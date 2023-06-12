In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2122-20 for an 810kg Charolais to £262 per 100kg this was followed by an 800kg Charolais to £2016 at £252 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg Belgian Blue to £274 per 100kg followed by a 710kg Limousin to £1917 at £270 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2147 for a 950kg Charolais to £226 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £236 for a 740kg Charolais to £1746-40.

Heavy Friesians sold to £1910 for a 910kg to £210 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £289 for a 610kg Belgian Blue to £1762-90 with a 640kg Limousin to £1830-40 at £286 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2840 for a 945kg Limousin (£300) with a 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£300).

Med weights sold to £1560 for a 485kg Limousin (£321) smaller sorts to £900 for a 335kg Limousin.

Heavy store heifers sold to £1810 for a 700kg Limousin (£258) and selling to £279 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1660.

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 500kg Charolais (£300).

Smaller sorts to £1120 for a 395kg Charolais (£283).

Weanling males sold to £1390 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£316) and selling to £373 per 100kg for a 335kg Limousin to £1250.

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 415kg Charolais (£308) selling to £320 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £960.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2100 and £2000 twice.

Breeding bulls sold to £2260 for Limousin and £2220 for Charolais.

Suckler outfits sold to £2700 and £2500 twice.

Young bull calves sold to £375 for Speckled Park.

Heifer calves sold to £370 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £655 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £720 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Greencastle producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £274 (£2027-60) and 710kg Limousin to £270 (£1917) Newry producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £265 (£1961) Eskra producer 810kg Charolais to £262 (£2122-20) Bellanaleck producer 800kg Charolais to £252 (£2016) Castlederg producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £252 (£1789-20) and 750kg Limousin to £245 (£1837-50) Bellanaleck producer 660kg Charolais to £243 (£1603-80) Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £243 (£1336-50) Dungannon producer 610kg Fleckvieh To £242 (£1476-20) Kinawley producer 610kg Limousin to £242 (£1476-20) Newmills Prodsucer 630kg Limousin to £242 (£1524-60) Brookeborough producer 720kg Limousin to £241(£1735-20) Magheraveely producer 710kg Limousin to £240 (£1704) and Cullyhanna producer 820kg Simmental to £240 (£1968) 850kg Aberdeen Angus to £240 (£2040) and 870kg Charolais to £240 (£2088).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £215 to £238 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1232-80 for a 670kg to £184 with others selling from £174 to £179 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £126 to £158 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from 90 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownbutler producer 950kg Charolais to £226 (£2147) Warringstown producer 1060kg Limousin to £202 (£2141-20) and Derrylin producer 1040kg Ayrshire to £194 (£2017-60).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold £236 per 100kg for a 740kg to ( £1746-40); Limousin steers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 690kg to (£1614-60) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 1050kg to (£2310) and Friesian steers sold to £210 per 100kg for 910kg to (£1911).

Fat heifers

Belgian Blue heifers sold to £289 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1762-90); Limousin heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 640kg to (1830-40); Simmental heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1525); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1439-60) and Fleckvieh heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 540kg to (£1296).

Store bullocks

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2840 for a 945kg Limousin (£300) with a 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£300) other quality lots sold from £279 to £296 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 585kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£301) selling to £306 per 100kg for a 555kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1700.

Leading prices: R Murray Co Armagh 945kg Limousin to £2840 (£300) 875kg Charolais to £2390 (£273) and 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) F O'Neill Benburb 820kg Charolais to £2350 (£286) 760kg Charolais to £2240 (£294) 760kg Charolais to £2230 (£293) 730kg Charolais to £2160 (£296) 710kg Limousin to £2070 (£291) 735kg Aberdeen Angus to £2070 (£291) and 700kg Limousin to £2060 (£294) K Fearon Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £2090 (£288) 730kg Charolais to £2080 (£285) 700kg Charolais to £2060 (£294) 705kg Herefords to £1970 x 2 (£279) 670kg Charolais to £1940 (£289) 665kg Charolais to £1940 (£291) and 655kg Charolais to £1930 (£294) P Connelly Fintona 705kg Simmental to £1970 (£279) Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 585kg Saq. (£301) 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1760 (£298) and 555kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1700 (£306) for C McKeown Ardboe. B and M Fee Lisbellaw 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) 555kg Limousin to £1580 (£284) and 545kg Limousin to £1570 (£288) F McStay Lurgan 580kg Belgian Blue to £1630 (£281) and 560kg Hereford to £1500 (£268) Ian Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £1560 (£276) and 575kg Charolais to £1510 (£262) and Castlederg producer 580kg Simmental to £1550 (£267).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A super demand for quality lots in this section with a 485kg Charolais selling to £1560 (£321) and selling to £333 per 100kg twice for a 450kg Limousin to £1500 and a 420kg Charolais to £1400.

