Suckler outfits selling to £2400 and £2000 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed returned a steady demand with beef bred cows selling to £1722-20 for a 790kg Limousin to £218 per 100kg and selling to £232 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1577-60.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1680 for a 700kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg this was followed by a 680kg Limousin to £1598 at £235 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1240 for an 800kg to £155 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2053-20 for a 1160kg Charolais to £177 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £1942-20 for an 830kg Charolais to £234 with a 580kg Limousin selling to £240 per 100kg at £1392.
Fat heifers sold to £278 for a 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1640-20 to £293 per 100kg for a 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670-10.
In the store rings a good firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2200 for a 775kg Limousin (£284) to £307 per 100kg for a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2090.
Forward steers sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (3280) to £313 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1580.
Med weight steers sold to £1530 for a 495kg Limousin (£309) to £332 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1380.
Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 695kg Charolais (£264) to £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1760.
Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) to £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1620.
Med weight heifers sold to £1760 for a 495kg Limousin (£355).
Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 380kg Charolais (£284).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1340 for a 395kg Charolais (£339) to £360 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1080.
Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 290kg Limousin (£379) to £389 per 100kg for a 195kg Charolais to £760.
Dairy cows sold to £2010 and £1800.
Suckler outfits sold to £2400 and £2000.
Incalf heifers sold to £2320 twice and £1800.
Bull calves sold to £570 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £460 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £820 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £775 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heiferrs: Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £240 (£1680) Enniskillen producer 510kg Limousin to £235 (£1198-50) Rosslea producer 680kg Limousin to £235 (£1598) Augher producer 680kg Limousin to £232 (£1577-60) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £232 (£1554-40) Dungannon producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1311, 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £223 (£1516-40) 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £220 (£1408) 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £240 (£1408) and 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to 3220 (£1452) Ballygawley producer 550kg Limousin to £228 (£1254) Enniskillen producer 660kg Limousin to £226 (£1491-60) Augher producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £224 (£1120) Fintona producer 630kg Limousin to £224 (£1411-20) Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais to £222 (£1110) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £220 (£1144) and Omagh producer 790kg Limousin to £218 (£1722-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £204 to £216 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £180 to £200 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1240 for an 800kg to £155 per 100kg others sold from £144 to £154 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £80 to £108 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Carrickmore producer 1160kg Charolais to £177 (£2053-20) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Limousin to £164 (£1394) Lack producer 980kg Simmental to £155 (£1519) and Omagh producer 900kg Shorthorn beef to £150 (£1350).
Limousin steers sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg Charolais steers sold from £224 to £234 per 100kg Simmental steers sold from £215 to £230 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £212 to £222 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £216 to £220 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold from £200 to £214 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £175 to £195 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold from £218 to £232 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £216 to £230 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £163 to £194 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (300 lots)
Another large entry sold to a keen demand with heavy steers selling to £2200 for a 775kg Limousin (£284) and selling to a high of £307 per 100kg for a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2090. Other quality lots sold from £259 to £304 per 100kg.
Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1580 with other quality lots selling from £254 to £301 per 100kg.
Sample prices: I McAlister Dungannon 775kg Limousin to £2200 (£280) 715kg Limousin to £2100 (£293) and 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£313) D Connelly Trillick 785kg Charolais to £2170 (£276) and 770kg Limousin to £2050 (£266) C Keys Fivemiletown 770kg Limousin to £2140 (£278) 720kg Charolais to £2040 (£283) and 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£279) K and S Smyth Castlewellan 735kg Limousin to £2100 (£285) 690kg Limousin to £2100 (£304) 72kg Limousin to £2060 (£286) 720kg Limousin to £2050 (£284) 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) 690kg Limousin to £2000 (£290) and 715kg Limousin to £1990 (£278) R Carson Dungannon 805kg Charolais to £2090 (£259) G McKenna Armagh 740kg Charolais to £2050 (£277) H Robinson Portadown 710kg Charolais to £2040 (£287) and 700kg Limousin to £2020 (£288) Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) for I McAlister Dungannon. P Gilleese Derrylin 580kg Charolais to £1620 (£279) S Hayes Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1600 (£273) 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) and 535kg Limousin to £1480 (£276) S Mallon Armagh 505kg Charolais to £1580 (£313) 550kg Charolais to £1520 (£276) and 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275) S McCluskey Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £1580 (£284) 540kg Limousin to £1520 (£281) and 585kg Charolais to £1520 (£260) J Hagan Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1540 x 2 (£265) and Streamville Farms Lisburn 560kg Limousin to £1520 (£271) 540kg Limousin to £1510 (£279) 520kg Limousin to £1470 (£282) and 505kg Charolais to £1400 (£277).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with a 495kg Limousin selling to £1530 (£309) and selling to a high of £332 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1380. With others selling from £272 to £313 per 100kg.
Leading prices: S O'Neill Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1530 (£309) and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1460 (£298) C McQuade Armagh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1520 (£313) T McNally Cookstown 475kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) and 480kg Limousin to £1400 (£291) S Hayes Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288) and 500kg Limousin to £1420 (£284) Clogher producer 495kg Limousin to £1430 (£289) E McBride Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1430 (£301) S McDonald Carrickmore 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) S Mallon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) Ballygawley producer 480kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) and 415kg Charolais to £1380 (£332) Streamville Farm Lisburn 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) and 500kg Charolais to £1370 (£274) J Hagan Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) M G Donnelly Augher 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Hereford to £1370 (£285) and F McStay Lurgan 500kgb Limousin to £1360 (£272).
Store heifers (220 lots)
Another good entry this week again sold to a steady demand with heavy heifers selling to £1840 for a 695kg Charolais (£264) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1760 other quality lots sold from £238 to £280 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) selling to £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1620 others sold from £240 to £288 per 100kg.
Leading prices: E P Robinson Fivemiletown 695kg Charolais to £1840 (£264) R J Crawford Augher 665kg Charolais to £1820 (£273) 635kg Charolais to £1780 (£280) 635kg Charolais to £1780 (£273) 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) 630kg Charolais to £1750 (£277) and 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1700 (£270) R Carson Dungannon 665kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) and 635kg Limousin to £1740 (£274) P Daly Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) 730kg Charolais to £1740 (£238) 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) 605kg Limousin to £1680 (£277) and 615kg Charolais to £1640 (£266) M F Nugent Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1710 (£263) Newtownbutler producer 630kg Limousin to £1700 (£270) E Maguire Carrickmore 635kg Charolais to £1680 (£264) M G Donnelly Augher 630kg Charolais to £1670 (£265) and D Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£249).
Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1640 for a 585kg Limousin (£280) 545kg Limousin to £1570 (£288) 535kg Limousin to £1540 (£288) and 540kg Limousin to £1540 (£285) for P Daly Dungannon. M G Donnelly Augher 560kg Charolais to £1620 (£289) and 575kg Limousin to £1530 (£266) M Connelly Rosslea 565kg Charolais to £1570 (£278) 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257) and 515kg Charolais to £1370 (£266) E Maguire Omagh 555kg Belgian Blue to £1470 (£265) and Gilleese Derrylin 545kg Charolais to £1460 (£268) 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) and 550kg Charolais to £1320 (£240).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
P Daly Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1760 (£355) E Maguire Carrickmore 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) D Gormley Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) M Connelly Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) D McCann Trillick 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) 460kg Charolais to £1200 (£261) and 440kg Charolais to £1130 (£256) C Tierney Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£240) M G Donnelly Augher 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) and 470kg Charolais to £1130 (£240) Newtownbutler producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£238) R Allen Augyhnacloy 445kg Charolais to £1160 (£260) D Monaghan Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) 450kg Charolais to £1120 (£249) and 485kg Charolais to £1110 (£229) S Allen Portadown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£237) P M Gilleese Derrylin 485kg Charolais to 31140 (£235) G Allen Portadown 460kg Charolais to £1130 (£245) C McQuade Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1130 (£226) and P Carr Co Armagh 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£233).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
D Gormley Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) 385kg Limousin to £1020, 400kg Limousin to £920 and 385kg Limousin to £870. S Hayes Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1020, 400kg Limousin to £1030, 390kg Limousin to £980, 395kg Limousin to £860, 380kg Limousin to £860, 370kg Limousin to £850 and 385kg Limousin to £840. G Allen Portadown 380kg Charolais to £850 and 370kg Limousin to £850. M G Donnelly Augher 385kg Limousin to £940 and 395kg Limousin to £940. N Weir Loughgall 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. D and D Robinson Irvinestown 390kg Limousin to £910.
Weanlings (150 lots)
A good selection of quality weanlings on offer this week sold to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1340 for a 395kg Charolais (£339); 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1080 and a 315kg Charolais to £1080 (£343).
Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 290kg Limousin (£379) with a 255kg Limousin to £890 (£349) and a 195kg Charolais to £760 (£389).
Sample prices:
Weanling steers and bulls
J P McBride Plumbridge 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) 415kg Limousin to £1310 (£315) 425kg Limousin to £1310 (£308) 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) and 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315) G Donnelly Beragh 515kg Belgian Blue to £1320 (£256) P E and CO McQuaid Trillick 460kg Charolais to £1310 (£285) J B Johnston Newtownbutler 510kg Charolais to £1220 (£239) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £1160 (£305) 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) and 455kg Limousin to £1140 (£250) J J Moane Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1130 (£286) and 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) Coalisland producer 375kg Limousin to £1110 (£296) and 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) B Gilbride Maguiresbridge 300kg Limousin to £1080 (£360) and 315kg Charolais to £1080 (£343) M McCaughey Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) and B Howell Fivemiletown 195kg Charolais to £760 (£389).
Weanling heifers
M/S D and D Robinson Irvinestown 290kg Limousin to £1100 (£379) 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) 280kg Limousin to £930 (£332) and 255kg Limousin to £890 (£349) K Monaghan Cookstown 435kg Charolais to £1080 (£248) Coalisland producer 310kg Limousin to £1040 (£335) J McAleer Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1020 (£268) and 290kg Charolais to £760 (£262) C Downey Fermanagh 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£281) S McKeown Sixmilecross 290kg Charolais to £950 (£327) and 280kg Charolais to £890 (£318) A Donnelly Ederney 320kg Limousin to £900 (£281) S Bamford Glenavy 280kg Charolais to £850 (£303) D McFarland Ballygawley 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£250) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 (£222) and J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown 265kg Limousin to £800 (£302).
Dairy cows and heifers
A brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2010, £1800 and £1520 for a Dungannon producer.
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand in this section for quality stock with M Mullan Augher selling a 2019 cow with heifer calf to £2400. F J Cashel Fermanagh £2000 for second calver with bull calf and £1820 for third calver and bull calf. Rosslea producer £1640 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. and £1360 for 2017 cow with and bull calf. J Robson Augher £1480 for second calver with bull calf. H Williamson Fivemiletown £1330 for heifer with heifer calf. K Woods Keady £1310 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to a top of £2320 twice for Limousin heifers from F McElroy Augher. Seskinore producer £1800 for Limousin heifer. Aughnacloy producer £1500 and £1450 for Belgian Blue bred heifers.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good steady demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £570 for a Limousin.and £440 for Charolais to Mountview Cattle Dungannon. Newtownbutler producer £460 for Charolais; T Cox Ballylucas £390 and £380 for Belgian Blues; E Lavery Lurgan £385 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £380 for Hereford; D McKenna Fintona £355 and £340 for Limousins; D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £330 for Hereford; Ballygreenan Farms Augher £320 for British Blue and T Simpson Ederney £280 for Speckled Park.
Heifer calves
K Moore Augher £460 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £420 and £400 for Limousins; Clogher producer £380 for Simmental; C L Allen Ballygawley £360 for Belgian Blue; Ballygreenan Farm Augher £335 for British Blue and £260 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £330 for Saler; T Cox Ballylucas £325 for Belgian Blue and D McKenna Fintona £300 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps
W and J Bryson Crumlin £820 and £650 for Charolais; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £800, £700 x 2 for Limousins; P and A Toland Crumlin £800 for Charolais and £695 and £650 for Limousins; J J Hanna Trillick £720 for Charolais; H Morrison Brookeborough £710 and £620 for Limousins and £670 for Aberdeen Angus; D Mulligan Augher £685, £650 and £600 for Shorthorn beef; M M McKenna Augher £670 for Limousin; J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £650 x 2 for Belgian Blues; N Duffy Benburb £620 for Limousin and J Hanna Irvinestown £595 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
M/S P and A Toland Crumlin £775, £690 for Charolais and £590 for Simmental; W and J Bryson Crumlin £630 and £590 for Charolais; D Mulligan Augher £560 and £495 for Shorthorn beef; J Kelly Dungannon £545 for Limousin; H Morrisin Brookeborough £530 and £500 for Hereford; F Monaghan Cookstown £525 for Limousin and £490 for Belgian Blue; R Totten Lisburn £510 for Shorthorn; J Hanna Irvinestown £510 for Charolais; N Duffy Benburb £485 x 2 for Limousins; J McGleenan Armagh £475 for Limousin; L McCaffery Belcoo £475 for Belgian Blue; O Cairns Ballygawley £470 for Limousin and J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £470 for Aberdeen Angus.