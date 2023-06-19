In the fatstock ring 252 lots listed sold easily to a very keen demand with beef bred cows selling to £2189-40 for an 890kg Charolais to £250 per 100kg this was followed by an 890kg Charolais to £2180-50 at £245 per 100kg and selling to £250 per 100kg for an 810kg Limousin to £2025.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2085-60 for a 790kg Charolais to £264 per 100kg and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £1972-80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1435-60 for a 740kg to £194 per 100kg with other heavy lots selling from £181 to £190 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2508 for a 1140kg Aberdeen Angus to £220 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1622-60.

Friesians sold to £216 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £279 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1813-50.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2230 for a 740kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2130.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 590kg Limousin (£298).

Med weight steers sold to £1560 for a 450kg Charolais (£343) with a 430kg Charolais to £1550 (£360).

Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 735kg Charolais (£258) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1730.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1550.

Med weight heifers sold to £1490 for a 490kg Charolais (£304) with a 420kg Limousin to £1280 (£304).

Smaller sorts sold to £1030 for a 370kg Charolais

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1530 for a 535kg Charolais (£286) and selling to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1250.

Weanling heifers sold to £1250 for a 355kg Charolais (£352) and selling to £356 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1140.

Breeding bulls sold to £2800 for Simmental £2240 for Saler and £2150 for Charolais.

Suckler outfits sold to £2950 and £2500.

Young bull calves sold to £480 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £475 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £770 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps sold to £840 for Charolais and £840 for Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 720kg Limousin to £274 (£1972-80) Donaghmore producer 610kg Limousin to £266 (£1622-60) Dromore producer with a 430kg Charolais selling to £1550 (£360) 790kg Charolais to £264 (£2085-60) Augher producer 560kg Limousin to £262 (£1467-20) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £258 (£1909-20) Dungannon producer 590kg Charolais to £256 (£1510-40) Newtownbutler producer 670kg Saler to £256 (£1715-40) Cullyhanna producer 810kg Limousin to £250 (£2025) and 720kg Charolais to £250 (£1800) Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £250 (£1625) Cullyhanna producer 780kg Charolais to £247 (£1926-60) Banbridge producer 890kg Charolais to £246 (£2189-40) Strabane producer 890kg Charolais to £245 (£2180-50) Ballygawley producer 540kg Belgian Blue to £244 (£1317-60) Armagh producer 850kg Charolais to £244 (£2074) Downpatrick producer 810kg Simmental to £242 (£1960-20) Augher producer 790kg Charolais to £242 (£1911-80) Augher producer 520kg Shorthorn to £240 (£1248) Ballygawley producer 600kg Parthenais to £240 (£1440) and Newry producer 830kg Limousin to £240 (£1992).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £216 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £130 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £126 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Castlecaufield producer 1140kg Aberdeen Angus to £220 (£2508) Stewartstown producer 970kg Shorthorn beef to £196 (£1808-20) and Crumlin producer 980kg Charolais to £193 (£1891-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1622-60; Shorthorn steers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1436-40; Belgian Blue steers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1309 and Friesian steers sold to £216 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1166-40.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £279 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1813-50) Belgian Blue heifers sold to £259 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1502-20) and Limousin heifers sold to £247 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2230 for a 740kg Charolais (£301) and selling to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2130 other quality lots sold from £264 to £310 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 590kg Limousin (£298) with a 560kg Limousin to £1640 (£293) and a 585kg Limousin to £1710 (£292).

Leading prices: F O'Neill Benburb 740kg Limousin to £2230 (£301) 665kg Limousin to £2130 (£320) 730kg Limousin to £2100 (£287) 680kg Limousin to £2100 (£309) 670kg Limousin to £2080 (£310) 680kg Limousin to £2080 (£306)730kg Limousin to £2010 (£275) and 650kg Charolais to £1830 (£278) F A Carville Caledon 700kg Charolais to £2080 (£297) 700kg Charolais to £1870 (£267) and 695kg Simmental to £1840 (£265) Etra Farm Benburb 740kg Limousin to £1990 (£269) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 645kg Limousin to £1900 (£294) 600kg Charolais to £1830 (£305) 630kg Limousin to £1790 (£284) 630kg Charolais to £1780 (£282) and 605kg Daq. to £1770 (£292) G Trainor Dungannon 765kg Simmental to £1890 (£247) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£293) Forward steers sold to £1760 for a 590kg Limousin (£298) for J Irwin Clogher. M Irwin Clogher 585kg Limousin to £1710 (£292) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) 560kg Limousin to £1640 (£293) 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) and 565kg Charolais to £1580 (£279) M/S C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 595kg Limousin to £1600 (£269) 565kg Charolais to £1530 (£271) and 570kg Limousin to £1520 (£266) S Oliver Armagh 580kg Limousin to £1590 (£274) Banbridge producer 590kg Hereford to £1550 (£277) 550kg Limousin to £1520 (£276) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£284) G R Blair Cookstown 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£287) and S Kelly Loughgall 550kg Charolais to £1400 (£254) 570kg Belgian Blue to £1360 (£238) and 520kg Limousin to £1320 (£254).

