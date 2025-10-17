Suckler cows selling to £4200 at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 800 cattle met a firm all round trade at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward store bullocks sold to £2040 for a 585kg Charolais 410ppk.

Light weights sold to 614pk for a show quality Limousin 345kg at £2120.

Bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enniskillen Mart

Maguiresbridge producer 565kg Limousin at £2120, 505kg Charolais at £2140, 510kg Charolais at £2120; Newtownbutler producer 345kg Limousin at £2120, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £2200, 655kg Aberdeen Angus at £2350, 625kg A at £2300; Derrygonnelly producer 470kg Charolais at £2150, 450kg Charolais at £1990, 440kg Charolais at £2300; Lisbellaw producer 545kg Limousin at £2250, 445kg Limousin at £2100, 480kg Charolais at £2280, 505kg Limousin at £2130; Sixmilecross producer 575kg Charolais at £2450, 580kg Charolais at £2360, 475kg Charolais at £2160; Newtownbutler producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £2150, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £2140, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1860, 425kg Limousin at £2000; Derrylin producer 525kg Charolais at £2230, 550kg Simmental at £2230; Ballinamallard producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus at £2070, 495kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 455kg Aberdeen Angus at £1900

Trillick producer 510kg Charolais at £2000, 550kg Charolais at £2250, 585kg Charolais at £2400, 520kg Charolais at £2180; Lisnaskea producer 455kg Friesian at £1450, 485kg Friesian at £1500; Leggs producer 545kg Aberdeen Angus at £2260, 405kg Simmental at £1870, 425kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800; Belleek producer 440kg Charolais at £2180; Enniskillen producer 565kg Hereford at £2250, 510kg Hereford at £2000, 555kg Hereford at £2080; Boho producer 440kg Hereford at £1980, 460kg Limousin at £1950, 425kg Limousin at £1960, 440kg Charolais at £1960, 455kg Charolais at £1970; Tempo producer 625kg Charolais at £2050 and Castlederg producer 540kg Belgian Blue at £2040, 640kg Belgian Blue at £2100.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1350 to £2080 paid for a 430kg Charolais steer.

White heifers ranged from £1100 to £1840 for a 365kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrylin producer 430kg Charolais steer at £2080, 330kg Charolais steer at £1790, 270kg Charolais bull at £1600, 380kg Charolais bull at £1990; Garrison producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1940, 290kg Charolais steer at £1730, 350kg Charolais steer at £1870, 370kg Charolais steer at £1890; Kesh producer 310kg Charolais bull at £1750, 330kg Charolais bull at £1760, 355kg Charolais bull at £1840, 345kg Limousin bull at £1740; Trillick producer 255kg Charolais bull at £1320, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1590; Ballinamallard producer 280kg Charolais bull at £1720, 305kg Charolais bull at £1690, 205kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 215kg Shorthorn heifer at £1380; Derrylester producer 220kg Limousin heifer at £1320, 240kg Limousin bull at £1450, 200kg Limousin bull at £2110, 210kg Limousin bull at £1200; Garrison producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1700, 350kg Limousin heifer at £1760, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1840; Enniskillen producer 225kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 310kg Charolais steer at £1860, 230kg Charolais steer at £1350, 220kg Charolais heifer at £1490; Belleek producer 435kg Shorthorn heifer at £1810, 305kg Charolais bull at £1710, 301kg Charolais bull at £1730, 425kg Charolais heifer at £1770; Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais bull at £1640, 240kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 240kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 275kg Charolais bull at £1460; Enniskillen producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 420kg Charolais bull at £1960, 455kg Charolais bull at £2020, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 380kg Charolais bull at £1830, 470kg Charolais bull at £2080; Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais bull at £1880, 340kg Charolais bull at £1740, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1770, 225kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 295kg Charolais bull at £1660; Lisnaskea producer 220kg Limousin bull at £1410, 320kg Limousin bull at £1630, 280kg Limousin bull at £1540, 305kg Charolais bull at £1500 and Kesh producer 305kg Charolais bull at £1500, 295kg Charolais bull at £1550, 297kg Charolais bull at £1470.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 407ppk paid for a 2360kg Charolais at £2360.

Medium weights to 527ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £2160.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 695kg at £2690, Charolais 675kg at £2540, Charolais 690kg at £2530, 655kg Charolais at £2520, Limousin 635kg at £2390; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 650kg at £2570; Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £2360 and Dungannon producer Charolais 410kg at £2160.

Sucklers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suckler cows sold to £4200 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £4200; Garrison producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £3800; Ballyvalley producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with Charolais bull at £3300; Letterbreen producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £3140 and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais bull at £3000.

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer Charolais 860kg at £3040 353ppk; Leggs producer Charolais 790kg at £2645; Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 700kg at £2340 334pk; Garrison producer Charolais 675kg at £2270 336ppk and Springfield producer Limousin 645kg at £2260 350ppk.

Drop calves

Calves under two months sold to at £1100 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifers to at £830 for a Charolais.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September born bulls sold for Simmental at £830, Limousin at £730, Belgian Blue at £800, Aberdeen Angus at £740, Aberdeen Angus at £635, Aberdeen Angus at £960, Belgian Blue at £1100, Belgian Blue at £850 Hereford at £445, Hereford at £350, September born heifers sold from Belgian Blue at £690, Belgian Blue at £600, Belgian Blue at £500, Aberdeen Angus at £435, Charolais at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £630, Aberdeen Angus at £660, Charolais at £780, Belgian Blue at £770. October born bulls sold from Aberdeen Angus at £545, Limousin at £535, Limousin at £500. October born heifers Aberdeen Angus at £510 Aberdeen Angus at £300 and Limousin at £285.