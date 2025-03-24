Suckler outfits selling to a top price of £3910 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £3263-60 for an 820kg Charolais to £398 per 100kg with a 760kg Charolais to £2888 at £380 per 100kg and a 750kg Charolais to £2790 at £372 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2828 for a 700kg Charolais to £404 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Limousin to £2639-80 at £394 per 100kg and a 710kg Limousin sold to £2726-40 at £384 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2316-60 for an 810kg to £286 per 100kg.
Friesian cow heifers sold to £1953 for a 630kg to £310 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3540 for a 1180kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg with a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £2953-20 at £276 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2888 for a 950kg Limousin to £304 per 100kg.
Friesian steers sold to £2322-60 for a 790kg to £294 per 100kg to a top of £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160.
Fat heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 600kg
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for an 800kg Limousin (£406) with a 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and selling to £458 per100kg twice for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 and a 605kg Charolais to £2770.
Forward steers sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445) with a 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430).
Med weight steers sold to £1880 for a 410kg Charolais (£458) with a 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450).
Smaller steers sold to £1370 for a 345kg Shorthorn beef (£397).
Heavy heifers sold to £2460 for a 650kg Charolais (£378) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2400.
Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2230.
Med weight heifers sold to £2180 for a 480kg Charolais (£454) with a 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450).
Smaller heifers sold to £1800 for a 395kg Charolais (£455) with a 390kg Limousin to £1620 (£415).
Weanling males sold to £2260 for a strong 525kg Charolais (£430) with a 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£437).
Lightweight males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) with a 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491) and selling to a high of £729 per 100kg for a 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 with a 295kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £603 per 100kg to £1780.
Weanling heifers sold to £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443).
Light weights to £463 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1460.
Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for pedigree registered Simmental and £1840 for a young pedigree non registered Limousin.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2300, £2220 and £2180.
Suckler outfits sold to £3910, £3700, £3400 and £3380.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3210, £3060 and £3030.
Bull calves sold to £780 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £660 and £640 for Belgian Blues.
Reared male lumps sold to £1590 and £1400 for Limousins.
Reared female lumps sold to £1200 for Aberdeen Angus
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Portadown producer 700kg Charolais to £404 (£2828) 820kg Charolais to £398 (£3263-60) and 610kg Belgian Blue to £378 (£2305-80) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £394 (£2639-80) Castlederg producer 710kg Limousin to £384 (£2726-40) Carrickmore producer 600kg Limousin to £380 (£2280) Strabane producer 760kg Charolais to £380 (£2888) Dungannon producer 560kg Charolais to £378 (£2116-80) Omagh producer 620kg Limousin to £378 (£2343-60) Coalisland producer 710kg Simmental to £376 (£2669-60) Dungannon producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2281-40) Newmills producer 750kg Charolais to £372 (£2790) Pomeroy producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2380-80) Omagh producer 650kg Limousin to £372 (£2418) Clogher producer 640kg Fleckvieh to £370 (£2368) Derrygonnelly producer 730kg Limousin to £368 (£2686-40) Sixmilecross producer 540kg Limousin to £360 (£1944) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Simmental to £360 (£2052) Coalisland producer 700kg Charolais to £360 (£2520) and Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £358 (£2255-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £356 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £284 to £316 per 100kg.
Top quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £368 to £404 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £155 to £180 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Sixmilecross producer 1180kg Charolais to £300 (£3540) Pomeroy producer 870kg Limousin to £280 (£2436) Ballygawley producer 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £276 (£2953-20) and Tynan producer 1030kg Hereford to £256 (£2636-80).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2594-40. Hereford steers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2144. Belgian Blue steers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2263); Limousin steers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 950kg to £2888. Friesian steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 790kg to £2322-60 with an 820kg to £292 per 100kg to £2394-40 and selling to a top of £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £3237-60 for a 1140kg to £284 per 100kg Aubrac steers sold to £2820 for a 1010kg to £280 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £358 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2040-60.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2280. Charolais heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 560kg to £2116-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2305-80. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2281-40. Simmental heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2356-20. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2368. Friesian heifers sold to £308 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2002.
Store bullocks (184 lots)
Quality lots in this section continue on the rise in this section with heavy steers selling to £3250 for an 800kg Limousin (£406) with a 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and selling to £458 per 100kg twice for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 and a 605kg Charolais to £2770.
Most other quality lots sold from £371 to £449 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445) with a 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430) several others sold from £364 to £424 per 100kg.
Leading prices
C Bloomer Aughnacloy 800kg Limousin to £3250 (£406) 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and 700kg Limousin to £2940 (£420) R B Woods Tempo 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £3140 (£397) and 700kg Hereford to £2600 (£371) Fermanagh producer 700kg Limousin to £3090 (£441) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £3070 (£451) 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £3030 (£439) 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 (£458) 645kg Charolais to £2900 (£449) 605kg Charolais to £2770 (£458) and 630kg Limousin to £2750 (£436) D Wright Aughnacloy 665kg Charolais to £3010 (£452) 695kg Charolais to £2890 (£416) 640kg Charolais to £2750 (£429) and 670kg Charolais to £2670 (£398) H McCarney Fintona 670kg Charolais to £2900 (£433) S Owens Kinawley 730kg Charolais to £2860 (£392) and R Martin Portadown 670kg Charolais to £2650 (£395).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445 ) 545kg Limousin to £2310 (£424) and and 535kg Limousin to £2210 (£413) to Colton Contracts Ltd Dromore. D Greenaway Portadown 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430) Fermanagh producer 570kg Limousin to £2420 (£424) S Russell Ballygawley 555kg Limousin to £2400 (£432) and 560kg Limousin to £2190 (£391) Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £2270 (£405) and 520kg Charolais to £2200 (£423) and T Robinson Clogher 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140 (£369) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£364).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with a lot of quality stock selling to a high of £458 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1880 with several others selling from £387 to £450 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1870.
Leading prices
S Russell Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £2160 (£432) and 480kg Charolais to £1860 (£387) Maguiresbridge producer 490kg Charolais to £2090 (£426) 485kg Shorthorn. to £2050 (£422) 450kg Limousin to £2000 (£444) 490kg Charolais to £2000 (£408) and 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £2050 (£445) C Elliott Tempo 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£418) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2010 (£406) and 475kg Charolais to £1910 (£402) J Taggart Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £1970 (£414) 450kg Charolais to £1950 (£433) 440kg Charolais to £1940 (£441) and 410kg Charolais to £1880 (£458) N McMullan Aughnacloy 470kg Limousin to £1910 (£406) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 440kg Limousin to £1910 (£434) J F McElroy Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1900 (£413) T B Robinson Clogher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£393) and P J Bell Cookstown 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1880 (£391).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 345kg Shorthorn beef to £1370 (£397) and 325kg Saler to £1260 (£387); R H Caldwell Fivemiletown 335kg Friesian to £1160 x 2 (£346) 300kg Friesian to £1060 x 2 £353) 320kg Friesian to £1060 (£331) and 290kg Friesian to £1060 (£365).
Store heifers (180 lots)
A very good turnout in this section with strong quality heifers selling to £2460 for a 650kg Charolais (£378) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2400.
Several others sold from £361 to £384 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2230.
Others sold from £375 to £396 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 650kg Charolais to £2460 (£378) 610kg Limousin to £2400 (£393) 620kg Charolais to £2350 (£379) and 590kg Charolais to £2270 (£384) E O'Hanlon Clogher 610kg Charolais to £2310 (£378) A Daly Benburb 595kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£386) M A Flynn Rosslea 620kg Charolais to £2290 (£369) R Tiffney Portadown 735kg Hereford to £2240 (£305) R Martin Portadown 610kg Charolais to £2240 (£367) M/S E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 590kg Charolais to £2190 (£371) and J Stinson Dungannon 600kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£361).
Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) a 575kg Charolais sold to £2250 (£391) with a 545kg Charolais to £2230 (£409) and a 545kg Charolais to £2160 (£396) for E O'Hanlon Clogher. M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 575kg Charolais to £2240 (£389) and a 570kg Charolais to £2190 (£384) M A Flynn Rosslea 570kg Charolais to £2210 (£388) J Stinson Dungannon 600kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£361) and 575kg Charolais to £2160 (£375) and R Martin Portadown 565kg Limousin to £2170 (£384).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2180 for a 480kg Charolais (£454) with a 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450).
Several other quality lots sold from £371 to £436 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M McMurdie Tynan 480kg Charolais to £2180 (£454) and 490kg Charolais to £2080 (£424) E O'Hanlon Clogher 495kg Charolais to £2160 (£436) 500kg Charolais to £2150 (£430) 495kg Charolais to £2140 (£432) 480kg Charolais to £2040 (£425) 465kg Charolais to £1900 (£408) 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450) 455kg Charolais to £1870 (£411) 465kg Charolais to £1860 (£400) 430kg Charolais to £1830 (£425) and 465kg Charolais to £1820 (£391) J J and G Donohoe Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £1990 (£398) and 485kg Limousin to £1870 (£385) P Hackett Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1920 (£426) J Stinson Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1900 (£380) and 495kg Charolais to £1890 (£382) P J Hughes (Jnr) Keady 490kg Limousin to £1890 (£385) J Macbeth Castlederg 485kg Limousin to £1850 (£381) and E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£371).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
P Hackett Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1800 (£455) and 365kg Charolais to £1380 (£378) E Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £1620 (£415) and 385kg Charolais to £1560 (£405) D J Doherty Enniskillen 385kg Charolais to £1590 (£413) W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 390kg Charolais to £1500 (£384) 400kg Limousin to £1500 (£375) 385kg Limousin to £1460 (£379) and 345kg Charolais to £1320 (£382) J Macbeth Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £1490 (£372) O McCaffery Tempo 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£369) C S Wiggan Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1420 (£355) and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£343) J McKeown Ardboe 390kg Hereford to £1380 (£354) A McKelvey Castlederg 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£358) C Elliott Tempo 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£385) and P J Hughes (Jnr) Keady 390kg Limousin to £1350 (£346).
Weanlings (290 lots)
Another great turnout of quality weanlings presented in this section with a serious demand for all stock on offer.
Strong weanling males sold to £2260 for a 525kg Limousin (£430) and selling to £437 per 100kg for a 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120.
Lightweight males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) with a 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491) and selling to a new high of £729 per 100kg for a 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 and a 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£603).
Weanling heifers sold to £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443) with a 430kg Limousin to £1860 (£432).
Lightweight female weanlings sold to £1880 for a 420kg Limousin (£447) with a 350kg Limousin to £1580 (£451) to £463 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1460.
Leading prices
Strong weanling males
N McGarrigle Irvinestown 525kg Limousin to £2260 (£430) K Johnston Brookeborough 505kg Limousin to £2170 (£430) 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£437) J McKeever Armagh 510kg Charolais to £2080 (£408) 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£411) 445kg Charolais to £1830 x 2 (£411) and 500kg Charolais to £1820 (£364) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1950 (£415) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1950 (£433) G Crawford Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1860 (£379) J Straghan Keady 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£406) K Pickering Warringstown 515kg Hereford to £1820 (£353) Lightweight Males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) for E P Robinson Fivemiletown. A Nelson Castlederg 425kg Charolais to £1870 (£440) D Beacom Lisbellaw 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 a high of £729 per 100kg with a 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£603) J McKeever Armagh 410kg Charolais to £1780 (£434) S Holland Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416) and M/S M and R Kennedy Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491).
