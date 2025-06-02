Suckler outfits selling to a height of £4160 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold readily with a 790kg Limousin selling to £384 per 100kg (£3033-60) an 800kg Limousin sold to £346 per 100kg to £2768) with another 800kg Limousin to £342 per 100kg to £2736) and an 860kg Charolais sold to £340 per 100kg to £2924).
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2920 for a 730kg Limousin to £400 per 100kg a 720kg Limousin sold to £370 per 100kg to (£2664) with a 740kg Limousin to £358 per 100kg to £2649-20)
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £286 per 100kg for a 740kg to (£2116-40).
Fat bulls sold to £3080 for a 1000kg Limousin to £308 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £3275-20 for a 920kg Limousin to £356 per 100kg to a high of £380 per 100kg for a 690kg Hereford to (£2622)
Fat heifers sold to £416 per 100kg for a 620kg Belgian Blue to (£2579-20).
In the store rings heavy steers sold to a high of £3400 for a 750kg Limousin (£453) with a 640kg Charolais to £2650 (£414) and a 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2580 (£416).
Forward steers sold to £2390 for a 560kg Limousin (£426) to 463 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £2340.
Med weight steers sold to £2150 for a 465kg Charolais (£462) with a 395kg Charolais to £1820 (£460).
Heavy heifers sold to £2720 for a 710kg Aberdeen Angus (£383) selling to £392 per 100kg for a 615kg Limousin to £2410.
Forward heifers sold to £2210 for a 530kg Belgian Blue (£417).
Med weight heifers sold to £1940 for a 475kg Limousin (£408) to £442 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1900.
Smaller heifers sold to £1540 for a 385kg Charolais (£371) with a 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391).
Weanling males sold to £1980 for a 575kg Limousin (£344) with a 440kg Charolais to £1870 (£425).
Lightweight males sold to £1860 for a 400kg Charolais (£465) with a 320kg Charolais to £1650 (£515) to £540 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1620.
Weanling heifers sold to £1780 for a 415kg Charolais (£429)
Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 390kg Charolais (£446) to £530 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin to £1380.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3140, £3000, £2800 and £2700 for calved heifers.
Breeding bulls £3100 and £3040 for pedigree registered Herefords.
Suckler outfits sold to £4160, £3960 and £3640.
Incalf heifers sold to £2500.
Bull calves sold to £1190 for Charolais
Heifer calves sold to £1050 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1260 for Limousin £1200 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Reared female lumps sold to £1260 for Limousin and £1210 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Lisbellaw producer 730kg Limousin to £400 (£2920) Beragh producer 790kg Limousin to £384 (£3033-60) 760kg Limousin to £358 (£2649-20) and 720kg Limousin to £350 (£2520) Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £370 (£2664) Dungannon producer 570kg Limousin to £368 (£2097-60) Armagh producer 630kgLim. to £364 (£2293-20) Portadown producer 570kg Hereford to £350 (£1824) Augher producer 610kg Charolais to £346 (£2110-60) Coagh producer 800kg Limousin to £346 (£2768) Fivemiletown producer 620kg Shorthorn to £344 (£2132-80) and 800kg Charolais to £342 to (£2736) Portadown producer 530kg Limousin to £342 (£1812-60) Pomeroy producer 680kg Limousin to £342 (£2325-60) Dromore producer 510kg Charolais to £340 (£1734) Fivemiletown producer 730kg Limousin to £340 (£2482) Tempo producer 860kg Charolais to £340 (£2924) Rosslea producer 600kg Limousin to £340 (£2040) Aughnacloy producer 550kg Saler to £340 (£1870) and Ballygawley producer 760kg Simmental to £338 (£2568-80).
Other quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £320 to £334 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £294 to 318 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £340 to £400 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2116-40 for a 740kg to £286 per 100kg with others selling from £268 to £282 per 100kg.
Plainer Cows sold from £220 to £234 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £174 to £206 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Fintona producer sold a 1000kg Limousin to £308 per 100kg to £3080. Tempo producer 780kg Limousin to £296 to £2308-80.
