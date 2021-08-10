Suckler outfits selling to £2050 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 336 lots listed sold readily with cow heifers selling to £1530 for a 680kg Limousin to £225 and a 600kg Limousin to £1350 at £225.

Beef cows sold to a top of £222 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £1531.80 followed by a 750kg Charolais to £212 at £1590 and selling to a high of £1737 for a 900kg Charolais to £193.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £146 for a 760kg at £1109.60.

Fat bulls sold to £1727.80 for a 1060kg Limousin to £163 reaching a height of £168 per 100kg for a 1000kg Lim to £1680.

Fat steers sold to £231 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £235 for a 660kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1990 for a 870kg Charolais (£229) reaching £238 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £1690.

Forward lots sold to £1380 for a 570kg Charolais (£242) and a 570kg Simmental to £1370 (£240).

Med weights sold to £1240 for a 500kg Limousin (£248) £1180 for 465kg Charolais (£254) and £1160 for 455kg Limousin (£255).

Store heifers heavy lots to £1900 for 865kg Charolais (£219) reaching £256 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1650.

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 570kg Limousin (£245) and a 570kg Charolais to £1380 (£242).

Med weights sold to £1180 for a 490kg Charolais (£241).

Smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 400kg Limousin and £890 for a 375kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1280 for a 490kg Limousin (£261) reaching £312 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1000.

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 435kg Limousin (£237) with a 330kg Charolais to £880. Dairy cows to £1450.

Suckler outfits to £2050.

Springers to £1910 for third calver reared male lumps to £690 for Hereford.

Female lumps sold to £740 for Shorthorn.

Young bull calves sold to £530 for Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Female calves sold to £510 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £225 (£1530) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £225 (£1350) Drumquin producer 690kg Limousin to £222 (£1531.80) Trillick producer 750kg Charolais to £212 (£1590) producer 630kg Limousin to £209 (£1316.70) Galbally producer 670kg Charolais to £209 (£1400.30) Lisnaskea producer 650kg Limousin to £208 (£1352) Dungannon producer 640kg Limousin to £206 (£1318.40) and 900kg Charolais to £193 (£1737) producer 730kg Limousin to £205 (£1496.50) and 590kg Limousin to £203 (£1197.70) Derrylin producer 580kg Charolais to £205 (£1189) Maguiresbridge producer 790kg Limousin to £203 (£1603.70) Armagh producer 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £196 (£1313.20) 760kg Limousin to £196 (£1489.60 and 660kg Limousin to £192 (£1267.20) Castlederg producer 690kg Limousin to £193 (£1331.70) and Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £192 (£1382.40).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £190 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £146 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £126 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £69 to £94 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Derrylin producer 1000kg Limousin to £168 (£1680) Aghalee producer 1060kg Limousin to £163 (£1727.80) Dungannon producer 930kg Charolais to £156 (£1450.80) Clogher producer 1050kg Simmental to £153 (£1606.50) Dungannon producer 860kg Charolais to £142 (£1221.20) Castlederg producer 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1288) Ballygawley producer 840kg Limousin to £134 (£1125.60) Clogher producer 940kg Charolais to £133 (£1250.20) Fivemiletown producer 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £130 (£1170) Cookstown producer 950kg Stabiliser to £130 (£1235) and Armagh producer 780kg Limousin to £130 (£1014).

Fat steers

Armagh producer 510kg Limousin to £231 590kg Charolais to £227, 540kg Charolais to £225 and 480kg Belgian Blue to £224.Cookstown producer 660kg Charolais to £225. Newtownbutler producer 790kg Charolais to £225. Trillick producer 600kg Charolais to £220. Portadown producer 620kg Charolais to £214. Herefords sold to £213 for 770kg (£1640.10) Aberdeen Angus sold to £210 for 680kg (£1428) and Simmentals sold to £202 for 580kg (£1171.60). Friesians sold to £164 for 800kg (£1312).