Sample prices: F McStay Lurgan 485kg Charolais to £1560 (£321) 470kg Limousin to £1560 (£332) 450kg Limousin to £1500 (£333) and 500kg Belgian Blue to £1320 (£264) D McKelvey Castlederg 420kg Charolais to £1400 (£333) 420kg Simmental to £1380 (£328) 425kg Simmental to £1380 (£324) and 400kg Simmental to £1100 (£275) and A Brown Donaghmore 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£268).

Lesser quality stock sold from £230 to £255 per 100kg.

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

S McKernan Kinawley 335kg Limousin to £900. William Vogan Killylea 325kg Hereford to £750 and 345kg Belgian Blue to £670. John Smith Clogher 340kg Hereford to £650.

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1810 for a 700kg Charolais (£258) and selling to £279 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1660 other quality lots sold from £254 to £274 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 555kg Limousin (£284) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1520.

Sample prices: M/S G and G Warrington Rosslea 700kg Charolais to £1810 (£258) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1680 (£264) 610kg Limousin to £1670 (£274) 630kg Charolais to £1670 (£265) 610kg Charolais to £1670 (£274) 640kg Charolais to £1630 (£254) 600kg Limousin to £1610 (£268) and 575kg Charolais to £1510 (£262) M/S B and M Fee Lisbellaw 595kg Limousin to £1660 (£279) and 600kg Charolais to £1580 (£263) and D McKelvey Castlederg 580kg Simmental to £1550 (£267).

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 555kg Limousin (£284) 545kg Limousin to £1570 (£288) 515kg Charolais to £1510 (£293) and 510kg Limousin to £1480 (£290) P Nugent Dungannon 545kg Charolais to £1560 (£286) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £1560 (£276) D O'Hagan Maghera 540kg Simmental to £1550 (£287) and Brian McCullagh Greencastle 515kg Limousin to £1520 (£295).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £300 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais to £1500 with others selling to £285 per 100kg for a 425kg Limousin to £1210.

Sample prices: P Nugent Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) R Nethery Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) and 450kg Limousin to £1150 (£256) P M Gilleese Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £1250 (£272) D McKelvey Castlederg 450kg Simmental to £1230 (£273) and D McGirr Fintona 425kg Limousin to £1210 (£285) and 405kg Limousin to £1240 (£281).

Plainer sorts sold from £209 to £235 per 100kg.

Smaller ones 400kg and under

D McGirr Fintona 395kg Charolais to £1120 (£283) and 380kg Limousin to £1060. R Patterson Derrylin 315kg British Blue to £720.

Weanlings

A good turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with steers and Bulls selling to £1390 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£316) and selling to a high of £373 per 100kg for a 335kg Limousin to £1250 with other quality lots selling from £277 to £359 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 415kg Charolais (£308) and reaching a high of £320 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £960.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

B McCully Warringstown 440kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£316) 425kg Charolais to £1240 (£292) 390kg Limousin to £1180 (£302) 390kg Simmental to £1140 (£292) and 370kg Charolais to £1090 (£294) P McAleer Pomeroy 485kg Charolais to £1320 (£272) M Gallagher Omagh 365kg Limousin to £1310 (£359) Roly Domer Clogher 370kg Limousin to £1300 (£351) R Watson Augher 385kg Limousin to £1270 (£330) 440kg Charolais to £1220 (£277) 400kg Charolais to £1210 (£302) and 400kg Charolais to £1150 (£287) J J Moane Fivemiletown 335kg Limousin to £1250 (£373) 415kg Limousin to £1190 (£287) and 380kg Limousin to £1190 (£313) A A Jordan Brookeborough 435kg Limousin to £1240 (£285) Derrylin producer 395kg Limousin to 31170 (£296) M Carland Omagh 345kg Charolais to £1130 (£327) and M Flynn Rosslea 355kg Belgian Blue to £1130 (£318) and 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1120 (£298).

Weanling heifers

R Watson Augher 415kg Charolais to £1280 (£308) S Hazleton Brookeborough 445kg Limousin to £1260 (£283) K McMahon Pomeroy 365kg Charolais to £1120 (£307) and 410kg Charolais to £1040. K Gauley Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1080 (£276) 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) 340kg Charolais to £1020 (£300) 325kg Charolais to £970 (£298) 300kg Charolais to £960 (£320) 290kg Charolais to £910 (£314) and 335kg Charolais to £910 (£271) M Gallagher Omagh 355kg Limousin to £1080 (£304) Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) Roly Domer Clogher 380kg Charolais to £980 (£258) B McCully Warringstown 340kg Simmental to £960 (£282) 340kg Limousin to £940 (£276) and 320kg Limousin to £880 (£275) and S Gilmour Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257).

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2100 and £2000. Another Dungannon producer received £2000 and £1900 for calved heifers. A selection of back springers sold from £790 to £1080.

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer £2260 for pedigree registered Limousin (20/03/2021); Clogher producer £2220 for pedigree registered Charolais (02/02/2020); Newtownbutler producer £2120 for pedigree registered Charolais (23/02/2018) and a Greysteel producer sold three young pedigree non registered bulls to make £1970, £1360 and £940.

Suckler cows and calves

Another full yard this week again sold to a strong demand with G Robinson Fintona selling a Heifer with heifers Calves to £2700, £2460, £2300 and £2000. Ed McCann Fintona £2500 for heifer and heifer calf and £2150 for heifer and bull calf. W Noble Ederney £2500 for heifer and bull calf. G Clifford Rosslea £2140 for 2014 cow and bull calf and £1670 for 2013 cow and bull calf. S McKernan Kinawley £1850 for 2013 cow and bull calf and £1500 for heifer and heifer calf. A Banbridge producer £1800 for heifer and bull calf and £1500 for second calver with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £1700 for 2017 cow and heifer calf and £1530 for heifer and heifer calf. M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1580 for 2017 cow and heifer calf and £1580 for 2011 cow and heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1060 to £1430.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1200

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £375 for a Speckled Park to R Patterson Derrylin. J Donnelly Trillick £365 for Hereford D McCanny Dromore £350 for Aberdeen Angus A A Veitch Kinawley £345 and £315 for Belgian Blues I McAdoo Rosslea £340 for Aberdeen Angus J Burke Derrylin £330 for Charolais B Dunne Ballinamallard £325 for Holstein S P Greenan Garrison £325 for Aberdeen Angus G Foster Kinawley £320 x 2 for Herefords. J Reilly Newtownbutler £320 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

J Burke Derrylin £370 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £345 for Hereford and £295 for Aberdeen Angus; B Dunne Ballinamallard £340 for Belgian Blue; B Gardiner Tempo £340 for Charolais; M Anderson Enniskillen £325 for Charolais; D McCanny Dromore £300 for Aberdeen Angus; R Totten Lisburn £295 for Aberdeen Angus; S Foy Fivemiletown £290 for Charolais; J Donnelly Trillick £280 for Hereford and A Veitch Lisbellaw £270 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

R Totten Lisburn £655 for Limousin £555 for Charolais £485 for Simmental £470 for Aberdeen Angus and £450 for Fleckvieh; B McCullagh Greencastle £620 for Charolais; S McCaughey Fivemiletown £600 for Aberdeen Angus; H Brown Pomeroy £590 for Limousin; B Dunne Ballinamallard £580 and £545 for Belgian Blues and J Burke Derrylin £470 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps