Suckler outfits selling to a height of £5060 at Clogher Mart

Another good summer entry of 836 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 19th July returned a very strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 272 lots listed sold easily to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2955 for a 755kg Aberdeen Angus to £394 per 100kg with a 790kg Limousin to £2970 at £376 per 100kg and a 750kg Limousin sold to £2715 at £362 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold o £2808 for a 720kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg with a 740kg Belgian Blue to £2871-20 at £388 per 100kg and selling to £392 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £2783-20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1929-60 for a 720kg to £268 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3588 for a 1150kg Hereford at £312 per 100kg with a 940kg Belgian Blue to £374 per 100kg at £3515-60.

Fat steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2428-80 with Friesian steers selling to £2425-40 for a 670kg to £362 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2305-80 with a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £370 per 100kg to £1961.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3450 for an 850kg Limousin (£404) with a 700kg Limousin to £3020 (£431) and a 685kg Limousin to £2950 (£431).

Forward steers sold to £2430 for a 80kg Charolais (£419) with a 525kg Limousin to £2250 (£425).

Med weight steers sold to £1910 for a 470kg Belgian Blue (£406).

Smaller steers sold to £502 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1430.

Heavy heifers sold to £2700 for a 655kg Limousin (£412) with a 640kg Limousin to £2600 (£406).

Forward heifers sold to £2460 for a 595kg Limousin (£413) with a 505kg Limousin to £2220 (£440).

Medweight heifers sold to £2130 for a 500kg Charolais (£426) and £1980 for a 460kg Charolais (£430).

Smaller heifers sold to £1690 for a 380kg Charolais (£445).

Weanling males sold to £2300 for a strong 470kg Charolais (£548) with a 460kg Charolais to £2300 (£495).

Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 360kg Charolais (£581) to £597 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £2000.

Weanling heifers sold to £1920 for a 395kg Charolais (£486) to £545 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1740.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2840 and £2400.

Springing cows sold to £2020 and £1860.

Suckler outfits sold to £5060, £3960, £3800 and £3700.

Incalf heifers sold to £3180.

Breeding bulls sold to £3650 for Belgian Blue and £2950 for Limousin.

Young bull calves sold to £860 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £800 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1300 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1160 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £394 (£2955) and 710kg Limousin to £392 (£2783-20) Sixmilecross producer 720kg Limousin to £390 (£2808) 740kg Belgian Blue to £388 (£2871-20) and 790kg Limousin to £376 (£2970-40) Greencastle producer 690kg Limousin to £374 (£2508-60) Ballygawley producer 620kg Limousin to £370 (£2294) and 690kg Limousin to £360 (£2484) Enniskillen producer 60kg Limousin to £366 (£2196) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £366 (£2122-80) Omagh producer 750kg Limousin to £362 (£2715) Omagh producer 520kg Charolais to £358 (£1861-60) and 640kg (£2527-60) Ballinamallard producer 520kg Limousin to £354 (£1851-20) Newtownbutler producer 720kg Limousin to £354 (£2548-80) Ballygawley producer 720kg Simmental to £352 (£2534-40) Co Armagh producer 530kg Limousin to £350 (£1855) Derrylin producer 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £348 (£2331-60) and Omagh producer 640kg Limousin to £346 (£2214-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £344 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £304 to £326 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £350 to £394 per 100kg.

Several others sold from £246 to £264 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians and coloured cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £188 to £212 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newry producer 940kg Belgian Blue to £374 (£3515-60) Clogher producer 830kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £334 (£2772-20) Loughgall producer 1150kg Hereford to £312 (£3588) Pomeroy producer 1100kg Charolais to £304 (£3344) Pomeroy producer 960kg Charolais to £300 (£2880) Omagh producer 1030kg Charolais to £296 (£3048-80) Fintona producer 940kg Fleckvieh to £294 (£2763-60) and Co Antrim producer 560kg Limousin to £264 (£1478-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £3044-40 for an 860kg to £354 per 100kg and selling to £368 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2428-80. Friesian steers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2425-40 with a 610kg to £348 to £2122-80. Others sold from £296 to £344 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £3564 for a 1100kg to £324 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a to £2054. Speckle Park steers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1947. Swedish Red steers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1680.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2305-80. Charolais heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2218-40. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1961. Simmental heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2196. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a £1740. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1972. Friesian heifers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1600.

Store bullocks

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy quality steers selling to £3450 for an 850kg Limousin (£404) with a 700kg Limousin to £3020 (£431) and a 685kg Limousin to £2950 (£431).

All top quality steers sold from £387 to £426 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2430 for a 580kg Charolais (£419) with a 580kg Simmental to £2400 (£414) to £425 per 100kg for a 525kg Limousin to £2230.

Others selling from £369 to £409 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M McGoldrick Pomeroy 855kg Limousin to £3450 (£404) D Starrett Armagh 745kg Limousin to £3080 £413) 740kg Limousin to £3080 (£416) 720kg Limousin to £3060 (£425) 770kg Charolais to £3060 (£397) 735kg Limousin to £3040 (£414) 760kg Limousin to £3040 (£400) 765kg Simmental to £3020 (£395) 715kg Limousin to £2980 (£417) 690kg Limousin to £2880 (£417) 705kg Limousin to £2880 (£409) 745kg Limousin to £2880 (£387) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £2840 (£400) R S Farley Caledon 700kg Limousin to £3020 (£431) 685kg Limousin to £2950 (£431) 690kg Limousin to £2940 (£426) and 680kg Charolais to £2900 (£426) Augher producer 765kg Charolais to £2970 (£390) S Elliott Florencecourt 710kg Charolais to £2970 (£418) and P Connelly Fintona 695kg Charolais to £2860 (£412).

Forward steers 501kg to 595kg

Sold to £2430 for a 580kg Charolais (£419) to an Augher producer. E Clarke Ballygawley 580kg Simmental to £2400 (£414) I Smith Fivemiletown 585kg Limousin to £2380 (£407) S McCaffery Augher 580kg Charolais to £2370 (£409) 525kg Limousin to £2230 (£425) P McGleenan Armagh 565kg Charolais to £2230 (£395) C Williamson Portadown 555kg Charolais to £2020 (£364) 535kg Speckle Park to £1980 (£370) and 505kg Hereford to £1900 (£376) M Mullan Omagh 510kg Belgian Blue to £1990 (£390) 505kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£384) and 510kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£369) P Ward Donaghmore 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£333) and 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£344) and M Kearney Crumlin 510kg Charolais to £1830 (£359).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

M Mullan Omagh 470kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£406) 490kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£384) 465kg Belgian Blue to £1810 (£389) 490kg Belgian Blue to £1790 (£365) R M Richmond Enniskillen 490kg Hereford to £1860 (£380) 455kg Hereford to £1750 (£385) and 445kg Hereford to £1590 (£357) E Clarke Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £1850 (£446) and R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1680 (£420) 465kg Charolais to £1550 (£333) 410kg Charolais to £1530 (£373) 400kg Charolais to £1500 (£375).

Smaller steers 395kg and under

M Mullan Omagh 395kg Belgian Blue to £1530 (£387) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 345kg Charolais to £1470 (£426) and 395kg Charolais to £1400 (£354) and D McFarland Ballygawley 285kg Limousin to £1430 (£502) and 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£468).

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with strong quality heifers selling to £2700 for a 655kg Limousin (£412) with a 640kg Limousin to £2600 (£406).

Other quality lots sold from £366 to £400 per 100kg.

Forward heifers

Sold to £2460 for a 595kg Limousin (£413) with a 575kg Charolais to £2440 (£424) and selling to £440 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £2220 other quality lots sold from £368 to £419 per 100kg.

Leading prices

C Canavan Coalisland 655kg Limousin to £2700 (£412) 690kg Limousin to £2700 (£391) 675kg Limousin to £2620 (£388) 660kg Limousin to £2620 (£397) 640kg Limousin to £2600 (£406) 655kg Limousin to £2440 (£400) 640kg Limousin to £2380 (£372) and 605kg Limousin to £2300 (£380) and E Clarke Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £2450 (£366).

Forward heifers

Sold to £2460 for a 595kg Limousin (£413) for D Montgomery Aughnacloy C Canavan Coalisland 590kg Limousin to £2440 (£414) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 575kg Charolais to £2440 (£424) 550kg Limousin to £2300 (£418) 545kg Charolais to £2230 (£409) 540kg Limousin to £2000 (£385) and 525kg Charolais to £1980 (£377) William Bell Tractors Fivemiletown 555kg Charolais to 3230 (£414) R McCarney Seskinore 505kg Limousin to £2220 (£440) and 515kg Limousin to £2160 (£419) W R Graham Fermanagh 560kg Limousin to £2150 (£384) H Quinn Galbally 535kg Limousin to £2150 (£402) 560kg Limousin to £2150 (£384) 530kg Limousin to £2120 (£400) 520kg Charolais to £2110 (£406) 540kg Limousin to £2060 (£381) 510kg Limousin to £2040 (£400) and 520kg Limousin to £2000 (£385) and S McCaffery Augher 560kg Charolais to £2120 (£379) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£368)

Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality heifers selling to £2130 for a 500kg Charolais (£426) a 480kg Simmental sold to £2080 (£426) £1980 for a 460kg Charolais (£430) with a 475kg Charolais to £2010 (£423).

Other quality lots sold from £374 to £417 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R McCarney Seskinore 500kg Charolais to £2130 (£426) 480kg Simmental to 32080 (£433) 495kg Simmental to £2080 (£420) 500kg Limousin to £2050 (£410) H 460kg Charolais to £1980 (£430) 485kg Limousin to £1910 (£394) 470kg Limousin to £1880 (£400) and 440kg Limousin to £1790 (£407) H Quinn Galbally 475kg Charolais to £2010 (3423) S Hayes Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1910 (£406) E Clarke Ballygawley 465kg Limousin to £1820 (£391) J McKenzie Tempo 445kg Limousin to £1820 (£409) and 410kg Limousin to £1710 (£417) B O'Rourke Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1810 (£421) and Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£391) 445kg Limousin to £1770 (£398) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£374) 440kg Limousin to £1730 (£393) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£389).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A McGinn Trillick 380kg Charolais to £1690 (£445) B O'Rourke Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1680 (£425) and 380kg Charolais to £1600 (£421) H Quinn Galbally 390kg Limousin to £1660 (£426) Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1610 (£408) 375kg Limousins to £1540 x 2 (£411) 365kg Limousin to £1470 (£403) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£384) 380kg Limousin to £1460 (£384) and 360kg Limousin to £1440 (£400) and D McFarland Ballygawley 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£429) 290kg Limousin to £1380 (£476) and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£410).

Weanlings

Outstanding demand for a lot of prime stock on offer in this section with strong males selling to £2300 for a 420kg Charolais (£548) with a 460kg Charolais to £2300 (£495).

Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 360kg Charolais (£581) with a 335kg Charolais to £2000 (£597) and a 315kg Charolais sold to £1870 (£594).

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1920 for a 395kg Charolais (£486) a 420kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1840 (£438).

Lightweights heifers sold to £1800 for a 395kg Charolais (£456) with a 330kg Charolais to £1800 (£545) and a 340kg Charolais to £1740 (£512).

Leading prices

Strong males

I Warnock Plumbridge 420kg Limousin to £2300 (£548) and 465kg Charolais to £2300 (£495) A Veitch Lisbellaw 440kg Limousin to £2150 (£489) H Gibson Sixmilecross 410kg Limousin to £2040 (£498) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£398) R Fawcett Fermanagh 525kg Limousin to £2010 (£383) P Callaghan Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £1990 (£452) and 435kg Charolais to £1960 (£451) and B McKenna Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1890 (£363) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£379).

Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 360kg Charolais (£581) for L McGovern Fivemiletown. E V Quinn Kilkeel 385kg Belgian Blue to £2040 (£530) P McGovern Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £2000 (£597) H Gibson Sixmilecross 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1960 (£516) P McElgunn Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £1900 (£487) P McCaffery Tempo 315kg Charolais to £1870 (£594) E McCaffery Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1840 (£504) and 315kg Charolais to £1820 (£578) and K McCaffery Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1830 (£508).

Weanling heifers

R Ward Sixmilecross £1920 for a 395kg Charolais (£486) and 395kg Charolais to £1740 (£441) Sixmilecross producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£465) E McBride Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £1840 (£438) 455kg Charolais to £1810 (£398) 395kg Limousin to £1800 (£456) 365kg Limousin to £1760 (£482) 400kg Charolais to £1690 (£423) and 425kg Limousin to £1630 (£384) S McElroy Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £1800 (£545) and 340kg Charolais to £1740 (£512) S McGovern Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1710 (£428) R Green Brookeborough 375kg Limousin to £1680 (£448) 390kg Limousin to £1660 (£426) 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368) and 355kg Limousin to £1570 (£442) K McGrane Armagh 335kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£478) and 310kg Belgian Blue to 31560 (£503) and C Watters Aughnacloy 390kg Belgian Blue to £1590 (£408).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2840 and £2400. Brookeborough producer £1960 for a calved third calver.

A selection of springing cows seven to eight months incalf to an Aberdeen Angus bull sold £2020, £1860, £1700 and £1400 for a Fintona producer.

Breeding bulls

Fivemiletown producer £3650 for Belgian Blue Fermanagh producer £2950 for Limousin Dromore producer £2900 for heifer with heifer calf. Irvinestown Ballinamallard producer £2600 for Charolais and Clogher producer £2000 for Charolais.

Suckler cows and calves

An excellent entry of prime quality suckler outfits on offer this week and reaching a new high of £5060 for a 2019 cow with a bull calf to an Eskra producer. F McElroy Augher £3960 for heifer with heifer calf. George Aiken Kesh £3800 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £3280 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £3040 for heifer with heifer calf, £3020 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. £2500 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £2500 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. Ballygreenan Farms Augher producer £3700 for 2020 with bull calf.£3540 heifer with bull calf or heifer and £3500 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Trillick producer £3660 for heifer with heifer calf. Irvinestown producer £2780 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £2340 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Portadown producer £2660 for heifer with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1500 to £1920.

Incalf cows sold to £3180 for Ballygreenan Farms Augher and £2000 a Killeavey producer and £1840 for a Clogher producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold easily to a very strong demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £860 for a Charolais to D Eagleson Aughnacloy. William Wilson Dungannon £690 for Limousin; T McKernan Middletown £570 and £510 for Limousins; N Willis Portadown £545 and £505 for Charolais; N Sloan Dungannon £525 for Limousin; S and A Kelly Tempo £470 for Simmental; S Gormley Augher £460 for Simmental and Ballygreenan Farms Augher £420 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

£800 for Charolais to D Eagleson Aughnacloy. F McCrory Fivemiletown £380 for Hereford; S and A Kelly Tempo £360 x 3 for Simmentals; G Jordan Newqtownbutler £330 for Belgian Blue; Ballygreenan Farms Augher 3300 for Aberdeen Angus; B Hall Fivemiletown £270 x 2 and £265 for Aberdeen Angus and V Gunn Newtownbutler £260 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

Sixmilecross producer £1300 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £1240 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1160 for Limousin and £1065 for Charolais; Omagh producer £1160 for Limousin £1090 for Charolais and £1090 for Simmental; H McFarland Trillick £850 and £690 for Limousins; A McGovern Newtownbutler £800 for Charolais; C Harbinson Glenavy £760, £750 x 2 and £720 for Aberdeen Angus; William Wilson Dungannon £720 for Limousin and A Veitch Lisbellaw £650 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps

Sixmilecross producer £1160 for Charolais and C Harbinson Glenavy £750 x 2 and £685 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.