Med weight store bullocks 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 455kg Charolais (£343) and selling to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1550 for a Cookstown producer.

Sample prices: G R Blair Cookstown 455kg Charolais to £1560 (£343) 430kg Limousin to £1550 (£360) 425kg Charolais to £1450 (£341) 440kg Charolais to £1400 (£318) 445kg Charolais to £1400 (£314) 445kg Limousin to £1400 (£314) 425kg Limousin to £1370 (£322) 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) 495kg Limousin to £1290 (£285) and 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£278) S Oliver Armagh 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262) R Armstrong Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1290 (£260) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£237) 475kg Limousin to £1150 (£242) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£234) Banbridge producer 450kg Simmental to £1250 (£278)and 485kg Limousin to £1170 (£241) R McKenna Augher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£244) and K Leary Newtownbutler 460kg Fleckvieh £1130 (£245).

Store heifers

A brisk demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1900 for a 735kg Charolais (£258) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1730.

Other quality lots sold from £238 to £271 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1550.

Sample prices: F Clewer Aughnacloy 735kg Charolais to £1900 (£258) 620kg Belgian Blue to £1680 (£271) and 620kg Belgian Blue to £1610 (£259) D Clarke Maguiresbridge 740kg Limousin to £1780 (£240) R Magee Caledon 625kg Charolais to £1730 (£277) G Clendinning Fivemiletown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£264) A Meegan Eskra 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£240) and 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£250) N and D Black Cookstown 590kg Charolais to £1550 (£262) J Nugent Augher 630kg Shorthorn to £1500 (£238) H Quinn Dungannon 615kg Simmental to £1500 (£238) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) 535kg Limousin to £1500 (£280) 530kg Charolais to £1450 (£273) 520kg Charolais to £1450 (£279) and 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£250) for R Watson Augher. R Magee Caledon 505kg Limousin to £1550 (£307) M L Nugent Augher 545kg Saler to £1500 (£275) H Quinn Dungannon 510kg Charolais to £1440 (£282) 510kg Charolais to £1440 (£282) 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) and M Clarke Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1440 (£266).

Med weight store heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots in this section selling to £1490 for a 490kg Charolais (£304) with a 420kg Limousin selling to £1280 (£304) other quality lots sold from £252 to £303 per 100kg.

Sample prices: J Burton Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) 475kg Limousin to £1390 (£292) 465kg Limousin to £1360 (£292) 445kg Limousin to £1340 (£301) 445kg Limousin to £1300 (£292) and 415kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) M Clarke Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1370 (£279) 485kg Limousin to £1300 (£268) and 430kg Charolais to £1290 (£300) M McCrystal Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1280 (£304) and 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) M and G Monaghan Augher 440kg Charolais to £1280 (£291) J Hetherington Seskinore 450kg Hereford to £1080 (£240) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to 31060 (£221) 420kg Simmental to £1060 (£252) 465kg Hereford to £1040 (£223) and 465kg Simmental to £1030 (£221) T McGuigan Co Armagh 455kg Shorthorn beef to £1000 (£219) and 430kg Shorthorn beef to £960 (£223) and V Daly Omagh 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£225).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Carney Lisnaskea 370kg Charolais to £1030 and 365kg Charolais to £910. V Daly Omagh 370kg Limousin to £1030, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 310kg Limousin to £690. M Clarke Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £990. M Mimnagh Omagh 380kg Charolais to £950 and 360kg Limousin to £860. J Hetherington Seskinore 385kg Hereford to £850.

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with male calves selling to £1530 for a 535kg Charolais (£286) and selling to £342 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1250 and a 335kg Limousin selling to £1140 (£340).

