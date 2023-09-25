Suckler outfits selling to £2800 at Clogher Mart, second calvers with bull calves to £2500
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the fatstock ring 360 listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2484 for a 930kg Belgian Blue to £270 per 100kg this was followed by an 840kg Charolais to £2049-60 at £244 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1898 for a 730kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1794 at £260 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1322-40 for a 760kg to £174 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1819 for a 1070kg Limousin to £170 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2264 for an 800kg Charolais to £283 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £1918 for a 700Kg Charolais to £274 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2120 for a 775kg Charolais (£273) and selling to £291 per 100kig for a 700kg Charolais to £2040.
Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 590kg Charolais (£283) to £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Limousin to £1620.
Med weight steers sold to £1540 for a 470kg Charolais (£327) with a 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310).
Smaller sorts sold to £1030 for a 335kg Aberdeen Angus (£327).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heavy heifers sold to a high of £2360 for a 680kg Limousin (£347) with a 600kg Limousin to £2060 (£343).
Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 595kg Charolais (£294) to £301 per 100kg for a 575kg Limousin to £1700.
Med weight heifers sold to £1430 for a 500kg Limousin (£286) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1340.
Smaller sorts sold to £1140 for a 400kg Charolais (£285).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1420 for a 390kg Limousin (£364) and selling to £373 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1270.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 370kg Charolais (£367) with a 350kg Limousin to £1300 (£371).
Dairy cows sold to £1680 and £1650.
Springing heifers sold to £1400 twice and £1350.
Breeding bulls sold to £2100 for Charolais and £1900 for Simmental.
Suckler outfits sold to £2800 and £2500 for second calverrs with bull calves.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1750 and £1520.
Young bull calves sold to £680 for Limousin heifers sold to £460 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £970 for Hereford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Mayobridge producer 930kg Belgian Blue To £270 (£2484) and 800kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1920) Portadown producer 600kg Charolais to £267 (£1602) Tempo producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £265 (£1537) Omagh producer 690kg Limousin to £260 (£1794) and 620kg Limousin to £240 (£1488) Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £260 (£1898) Fintona producer 600kg Limousin to £258 (£1548) Dungannon producer 68okg Limousin to £254 (£1727-20) Beragh producer 610kg Limousin to £246 (£1500-60) Beragh producer 840kg Charolais to £244 (£2049-60) Ballygawley producer 600kg Limousin to £244 (£1464) Clogher producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £241 (£1662-90) Moneymore producer 590kg Limousin to £240 (£1416) and 740kg Limousin to £238 (£1761-20) Tempo producer 740kg Charolais to £236 (£1746-40) Greencastle producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £235 (£1786) Rosslea producer 580kg Limousin to £234 (£1357-20) and Rosslea producer 690kg Charolais to £232 (£1600-80).
Other beef bred cows sold from £210 to £230 per 100kg.
Second quality Coloured lots sold from £180 to £205 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1322-40 for a 760kg to £174 per 100kg others sold from £160 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Newtownbutler producer 800kg Limousin to £188 (£1504) Bellanaleck producer 1070kg Limousin to £170 (£1819) Dungannon producer 1040kg Charolais to £155 (£1612) and Newtownbutler producer 860kg Limousin to £150 (£1290).
Fat steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charolais steers sold to £283 for 800kg to £2264. Limousin steers sold to £252 for 890kg to £2242-80 to £264 per 100kg Parthenais steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £237 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £228 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £226 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £206 per 100kg. Aubrac steers sold to £195 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £280 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £246 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £224 per 100kg Hereford heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £170 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (390 lots)
A large entry sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £2120 for a 775kg Charolais. (£273) and selling to £291 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £2040.
Other quality lots sold from £255 to £290 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1670 for a 590kg Charolais (£283) to a top of £289 per 100kg for a 560kg Limousin to £1620.
Other quality lots sold from £265 to £288 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: P Agnew Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2120 (£273) and an 800kg Charolais to £2040 (£255) Fivemiletown producer 790kg Charolais to £2100 (£266) 760kg Charolais to £2050 (£269) and 760kg Simmental to £2050 (£269) M Campbell Armagh 770kg Charolais to £2090 (£271) 735kg Charolais to £2060 (£280) 705kg Charolais to £2050 (£290) and 740kg Charolais to £2020 (£273) H Montgomery Craigavon 770kg Limousin to £2090 (£271) 805kg Aberdeen Angus to £2070 (£257) 775kg Limousin to £2020 (£260) and 735kg Limousin to £2000 (£272) G McKenna Armagh 725kg Charolais to £2070 (£285) H Robinson Portadown 700kg Charolais to £2040 (£291) 700kg Charolais to £2030 (£290) G W Allen Portadown 770kg Hereford to £2040 (£265) M Lenny Ballygawley 700kg Charolais to £2000 (£285) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2000 (£277) A McKenna Augher 705kg Limousin to £2000 (£283) Forward steers sold to £1670 for a 590kg Charolais (£283) £1610 for a 575kg Simmental (£280) £1540 for a 540kg Charolais (£285) 1530 for a 520kg Charolais (£294) £1500 for a 520kg Charolais (£288) £1500 for a 550kg Charolais (£272) £1470 for a 555kg Charolais (£265) and 520kg Charolais to £1410 (£271) for G White Tempo. J Holland Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) A Hughes Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1620 (£289) 595kg Limousin to £1590 (£267) 565kg Limousin to £1560 (£276) and 530kg Limousin to £1410 (£266) W D Cutherbertson Fivemiletown 575kg Simmental to £1540 (£268) E Fee Fivemiletown 550kg Limousin to £1520 (£276) 565kg Limousin to £1520 (£269) and 505kg Limousin to £1460 (£289) and A and S Robinson Portadown 505kg Limousin to £1440 (£285).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 470kg Charolais (£327) with other quality lots selling from £262 to £310 per 100kg.
Sample prices: R S McBride Newry 470kg Charolais to £1540 (£327) 460kg Charolais to £1390 (£302) 455kg Charolais to £1360 (£299) and 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299) J J Beggan Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) G White Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) and 495kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) L Donnelly Dungannon 495kg Limousin to (£287) G T Cowan B anbridge 485kg Charolais to £1410 (£290) E Fee Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) J McStay Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) and 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1340 (£288) A and S Robinson Portadown 455kg Limousin to £1380 (£303) E McWilliams Seskinore 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) L Cullinan Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) and 470kg Charolais to £1310 (£278) B Quinn Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £1330 (£302) P Irwin Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1310 (£270) and B Campbell Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
J Watson Portadown 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£307) 310kg Charolais to £930. G Bamford Crumlin 325kg Charolais to £810, 330kg Charolais to £750, 330kg Hereford to £720, 300kg Limousin to £710, 345kg Charolais to £700, 345kg Limms. to £700 x 2 240kg Charolais to £680 and 265kg Charolais to £520. M Shannon Lisnaskea 310kg Belgian Blue to £650 and 340kg Montbeliarde to £590.
Store heifers (300 lots)
Advertisement
Advertisement
A very sharp demand in this section for a lot of quality stock on offer with heavy heifers selling to £2360 for an outstanding 680kg Limousin £347 per 100kg. Another 600kg Limousin from same farm sold to £2060 (£343).
Several other quality lots sold from £278 to £313 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 595kg Charolais (£294) and £1730 for a 575kg Limousin (£301) with a 575kg Limousin to £1700 (£295). Other quality lots sold from £246 to £294 per 100kg.
Leading prices: J McSorley Beragh 680kg Limousin to £2360 (£347) 600kg Limousin to £2060 (£343) 670kg Limousin to £2010 (£300) 640kg Limousin to £1900 (£297) 655kg Limousin to £1880 (£287) 615kg Limousin to £1860 (£302) 650kg Limousin to £1860 (£286) 625kg Limousin to £1860 (£297) 610kg Limousin to £1830 (£300) 645kg Limousin to £1800 (£279) 600kg Limousin to £1780 (£296) 615kg Limousin to £1740 (£283) and 610kg Limousin to £1700 (£278) C Thompson Enniskillen 645kg Belgian Blue to £2020 (£313) D Dolan Castlederg 625kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£301) and Rosslea producer 620kg Limousin to £1760 (£284).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 595kg Charolais (£294) and 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) for P Daly Dungannon. J McSorley Beragh 575kg Limousin to £1740 (£301) and 575kg Limousin to £1700 (£295) Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 595kg Charolais (£294) 560kg Charolais to £1610 (£287) and 540kg Charolais to £1520 (£281) for P Daly Dungannon. J McSorley Beragh 575kg Limousin to £1730 (£301) and 575kg Limousin to £1700 (£295) N Cochrane Portadown 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294) D Williamson Portadown 565kg Charolais to £1650 (£292) and 505kg Charolais to £1470 (£291) A Coyle Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280) B Quinn Dungannon 520kg Charolais to £1500 (£288) 550kg Limousin to £1420 (£258) 510kg Charolais to £1410 (£276) and 510kg Charolais to £1360 (£266) L Cullinan Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1430 (£246) and 530kg Charolais to £1380 (£260) and L Hawkes Omagh 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1370 (£266).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this popular section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 500kg Limousin (£286) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1340. Other quality lots sold from £266 to £295 per 100kg.
Leading prices: A Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1430 (£286) and 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) Armagh producer 495kg Charolais to £1410 (£285) 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) 445kg Charolais to £1340 (£301) 450kg Charolais to £1310 (£291) and 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) A Coyle Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1350 (£278) 490kg Charolais to £1350 (£275) 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) and 480Kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) M and N O Conner Augher 495kg Charolais to £1370 (£276) and 485kg Charolais to £1350 (£278) D Williamson Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) B Sommerville Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and 475kg Charolais to £1330 (£280) J Coyle Newry 465kg Limousin to £1340 (£288) and 470kg Charolais to £1300 (£276) G T Cowan Banbridge 495kg Charolais to £1320 (£266) and I Wilson Trillick 475kg Limousin to £1310 (£275).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
J J Beggan Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) and 345kg Charolais to £980 Pomeroy producer 385kg Charolais to £1050, 380kg Charolais to £1020, 350kg Charolais to £980, 360kg Charolais to £960, and 320kg Charolais to £880. E Askin Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1020 370kg Charolais to £990, 340kg Charolais to £970 and 350kg Limousin to £900. J J Moane Fivemiletown 355kg Limousin to £1000. I Wilson Trillick 370kg Limousin to £980. A Lynch Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £900. C A Dobson Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £860. T Quinn Coalisland 350kg Simmental to £850. G Cadden Lisnaskea 370kg Limousin to £820. W Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 390kg Hereford to £810.
Weanlings (252 lots)
Advertisement
Advertisement
A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1420 for a 390kg Limousin (£364) and selling to £373 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1270 with a 345kg Limousin selling to £1250 (£362). Several other quality lots sold from £261 to £358 per 100kg. Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 370kg Charolais (£367) with a 275kg Charolais selling to £1010 (£367) and selling to £371 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1300. Sample prices:
Weanling steers and bulls - C Johnston Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £1420 (£364) R Johnston Ederney 460kg Limousin to £1370 (£298) R McNamee Newtownstewart 465kg Limousin to £1370 (£294) Fivemiletown producer 380kg Charolais to £1360 (£358) and 345kg Limousin to £1250 (£362) E Cassidy Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1360 (£309) and 375kg Charolais to £1220 (£325) B Cassidy Rosslea 445kg Charolais to £1360 (£305) 390kg Charolais to £1360 (£348) and 400kg Charolais to £1340 (£335) M L Nugent Augher 455kg Limousin to £1350 (£296) A and S Robinson Portadown 400kg Charolais to £1340 (£335) J Primrose Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£330) N Morrow Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £1300 (£317) N Armstrong Trillick 340kg Limousin to £1270 (£373) D Armstrong Trillick 385kg Limousin to £1260 (£327) D McSorley Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £1250 (£352) J McCann Dungannon 355kg Charolais to £1250 (£352) G Cadden Lisnaskea 395kg Limousin to £1240 (£314) and O Callaghan Rosslea 460kgLim. To £1200 (£261).
Weanling heifers
N Morrow Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1360 (£367) D McSorley Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £1300 (£371) 380kg Limousin to £1150 (£302) and 360kg Limousin to £1120 (£311) R McNamee Newtownstewart 430kg Charolais to £1230 (£286) M L Nugent Augher 410kg Belgian Blue to £1230 (£300) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) and 290kg Shorthorn to £990 (£260) O McCaffery Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1050 (£283) Wm. Donnell Donamana 300kg Charolais to £1050 (£350) and 275kg Charolais to £1010 (£367) M Lennon Augher 310kg Charolais to £1040 (£335) 380kg Charolais to £990 (£260) and 375kg Belgian Blue to £990 (£264) N Armstrong Trillick 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£326) K McCaffery Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1000 (£270) and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£254) P McCaffery Tempo 350kg Charolais to £990 (£283) A Hughes Dungannon 355kg Belgian Blue to £980 (£276) and E McCaffery Tempo 355kg Charolais to £960 (£270).
Dairy cows and heifers
Demand was quieter this week however a Ballygawley producer sold calved heifers to £1680, £1650 and £1600. Newtownbutler producer £1440 for calved heifer. Springing heifers sold to £1400 for Benburb producer £1400 for Stewartstown producer £1350 for Pomeroy producer.
Breeding bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tempo producer £2100 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 28-07-2021); Aughnacloy producer £1900 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 14-05-2019); Kinawley producer £1750 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 01-06-2020); Trillick producer £1520 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 05-03-2020) and Kinawley producer £1430 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 05-06-2015).
Suckler cows and calves
A large entry of quality stock on offer this week sold to a very keen demand with a Co Armagh producer selling a Simmental heifer with Limousin bull calf to £2800. J Carrothers Fivemiletown £2500 for second calver with bull calf and £2120 for second calver with heifer calf. M Martin Augher £2310 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Clogher producer £2100 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Carroll Loughgall £2090 for heifer with heifer calf. J Birney Lisnaskea £2010 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. £1870 for 2012 cow with heifer calf and £1770 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. M and B McCarroll Fintona £1890 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1580 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. E Devenney Dromore £1720 for 2014 cow with bull calf and £1780 for heifer with bull calf. J McQuaid Dungannon £1620 and £1420 for heifers with heifer calves. J McCarney Brookeborough £1450 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Other outfits sold from £1070 to £1200.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1750 and £1520 for a Seskinore producer. J Donnelly Augher £1190. Kinawley producer £1180. Clogher producer £1020.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (220 lots)
A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £680 for a Limousin to Des Capper Portadown. R J Crawford Augher £610 for Charolais. J G Hunter Trillick £450 for Belgian Blue and £430 for Belgian Blues and £395 for Aberdeen Angus; G O'Donnell Killeter £440 for Charolais; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £400 for Charolais and I W Little Newtownbutler £375 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Heifer calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
J G Hunter Trillick £460 for Belgian Blue; M McVeigh Dungannon £430 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £390 for Belgian Blue; D O'Hagan Maghera £380 for Limousin; J Corrigan Fintona £360 for Charolais; R Totten Lisburn 355 for Belgian Blue; R J Crawford Augher £355 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £340 and £320 for Limousins and Fermanagh producer £330, £320 and £310 for Simmentals.
Reared male lumps
B McCullagh Greencastle Charolais to £850. N Neal Irvinestown Charolais to £820. M M McKenna Augher £810 for Limousin; I Allen Armagh £810 and £730 for Hereford; S Keegan Lisburn £810 for Limousin; Des Capper Portadown £810 and £740 for Limousin; E and S McCaughey Trillick £800 for Limousin; J McCann Dungannon £800 for Simmental; W and J Bryson Crumlin £800, £790 and £780 for Charolais; G Black Ballygawley £770 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £770 for Charolais; H O'Neill Dromore £740 and £700 x 2 for Belgian Blues; G O'Donnell Killeter £720 for Charolais and N Coulter Fermanagh £710 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
I Allen Armagh £970 for Hereford £710 and £700 for Hereford; K Moore Augher £730 for Simmental and £710 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; B McKenna Dungannon £710 for Limousin and £650 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £700 for Shorthorn beef; E and S McCaughey Trillick £700 for Charolais; G O'Donnell Killeter £690 x 2 for Charolais; N Coulter Fermanagh ££680 for Charolais; L McCaffery Belcoo £680 for Limousin and £650 for Belgian Blue; J McCann Dungannon 670 for Simmental; Newtownbutler producer £670 for Simmental; M McVeigh Dungannon £660 for Charolais; H O'Neill Dromore £610 x 2 for Belgian Blues and H Crawford Stewartstown £590 for Aberdeen Angus.