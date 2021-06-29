Suckler outfits selling to £2060 at Markethill Mart
An increased entry of 880 cattle for the week commencing 21st June culminated in an entry of 600 cattle on Saturday 26th June at Markethill.
Highlight of the day was the trade for heifers and weanlings.
Heifers
170 heifers continued to sell at very high rates with beef heifers selling to £255 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1635 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1575 from a Poyntzpass farmer.
Several beef heifers sold from £1600 to £1750 with a top of £1775 for 790k £223 from a Poyntzpass producer.
Main demand for beef heifers from £220 to £237 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding heifers sold to £253 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1525 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £251 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1435 from an Acton producer.
All good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £248 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos for 420k at £1015 from a Keady farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1045 from a Lisburn producer.
Forward heifers
Poyntzpass farmer 602k £1525 £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k £1435 £251.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k £1565 £248.00; Poyntzpass farmer 592k £1465 £248.00; Keady farmer 538k £1285 £239.00; Poyntzpass farmer 510k £1205 £236.00; Loughgall farmer 582k £1375 £236.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 520k £1215 £234.
Beef heifers
Poyntzpass farmer 642k £1635 £255.00; Poyntzpass farmer 660k £1575 £239.00; Killylea farmer 668k £1585 £237.00; Richhill farmer 664k £1565 £236.00; Poyntzpass farmer 714k £1675 £235.00; Killylea farmer 736k £1725 £234.00; Richhill farmer 670k £1535 £229.00; Richhill farmer 694k £1575 £227.00 and Richhill farmer 690k £1565 £227.
Middleweight heifers
Keady farmer 424k £1015 £240.00; Lisburn farmer 450k £1045 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 490k £1095 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 428k £955 £223.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £895 £222.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £1075 £217.00; Castlewellan farmer 454k £975 £215.00 and Annaghmore farmer 486k £1035 £213.
Bullocks
160 bullocks maintained a very firm trade.
Good quality forward bullocks from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1455 from a Benburb farmer followed by £244 per 100 kilos for 576k at £1405 from a Benburb producer.
Good quality middleweight bullocks from £210 to £264 per 100 kilos for 476k at £1255 from a Benburb producer followed by £250 per 100 kilos for 438k at £1095 from an Annaghmore farmer.
Good quality Friesian bullocks sold up to £206 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1255 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.
The same owner received £196 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1175.
Main demand from £170 to £193 per 100 kilos.
Forward bullocks
Benburb farmer 582k £1455 £250.00; Benburb farmer 576k £1405 £244.00; Benburb farmer 558k £1355 £243.00; Benburb farmer 606k £1465 £242.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1445 £239.00; Dromore farmer 596k £1425 £239.00; Killylea farmer 596k £1425 £239.00 and Benburb farmer 628k £1495 £238.
Middleweight bullocks
Benburb farmer 476k £1255 £264.00; Annaghmore farmer 438k £1095 £250.00; Annaghmore farmer 456k £1135 £249.00; Aghalee farmer 440k £1085 £247.00; Jerrettspass farmer 474k £1145 £242.00; Annaghmore farmer 418k £995 £238.00; Aghalee farmer 436k £1025 £235.00 and Loughgilly farmer 492k £1155 £235.
Friesian bullocks
Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £1255 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1175 £196.00; Keady farmer 562k £1085 £193.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 692k £1335 £193.00; Hillsoborough farmer 584k £1085 £185.00 and Keady farmer 544k £995 £183.
Weanlings
230 weanlings sold in an exceptionally firm demand with several very high prices recorded.
Good quality light male weanling sold to £343 per 100 kilos for 324k at £1110 from a Richhill farmer.
An Armagh producer received £322 per 100 kilos for 376k at £1210.
All top quality lots sold from £270 to £315 per 100 kilos.
A Richhill producer sold 9 male weanlings to average £289 per 100 kilos for 377k at £1092 each.
Strong male weanlings sold to £279 per 100 kilos for 438k at £1220 from an Armagh farmer followed by £275 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1190 from a Richhill farmer.
Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.
Heifer weanlings returned an exceptionally strong trade with a top of £363 per 100 kilos for 372k at £1350 from an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received 348k per 100 kilos for 348k at £1210.
All top quality heifers sold from £250 to £315 per 100 kilos.
An Armagh farmer sold a pen of 8 Charolais weanlings to average £298 per 100 kilos for 339k at £1010 each.
Strong male weanlings
Armagh farmer 438k £1220 £279.00; Richhill farmer 432k £1190 £275.00; Ballynahinch farmer 486k £1120 £230.00; Whitecross farmer 428k £980 £229.00; Rathfriland farmer 432k £960 £222.00; Armagh farmer 414k £910 £220.00;
Light male weanlings
Richhill farmer 324k £1110 £343.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1210 £322.00; Richhill farmer 394k £1240 £315.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1200 £309.00; Saintfield farmer 298k £900 £302.00; Armagh farmer 344k £1010 £294.00; Armagh farmer 396k £1160 £293.00 and Armagh farmer 328k £960 £293.
Heifer weanlings
Armagh farmer 372k £1350 £363.00; Armagh farmer 348k £1210 £348.00; Armagh farmer 298k £950 £319.00; Armagh farmer 308k £970 £315.00; Armagh farmer 324k £990 £306.00; Armagh farmer 320k £960 £300.00 and Richhill farmer 384k £1120 £292.
In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2060 for a Charolais cow and bull calf followed by £1580 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.
Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1500 each.