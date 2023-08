Suckler outfits selling to a top price of £2120 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf at Markethill Mart

Good quality cattle were in strong demand

Heifers

130 heifers sold in a firmer trade for all types with beef heifers to £294 per 100 kilos for 634k at £1865 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and up to £1935 for 660k at £292 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £230 to £282 for 584k at £1645 from a Gilford farmer followed by £281 for 558k at £145 from a Benburb producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £240 to £291 for 380kilos at £1105 from a Newtownhamilton farmer same owner received £287 for 458k at £1315.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer : 634k £1865 £294 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 664k £1935 £292 : Gilford farmer : 584k £1645 £282 : Benburb farmer : 558k £1565 £281 : Benburb farmer : 582k £1595 £274 : Armagh farmer : 602k £1645 £273 : Armagh farmer : 622k £1695 £273 : Armagh farmer : 576k £1545 £268 and Armagh farmer : 580k £1555 £268.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer : 380k £1105 £291 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 458k £1315 £287 : Mayobridge farmer : 402k £1115 £277 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 408k £1125 £276 : Kilkeel farmer : 492k £1345 £273 : Dungannon farmer : 482k £1255 £260 : Dromara farmer : 468k £1205 £258 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 430k £1105 £257 and Moira farmer : 388k £975 £251.

Bullocks

80 bullocks sold in a noticeably stronger trade.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £274 for 610k Aberdeen Angus at £1675 from a Banbridge farmer.

A Lurgan farmer received £268 for 514k Aberdeen Angus at £1375.

Beef bullocks sold to £260 for 670k at £1745 from a Banbridge farmer.

Middleweight bullocks sold up to £291 per 100k for 438k at £1275 for a Loughgilly farmer followed by £288 for 456k at £1315 each for a Castlewellan farmer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £280 per 100k.

Forward bullocks

Banbridge farmer : 612k £1675 £274 : Lurgan farmer : 514k £1375 £268 : Banbridge farmer : 584k £1535 £263 : Lurgan farmer : 548k £1535 £263 : Banbridge farmer 632k £1645 £260 : Loughgilly farmer : 502k £1305 £260 : Banbridge farmer : 672k £1745 £260 : Banbridge farmer : 584k £1505 £260 : Banbridge farmer : 652k £1645 £252 and Castlewellan farmer : 504k £1260 £250.

Middleweight bullocks

Loughgilly farmer : 438k £1275 £291 : Castlewellan farmer : 456k £1315 £288 : Portadown farmer : 414k £1160 £280 : Aughnacloy farmer : 496k £1385 £279 : Loughgilly farmer : 444k £1195 £269 : Loughgilly farmer : 454k £1215 £268 : Rathfriland farmer : 476k £1190 £250 : Castlewellan farmer : 474k £1175 £248 and Portadown farmer : 496k £1165 £235.

Weanlings

150 weanlings remained an excellent trade with good quality light males £345 per 100k for 360k at £1240 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £307 for 300k at £920 for a Rathfriland farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £302 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £323 for 402k at £1300 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price of £1430 for 474k £302 for a Newry farmer.

Main demand from £240 to £290 per 100k. Heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £284 per 100k for 324k £920 for a Dromara farmer.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £269 for 416k at £1120 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £266 for 410k at £1090 from a Newry farmer.

All good quality lots from £230 to £262.

Light male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer : 360k £1240 £345 : Rathfriland farmer : 300k £920 £307 : Dromara farmer : 378k £1140 £302 : Dromara farmer : 380k £1140 £300 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 372k £1100 £296 : Dromara farmer : 396k £1170 £296 : Dromara farmer : 374k £1100 £294 : Dromara farmer : 380k £1110 : £292 : Keady farmer : 396k £1150 £290 and Armagh farmer : 324k £930 £287.

Strong male weanling

Newtownhamilton farmer : 402k £1300 £323 : Newry farmer : 474k £1430 £302 : Newry farmer : 402k £1180 £294 : Portadown farmer : 402k £1170 £291 : Portadown farmer : 424k £1200 £283 : Portadown farmer : 404k £1140 £282 : Portadown farmer : 442k £1210 £274 : Belleeks farmer : 474k £1290 £272 : Portadown farmer : 436k £1180 £271 and Portadown farmer : 442k £1160 £263.

Light heifer weanling

Dromara farmer : 324k £920 £284 : Portadown farmer : 326k £860 £264 : Belleeks farmer : 378k £970 £257 : Dromara farmer : 386k £990 £257 : Portadown farmer : 350k £890 £254 : Banbridge farmer : 392k £970 £248 : Newry farmer : 374k £920 £246 and Newtownhamilton farmer : 376k £910 £242.

Strong heifer weanlings

Belleeks farmer : 416k £1120 £269 : Newry farmer : 410k £1090 £266 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 416k £1090 £262 : Belleeks farmer : 424k £1040 £245 and Belleeks farmer and 418k £1000 £239.

Sucklers

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2120 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from a Belleeks farmer.

Same owner received £1800 and £1730 for two similar outfits.

A Mayobridge farmer sold a Charolais cow and bull calf at £1690.

Several more sold from £1200 to £1400 each.

An entry of 1860 sheep at Markethill on Monday 28th August returned an easier trade for fat lambs.

Store trade and cull ewe trade and cull ewe prices were similar to previous weeks.

Heavy lambs sold from £106 to £116 each and averaged £110.80 per head for 25k.

Top quality pens sold from 430p to 467p per kilo for 24k at £112 from a Tynan farmer followed by 446p for 19 lambs 26k at £116 each from a Donacloney producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 450p to 480p per kilo for 15 lambs 23k at £110.50 from a Tassagh farmer followed by 476p for 21k at £100 from a Killylea producer. A Markethill farmer received 470p for 21.8k at £102.50

A large entry of stores sold in a very firm demand. Light stores from 480p to 557p for 11.5k at £64 from an Attical farmer followed by 537p for 12.3k at £66 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Stronger lots sold to 517p for 17k at £88 each from a Kilkeel farmer and from a Rostrevor producer.

An Omagh farmer received 510p for 15k at £76.50 each.

The 400 cull ewes sold readily to a top of £192.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £100 to £168.

Breeding hoggets sold to £220 and £210 each with all good quality pens from £140 to £180 each.

Heavy lambs

Tynan farmer : 24k £112 467p : Donacloney farmer : 26k £116 446p : Killylea farmer : 24.5k £109 445p : Markethill farmer : 25.3k £112 443p : Portadown producer : 24.7k £109 441p : Keady farmer : 24k £105 438p : Whitecross seller : 24.8k £107 432p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.2k £104 430p and Annaghmore farmer : 24.6k £105 427p.

Middleweight lambs

Tassagh farmer : 23k £110.50 480p : Killylea producer : 21k £100 476p : Portadown producer : 21k £100 476p : Markethill farmer : 21.8k £102.50 470p : Cullyhanna farmer : 20k £94 470p : Benburb producer : 20k £94 470p : Tynan farmer : 21.8k £102 468p : Moira seller : 20k £93.50 468p and Poyntzpass farmer : 23k £107 465p.

Light stores

Attical producer : 11.5k £64 557p : Loughgilly farmer : 12.3k £66 537p : Hilltown farmer : 12.5k £67 536p : Kilkeel producer : 12.6k £67 532p : Attical producer : 14.5k £76 524p : Loughgilly farmer : 13k £68 523p : Hilltown farmer : 14.8k £77 520p and Loughgilly farmer : 12.7k £66 520p.

Strong stores