In the fatstock ring 220 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with heavy beef bred cows selling to a top of £1794 for a 780kg Charolais to £230 per100kg with a 750kg Charolais to £1740 at £232 per 100kg and selling to £234 per 100kg for a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1591-20.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1632 for a 680kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg this was followed by 630kg Limousin to £1499-20 at £238 per 100kg and selling to a top of £251 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1330-30.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £163 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1026-90.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £1560 for a 1040kg Charolais to £150 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £250 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £217 per 100kg with a 580kg Friesian to £214 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 730kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2110 for a 745kg Aberdeen Angus (£283) and selling to a high of £308 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1940.

Forward steers sold to £1750 for a 560kg Limousin (£312) with a 570kg Limousin to £1750 (£307).

Med weight steers sold to £1650 for a 500kg Charolais (£330) with a 440kg Charolais to £1420 (£322).

Heavy heifers sold to £1860 for a 625kg Charolais (£297) with a 620kg Charolais to £1820 (£296).

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 575kg Charolais (£287) and selling to a high of £308 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1570.

Med weights sold to £1590 for a 480kg Limousin (£331) with a 500kg Limousin to £1570 (£314).

Smaller sorts sold to £1200 for a 330kg Limousin (£363).

Weanling males sold to £1390 for a strong 510kg Limousin (£278).

Lighter ones sold to £1300 for a 360kg Limousin (£361) with a 275kg Limousin to £990 (£360) and selling to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1070.

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 355kg Charolais (£281) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £920.

Dairy cows sold to £2000.

Springing heifers sold to £1710.

Suckler outfits sold to £2110 and £2000 twice.

Incalf cows sold to £1380.

Young bull calves sold to £590 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £445 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £770 for a Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £760 for a Saler

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 530kg Limousin to £251 (£1330-30) Enniskillen producer 600kg Charolais to £244 (£1464) Moy producer 680kg Limousin to £240 (£1632) Seskinore producer 630kg Limousin to £238 (£1499-40) Loughgall producer 600kg Limousin to £236 (£1416) Portadown producer 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £234 (£1591-20) Omagh producer 750kg Charolais to £232 (£1740) Eskra producer 730kg Limousin to £232 (£1693-60) Killeter producer 650kg Limousin to £232 (£1508) Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £231 (£1501-50) Pomeroy producer 630kg Limousin to £230 (£1449) Bellanaleck producer 780kg Charolais to £230 (£1794) Moy producer 740kg Limousin to £230 (£1702) Clogher producer 620kg Limousin to £229 (£1419-80) Corranny producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £228 (£1459-20) Portadown producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1573-20) Armagh producer 700kg Simmental to £225 (£1575) Clogher producer 510kg Shorthorn beef to £223 (£1137-30) Seskinore producer 600kg Limousin to £222 (£1332) and Nutt's Corner producer 670kg Charolais to £221 (£1480-70).

Other quality lots sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £163 per 100kg.

Plainer types sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Corranny producer 1040kg Charolais to £1560 (£150) Trillick producer 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £938 (£140) Dromore producer 740kg Limousin to £1021-20 (£138) and Fivemiletown producer 810kg Limousin to £1109-70 (£137).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £245 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Shorthorn beef steers sold to £228 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £217 per 100kg. Norwegian Red steers sold to £170 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £250 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £234 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £209 per 100kg with others selling from £160 to £196 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (232 lots)

A good turnout of quality stock this week sold to strong demand with heavy lots selling to £2110 for a 745kg Aberdeen Angus (£283) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1940.

Other quality lots sold from £255 to £302 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to a high of £1790 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£301) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 560kg Limousin to £1750.

Leading prices: P Burnett Co Down 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £2110 (£283) 765kg Charolais to £2080 (£272) 725kg Limousin to £2030 (£280) 710kg Limousin to £1980 (£279) and 670kg Limousin to £1950 (3291) T Conlon Newtownbutler 820kg Charolais to £2090 (£255) 745kg Limousin to £2000 (£268) 755kg Shorthorn to £2000 (£265) 775kg Limousin to £1990 (£256) 780kg Limousin to £1980 (£254) and 755kg Limousin to £1960 (£259) D Connelly Trillick 750kg Charolais to £2020 (£269) 735kg Charolais to £1970 (£268) M McClean Moneymore 705kg Limousin to £2020 (£286) 680kg Charolais to £1960 (£288) and 665kg Charolais to £1920 (£288) P McGleenan Armagh 745kg Charolais to 1980 (£265) Corranny producer 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£302) and 630kg Limousin to £1940 (£308) and C Mallon Dungannon 665kg Limousin to £1950 (£293).

Forward steers sold to £1860 for a 590kg Charolais (£315) £1750 for a 570kg Limousin (£307) £1700 for a 575kg Limousin (£295) and £1680 for a 565kg Limousin (£297) for J and P Mallon Dungannon. M/S H and J Johnston Fermanagh sold a 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£301) £1740 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£292) and a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£258) R A Elliott Dungannon sold a 560kg Limousin to £1750 (£312) 585kg Limousin to £1730 (£295) 555kg Limousin to £1690 (£304) 565kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) 580kg Limousin to £1630 (£281) 545kg Limousin to £1610 (£304) and 535kg Limousin to £1590 (£297) C Mallon Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1680 (£300) 570kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) and 555kg Charolais to £1580 (£284) S Kelly 580kg Charolais to £1620 (£279) and 515kg Simmental to £1580 (£306) B and D Doris Lurgan 595kg Charolais to £1610 (£270) and 570kg Limousin to £1590 (£279) I Stevenson Lurgan 570kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£280) and P Burnett Co Down 555kg Limousin to £1530 (£275).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A super demand in this section for a lot of quality lots selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais to £1650 with a 440kg Charolais selling to £1420 (£322) several quality other lots sold from £274 to £314 per 100kg.

Leading prices: M A Flynn Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1650 (£330) 440kg Charolais to £1420 (£322) and 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) Downpatrick producer 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£314) 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) and 485kg Charolais to £1430 (£295) C Elliott Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£305) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1410 (£300) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£288) J J Beggan Rosslea 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) M Davidson Cookstown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£301) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£283) 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) and 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) G J McKenna Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) B Doherty Clogher 485kg Limousin to £1410 (£290) S Reaney Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) Corranny producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£293) and P Hegarty Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1320 (£290).

Store heifers (145 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1860 for a 625kg Charolais (£297) with a 620kg Charolais selling to £1840 (£296) other quality lots sold from £254 to £289 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 575kg Charolais (£287) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1570.

Leading prices: Alan Orr Rosslea 625kg Charolais to £1860 (£297) 620kg Charolais to £1840 (£296) 605kg Charolais to £1750 (£289) 590kg Simmental to £1660 (£281) 585kg Charolais to £1620 (£277) and 595kg Charolais to £1520 (£255), J S Wilson Magheraveely 2 X 580kg Charolais to £1600 (£276) E McBride Ballygawley 590kg Simmental to £1500 (£254) Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 575kg Charolais (£287) P O'Neill Beragh 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) and 510kg Charolais to £1570 (£302) S Kelly Loughgall 580kg Charolais to £1620 (£279) and £515kg Simmental to £1580 (£306) M Rafferty Dungannon 565kg Charolais to £1610 (£285) P Macari Armagh 525kg Limousin to £1600 (£304) 510kg Limousin to £1540 (£302) and 570kg Limousin to £1510 (£265) E McWilliams Seskinore 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286) D Rafferty Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1540 (£287) Alan Orr Rosslea 530kg Limousin to £1540 (£290) and Corranny producer 575kg Charolais to £1520 (£264).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 480kg Limousin (£331) with a 500kg Limousin to £1570 (£314).

Other quality lots sold from £268 to £310 per 100kg.

Sample prices: M Rafferty Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1590 (£331) P O'Neill Beragh 500kg Limousin to £1570 (£314) 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) 480kg Charolais to £1330 (£277) and 440kg Limousin to £1310 (£297) P Macari Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1550 (£310) 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291) and 450kg Limousin to £1330 (£295) Corranny producer 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) D Rafferty Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1380 (£293) and 465kg Limousin to £1370 (£294) E McWilliams Seskinore 500kg Limousin to £1370 (£274) and 495kg Limousin to £1360 (£274) Armagh producer 470kg Charolais to 31350 (£287) and 435kg Charolais to £1350 (£310) A Quinn Dungannon 495kg Simmental to £1330 (£268) S Swain Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1310 (£288) R Moore Ballygawley 475kg Simmental to £1290 (£271) and W and C Mills Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

E McKernan Seskinore 330kg Limousin to £1200 (£363) Armagh producer 395kg Charolais to £1160, 390kg Charolais to £1160, 400kg Charolais to £1120 x 2, 380kg Charolais to £1020, 375kg Limousin to £980, 350kg Limousin to £980, 335kg Limousin to £940, 370kg Simmental to £930, 325kg Limousin to £900 and 335kg Limousin to £900. T McMahon Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1110. A O'Gara Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £1040. Downpatrick producer 400kg Limousin to £1030. A Kinghan Derrylee 345kg Charolais to £1030. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 360kg Charolais to £1000. K Logue Dromore 395kg Limousin to £960. W and C Mills Cookstown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £940.

Weanlings

A very firm demand in this section with strong weanling males selling to £1390 for a 500kg Limousin (£278).

Lighter males sold to £1300 for a 360kg Limousin (£361) with a 275kg Limousin to £990 (£360) and selling to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1070.

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 355kg Charolais (£281) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 285kg Charolais to £920.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

J Gallagher Omagh 360kg Limousin to £1300 (£361) 365kg Limousin to £1190 (£326) 285kg Limousin to £1070 (£375) and 275kg Limousin to £990 (£360) Derrylin producer 425Daq to £1270 (£299) and 405kg Limousin to £1130 (£279) J Donnelly Fintona 380kg Limousin to £1040 (£326) J A Little Newtownbutler 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1230 (£267) and 410kg Charolais to £1210 (£295) J Lynch Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315) and 390kg Limousin to £1180 (£302) G Curran Brookeborough 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) M McGuone Pomeroy 365kg Charolais to £1100 (£301) 355kg Charolais to £1070 (£301) and 385kg Hereford to £1060 (£275) P P Mohan Newtownbutler 390kg Limousin to £1040 (£266) and 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1040 (£277) and D Edwards Jun, Trillick 345kg Limousin to £1000 (£290).

Stronger males sold to £1390 for a 500kg Limousin (£278) with a 595kg Limousin to £1300 for a Rosslea producer.

Weanling heifers

S Smyth Rosslea 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£281) and 415kg Charolais to £1000. J Keys Clogher 325kg Charolais to £930 (£286) and 285kg Charolais to £920 (£323) W Gray Tynan 350kg Simmental to £880, 330kg Simmental to £800, 295kg Simmental to £730, 260kg Simmental to £660 and 285kg Simmental to £640. J Little Newtownbutler 410kg Charolais to £870. V McCrea Dungannon 325kg Hereford to £790, 380kg Hereford to £780,and 350kg Hereford to £780. D Edwards Jun. Trillick 310kg Limousin to £600.

Dairy cows and heifers

A keen demand this week with a Castlecaufield producer selling a calved heifer to £2000. Portadown producer £1710 for springing heifer (near note) Lurgan producer £1660 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1430 for second calver. Lisnaskea producer £1400 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

A strong demand for quality lots with C Donnelly Beragh selling 2018 cows and heifer calves to £2110 and £2000 with a 2017 cow with bull calf to £1930. D Capper Portadown sold heifers with bull calves to £2000 and £1880 with a heifer with heifer calf to £1750. S Ferris Omagh £1470, £1460 and £1300 for heifers with young heifer calves at foot. B McElhone Moneymore £1200 and £980 for Aberdeen Angus heifers with heifer calves at foot. P Fox Ballygawley £1380 for incalf heifer. B M Quinn Cookstown £1200 for incalf cow.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout in this section with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £590 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. J Donnelly Trillick £435 for Aberdeen Angus; A Robinson Aughnacloy £350 and £330 for Hereford; Brookeborough producer £335 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus; B G Frazer Lisnaskea £325 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £320 for Aberdeen Angus; T Reid Newmills £310 for Aberdeen Angus and R D Dane Lisbellaw £305 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

J Hughes Stewartstown £445 for Limousin; S and A Kelly Tempo £440 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £440 for Charolais; A Robinson Aughnacloy £325 for Hereford; R D Dane Lisbellaw £310 for Limousin and T McKernan Middletown £265 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

D Strain Armagh £770 for Limousin; J Pickens Fintona £770, £770 and £650 for Charolais £750, £700x 2 £670 and £630 for Limousins with £690 for Simmental; S Allen Portadown £760, £690, £660, for Hereford and £660 for Shorthorn; J Mayers Fivemiletown £760 for Charolais; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £740 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £690 for Aberdeen Angus; D Strain Armagh £680 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £640 for Limousin and J Hughes Stewartstown £640 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