Fat steers
Hereford steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2622. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2166 and £3240 per head for a 1000kg to £324 per 100kg. British Blue steers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2406-40. Limousin steers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2556-80 and £3275-20 per head for a 920kg. Charolais steers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 860kg to £3147-60. Simmental steers sold to £294 per 100kg for an 880kg to £2587-20. Friesian steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2085-60.
Fat heifers
Belgian Blue heifers sold to £416 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2579-20. Limousin heifers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2521-60. Charolais heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2532-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2294. Simmental heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2136. Friesian heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1927-80.
Store bullocks
Strong demand continues in this section with heavy steers selling to £3400 for a 750kg Limousin (£453) with a 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2580 (£416) and a 640kg Charolais to £2650 (£414).
Several other quality steers sold from £347 to £391 per 100kg
Forward steers sold to £2390 for a 560kg Limousin (£426) a 505kg Limousin sold to £2340 (£463) with a 555kg Shorthorn beef to £2310 (£416) others sold from £371 to £410 per 100kg.
Leading prices
N Cochrane Portadown 750kg Limousin to £3400 (£453) D Little Brookeborough 710kg Limousin to £2780 (£391) and 690kg Charolais to £2580 (£374) R Hall Fivemiletown 750kg Simmental to £2690 (£358) 690kg Charolais to £2570 (£372) 690kg Charolais to £2530 (£366) and 660kg Charolais to £2500 (£378) M Trotter Caledon 745kg Limousin to £2680 (£359) and 675kg Charolais to £2500 (£370) M Taggart Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £2670 (£387) 645kg Limousin to £2440 (£378) 675kg Charolais to £2420 (£358) and 620kg Limousin to £2400 (£387) W J Robinson Clogher 640kg Charolais to £2650 (£414) and 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2580 (£416) L Fay Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £2550 (£349) H Brown Pomeroy 655kg Belgian Blue to £2520 (£384) and E Cassidy Tempo 700kg Charolais to £2430 (£347) and 675kg Charolais to £2390 (£354).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2390 for a 560kg Limousin (£426) for R Barnes Cookstown. D Little Brookeborough 580kg Limousin to £2380 (£410) Banbridge producer 505kg Limousin to £2340 (£463) P Bell Cookstown 555kg Shorthorn beef to £2310 (£416) F Donaghy Omagh 585kg Charolais to £2170 (£371) and A McKelvey Castlederg 565kg Simmental to £2120 (£375) 515kg Simmental to £2030 (£394) and 520kg Simmental to £2000 (£384).
Med weight steers 380kg to 500kg
Quality steers in this section sold to £2150 for a 465kg Charolais (£462) with a 395kg Charolais to £1820 (£460).
Leading prices
M/S G and G Warrington Rosslea 465kg Charolais to £2150 (£462) Banbridge producer 480kg Charolais to £1970 (£410) 440kg Belgian Blue to £1580 (£359) and 430kg Limousin to £1540 (£358) Fivemiletown producer 395kg Charolais to £1820 (£460) and 420kg Limousin to £1800 (£428) P J Bell Cookstown 450kg Shorthorn beef to £1810 (£402) N Cochrane Portadown 480kg Hereford to £1640 (£341) G Heenan Fintona 455kg Limousin to £1580 (£347) S Acheson Keady 380kg Limousin to £1490 (£392) D Little Brookeborough 395kg Limousin to £1450 (£312) and R Menary Ballygawley 465kg Belgian Blue to £1450 (£312) and 475kg Hereford to £1400 (£312).
Store heifers
A very steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2720 for a 710kg Aberdeen Angus (£383) with a 635kg Charolais to £2440 (£384) and a 615kg Limousin to £2410 (£392).
Several other quality lots sold from £329 to £383 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2210 for a 530kg Belgian Blue (£417) with a 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390).
