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1150 for a Charolais 343kg.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinawley producer 321kg Charolais bull at £1020, 278kg Charolais heifer at £800, 329kg Charolais bull at £910; Lisbellaw producer 395kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 331kg Charolais bull at £990, 374kg Charolais bull at £1120; Belcoo producer 306kg Charolais steer at £1110, 288kg Charolais steer at £990, 286kg Charolais steer at £1000, 239kg Charolais heifer at £650, 275kg Charolais steer at £980; Enniskillen producer 348kg Charolais steer at £1150, 476kg Charolais steer at £1240, 416kg Charolais steer at £1150, 346kg Charolais steer at £1120, 372kg Charolais steer at £1210, 324kg Charolais steer at £1080; Belleek producer 309kg Charolais heifer at £920, 210kg Charolais heifer at £680, 197kg Charolais heifer at £640, 217kg Charolais bull at £720, 230kg Charolais heifer at £700; Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1120, 375kg Charolais bull at £1220, 370kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £950, 323kg Charolais bull at £950; Magheraveely producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1030, 308kg Charolais bull at £1020, 295kg Charolais bull at £960, 370kg Charolais bull at £1100; Irvinestown producer 343kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 317kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 310kg Charolais bull at £1030; Trillick producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Garrison producer 344kg Limousin steer at £1040, 240kg Limousin steer at £730, 222kg Limousin heifer at £570; Fivemiletown producer 313kg Charolais steer at £1040, 386kg Charolais steer at £1200, 290kg Charolais heifer at £900; Belleek producer 342kg Simmental bull at £920, 228kg Simmental heifer at £630, 256kg Simmental heifer at £680; Garrison producer 246kg Limousin heifer at £730, 180kg Simmental heifer at £550, 360kg Limousin bull at £1050; Rosslea producer 344kg Charolais bull at £990, 208kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £530, 284kg Charolais heifer at £720; Newtownbutler producer 294kg Charolais bull at £1000, 286kg Charolais bull at £980, 330kg Charolais bull at £900; Boho producer 165kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £550, 149kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £440, 146 Aberdeen Angus bull at £460; Tempo producer 351kg Limousin steer at £1050 and Castlederg producer 271kg Charolais heifer at £860, 170kg Charolais heifer at £610, 253kg Charolais heifer at £750, 227kg Charolais bull at £720, 281kg Charolais bull at £970.

Fat cows

Garrison producer 918kg Charolais at £1790; Belleek producer 704kg Charolais at £1030, 544kg Charolais at £1030; Newtownbutler producer 592kg Friesian at £540, 552kg Friesian at £550, 618kg Limousin at £800; Kinawley producer 568kg Saler at £880

Rosslea producer 596kg Simmental at £890, 634kg Limousin at £930; Enniskillen producer 774kg Limousin at £1560; Belcoo producer 692kg Simmental at £1400; Leggs producer 744kg Charolais at £1430; Augher producer 726kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050; Enniskillen producer 646kg Limousin at £1340, 638kg Simmental at £1000; Tempo producer 798kg Limousin at £1420 and Garrison producer 896kg Charolais bull at £1340.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £350 for a Simmental and heifers to at £355 for a Belgian Blue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £355, Belgian Blue bull at £340, Belgian Blue heifer at £310; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £335; Lisbellaw producer Simmental bull at £350, Limousin bull at £225, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235 and Killeter producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £340.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2980 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 278ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1660, lighter weights to 278ppk paid for a 490kg Limousin at £1360.