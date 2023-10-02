Suckler outfits selling to £2300 at Clogher Mart, breeding bulls to £2020

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the fatstock ring 440 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2032-80 for a 770kg Limousin to £264 per 100kg this was followed by a 750kg Charolais to £1927-50 at £257 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1941-80 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £266 per 100kg followed by a 760kg Simmental to £1854-40 at £244 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1258 for a 740kg to £170 with a 760kg to £1254 at £165 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1938 for a 1140kg Limousin to £170 per 100kg and selling to a top of £190 per 100kg for an 840kg Belgian Blue to £1596.

Fat steers sold to £270 for a 640kg Limousin to £1728 Friesians sold to £220 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1342.

Fat heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1436-40. In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2290 for an 850kg Charolais (£269) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2230.

Forward steers sold to £1720 for a 570kg Charolais (£301). Med weight steers sold to £1610 for a 500kg Charolais (£322) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £1490. Heavy heifers sold to £1930 for a 645kg Charolais (£299).

Forward heifers sold to £1670 for a 590kg Limousin (£283) and selling to £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1530.

Med weight heifers sold to £1380 for a 445kg Limousin (£310).

Smaller sorts to £1080 for a 395kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1450 for a super 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£527) with a 305kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1060 (£347).

Weanling Heifers sold to £1370 for a 530kg Limousin (£258).

Lighter heifers sold to £480 per 100kg for a 225kg Limousin to £1080.

Dairy cows sold to £1450 and £1400.

Breeding bulls sold to £2020 for Charolais and £1980 for Limousin.

Suckler outfits sold to £2300 with incalf heifers and cows selling to £1820 and £1750.

Bull calves sold to £625 and £575 for Limousins.

Heifer calves sold to £650 twice for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £840 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £960 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Keady producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £266 (£1941-80) Sixmilecross producer 770kg Limousin to £264 (£2032-80) Augher producer 750kg Charolais to £257 (£1927-50) Eskra producer 710kg Charolais to £255 (£1810-50) 770kg Charolais to £230 (£1771) 660kg Charolais to £230 (£1518) and 730kg Charolais to £230 (£1679) Dungannon producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £154 (£1828-80) and 760kg Simmental to £244 (£1854-40) Portadown producer 510kg Limousin to £240 (£1224) Ballygawley producer 760kg Charolais to £232 (£1763-20) Dungannon producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1656) Strabane producer 690kg Charolais to £230 (£1587) Omagh producer 660kgb Charolais to £229 (£1511-40) Fivemiletown producer 600kg Limousin to £228 (£1368) Dungannon producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £225 (£1350) Dungannon producer 570kg Saler to £225 (£1282-50) Castlederg producer 720kg Fleckvieh. to £224 (£1612-80) and Enniskillen producer 850kg Charolais to £222 (£1887).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg

Second quality coloured lots sold from £186 to £206 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg for a 740kg to £170 with a 760kg selling to £165 to £1254.

Other fleshed lots sold from £155 to £162 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £90 to £112 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Kinawley producer 840kg Belgian Blue to £190 (£1596) Loughgall producer 920kg Limousin to £180 (£1656) Castlederg producer 860kg Limousin to 3172 (£1479-20) Lisnaskea producer 1140kg Limousin to £170 (£1938) Augher producer 860kg Limousin to £168 (£1444-80) Coalisland producer 900kg Limousin to £165 (£1485) Florencecourt producer 1070kg Limousin to £160 (£1712) Armagh producer 940kg Charolais to £155 (£1457) Kesh producer 850kg Limousin to £152 (£1292) Fivemiletown producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £151 (£1540-20) Derrylin producer 790kg Charolais to £140 (£1106) and Armagh producer 910kg Limousin to £135 (£1228-50).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £269 per 100kg for 680kg to (£1829-20) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £266 per 100kg for 740kg to £1968-40. Charolais steers sold to £264 per 100kg for 680kg to £1795-20. Saler steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 590kg to £1404-20. Hereford steers sold to £230 per 100kg for 600kg to £1380. Shorthorn steers sold to £226 per 100kg for 640kg to £1446-40. Simmental steers sold to £224 per 100kg for 640kg to £1446-40. Friesian steers sold to £220 per 100kg for 610kg to £1342.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £266per 100kg for 540kg to £1436-40. Charolais heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for 680kg to £1754-40. Saler heifers sold to £235 per 100kg for 620kg to £1457. Simmental heifers sold to £235 per 100kg for 640kg to £1504. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £215 per 100kg for 470kg to £1010-50.