Weanling heifers
J N McGarrigle Irvinestown £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443) 420kg Limousin to £1880 (£447) and a 430kg Limousin to £1860 (£432) K Johnston Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1790 (£431) J Beggan Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) S A McGee Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1500 (£366) E P Robinson Fivemilertown 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£440) 380kg Limousin to £1660 (£437) 345kg Limousin to £1440 (£417) and 330kg Limousin to £1420 (£430 ) for J N McGarrigle Irvinestown. T Smyth Dromore 385kg Limousin to £1700 (£441) Wm Fleming Cookstown 350kg Limousin to £1580 (£451) J P Maguire Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) Fivemiletown producer 315kg Limousin to £1460 (£463) T Cassidy Augher 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) R Condell Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1430 (£392) G Aiken Kesh 315kg Limousin to £1400 (£444) PMcConnell Clogher 335kg Charolais to £1400 (£418) and P Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1390 (£347).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2300, £2180, and £2020 for a Dungannon producer. Pomeroy producer £2220 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2180 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1700 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1660 for calved cow. Two springing heifers from a Portadown producer sold to £1810 and £1780.
Breeding bulls
A Derrylin producer sold a pedigree registered Simmental bull (born 15-10-2022) to £2250 and a young pedigree Limousin bull (born 02-04-2023) to £1840.
Suckler cows and calves
A very sharp demand this week with suckler outfits selling to £3910 for a 2021 cow with a bull calf for a Rosslea producer. G Mullan Cookstown £3700 for a heifer with heifer calf. J A Henry Fintona £3400 and £3380 for heifers with heifer calves at foot. S McCaffery Clogher £2980 for a 2021 cow with bull calf. R Condell Fivemiletown £2910 for second calver with bull calf. H Williamson Fivemiletown £2050 for heifer with bull calf.
A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to a high of £3210, £2000, £1890 and £1790 for D Williamson Portadown. G Mullan Cookstown £3060, £3030 and £2900 twice. R Crawford Castlederg £2520. G Armstrong Seskinore £2430, £2340, and £1930. M Smyth Armagh £1970, S McDonnell Ederney £1900, Cookstown producer £1880. K Totten Crumlin £1840, £1820, and £1800. S McCaffery Clogher £1710. Ballygawley producer £1710, £1650 and £1620.
Several others sold from £1260 to £1580.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another large entry sold easily to a very brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £780 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Newtownhamilton producer. V E Irwin Ballinamallard £640 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £570 for Belgian Blue; J Bell Newtownbutler £560 for Limousin; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £540 and £430 for Herefords. G and S Johnston Lisnaskea £500 and £460 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £490 and £400 for Simmentals. F McCrory Fivemiletown £480 for Hereford; Lakeview Farms Rosslea £480, £460 and £430 for Simmentals. Newry producer £450 for Hereford and R W West Maguiresbridge £430 and £420 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
S Nicholl Lisbellaw £660 and £640 for Belgian Blues; L McGinnity Keady £630 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £610 for Belgian Blue; I McAdoo Rosslea £445 for Aberdeen Angus; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £400 for Hereford; Dungannon producer £400, £380 and £370 for Limousins and Omagh producer £390 and £370 for Belgian Blues.
Reared male lumps
E Watson Lisnarick Limousins to £1590, £1400 and £1190. B Watson Fermanagh £1300 for Limousin; S McDonnell Ederney £1180, £1060, and £950 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £1120 and £900 for Limousins with £1020 for Charolais; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £1070 for Aberdeen Angus; G Moan Fintona £930 x 2 for Limousins and £890 x 2 for Hereford; L McGinnity Keady £920 x 2 and £770 for Aberdeen Angus; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £770 for Saler and J Bell Newtownbutler £675 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
V E Irwin Ballinamallard £1200 and £870 for Aberdeen Angus; E Watson Lisnarick £1100, £860 and £750 for Limousins; A McGovern Newtownbutler £980 and £860 for Charolais; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £920 and £830 for Aberdeen Angus and £880 and £810 for Belgian Blues; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £860 for Simmental; Newtownhamilton producer £800 for Belgian Blue and £780 for Aberdeen Angus and L McGinnity Keady £770 for Aberdeen Angus.
