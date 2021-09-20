Suckler outfits selling to £2060 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 369 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef cows selling to a top of £210 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin at £1596 for a Clogher producer.

Selling to £1720 per head for an 860kg Charolais at £200 per 100kg for a Maghera producer with an Armagh producer selling an 800kg Charolais to £200 at £1600.

Cow heifers sold to £221 per 100kg for a 720kg Simmental to £1591.20 for a Dungannon producer this was followed by a 750kg Limousin to £1560 at £208 per 100kg for an Aghalee producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows peaked at £150 per 100kg for a 680kg at £1020.

Fat bulls sold to a top of £1604.60 for a 1130kg Charolais at £142 per 100kg selling to a top of £168 per 100kg for a 920kg Limousin to £1545.60.

Fat steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 620kg Limousin to £1475.60.

Fat heifers sold to £237 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1493.10.

In the store rings suckler outfits sold to £2060 and £2050.

Dairy cows selling to £2010.

Breeding bulls selling to £1520 for Hereford.

Store heifers sold to £1830 for 760kg Charolais (£240) and £253 per 100kg for a 710kg Hereford to £1800.

Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 530kg Belgian Blue (£315).

Med weights sold to £1220 for a 480kg Charolais (£254) with a 410kg Charolais to £1090 (£266).

Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 380kg Charolais (£287) with a 395kg Charolais to £1110 (£281).

Heavy steers sold to £1900 for a 825kg Limousin (£230) with a 710kg Limousin to £1740 (£245).

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Limousin (£248) with a 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257).

Med weights sold to £1450 for a 490kg Charolais (£296) with a 430kg Charolais to £1190 (£277).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1375 for a 630kg Limousin (£218) reaching £281 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1110. Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 360kg Charolais (£294).

Young bull calves sold to £500 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £510 for a Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £810 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatsock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 720kg Simmental to £221 (£1591.20) Coalisland producer 630kg Limousin to £217 (£1367.10) Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £214 (£1476.60) Clogher producer 760kg Limousin to £210 (£1596) and 680kg Limousin to £210 (£1428) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £209 (£1337.60) Greencastle producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1497.60. Stewartstown producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1414.40) Aghalee producer 750kg Limousin to £208 (£1560) Ballygawley producer 730kg Limousin to £202 (£1474.60) Portadown producer 670kg Simmental to £202 (£1353.40) Brookeborough producer 740kg Charolais to £200(£1480) Armagh producer 800kg Charolais to £200 (£1600) Swatragh producer 860kg Charolais to £200 (£1720) Coalisland producer 710kg Charolais to £199 (£1412.90) Stewartstown producer 770kg Saler to £194 (£1493.80) Tempo producer 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £192 (£1401.60) Dromore producer 790kg Simmental to £192 (£1516.80)

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £190 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £136 to £150 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £106 to £130 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £97 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 920kg Limousin to £168 (£1545.60) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Limousin to £149 (£1355.90) Newmills producer 1000kg Saler to £146 (£1460) Newtownbutler producer 1020kg Charolais to £144 (£1468.80) Dungannon producer 1130kg Charolais to £142 (£1604.60) Fintona producer 1050kg Limousin to £140 (£1470) Cullyhanna producer 890kg Charolais to £140 (£1246) Armagh producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £138 (£979.80) Moira producer 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £135 (£1296) and Ballygawley producer 890kg Limousin to £125 (£1112.50).

Fat steers

620kg Limousin to £238 (£1475.60) 490kg Charolais to £236. 640kg Charolais to £230. 720kg Charolais to £227. 710kg Charolais to £221. 590kg Limousin to £218. 640kg Limousin to £216. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £216. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £214. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 620kg Hereford to £210. 660kg Charolais to £210. 560kg Charolais to £208. 650kg Charolais to £207. 620kg Limousin to £207. 670kg Charolais to £206. 510kg Saler to £206. 580kg Hereford to £200.