Weanling heifers sold to £1250 for a 355kg Charolais (£352) with a 325kg Charolais to £1140 (£351) and selling to £356 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1140.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

V McCrystal Ballygawley 535kg Charolais to £1530 (£286) 430kg Charolais to £1320 (£307) 440kg Charolais to £1280 (£291) and 370kg Charolais to £1200 (£324) J P McBride Plumbridge 365kg Charolais to £1250 (£342) G Trainor Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1200 (£292) 335kg Limousin to £1140 (£340) and 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) R Watson Augher 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£290) and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£319) E Bingham Augher 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) and 345kg Charolais to £1050 (£304) R E Wilson Trillick 375kg Charolais to £1070 (£285) and 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£325) L Downey Rosslea 355kg Limousin to £1070 (£301) E Cassidy Tempo 380kg Belgian Blue to £1040 (£273) and Mountview Cattle Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285).

Weanling heifers

J P McBride Plumbridge 355kg Charolais to £1250 (£352) 330kg Charolais to £1150 (£348) 325kg Charolais to £1140 (£351) 320kg Charolais to £1140 (£356) 325kg Charolais to £1130 (£347) 345kg Charolais to £1050 (£304) 355kg Charolais to £970 (£273) and 300kg Limousin to £900 (£300) L Downey Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £1130 (£301) 325kg Charolais to £1120 (£344) and 290kg Limousin to £900 (£310) R E Wilson Trillick 380kg Limousin to £1030 (£271) 350kg Charolais to £980 (£280) and 330kg Limousin to £910 (£276) R Ellison Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £950 (£264) 370kg Charolais to £950 (£257) and 350kg Charolais to £900 (£257) E Bingham Augher 315kg Limousin to £900 (£285) and C McGirr Fintona 375kg Charolais to £900 and 385kg Charolais to £890.

Breeding bulls

Pomeroy producer £2800 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 23-12-2021); Omagh producer £2240 for pedigree non registered Saler (born 18-04-2019) Castlecaufield producer £2150 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 12-09-2020).

Suckler cows and calves

Another full yard this week again sold to a strong demand especially for quality lots.

This week - J McAleer Dromore sold an outstanding 2018 Charolais cow and bull calf to make £2950. C Boyd Clogher sold a choice heifer with heifer calf to £2500. B Campbell Omagh £2180 for heifer with bull calf and £1920 for heifer with heifer calf. Roly Domer Clogher £2150 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. R J Crawford Stewartstown £2060 and £2050 for heifers with heifer calves and £1800 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. and £1800 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. R E Jones Ballygawley £1920 for 2018 cow and bull calf. P O'Neill Donaghmore £1910 for heifer with heifer calf and £1900 for heifer with heifer calf. K Sproule Dromore £1800 for heifer with heifer calf, £1540 for heifer with bull calf, £1520 for heifer with heifer calf, £1500 for heifer with bull calf and £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. T McMahon Augher £1710 for 2018 cow and bull calf. T Quinn Ballygawley £1700 for heifer with heifer calf. B Parr Caledon £1675 for 2019 cow and bull calf. E Gildernew Dungannon £1500 for 2018 cow and bull calf. R Totten Lisburn £1500 for heifer with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1100 to £1480.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £480 for Belgian Blue to C Abraham Brookeborough. K Moore Augher £470 for Charolais; R Totten Lisburn £460 for Charolais; G McCaughey Clogher £445 for Simmental; M Hackett Augher £435 for Charolais; N McKiver Stewartstown £430 and £420 for Belgian Blues; A Irwin Fivemiletown £415 for Belgian Blue; E and A Thompson Tempo £365 for Simmental; H McFarland Trillick £350 for Limousin and Omagh producer £345 for Simmental.

Heifer calves

I Allen Armagh £475, £460 and £450 for Limousins; D Kerr Seskinore £460 for Simmental; E and A Thompson Tempo £440 for Belgian Blue and £350 for Hereford and D Stafford Dungannon £400 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

J Scott Maguiresbridge £770 for Aberdeen Angus; K A Rooney Florencecourt £740 for Limousin and £655 for Aberdeen Angus; E Watson Lisnarick £725 for Aberdeen Angus; J P Murray Rosslea £725 for Charolais; G Reid Crumlin £690 for Charolais; A Watson Fivemiletown £650 for Charolais £630 x 2 £560,and £520 for Aberdeen Angus; I Allen Armagh £590 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £550 for Stabiliser and £465 for Limousin; G McCaughey Clogher £505 for Simmental and H McFarland Trillick £490 and £465 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps