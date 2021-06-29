Suckler outfits selling to £2060 at Markethill Mart

Highlight of the day was the trade for heifers and weanlings.

Heifers

170 heifers continued to sell at very high rates with beef heifers selling to £255 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1635 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1575 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Several beef heifers sold from £1600 to £1750 with a top of £1775 for 790k £223 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand for beef heifers from £220 to £237 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £253 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1525 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £251 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1435 from an Acton producer.

All good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £248 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos for 420k at £1015 from a Keady farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1045 from a Lisburn producer.

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 602k £1525 £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k £1435 £251.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k £1565 £248.00; Poyntzpass farmer 592k £1465 £248.00; Keady farmer 538k £1285 £239.00; Poyntzpass farmer 510k £1205 £236.00; Loughgall farmer 582k £1375 £236.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 520k £1215 £234.

Beef heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 642k £1635 £255.00; Poyntzpass farmer 660k £1575 £239.00; Killylea farmer 668k £1585 £237.00; Richhill farmer 664k £1565 £236.00; Poyntzpass farmer 714k £1675 £235.00; Killylea farmer 736k £1725 £234.00; Richhill farmer 670k £1535 £229.00; Richhill farmer 694k £1575 £227.00 and Richhill farmer 690k £1565 £227.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 424k £1015 £240.00; Lisburn farmer 450k £1045 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 490k £1095 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 428k £955 £223.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £895 £222.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £1075 £217.00; Castlewellan farmer 454k £975 £215.00 and Annaghmore farmer 486k £1035 £213.

Bullocks

160 bullocks maintained a very firm trade.

Good quality forward bullocks from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1455 from a Benburb farmer followed by £244 per 100 kilos for 576k at £1405 from a Benburb producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks from £210 to £264 per 100 kilos for 476k at £1255 from a Benburb producer followed by £250 per 100 kilos for 438k at £1095 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold up to £206 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1255 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £196 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1175.

Main demand from £170 to £193 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 582k £1455 £250.00; Benburb farmer 576k £1405 £244.00; Benburb farmer 558k £1355 £243.00; Benburb farmer 606k £1465 £242.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1445 £239.00; Dromore farmer 596k £1425 £239.00; Killylea farmer 596k £1425 £239.00 and Benburb farmer 628k £1495 £238.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 476k £1255 £264.00; Annaghmore farmer 438k £1095 £250.00; Annaghmore farmer 456k £1135 £249.00; Aghalee farmer 440k £1085 £247.00; Jerrettspass farmer 474k £1145 £242.00; Annaghmore farmer 418k £995 £238.00; Aghalee farmer 436k £1025 £235.00 and Loughgilly farmer 492k £1155 £235.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £1255 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1175 £196.00; Keady farmer 562k £1085 £193.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 692k £1335 £193.00; Hillsoborough farmer 584k £1085 £185.00 and Keady farmer 544k £995 £183.

Weanlings

230 weanlings sold in an exceptionally firm demand with several very high prices recorded.

Good quality light male weanling sold to £343 per 100 kilos for 324k at £1110 from a Richhill farmer.

An Armagh producer received £322 per 100 kilos for 376k at £1210.

All top quality lots sold from £270 to £315 per 100 kilos.

A Richhill producer sold 9 male weanlings to average £289 per 100 kilos for 377k at £1092 each.

Strong male weanlings sold to £279 per 100 kilos for 438k at £1220 from an Armagh farmer followed by £275 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1190 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings returned an exceptionally strong trade with a top of £363 per 100 kilos for 372k at £1350 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received 348k per 100 kilos for 348k at £1210.

All top quality heifers sold from £250 to £315 per 100 kilos.

An Armagh farmer sold a pen of 8 Charolais weanlings to average £298 per 100 kilos for 339k at £1010 each.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 438k £1220 £279.00; Richhill farmer 432k £1190 £275.00; Ballynahinch farmer 486k £1120 £230.00; Whitecross farmer 428k £980 £229.00; Rathfriland farmer 432k £960 £222.00; Armagh farmer 414k £910 £220.00;

Light male weanlings

Richhill farmer 324k £1110 £343.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1210 £322.00; Richhill farmer 394k £1240 £315.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1200 £309.00; Saintfield farmer 298k £900 £302.00; Armagh farmer 344k £1010 £294.00; Armagh farmer 396k £1160 £293.00 and Armagh farmer 328k £960 £293.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 372k £1350 £363.00; Armagh farmer 348k £1210 £348.00; Armagh farmer 298k £950 £319.00; Armagh farmer 308k £970 £315.00; Armagh farmer 324k £990 £306.00; Armagh farmer 320k £960 £300.00 and Richhill farmer 384k £1120 £292.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2060 for a Charolais cow and bull calf followed by £1580 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.