Fat heifers

Augher producer 660kg Limousin to £235 (£1551) Omagh producer 580kg Limousin to £218 (£1264.40) Clogher producer 600kg Hereford to £210 (£1260) Ballygawley producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £202 (£1090.80) Armagh producer 510kg Charolais to £200 (£1020) and Ballygawley producer 540kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £186 (£1004.40). Friesians sold from £130 to £156 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (285 lots)

An excellent entry of quality stock in this section with heavy lots selling to £1990 for a 870kg Charolais (£229) 770kg Aubrac to £1700 (£221) 730kg Limousin to £1690 (£231) and 715kg Limousin to £1640 for A Conlon Benburb. C McCardle Middletown sold a 810kg Limousin to £1850 (£228) G Montgomery Armagh sold an 805kg Charolais to £1840 (£228) 800kg Limousin to £1780 (£222) 810kg Limousin to £1770 (£218) 765kg Simmental to £1750 (£229) 780kg Charolais to £1740 (£223) and 760kg Limousin to £1640 (£216) G W Allen Portadown 835kg Charolais to £1760 (£211) T A Willis Dungannon 735kg Charolais to £1720 (£234) 720kg Limousin to £1670 (£232) and 700kg Aubrac to £1650 (£236) M Kells Portadown 710kg Charolais to £1690 (£238) T Gorman Ballygawley 745kg Limousin to £1660 (£223) and 735kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£224) Clogher producer 735kg Charolais to £1650 (£224) Forward lots sold to £1380 for a 570kg Charolais (£242) 575kg Charolais to £1370 (£238) and 570kg Charolais to £1290 (£226) for D Prentice Enniskillen. W Jordan Eskra 570kg Simmental to £1370 (£240) A J McKenna Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1360 (£238) and 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236) and J McStravick Craigavon 585kg Charolais to £1380 (£236).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

M McGirr Tempo 500kg Limousin to £1240 (£248) A J McKenna Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) and 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1230 (£248) M A Flynn 465kg Charolais to £1180 (£254) 455kg Limousin to £1160 (£255) 470kg Charolais to £1110 (£236) and 435kg Charolais to £1060 (£243) W Crawford Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1160 (£232) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£244) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£245) J McStravick Craigavon 495kg Limousin to £1150 (£232) J McStay Lurgan 465kg Limousin to £1120 (£241) G Haughey Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1120 (£228) Julie Scott Lisnaskea 495kg Charolais to £1100 (£222) C M Hughes Killylea 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£220) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£218) and 490kg Hereford to £1060 (£216) S J and R Hall Newtownbutler 455kg Limousin to £1080 (£237) and H Brown Pomeroy 460kg Limousin to £1070 (£232) and 450kg Limousin to £1060 (£235).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P E Devlin Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £700. S J and R Hall Newtownbutler 335kg Limousin to £680.

Store heifers (220 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to an exceptional demand for a lot of top quality stock on offer with heavy lots selling to £1900 for a 865kg Charolais (£219) £1830 for a 785kg Charolais (£233) 760kg Charolais to £1800 (£237) 735kg Charolais to £1760 (£239) 705kg Charolais to £1760 (£249) 690kg Charolais to £1700 (£246) 645kg Charolais to £1650 (£256) 660kg Charolais to £1640 (£248) 680kg Charolais to £1620 (£238) 690kg Charolais to £1620 (£235) 640kg Charolais to £1600 (£250) and 640kg Limousin to £1580 (£247) for Crossgar producer J Killen S Mohan Fivemiletown 655kg Limousin to £1500 (£229) A and J P O Neill 635kg Limousin to £1450 (£228) P J Kelly Aughnacloy 630kg Limousin to £1400 (£222) Forward lots N Cochrane Portadown 605kg Charolais to £1400 (£231)and 570kg Charolais to £1380 (£242) D Rooney Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1400 (£245) P Kelly Aughnacloy 590kg Charolais to £1340 (£227) H Keys Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1280 (£228) and R Newell Stewartstown 560kg Charolais to £1240 (£221).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

D erek Williamson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£241) 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£241) 475kg Limousin to £1170 (£246) 495kg Limousin to £1160 (£234) 490kg Limousin to £1100 224) and 460kg Limousin to £1090 (£237) H Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1170 (£236) 490kg Charolais to £1160 (£237) 490kg Charolais to £1150 (£234) and 480kg Charolais to £1110 (£231) D Farrell Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 B Barrett Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1130 and 485kg Limousin to £1060. A Hopper Pomeroy 500kg Limousin to £1130. W Owens Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1110. A Daly Benburb 470kg Charolais to £1100 (£234) 445kg Simmental to £1100 (£247) E Fee Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1090 (£239) and 490kg Charolais to £1070. J Cassidy Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1070 (£227)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

C Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £920 and 375kg Limousin to £890. E McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £890and 380kg Charolais to £840. D Farrell Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £890 and 370kg Charolais to £770. D McCaughey Dungannon 335kg Belgian Blue to £800. C Robinson Ballygawley 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. R McKean Strabane 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, H Keys Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £670.

Weanlings (102 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1280 for a 490kg Limousin (£261) 445kg Limousin to £1170 (£263) and 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1090 (£253) for D Donnelly Sixmilecross. A Veitch Lisbellaw 435kg Charolais to £1180 (£271) M O Neill Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1170 (£244) and 415kg Simmental to £950 (£230) Dungannon producer 430kg Limousin to £1160 (£270) 400kg Charolais to £1150 (£287) and 390kg Charolais to £1110 (£284) G Cadden Lisnaskea 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£217) and 455kg Limousin to £1090 (£239) G N Daly Pomeroy 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£233) M Hackett Augher 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£312) 395kg Charolais to £980 (£248) 335kg Charolais to £920 (£274) and 325kg Charolais to £910 (£280) P Quinn Coalisland 375kg Limousin to £970. P Mulligan Newtownbutler 375kg Limousin to £950. F Shevlin Fivemiletown 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. J McDonnell Cooneen 335kg Charolais to £930 (£277).

Weanling heifers

G Cadden Lisnaskea 435kg Limousin to £1030 (£237) 355kg Limousin to £760, and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. F H Owens Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £950. R Totten Ballinderry 460kg S/H. to £910. M Hackett Augher 330kg Charolais to £880 (£266) 355kg Charolais to £810, and 360kg Charolais to £800. J McDonnell Cooneen 345kg Charolais to £850, 365kg Charolais to £810 and 295kg Charolais to £750. E Askin Augher 380kg Limousin to £830 and 280kg Limousin to £720. P Mulligan Newtownbutler 375kg Charolais to £810. K Moore Augher 300kg Limousin to £800 and 360kg Limousin to £780. E Kyle Sixmilecross 355kg Limousin to £750. Dungannon producer 295kg Limousin to £740. P McGovern Fivemiletown 315kg Charolais to £740. M McDermott Lisnaskea 310kg Charolais to £710.

Dairy cows and heifers

Dungannon producer £1450 each for two calved heifers.

Breeding bulls

S Kerr Carrickmore £1910 for pedigree registered Charolais born 02/07/2019.

Suckler cows and calves (40 lots)

A good turnout sold to a steady demand especially for quality lots with F McElroy Augher selling a heifer with bull calf to £2050. R Leonard Blaney sold a heifer with heifer calf to £1810. S Hawkes Dungannon £1720 for a 2010 cow with bull calf. H Brown Pomeroy sold a 2012 cow with bull calf to £1600 and a 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1420. I Allen Armagh £1500 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. W Robinson Ballygawley £1410 for second calver with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £1000 to £1340. Incalf cows sold to £1960 for a third calver from I McVitty Lisnaskea others sold to £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)

Trade remains very strong in this section with young bull calves selling to £530 and £470 for a Blonde d’Aquitaines from Johnston Farms Clogher. Fermanagh producer £475 for Limousin K Moore Augher £450 for Aberdeen Angus; R J KLagan Cookstown £395 for Simmental; C Barrett Dromore £355 for Belgian Blue and R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Mountview Cattle Dungannon £510 for Charolais; J Gervis Ballygawley £500 for Charolais Johnston Farms Clogher £495 and £425 for Blonde d’Aquitaines. A Maguire Lisbellaw £405 for Aberdeen Angus; Kmoore Augher £400 and £375 x 2 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £400 and £390 for Limousins; Omagh producer £380 for Simmental £370 and £350 for Limousins; E Drumm Kinawley £365 for Limousin; T McMahon Clogher £350 for Belgian Blue; O Mitchell Eskra £345 for Hereford and D McLean Fivemiletown £330 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

G Potter Pomeroy £690 for Hereford; K Moore Augher £660 for Charolais; G Sloan Ballygawley £650 and £515 for Charolais £555 for Simmental and £540 for Limousin; Johnston Farms Clogher £590 and £540 for Blonde d’Aquitaines. J Pickens Fintona 550 for Aberdeen Angus; B McGrath Drumquin £545 for Limousin and A Dunwoody Clogher £540 and £530 for Belgian Blues.

Reared female lumps