Others sold from £335 to £385 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R Busby Ballygawley 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £2720 (£383) and 615kg Limousin to £2410 (£392) N Cochrane Portadown 635kg Charolais to £2440 (£384) A Sloane Armagh 625kg Charolais to £2390 (£382) C Muldoon Sion Mills 615kg Limousin to £2360 (£383) 620kg Limousin to £2320 (£372) and 645kg Charolais to £2300 (£356) R J Hughes Coalisland 620kg Charolais to £2310 (£372) and 615kg Charolais to £2260 (£367) J Austin Craigavon 620kg Charolais to £2300 (£371) and 635kg Limousin to £2210 (£348) F Cunningham Rosslea 650kg Hereford to £2200 (£338) 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £2160 (£345) and 635kg Hereford to £2120 93334) N Graham Kinawley 620kg Belgian Blue to £2160 (£348) R McGlone Caledon 645kg Fleckvieh to £2160 (£335) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2110 (£329).
Forward heifers sold to £2210 for a 530kg Belgian Blue (£417) for a Fermanagh producer. L Furey Plumbridge 555kg Charolais to £2140 (£385) and 560kg Charolais to £2100 (£375) N Cochrane Portadown 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390) N Graham Kinawley 560kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£341) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£335) D Ellison Fivemiletown 510kg Simmental to £1830 (£359) J Bleeks Stewartstown 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1810 (£335) and J Brennan Kinawley 525kg Limousin to £1800 (£343).
Med weight heifers 415kg to 500kg
£1940 was the top price in this section for a 475kg Limousin (£408) a 430kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£442) with a 415kg Charolais to £1800 (£433).
Leading prices
D Ellison Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1940 (£408) and 495kg Charolais to £1810 (£365) Belleek producer 490kg Charolais to £1920 (£392) Fermanagh producer 430kg Limousin to £1900 (£442) 415kg Charolais to £1800 (£433) and 410kg Limousin to £1690 (£410) Newtownbutler producer 455kg Charolais to £1860 (£409) and 450kg Charolais to £1820 (£404) I Rosborough Claudy 490kg Limousin to £1800 (£367) L McGovern Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1790 (£426) K R Morrow Clogher 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£369) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£370) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£367) S McCrory Omagh 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£382) R Green Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1750 (£364) M/S C and K McQuaid Trillick 485kg Charolais to £1750 (£361) and 460kg Charolais to £1740 (£378) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 435kg Charolais to £1740 (£397) M Dyche Dungannon 475kg Simmental to £1730 (£364) and P Potter, Co Armagh 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£407).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
G Mulrine Augher 395kg Limousin to £1540 (£390) 385kg Charolais to £1430 (£371) 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391) and 360kg Limousin to £1080 (£300) P Donaghy Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1500 (£416) and 370kg Limousin to £1480 (£400) K Lynch Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1480 (£379) and 335kg Belgian Blue to £1370 (£409) K R Morrow Clogher 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£389) and B O'Donnell Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £1370 (£370).
Weanlings
A very keen demand in this section with strong quality males selling to £1980 for a 575kg Limousin (£344) with a 440kg Charolais to £1870 (£425) and a 445kg Charolais to £1880 (£417).
Lightweight males sold to £1860 for a 400kg Charolais (£465) with a 320kg Charolais to £1650 (£515) to £540 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1620.
Weanling heifers sold to £1780 for a strong 415kg Charolais (£429) with a 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416)
Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 390kg Charolais (£446) with a 295kg Limousin to £1410 (£478) and a 290kg Limousin sold to £1380 (£476) selling to a high of £530 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin to £1380.
Leading prices
Strong males
M/S P and C Connolly Rosslea 575kg Limousin to £1980 (£344) and 470kg Limousin to £1700 (£361) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1880 (£417) R Watson Augher 440kg Charolais to £1870 (£425) and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£395) O Quigley Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £1700 (£400) and 405kg Limousin to £1670 (£417) and B McClean Moy 485kg Limousin to £1580 and 440kg Limousin to £1580 (£359).
Lightweight males sold to £1860 for a 400kg Charolais (£465) to E P Robinson Fivemiletown. R J Barnes Cookstown 400kg Charolais to £1850 (£462) 320kg Charolais to £1650 (£515) and 300kg Limousin to £1620 (£540) K Kelly Omagh 340kg Charolais to £1670 (£491) and 375kg Limousin to £1640 (£437) P Cox Garvary 350kg Limousin to £1660 (£474) M McNabb Dromore 350kg Charolais to £1630 (£465) Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £1610 (£460) P McElgunn Fermanagh 340kg Limousin to £1580 (£464) and J Ruddock Portadown 385kg Simmental to £1580 (£410).
Weanling heifers
J McQuaid Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £1780 (£429) and 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416) B Kelly Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1740 (£446) 385kg Charolais to £1690 (£439) 340kg Charolais to £1600 (£470) 315kg Belgian Blue to £1450 (£463) and 315kg Charolais to £1450 (£460) R Watson Augher 375kg Charolais to £1690 (£450) R J Barnes Cookstown 340kg Limousin to £1590 (£467) P L McElgunn Fermanagh 330kg Limousin to £1460 (£442) 295kg Limousin to £1410 (£478) 330kg Charolais to £1410 (£427) and 300kg Limousin to £1390 (£463) D Colgan Omagh 260kg Limousin to £1380 (£530) D A Doherty Irvinestown 290kg Limousin to £1380 (£476) M McNabb Dromore 290kg Limousin to £1360 (£469) N Hunter Irvinestown 370kg Limousin to £1340 (£362) I Evans Lack 310kg Limousin to £1320 (£426) L R Johnston Maguiresbridge 340kg Charolais to £1300 (£382) and J McCarroll Beragh 300kg Charolais to £1290 (£430).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good selection of dairy stock on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £3140 and £3000. Portadown producer £2800 and £2240. Ballygawley producer £2700 and £2200. Derrylin producer £2650. Ballygawley producer £2520 and £2200. Banbridge producer £2290. Fivemiletown producer £2220, £2200, and £2110. Dungannon producer £2180.
Others sold from £1460.
Breeding bulls
Ballygawley producer £3100 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 29-09-2022) Enniskillen producer £3040 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 21-09-2023) and Ballygawley producer £2650 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 10-11-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A very strong demand in this section with a Newtownhamilton producer selling a Limousin Heifers with Limousin bull calves to £4160 and £3960. Carrickmore producer £3640 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £3300 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Castlederg producer £3560 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Armagh producer £2300 for 2017 cow with bull calf. Incalf heifers sold to £2500 for Charolais (turned out incalf).
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £1190 for a Charolais to J P Murray Rosslea. P McConnell Clogher £970 for Charolais; F White Trillick £840 and £760 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £800 and £760 for Charolais; M Rafferty Armagh £680 for Aberdeen Angus; H McFarland Trillick £660 for Limousin; R J Hoy Monea £640 for Limousin and £600 x 2 for Friesians. N Neal Irvinestown £560 for Charolais
Heifer calves
Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1050 for Charolais; R Dane Lisbellaw £860 for Aberdeen Angus; R McConnell Clogher £790 for Belgian Blue; M Rafferty Armagh £780 for Aberdeen Angus; F White Trillick £690 x 2 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus and J Edgar Omagh £580 for Saler.
Reared male lumps
R Hoy Monea £1260 for Limousin; D McFarland Beragh £1200 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; R Dane Lisbellaw £1160 for Simmental; £900 for Aberdeen Angus and £880 for Charolais; J P Murray Rosslea £1140 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £1120 for Aubrac; Ballygreenan Farms Augher £1100 for Charolais and £910 for Aberdeen Angus; P McNally Clogher £1060 for Aberdeen Angus; K Flannigan Newtownbutler £1060 for Limousin; M Rafferty Armagh £1000 and £930 for Aberdeen Angus; J Leitch Castlederg £1000, £900, £890 and £880 for Aberdeen Angus and P McConnell Clogher £970 for Charolais and £880 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
P McConnell Clogher £1260 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1210 for Charolais and £1020 for Aberdeen Angus; R Hoy Monea £1100 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1090, £1050 x 2 for Charolais and £1070 for Limousin; Lisnaskea producer £980 for Simmental K Moore Augher £980 for Charolais; J Leitch Castlederg £930, £880, £840, £820 x 2 and £800 for Aberdeen Angus; Ballygreenan Farm Augher £870 for Aberdeen Angus; R Dane Lisbellaw £860 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Crawford Stewartstown £840 for Charolais and M Rafferty Armagh £800 for Aberdeen Angus.
