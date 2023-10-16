1120 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 14th October resulting in a good steady demand in all sections.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed returned a steady demand with beef bred cows selling to £1722-20 for a 790kg Limousin to £218 per 100kg and selling to £232 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1577-60.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1680 for a 700kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg this was followed by a 680kg Limousin to £1598 at £235 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1240 for an 800kg to £155 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £2053-20 for a 1160kg Charolais to £177 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £1942-20 for an 830kg Charolais to £234 with a 580kg Limousin selling to £240 per 100kg at £1392.

Fat heifers sold to £278 for a 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1640-20 to £293 per 100kg for a 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670-10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the store rings a good firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2200 for a 775kg Limousin (£284) to £307 per 100kg for a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2090.

Forward steers sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (3280) to £313 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1580.

Med weight steers sold to £1530 for a 495kg Limousin (£309) to £332 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1380.

Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 695kg Charolais (£264) to £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1760.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) to £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1620.

Med weight heifers sold to £1760 for a 495kg Limousin (£355).

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 380kg Charolais (£284).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1340 for a 395kg Charolais (£339) to £360 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1080.

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 290kg Limousin (£379) to £389 per 100kg for a 195kg Charolais to £760.

Dairy cows sold to £2010 and £1800.

Suckler outfits sold to £2400 and £2000.

Incalf heifers sold to £2320 twice and £1800.

Bull calves sold to £570 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £460 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £820 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £775 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heiferrs: Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £240 (£1680) Enniskillen producer 510kg Limousin to £235 (£1198-50) Rosslea producer 680kg Limousin to £235 (£1598) Augher producer 680kg Limousin to £232 (£1577-60) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £232 (£1554-40) Dungannon producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1311, 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £223 (£1516-40) 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £220 (£1408) 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £240 (£1408) and 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to 3220 (£1452) Ballygawley producer 550kg Limousin to £228 (£1254) Enniskillen producer 660kg Limousin to £226 (£1491-60) Augher producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £224 (£1120) Fintona producer 630kg Limousin to £224 (£1411-20) Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais to £222 (£1110) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £220 (£1144) and Omagh producer 790kg Limousin to £218 (£1722-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £204 to £216 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £180 to £200 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1240 for an 800kg to £155 per 100kg others sold from £144 to £154 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £108 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrickmore producer 1160kg Charolais to £177 (£2053-20) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Limousin to £164 (£1394) Lack producer 980kg Simmental to £155 (£1519) and Omagh producer 900kg Shorthorn beef to £150 (£1350).

Limousin steers sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg Charolais steers sold from £224 to £234 per 100kg Simmental steers sold from £215 to £230 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £212 to £222 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £216 to £220 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold from £200 to £214 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £175 to £195 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold from £218 to £232 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £216 to £230 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £163 to £194 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (300 lots)

Another large entry sold to a keen demand with heavy steers selling to £2200 for a 775kg Limousin (£284) and selling to a high of £307 per 100kg for a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2090. Other quality lots sold from £259 to £304 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1580 with other quality lots selling from £254 to £301 per 100kg.

Sample prices: I McAlister Dungannon 775kg Limousin to £2200 (£280) 715kg Limousin to £2100 (£293) and 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£313) D Connelly Trillick 785kg Charolais to £2170 (£276) and 770kg Limousin to £2050 (£266) C Keys Fivemiletown 770kg Limousin to £2140 (£278) 720kg Charolais to £2040 (£283) and 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£279) K and S Smyth Castlewellan 735kg Limousin to £2100 (£285) 690kg Limousin to £2100 (£304) 72kg Limousin to £2060 (£286) 720kg Limousin to £2050 (£284) 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) 690kg Limousin to £2000 (£290) and 715kg Limousin to £1990 (£278) R Carson Dungannon 805kg Charolais to £2090 (£259) G McKenna Armagh 740kg Charolais to £2050 (£277) H Robinson Portadown 710kg Charolais to £2040 (£287) and 700kg Limousin to £2020 (£288) Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) for I McAlister Dungannon. P Gilleese Derrylin 580kg Charolais to £1620 (£279) S Hayes Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1600 (£273) 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) and 535kg Limousin to £1480 (£276) S Mallon Armagh 505kg Charolais to £1580 (£313) 550kg Charolais to £1520 (£276) and 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275) S McCluskey Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £1580 (£284) 540kg Limousin to £1520 (£281) and 585kg Charolais to £1520 (£260) J Hagan Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1540 x 2 (£265) and Streamville Farms Lisburn 560kg Limousin to £1520 (£271) 540kg Limousin to £1510 (£279) 520kg Limousin to £1470 (£282) and 505kg Charolais to £1400 (£277).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A strong demand in this section with a 495kg Limousin selling to £1530 (£309) and selling to a high of £332 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1380. With others selling from £272 to £313 per 100kg.

Leading prices: S O'Neill Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1530 (£309) and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1460 (£298) C McQuade Armagh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1520 (£313) T McNally Cookstown 475kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) and 480kg Limousin to £1400 (£291) S Hayes Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288) and 500kg Limousin to £1420 (£284) Clogher producer 495kg Limousin to £1430 (£289) E McBride Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1430 (£301) S McDonald Carrickmore 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) S Mallon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) Ballygawley producer 480kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) and 415kg Charolais to £1380 (£332) Streamville Farm Lisburn 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) and 500kg Charolais to £1370 (£274) J Hagan Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) M G Donnelly Augher 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Hereford to £1370 (£285) and F McStay Lurgan 500kgb Limousin to £1360 (£272).

Store heifers (220 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good entry this week again sold to a steady demand with heavy heifers selling to £1840 for a 695kg Charolais (£264) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1760 other quality lots sold from £238 to £280 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) selling to £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1620 others sold from £240 to £288 per 100kg.

Leading prices: E P Robinson Fivemiletown 695kg Charolais to £1840 (£264) R J Crawford Augher 665kg Charolais to £1820 (£273) 635kg Charolais to £1780 (£280) 635kg Charolais to £1780 (£273) 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) 630kg Charolais to £1750 (£277) and 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1700 (£270) R Carson Dungannon 665kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) and 635kg Limousin to £1740 (£274) P Daly Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) 730kg Charolais to £1740 (£238) 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) 605kg Limousin to £1680 (£277) and 615kg Charolais to £1640 (£266) M F Nugent Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1710 (£263) Newtownbutler producer 630kg Limousin to £1700 (£270) E Maguire Carrickmore 635kg Charolais to £1680 (£264) M G Donnelly Augher 630kg Charolais to £1670 (£265) and D Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£249).

Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) 545kg Limousin to £1570 (£288) 535kg Limousin to £1540 (£288) and 540kg Limousin to £1540 (£285) for P Daly Dungannon. M G Donnelly Augher 560kg Charolais to £1620 (£289) and 575kg Limousin to £1530 (£266) M Connelly Rosslea 565kg Charolais to £1570 (£278) 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257) and 515kg Charolais to £1370 (£266) E Maguire Omagh 555kg Belgian Blue to £1470 (£265) and Gilleese Derrylin 545kg Charolais to £1460 (£268) 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) and 550kg Charolais to £1320 (£240).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

P Daly Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1760 (£355) E Maguire Carrickmore 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) D Gormley Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) M Connelly Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) D McCann Trillick 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) 460kg Charolais to £1200 (£261) and 440kg Charolais to £1130 (£256) C Tierney Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£240) M G Donnelly Augher 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) and 470kg Charolais to £1130 (£240) Newtownbutler producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£238) R Allen Augyhnacloy 445kg Charolais to £1160 (£260) D Monaghan Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) 450kg Charolais to £1120 (£249) and 485kg Charolais to £1110 (£229) S Allen Portadown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£237) P M Gilleese Derrylin 485kg Charolais to 31140 (£235) G Allen Portadown 460kg Charolais to £1130 (£245) C McQuade Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1130 (£226) and P Carr Co Armagh 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£233).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

D Gormley Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) 385kg Limousin to £1020, 400kg Limousin to £920 and 385kg Limousin to £870. S Hayes Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1020, 400kg Limousin to £1030, 390kg Limousin to £980, 395kg Limousin to £860, 380kg Limousin to £860, 370kg Limousin to £850 and 385kg Limousin to £840. G Allen Portadown 380kg Charolais to £850 and 370kg Limousin to £850. M G Donnelly Augher 385kg Limousin to £940 and 395kg Limousin to £940. N Weir Loughgall 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. D and D Robinson Irvinestown 390kg Limousin to £910.

Weanlings (150 lots)

A good selection of quality weanlings on offer this week sold to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1340 for a 395kg Charolais (£339); 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1080 and a 315kg Charolais to £1080 (£343).

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 290kg Limousin (£379) with a 255kg Limousin to £890 (£349) and a 195kg Charolais to £760 (£389).

Sample prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

J P McBride Plumbridge 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) 415kg Limousin to £1310 (£315) 425kg Limousin to £1310 (£308) 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) and 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315) G Donnelly Beragh 515kg Belgian Blue to £1320 (£256) P E and CO McQuaid Trillick 460kg Charolais to £1310 (£285) J B Johnston Newtownbutler 510kg Charolais to £1220 (£239) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £1160 (£305) 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) and 455kg Limousin to £1140 (£250) J J Moane Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1130 (£286) and 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) Coalisland producer 375kg Limousin to £1110 (£296) and 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) B Gilbride Maguiresbridge 300kg Limousin to £1080 (£360) and 315kg Charolais to £1080 (£343) M McCaughey Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) and B Howell Fivemiletown 195kg Charolais to £760 (£389).

Weanling heifers

M/S D and D Robinson Irvinestown 290kg Limousin to £1100 (£379) 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) 280kg Limousin to £930 (£332) and 255kg Limousin to £890 (£349) K Monaghan Cookstown 435kg Charolais to £1080 (£248) Coalisland producer 310kg Limousin to £1040 (£335) J McAleer Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1020 (£268) and 290kg Charolais to £760 (£262) C Downey Fermanagh 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£281) S McKeown Sixmilecross 290kg Charolais to £950 (£327) and 280kg Charolais to £890 (£318) A Donnelly Ederney 320kg Limousin to £900 (£281) S Bamford Glenavy 280kg Charolais to £850 (£303) D McFarland Ballygawley 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£250) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 (£222) and J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 265kg Limousin to £800 (£302).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2010, £1800 and £1520 for a Dungannon producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand in this section for quality stock with M Mullan Augher selling a 2019 cow with heifer calf to £2400. F J Cashel Fermanagh £2000 for second calver with bull calf and £1820 for third calver and bull calf. Rosslea producer £1640 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. and £1360 for 2017 cow with and bull calf. J Robson Augher £1480 for second calver with bull calf. H Williamson Fivemiletown £1330 for heifer with heifer calf. K Woods Keady £1310 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incalf cows and heifers sold to a top of £2320 twice for Limousin heifers from F McElroy Augher. Seskinore producer £1800 for Limousin heifer. Aughnacloy producer £1500 and £1450 for Belgian Blue bred heifers.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good steady demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £570 for a Limousin.and £440 for Charolais to Mountview Cattle Dungannon. Newtownbutler producer £460 for Charolais; T Cox Ballylucas £390 and £380 for Belgian Blues; E Lavery Lurgan £385 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £380 for Hereford; D McKenna Fintona £355 and £340 for Limousins; D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £330 for Hereford; Ballygreenan Farms Augher £320 for British Blue and T Simpson Ederney £280 for Speckled Park.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £460 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £420 and £400 for Limousins; Clogher producer £380 for Simmental; C L Allen Ballygawley £360 for Belgian Blue; Ballygreenan Farm Augher £335 for British Blue and £260 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £330 for Saler; T Cox Ballylucas £325 for Belgian Blue and D McKenna Fintona £300 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

W and J Bryson Crumlin £820 and £650 for Charolais; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £800, £700 x 2 for Limousins; P and A Toland Crumlin £800 for Charolais and £695 and £650 for Limousins; J J Hanna Trillick £720 for Charolais; H Morrison Brookeborough £710 and £620 for Limousins and £670 for Aberdeen Angus; D Mulligan Augher £685, £650 and £600 for Shorthorn beef; M M McKenna Augher £670 for Limousin; J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £650 x 2 for Belgian Blues; N Duffy Benburb £620 for Limousin and J Hanna Irvinestown £595 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement