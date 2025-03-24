Suckler outfits selling to a top price of £3910 at Clogher Mart

Another excellent demand for large entry of 1187 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 22nd March as prices continue to rise producing high returns for quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £3263-60 for an 820kg Charolais to £398 per 100kg with a 760kg Charolais to £2888 at £380 per 100kg and a 750kg Charolais to £2790 at £372 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2828 for a 700kg Charolais to £404 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Limousin to £2639-80 at £394 per 100kg and a 710kg Limousin sold to £2726-40 at £384 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2316-60 for an 810kg to £286 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Friesian cow heifers sold to £1953 for a 630kg to £310 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3540 for a 1180kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg with a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £2953-20 at £276 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2888 for a 950kg Limousin to £304 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £2322-60 for a 790kg to £294 per 100kg to a top of £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160.

Fat heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 600kg

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for an 800kg Limousin (£406) with a 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and selling to £458 per100kg twice for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 and a 605kg Charolais to £2770.

Forward steers sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445) with a 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430).

Med weight steers sold to £1880 for a 410kg Charolais (£458) with a 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450).

Smaller steers sold to £1370 for a 345kg Shorthorn beef (£397).

Heavy heifers sold to £2460 for a 650kg Charolais (£378) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2400.

Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2230.

Med weight heifers sold to £2180 for a 480kg Charolais (£454) with a 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450).

Smaller heifers sold to £1800 for a 395kg Charolais (£455) with a 390kg Limousin to £1620 (£415).

Weanling males sold to £2260 for a strong 525kg Charolais (£430) with a 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£437).

Lightweight males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) with a 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491) and selling to a high of £729 per 100kg for a 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 with a 295kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £603 per 100kg to £1780.

Weanling heifers sold to £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443).

Light weights to £463 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1460.

Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for pedigree registered Simmental and £1840 for a young pedigree non registered Limousin.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2300, £2220 and £2180.

Suckler outfits sold to £3910, £3700, £3400 and £3380.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3210, £3060 and £3030.

Bull calves sold to £780 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £660 and £640 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps sold to £1590 and £1400 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps sold to £1200 for Aberdeen Angus

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Portadown producer 700kg Charolais to £404 (£2828) 820kg Charolais to £398 (£3263-60) and 610kg Belgian Blue to £378 (£2305-80) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £394 (£2639-80) Castlederg producer 710kg Limousin to £384 (£2726-40) Carrickmore producer 600kg Limousin to £380 (£2280) Strabane producer 760kg Charolais to £380 (£2888) Dungannon producer 560kg Charolais to £378 (£2116-80) Omagh producer 620kg Limousin to £378 (£2343-60) Coalisland producer 710kg Simmental to £376 (£2669-60) Dungannon producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2281-40) Newmills producer 750kg Charolais to £372 (£2790) Pomeroy producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2380-80) Omagh producer 650kg Limousin to £372 (£2418) Clogher producer 640kg Fleckvieh to £370 (£2368) Derrygonnelly producer 730kg Limousin to £368 (£2686-40) Sixmilecross producer 540kg Limousin to £360 (£1944) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Simmental to £360 (£2052) Coalisland producer 700kg Charolais to £360 (£2520) and Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £358 (£2255-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £356 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £284 to £316 per 100kg.

Top quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £368 to £404 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £155 to £180 per 100kg.

Poorer type cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Sixmilecross producer 1180kg Charolais to £300 (£3540) Pomeroy producer 870kg Limousin to £280 (£2436) Ballygawley producer 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £276 (£2953-20) and Tynan producer 1030kg Hereford to £256 (£2636-80).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2594-40. Hereford steers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2144. Belgian Blue steers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2263); Limousin steers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 950kg to £2888. Friesian steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 790kg to £2322-60 with an 820kg to £292 per 100kg to £2394-40 and selling to a top of £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £3237-60 for a 1140kg to £284 per 100kg Aubrac steers sold to £2820 for a 1010kg to £280 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £358 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2040-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2280. Charolais heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 560kg to £2116-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2305-80. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2281-40. Simmental heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2356-20. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2368. Friesian heifers sold to £308 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2002.

Store bullocks (184 lots)

Quality lots in this section continue on the rise in this section with heavy steers selling to £3250 for an 800kg Limousin (£406) with a 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and selling to £458 per 100kg twice for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 and a 605kg Charolais to £2770.

Most other quality lots sold from £371 to £449 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445) with a 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430) several others sold from £364 to £424 per 100kg.

Leading prices

C Bloomer Aughnacloy 800kg Limousin to £3250 (£406) 755kg Limousin to £3130 (£414) and 700kg Limousin to £2940 (£420) R B Woods Tempo 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £3140 (£397) and 700kg Hereford to £2600 (£371) Fermanagh producer 700kg Limousin to £3090 (£441) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £3070 (£451) 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £3030 (£439) 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £3000 (£458) 645kg Charolais to £2900 (£449) 605kg Charolais to £2770 (£458) and 630kg Limousin to £2750 (£436) D Wright Aughnacloy 665kg Charolais to £3010 (£452) 695kg Charolais to £2890 (£416) 640kg Charolais to £2750 (£429) and 670kg Charolais to £2670 (£398) H McCarney Fintona 670kg Charolais to £2900 (£433) S Owens Kinawley 730kg Charolais to £2860 (£392) and R Martin Portadown 670kg Charolais to £2650 (£395).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2580 for a 580kg Limousin (£445 ) 545kg Limousin to £2310 (£424) and and 535kg Limousin to £2210 (£413) to Colton Contracts Ltd Dromore. D Greenaway Portadown 570kg Limousin to £2450 (£430) Fermanagh producer 570kg Limousin to £2420 (£424) S Russell Ballygawley 555kg Limousin to £2400 (£432) and 560kg Limousin to £2190 (£391) Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £2270 (£405) and 520kg Charolais to £2200 (£423) and T Robinson Clogher 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140 (£369) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£364).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with a lot of quality stock selling to a high of £458 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1880 with several others selling from £387 to £450 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1870.

Leading prices

S Russell Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £2160 (£432) and 480kg Charolais to £1860 (£387) Maguiresbridge producer 490kg Charolais to £2090 (£426) 485kg Shorthorn. to £2050 (£422) 450kg Limousin to £2000 (£444) 490kg Charolais to £2000 (£408) and 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £2050 (£445) C Elliott Tempo 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£418) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2010 (£406) and 475kg Charolais to £1910 (£402) J Taggart Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £1970 (£414) 450kg Charolais to £1950 (£433) 440kg Charolais to £1940 (£441) and 410kg Charolais to £1880 (£458) N McMullan Aughnacloy 470kg Limousin to £1910 (£406) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 440kg Limousin to £1910 (£434) J F McElroy Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1900 (£413) T B Robinson Clogher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£393) and P J Bell Cookstown 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1880 (£391).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

Fivemiletown producer 345kg Shorthorn beef to £1370 (£397) and 325kg Saler to £1260 (£387); R H Caldwell Fivemiletown 335kg Friesian to £1160 x 2 (£346) 300kg Friesian to £1060 x 2 £353) 320kg Friesian to £1060 (£331) and 290kg Friesian to £1060 (£365).

Store heifers (180 lots)

A very good turnout in this section with strong quality heifers selling to £2460 for a 650kg Charolais (£378) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £2400.

Several others sold from £361 to £384 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2230.

Others sold from £375 to £396 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 650kg Charolais to £2460 (£378) 610kg Limousin to £2400 (£393) 620kg Charolais to £2350 (£379) and 590kg Charolais to £2270 (£384) E O'Hanlon Clogher 610kg Charolais to £2310 (£378) A Daly Benburb 595kg Belgian Blue to £2300 (£386) M A Flynn Rosslea 620kg Charolais to £2290 (£369) R Tiffney Portadown 735kg Hereford to £2240 (£305) R Martin Portadown 610kg Charolais to £2240 (£367) M/S E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 590kg Charolais to £2190 (£371) and J Stinson Dungannon 600kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£361).

Forward heifers sold to £2280 for a 585kg Charolais (£389) a 575kg Charolais sold to £2250 (£391) with a 545kg Charolais to £2230 (£409) and a 545kg Charolais to £2160 (£396) for E O'Hanlon Clogher. M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 575kg Charolais to £2240 (£389) and a 570kg Charolais to £2190 (£384) M A Flynn Rosslea 570kg Charolais to £2210 (£388) J Stinson Dungannon 600kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£361) and 575kg Charolais to £2160 (£375) and R Martin Portadown 565kg Limousin to £2170 (£384).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2180 for a 480kg Charolais (£454) with a 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450).

Several other quality lots sold from £371 to £436 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M McMurdie Tynan 480kg Charolais to £2180 (£454) and 490kg Charolais to £2080 (£424) E O'Hanlon Clogher 495kg Charolais to £2160 (£436) 500kg Charolais to £2150 (£430) 495kg Charolais to £2140 (£432) 480kg Charolais to £2040 (£425) 465kg Charolais to £1900 (£408) 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450) 455kg Charolais to £1870 (£411) 465kg Charolais to £1860 (£400) 430kg Charolais to £1830 (£425) and 465kg Charolais to £1820 (£391) J J and G Donohoe Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £1990 (£398) and 485kg Limousin to £1870 (£385) P Hackett Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1920 (£426) J Stinson Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1900 (£380) and 495kg Charolais to £1890 (£382) P J Hughes (Jnr) Keady 490kg Limousin to £1890 (£385) J Macbeth Castlederg 485kg Limousin to £1850 (£381) and E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£371).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

P Hackett Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1800 (£455) and 365kg Charolais to £1380 (£378) E Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £1620 (£415) and 385kg Charolais to £1560 (£405) D J Doherty Enniskillen 385kg Charolais to £1590 (£413) W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 390kg Charolais to £1500 (£384) 400kg Limousin to £1500 (£375) 385kg Limousin to £1460 (£379) and 345kg Charolais to £1320 (£382) J Macbeth Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £1490 (£372) O McCaffery Tempo 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£369) C S Wiggan Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1420 (£355) and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£343) J McKeown Ardboe 390kg Hereford to £1380 (£354) A McKelvey Castlederg 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£358) C Elliott Tempo 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£385) and P J Hughes (Jnr) Keady 390kg Limousin to £1350 (£346).

Weanlings (290 lots)

Another great turnout of quality weanlings presented in this section with a serious demand for all stock on offer.

Strong weanling males sold to £2260 for a 525kg Limousin (£430) and selling to £437 per 100kg for a 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120.

Lightweight males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) with a 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491) and selling to a new high of £729 per 100kg for a 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 and a 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£603).

Weanling heifers sold to £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443) with a 430kg Limousin to £1860 (£432).

Lightweight female weanlings sold to £1880 for a 420kg Limousin (£447) with a 350kg Limousin to £1580 (£451) to £463 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1460.

Leading prices

Strong weanling males

N McGarrigle Irvinestown 525kg Limousin to £2260 (£430) K Johnston Brookeborough 505kg Limousin to £2170 (£430) 485kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£437) J McKeever Armagh 510kg Charolais to £2080 (£408) 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£411) 445kg Charolais to £1830 x 2 (£411) and 500kg Charolais to £1820 (£364) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1950 (£415) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1950 (£433) G Crawford Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1860 (£379) J Straghan Keady 450kg Charolais to £1850 (£406) K Pickering Warringstown 515kg Hereford to £1820 (£353) Lightweight Males sold to £1890 for a 425kg Charolais (£444) for E P Robinson Fivemiletown. A Nelson Castlederg 425kg Charolais to £1870 (£440) D Beacom Lisbellaw 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 a high of £729 per 100kg with a 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£603) J McKeever Armagh 410kg Charolais to £1780 (£434) S Holland Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416) and M/S M and R Kennedy Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1770 (£491).

Weanling heifers

J N McGarrigle Irvinestown £2040 for a strong 460kg Limousin (£443) 420kg Limousin to £1880 (£447) and a 430kg Limousin to £1860 (£432) K Johnston Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1790 (£431) J Beggan Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) S A McGee Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1500 (£366) E P Robinson Fivemilertown 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 395kg Limousin (£440) 380kg Limousin to £1660 (£437) 345kg Limousin to £1440 (£417) and 330kg Limousin to £1420 (£430 ) for J N McGarrigle Irvinestown. T Smyth Dromore 385kg Limousin to £1700 (£441) Wm Fleming Cookstown 350kg Limousin to £1580 (£451) J P Maguire Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) Fivemiletown producer 315kg Limousin to £1460 (£463) T Cassidy Augher 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) R Condell Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1430 (£392) G Aiken Kesh 315kg Limousin to £1400 (£444) PMcConnell Clogher 335kg Charolais to £1400 (£418) and P Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1390 (£347).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2300, £2180, and £2020 for a Dungannon producer. Pomeroy producer £2220 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2180 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1700 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1660 for calved cow. Two springing heifers from a Portadown producer sold to £1810 and £1780.

Breeding bulls

A Derrylin producer sold a pedigree registered Simmental bull (born 15-10-2022) to £2250 and a young pedigree Limousin bull (born 02-04-2023) to £1840.

Suckler cows and calves

A very sharp demand this week with suckler outfits selling to £3910 for a 2021 cow with a bull calf for a Rosslea producer. G Mullan Cookstown £3700 for a heifer with heifer calf. J A Henry Fintona £3400 and £3380 for heifers with heifer calves at foot. S McCaffery Clogher £2980 for a 2021 cow with bull calf. R Condell Fivemiletown £2910 for second calver with bull calf. H Williamson Fivemiletown £2050 for heifer with bull calf.

A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to a high of £3210, £2000, £1890 and £1790 for D Williamson Portadown. G Mullan Cookstown £3060, £3030 and £2900 twice. R Crawford Castlederg £2520. G Armstrong Seskinore £2430, £2340, and £1930. M Smyth Armagh £1970, S McDonnell Ederney £1900, Cookstown producer £1880. K Totten Crumlin £1840, £1820, and £1800. S McCaffery Clogher £1710. Ballygawley producer £1710, £1650 and £1620.

Several others sold from £1260 to £1580.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another large entry sold easily to a very brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £780 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Newtownhamilton producer. V E Irwin Ballinamallard £640 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £570 for Belgian Blue; J Bell Newtownbutler £560 for Limousin; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £540 and £430 for Herefords. G and S Johnston Lisnaskea £500 and £460 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £490 and £400 for Simmentals. F McCrory Fivemiletown £480 for Hereford; Lakeview Farms Rosslea £480, £460 and £430 for Simmentals. Newry producer £450 for Hereford and R W West Maguiresbridge £430 and £420 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

S Nicholl Lisbellaw £660 and £640 for Belgian Blues; L McGinnity Keady £630 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £610 for Belgian Blue; I McAdoo Rosslea £445 for Aberdeen Angus; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £400 for Hereford; Dungannon producer £400, £380 and £370 for Limousins and Omagh producer £390 and £370 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

E Watson Lisnarick Limousins to £1590, £1400 and £1190. B Watson Fermanagh £1300 for Limousin; S McDonnell Ederney £1180, £1060, and £950 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £1120 and £900 for Limousins with £1020 for Charolais; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £1070 for Aberdeen Angus; G Moan Fintona £930 x 2 for Limousins and £890 x 2 for Hereford; L McGinnity Keady £920 x 2 and £770 for Aberdeen Angus; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £770 for Saler and J Bell Newtownbutler £675 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

V E Irwin Ballinamallard £1200 and £870 for Aberdeen Angus; E Watson Lisnarick £1100, £860 and £750 for Limousins; A McGovern Newtownbutler £980 and £860 for Charolais; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £920 and £830 for Aberdeen Angus and £880 and £810 for Belgian Blues; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £860 for Simmental; Newtownhamilton producer £800 for Belgian Blue and £780 for Aberdeen Angus and L McGinnity Keady £770 for Aberdeen Angus.