Store bullocks (300 lots)

Another good entry of quality stock sold to a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2290 for a 850kg Charolais (£269) and selling to a high of £314 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2230 other quality lots sold from £261 to £296 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 570kg Charolais (£301) with a 590kg Charolais to £1720 (£291) and selling to a high of £310 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1580.

Leading prices:

E James Dungannon 850kg Charolais to £2290 (£269) 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £2250 (£292) 710kg Charolais to £2230 (£314) 825kg Charolais to £2220 (269) 765kg Simmental to £2100 (£274) and 785kg Charolais to £2050 (£261) A Burleigh Florencecourt 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £2210 (£296) G McKenna Armagh 810kg Charolais to £2180 (£269) and 680kg Limousin to £1930 (£284) Etra Farm Benburb 755kg Charolais to £2100 (£278) and 765kg Charolais to £2080 (£272) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 740kg Charolais to £2060 (£278) H Bruce Cookstown 705kg Limousin to £2030 (£288) and 715kg Charolais to £1930 (£270) Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £1980 (£283) and 700kg Limousin to £1970 (£281) J and E Campbell Coalisland 730kg Charolais to £1980 (£271) and Downpatrick producer 685kg Limousin to £1960 (£286) 705kg Limousin to £1930 (£273) and 730kg Charolais to £1920 (£263). Forward Lots sold to £1720 for a 570kg Charolais (£301) 590kg Charolais to £1720 (£291) and 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£291) for O McElvogue Dungannon. J Lendrum Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1650 (£279) S Oliver Armagh 525kg Charolais to £1620 (£308) 555kg Limousin to £1620 (£292) 555kg Charolais to £1600 (£288) 545kg Charolais to £1590 (£291) 550kg Limousin to £1590 (£289) 505kg Charolais to £1580 (£313) and 510kg Limousin to £1580 (£310) M/S D D and E McElroy Clogher 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) 545kg Charolais to £1610 (£295) 555kg Limousin to £1600 (£288) 535kg Charolais to £1510 (£282) and 510kg Charolais to £1500 (£294) J Holland Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1610 (£287) 555kg Charolais to £1600 (£288) 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) and 525kg Charolais to £1470 (£280) A Elliott Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1580 (£287) 550kg Charolais £1560 (£283) 530kg Charolais to £1560 (£292) and 560kg Limousin to £1510 (£269) and G O'Neill Lurgan 595kg Charolais to £1580 (£265) 585kg Hereford to £1570 (£268) 580kg Limousin to £1500 (£258) and 570kg Limousin to £1450 (£254).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A lot of quality stock in this section selling to a top of £1610 for a 500kg Charolais (£322) with a 495kg Charolais to £1550 (£313) and selling to a high of £331 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £1490.

Sample prices:

G P O'Neill Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1550 (£313) Fintona producer 450kg Limousin to £1490 (£331) P O'Neill Donaghmore 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) G McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) S Oliver Armagh 445kg Charolais to £1410 (£317) Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 500kg Belgian Blue to £1410 (£282) 490kg Limousin to £1390 (£283) 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1330 (£289) and 470kg Charolais to £1310 (£278) D D and E McElroy Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1390 (£305) and a 490kg Charolais to £1350 (£275) M McClave Rosslea 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£290) and a 415kg Limousin to £1330 (£320) G Allen Portadown 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1350 (£281) and a 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£259) C A Dobson Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1310 (£284) 470kg Limousin to £1310 (£278) and 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) and A McCracken Armagh 435kg Limousin to £1280 (£294).

Store heifers (221 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with several pens of heavy quality stock selling to a high of £299 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1930 others sold from £248 to £290 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 590kg Limousin (£283) and selling to a top of £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais with a 505kg Charolais to £1450 (£287).

Sample prices:

S Rocks Armagh 645kg Charolais to £1930 (£299) and a 615kg Charolais to £1760 (£286) S J Mitchell Eskra 710kg Limousin to £1900 (£271) and 730kg Charolais to £1810 (£248) L Donnelly Clogher 700kg Charolais to £1890 (£270) 700kg Charolais to £1840 (£263) 640kg Charolais to £1780 (£278) and 630kg Charolais to £1760 (£279) S McCaffery Augher 670kg Charolais to £1830 (£273) and 600kg Limousin to £1740 (£290) Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £1810 (£274) 650kg Limousin to £1810 (£278) 670kg Charolais to £1770 (£264) 620kg Limousin to £1740 (£280) 630kg Charolais to £1730 (£274) 635kg Charolais to £1720 (£271) and 655kg Limousin to £1710 (£261) D McCusker Armagh 680kg Shorthorn. to £1800 (£264) and J Frizelle Ballygawley 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) and 615kg Limousin to £1700 (£276).

Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 590kg Limousin (£283) and 565kg Limousin to £1580 (£279) for a Dungannon producer. Armagh producer 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280) 590kg Charolais to £1620 (£274) 560kg Charolais to £1590 (£284) and 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£288) B O'Neill Omagh 545kg Charolais to £1560 (£286) 505kg Charolais to £1450 (£287) and 580kg Simmental to £1430 (£246) G Frizelle Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £1540 (£285) 555kg Charolais to £1520 (£274) 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) and 565kg Charolais to £1470 (£260) and P Carr Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1520 (£274).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with a 445kg Limousin selling to £1380 (£310) with a 460kg Charolais to £1380 (£300).

Sample prices:

J Ferris Newry 445kg Limousin to £1380 (£310) 495kg Limousin to £1380 (£278) and 470kg Limousin to £1310 (£278) J J Beggan Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1380 (£300) B O'Neill Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) and 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) Armagh producer 495kg Charolais to £1350 (£275) 490kg Charolais to £1350 (£278) 495kg Charolais to £1320 (£266) 470kg Charolais to £1310 (£278) and 455kg Limousin to £1270 (£279) B Sommerville Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£273) and 465kg Charolais to £1240 (£266) D McCusker Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) P O'Neill Donaghmore 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) Fintona producer 490kg Charolais to 31260 (£257) P Carr Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£254) F G Haughey Fintona 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) and S Hayes Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1210 (£247).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A Elliott Newtownbutler 395kg Limousin to £1080 360kg Limousin to £950, 375kg Hereford to £860, 375kg Hereford to £840, and 295kg Limousin to £800. P Bogue Clogher 395kg Limousin to £1040. S Hayes Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1010and 385kg Limousin to £890. D McFarland Beragh 385kg Limousin to £900, 380kg Simmental to £870, 375kg Belgian Blue to £790 and 345kg Limousin to £750. J Bleakley 390kg Belgian Blue to £880, 380kg Belgian Blue to £850 and 400kg Hereford to £810. W H Donnell Strabane 385kg Simmental to £800. J Patton Augher 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. J Gillespie Killylea 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. R Allen Aughnacloy 310kg Limousin to £740.

Weanlings (200 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with lighter male calves selling to a high of £527 per 100kg for a 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 with a 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£347) several other quality lots sold from £270 to £330 per 100kg.

Stronger males sold to £1230 for a 500kg Limousin (£246) with a 495kg Limousin to £1220 (£246).

Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a strong 530kg Limousin (£258).

Lighter females sold to a high of £480 per 100kg for a 225kg Limousin to £1080 with a 310kg Limousin to £1010 (£326).

Sample prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

M Gallagher Omagh 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£527) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 465kg Limousin to £132-0 (3284) 500kg Limousin to 31230 (£246) 495kg Limousin to £1220 (£246) R Ward Sixmilecross 420kg Charolais to £1320 (£314) and 405kg Charolais to £1190 (£294) C and E McGarvey Omagh 410kg Charolais to £1200 (£292) 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) and 360kg Charolais to £1040 (£289) J McElroy Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1190 (£301) 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and 390kg Charolais to £1110 (£284) K Buchannon Lisnarrow Road 440kg Limousin to £1190 (£270) M McVeigh Dungannon 365kg Simmental to £1120 (£307) P Gilroy Derrylin 345kg Limousin to £1090 (£316) M and W Davis Castlederg 360kg Limousin to £1080 (£300) and 315kg Simmental to £1040 (£330) C Breen Kinawley 390kg Limousin to £1060 (£272) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£347) and J Robinson Ballygawley 325kg Limousin to £1050 (£323).

Weanling heifers

Heavy lots sold to £1370 for a 530kg Limousin (£258) for Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy B McQuade Armagh 460kg Limousin to £1180 (£256) 440kg Limousin to 31160 (£263) 430kg Limousin to £1160 (£269) 370kg Limousin to £1080 (£292) 445kg Charolais to £1080 (£242) and 400kg Limousin to £1020 (£255) C V Wilson Derrylin 465kg Saler to £1140 (£245) and 485kg Charolais to £1080 (£222) B and M Campbell Omagh 415kg Limousin to £1090 (£262) Lighter weanlings sold to £1080 for a 335kg Limousin to £1080 (£322) and 370kg Limousin to £1070 (£289) for K Buchannon Lisnarrow Road. M/S A and S Robinson Portadown 225kg Limousin to £1080 (£480) and a 355kg Limousin to £1010 (£284) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 310kg Limousin to £1010 (£326) E McCaffery Tempo 325kg Charolais to £1010 (£310) O McCaffery Tempo 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£263) K CullinanFivemiletown 325kg Charolais to £1000 (£307) and M McVeigh Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £1000 (£270) and R Ward Sixmilecross 330kg Charolais to £990 (£300).

Dairy cows and heifers

Dungannon producer £1450, £1300 twice and £1260 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1400 for calved heifer. Banbridge producer £1100 for calved heifer and £910 for (calved three teater).

Breeding bulls

Brookeborough producer £2020 for Charolais (born 03-01-2019) and Brookeborough producer £1980 for pedigree Limousin (born 06-09-2018).

Suckler cows and calves

A steady demand this week with G McKee Keady selling a 2019 cow with bull calf to £2300. A Seskinore producer sold incalf heifers to £1820, £1750 and £1300. A and S Robinson Portadown £176 and £1700 for 2018 cows with bull calves £1560 for 2015 cow with heifer calf and £1410 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. S Carey Lisnaskea £1700 for Hereford heifer with Limousin bull. C Quinn Ballygawley £1400 for heifer with bull calf. D H and K J Buchannon Dungannon £1570 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1550 for heifer with heifer calf. B Rafferty Dungannon £1570, £1350, 1130, £1100 and £1050 for incalf cows. S Carey Lisnaskea £1460, £1310, £1290 and £1260 for incalf heifers (scanned 5 to 5.5 months incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull) and W Quinn Lisburn £1240, £1150, £1050 x 2 and £1000 for cows (scanned three months incalf to Limousin bull).

Dropped calves and reared lumps (205 lots)

Another good entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £625, £575, £535 and £530 for Limousins to H McFarland Trillick. P T Loughran Cookstown £410 for Simmental; S Maguire Trillick £365 for Limousin; G Jordan Newtownbutler £360 for Aberdeen Angus; E Nugent Keady £340 for Limousin; J Donnelly Trillick £330 for Aberdeen Angus and A McAleer Pomeroy £290 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

F Corrigan Clogher £650 for Charolais; D Edwards Jnr £650 for Charolais; R Dane Lisbellaw £640 for Simmental; H McFarland Trillick £630 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £430, £410, £390 and £370 for Limousins. Fermanagh producer £370, £350 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £320 and £310 for Charolais; E Nugent Keady £290 for Limousin and A Irwin Fivemiletown £270 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

V Rafferty Dungannon £840 for Charolais; N Henderson Fintona £810 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £880 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £790 and £700 for Charolais; R and B Henderson Fivemiletown £790 and £700 for Charolais; F Troughton Ballygawley £780 for Shorthorn beef; B Donaghy Dungannon £760 for Limousin; M Belton Armagh £760 and £700 x 2 for Limousins. A Foster Macken £760 and £730 for Aberdeen Angus and £710 for Belgian Blue; W Johnston Fermanagh £720 for Belgian Blue; D O'Hagan Maghera £750 for Limousin; P Brannigan Newry £750 for Charolais; G Monaghan Trillick £710 for Simmental and M McCann Enniskillen £690 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