Fat heifers

620kg Charolais to £237 (£1493.10) 590kg Aubrac to £223. 480kg Charolais to £218. 530kg Charolais to £214. 540kg Limousin to £212. 650kg Stabiliser to £202. 470kg Charolais to £202. 510kg Charolais to £200. 560kg Charolais to £200. 540kg Belgian Blue to £194. Friesians sold from £144 to £162 per 100kg

Store bullocks (331 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £1900 for a 825kg Limousin (£230) and a 795kg Charolais to £1790 (£225 ) for E James Dungannon. R Harkness Crumlin 795kg Charolais to £1880 (£236) and 760kg Limousin to £1730 (£227) A Colbert Dungannon 790kg Charolais to £1870 (£236) 800kg Limousin to £1810 (£226) and 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£239) C Livingstone Benburb 810kg Charolais to £1870 (£231) 805kg Charolais to £1870 (£232) and 775kg Charolais to £1720 (£222) T Gorman Dungannon 810kg Limousin to £1820 (£224) D G Newell Portadown 760kg Charolais to £1790 (£235) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 800kg Charolais to £1790 (£223) 740kg Charolais to £1730 (£233) L and D Twinam Tynan 755kg Charolais to £1780 (£235) and 710kg Limousin to £1740 (£245) E Morton Armagh 785kg Limousin to £1780 (£226) M Campbell Armagh 735kg Charolais to £1760 (£239) R Allen Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1720 (£239) Forward lots to £1440 for a 580kg Limousin(£248) to J McSorley Beragh G Clendenning Fivemiletown 570kg Limousin to £1400 (£245) and 560kg Charolais to £1300 (£232) G White Tempo 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257) 580kg Charolais to £1360 (£234) 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236) and 530kg Charolais to £1300 (£236) and V Wilson Derrylin 520kg Charolais to £1290 (£248).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

G White Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) 490kg Charolais to £1300 (£265) and a 470kg Charolais to £1180 (£251) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 495kg Daq. to £1290 (£260) W Jordan Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1250 (£250) N Cochrane Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£255) R A Orr Brookeborough 495kg Limousin to £1200 (£242) C V Wilson Derrylin 465kg Charolais to £1200 (£258) 500kg Charolais to £1190 (£238) 480kg Charolais to £1180 (£246) and 480kg Charolais to £1170 (£244) P Barrett Middletown 430kg Charolais to £1190 (£277) 440kg Limousin to £1170 (£266) and a 435kg Charolais to £1160 (£266) C McDonald Ballygawley 485kg Limousins to £1190 x 2 (£245) J McClave Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £1190 (£240) and 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) and C Kelly Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1170 (£254)

Store heifers (282 lots)

A large entry on offer this week sold to a good steady demand with heavy lots selling to £1830 for a 760kg Charolais (£240) 710kg Hereford to £1800 (£253) 745kg Charolais to £1720 (£231) and a 780kg Charolais to £1690 (£216) for L Donnelly ClogHereford H McClelland Portadown 740kg Charolais to £1650 (£223) 680kg Limousin to £1610 (£236) 645kg Charolais to £1510 (£234) 645kg Charolais to £1500 (£232) 655kg Charolais to £1500 (£229) 605kg Limousin to £1480 (£244) and 625kg Charolais to £1420 (£227) K Beattie Maguiresbridge 665kg Lim . to £1590 (£239) R Harkness Crumlin 650kg Limousin to £1500 (£230) H Mulholland Glenavy 680kg Charolais to £1470 (£216) and 645kg Charolais to £1470 (£228) E Hackett Ballygawley 645kg Charolais to £1470 (£228) S Hayes Dungannon 625kg Limousin to £1450 (£232) Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 530kg Belgian Blue (£315) for S Hayes Dungannon. P T Quinn Ballygawley 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£242).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

J Bloomer Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1220 (£254) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£222) E Hackett Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) and 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) P Flannigan Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£238) 475kg Charolais to £1130 (£238) and 425kg Charolais to £1110 (£261) S Hayes Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1160 (£238) and 490kg Limousin to £1120 (£228) C V Wilson Derrylin 475kg Charolais to £1150 (£242) 445kg Charolais to £1130 (£254) 465kg Chars. to £1110 x 2 (£238) 455kg Charolais to £1090 (£239) and 410kg Charolais to £1090 (£266) C Williamson Portadown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£234) D L Stinson Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1140 (£237) M Thompson Newmills 495kg Limousin to £1140 (£238) and 490kg Limousin to £1120 (£228) A Orr Lisbellaw 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) and P T Quinn Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1120 (£233).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P Flannigan Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287) 345kg Charolais to £900 380kg Limousin to £900 and 335kg Charolais to £870. E F Fitzspatrick Newtownbutler 325kg Charolais to £990 (£304) 360kg Charolais to £960, 350kg Charolais to £930, 350kg Charolais to £920, 355kg Charolais to £890, 315kg Charolais to £860, 325kg Charolais to £830, 360kg Charolais to £800, and 290kg Charolais to £760. Philip Bailie Richill 355kg Limousin to £860 and 295kg Limousin to £750. G Crawford Brookeborough 365kg Charolais to £820. S Green Brookeborough 385kg Charolais to £810.

Weanlings (187 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1375 for a 630kg Limousin (£218) with a 400kg Limousin to £1040 (£260) for P Hacket Newtownbutler. P B Logan Lisbellaw 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£241) F G Flynn Rosslea 505kg Limousin to £1170 (£231) 495kg Limousin to £1140 (£230) and 430kg Limousin to £1020 (£237) G P McCullagh Omagh 425kg Charolais to £1160 (£273) B O Donnell Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1160 (£260) J A Johnston Magheraveely 485kg Limousin to £1130 (£233) 455kg Charolais to £1130 (£248) 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) and 425kg Charolais to £1080 (£254) D O Hagan Maghera 395kg Charolais to £1110 (£281) B Collins Brookeborough 420kg Charolais to £1090 (£259) J McElroy Clogher 420kg Charolais to £1060 (£252) 445kg Charolais to £1060 (£238) 425kg Charolais to £1040 (£245) and 470kg Charolais to £1020 (£217) W J Johnston Ederney 425kg Limousin to £1050 (£247) and R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1020 (£243).

Weanling heifers

J McCabe Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) and 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) P Hacket Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £870. P Mulligan Newtownbutler 365kg Charolais to £830. B Carters Tempo 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. J J W Farms Ltd Armagh 350kg Charolais to £820. M Carland Omagh 355kg Charolais to £810345kg Charolais to £760 and 290kg Charolais to £730. D McAlister Ballymena 300kg Simmental to £790 and 310kg Simmental to £790. F Mullin Dunmoyle 290kg Limousin to £740. C Maguire Omagh 320kg Charolais to £730. R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 320kg Limousin to £730, and 305kg Limousin to £725. S McCaffery Trillick 335kg Limousin to £730. S Smyth Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £725. W J Johnston Ederney 315kg Belgian Blue to £725.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2010. Tempo producer £1750 twice for calved heifers. Armagh producer £1710 for calved heifer. Maguiresbridge producer £1650 and £1560 for calved heifers. Drumcose producer £1220 for incalf cow.

A selection of young maiden heifers sold £450x 2 £620 x 2 £640, £710 and £760 x 2.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £1520 for pedigree registered Hereford (07.09.2016).

Suckler cows and calves (40 lots)

A keen demand reported in this section with an Armagh producer selling a 2014 cow with bull calf to £2060 and £1920 for a 2015 cow with bull calf. Clogher producer £2050 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1750 for heifer with bull calf and £1740 for heifer with heifer calf. Craigavon producer £1600 for heifer with bull calf, £1450 for heifer with heifer calf. Fintona producer £1380 for heifer with bull calf. Cookstown producer £1370 for second calver with bull calf and £1360 for third calver with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £900 to £1330 incalf cows and heifers sold to £1250 for a Dungannon producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (212 lots)

A larger entry this week sold easily to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £500 for Charolais to T McMahon Clogher; Hereford £490 for a Limousin to D Farrell Fivemiletown. C S Wiggam Ballygawley £490 for Limousin; J Pickens Fintona £515 for Aberdeen Angus and £485 for Belgian Blue; Des Capper Portadown £445 for Limousin; G Sloan Dungannon £420 for Limousin; N B Hall Fivemiletown £350 for Aberdeen Angus; L McGinnity Keady £350 and £330 for Belgian Blues. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £345 for Belgian Blue and G Smith Omagh £325 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

P McLaughlin Dungannon £510 for Simmental; J Hughes Stewartstown £495 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £465 for Charolais and £455 for Shorthorn beef. RJ Moore Strabane £365 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. J Hughes Stewartstown £355 for Limousin; Omagh producer £355 for Charolais; A Maguire Lisbellaw £350 for Aberdeen Angus and £330 for Hereford; J Pickens Fintona £350 for Belgian Blue; D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £320 x 2 for Belgian Blues. H McCarney Seskinore £320 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

S Keys Clogher £810 for Belgian Blue; G Sloan Dungannon £760 for Charolais Dungannon producer £670, £600 and £540 for Limousins; J Hughes Stewartstown £655, £570 and £550 for Limousins; J Crawford Augher £630 for Limousin; J Pickens Fintona £580 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £550 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. H McFarland Trillick £580 and £520 for Limousins; H Hamilton Kesh £575 for Limousin and R J Farrell Dromore £565 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps