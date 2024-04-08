Suckler outfits selling to £3120 for Limousin cow with bull calf at Clogher Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the fatstock ring 360 lots listed returned a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2331-80 for an 890kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg this was followed by an 840kg Charolais to £2150-40 £256 per 100kg and an 860kg Limousin sold to £2150 at £250 per 100kg. Lots more heavy cows required weekly to supply demand.
Beef bred cow heifers topped £2338-40 for a 790kg Limousin to £296 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Belgian Blue to £1904-40 at £276 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin to £1920 at £256 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1539 for an 810kg to £190 with others selling from £160 to £170 for an 810kg to £1377.
Fat bulls sold to £1890 for a 900kg Limousin to £210.
Fat steers sold to £258 for a 570kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £270 for a 690kg Charolais.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2340 for a 790kg Limousin (£296) to £316 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2200.
Forward steers sold to £1760 for a 570kg Limousin (£308) to £311 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1730.
Med weight steers sold to £1560 for a 485kg Limousin (£321).
Smaller steers sold to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heavy heifers sold to £1860 for a 685kg Charolais (3271) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1750.
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 570kg Simmental (£307) to £310 per 100kg for a 535kg Limousin to £1660.
Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 490kg Charolais (£312) to £320 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1440.
Smaller heifers sold to £1430 for a 385kg Simmental (£371).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1720 for a strong 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£291).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lighter weight males sold to £1390 for a 370kg Charolais (£375).
Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 485kg Limousin (£282) to £329 per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais to £1170. Dairy Cows sold to £1970 and £1800.
Breeding bulls sold to £2600 for Limousin.
Suckler outfits sold to £3120 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2200 and £1950.
Bull calves sold to £430 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £420 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1000 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £860 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £2196 (£2338-40) Pomeroy producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £276 (£1904-40) 760kg Belgian Blue to £256 (£1945-60) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £272 (£1604-80) Fermanagh producer 890kg Limousin to £262 (£2331-80) and 810kg Limousin to £254 (£2057-40) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £260 (£1508) Newtownbutler producer 750kg Limousin to £256 (£1920 ) 860kg Limousin to £254 (£2150) and 800kg Limousin to £246 (£1968) Bellanaleck producer 840kg Charolais to £256 (£2150-40) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Charolais to £254 (£1600-20) Omagh producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1676-40) Magheraveely producer 560kg Simmental to £252 (£1411-20) and 560kg Limousin to £244 (£1366-40) Magheraveely producer 650kg Limousin to £248 (£1612) Armagh producer 780kg Limousin to £248 (£1934-40) Rosslea producer 580kg Limousin to £244 (£1415-20) and Omagh producer 570kg Limousin to £244 (£1390-80).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £242 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £296 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1539 for an 810kg to £190 per 100kg with others selling from £160 to £170 per 100kg for an 810kg to £1377.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £85 to £115 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Lurgan producer 900kg Limousin to £210 (£1890) Newtownbutler producer 940kg Charolais to £192 (£1804-80) and Portadown producer 950kg Charolais to £174 (£1653)
Fat steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Limousin steers sold to £258 for a 570kg. Charolais steers sold to £246 per 100kg.Hereford steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £232 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £228 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to 3220 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for 690kg. Limousin heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for 550kg. Simmental heifers sold to £248 per 100kg; Blonde d'Aquitaine Heifers sold to £246 per 100kg; Friesian heifers sold to £222 per 100kg and Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £220 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (290 lots)
An excellent entry of quality steers on offer sold to a top £2340 for a 790kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £316 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin (£2200).
Other quality lots sold from £266 to £313 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1760 for a 570kg Limousin (£308) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1730 others sold from £275 to £303 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
M McGoldrick Pomeroy 790kg Limousin to £2340 (£296) 695kg Limousin to £2200 (£316) 705kg Limousin to £2170 (£308) 690kg Limousin to £2160 (£313) 655kg Limousin to £2030 (£310) and 640kg Limousin to £1970 (£308) this pen of quality steers averaged 695kg selling to £2145 at £308 per 100kg. T E Hogg Lisbellaw 690kg Belgian Blue to £2110 (£306) and 645kg Charolais to £1970 (£305) J Greenaway Portadown 760kg Charolais to £2090 (£275) and 700kg Limousin to £1970 (£281) P Macari Armagh 655kg Limousin to £2050 (£313) 650kg Limousin to £2010 (£309) 640kg Limousin to £1950 (£304) 645kg Limousin to £1950 and 660kg Limousin to £1930 (£292) this pen of quality steers averaged 650kg to £1980 an average of £304 per 100kg. S Lyons Eskra 655kg Charolais to £2030 (£310) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 750kg Charolais to £2000 (£266) M Davidson Cookstown 700kg Limousin to £1940 (£277) T Coulter Omagh 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) and D Greenaway Portadown 695kg Limousin to £1930 (£277).
Forward steers sold to £1760 for a 570kg Charolais (£308) 595kg Limousin to £1730 (£290) 585kg Limousin to £1730 (£295) and 590kg Limousin to £1680 (£284) for K and G Carrothers Fivemiletown. M King Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1730 (£311) 565kg Limousin to £1690 (£299) 590kg Limousin to £1670 (£283) and 560kg Limousin to £1640 (£293) T and E Hogg Lisbellaw 570kg Charolais to £1710 (£300) 585kg Limousin to £1670 (£285) and 550kg Limousin to £1630 (£296) B Daly Armagh 585kg Limousin to £1680 (£287) 570kg Limousin to £1700 (£298) 555kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) 565kg Charolais to £1600 (£283) and 535kg Limousin to £1570 (£293) D Nesbitt Armagh 595kg Charolais to £1640 (£275) 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and 535kg Charolais to £1620 (£303)
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 485kg Limousin (£321) with others selling from £280 to £317 twice per 100kg.
Leading prices
P J Bell Cookstown 485kg Limousin to £1560 (£321) and 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) Fermanagh producer 485kg Limousin to £1510 (£311) P Tally Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1490 (£317) and 455kg Limousin to £1420 (£312) R Graham Middletown 495kg Charolais to £1490 (£317) and 480kg Charolais to £1360 (£283) C Boyle Armagh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£294) and 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) M King Armagh 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£294) A Nevin Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£283) and 485kg Charolais to £1380 (£284) P Donnelly Clogher 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£301) 450kg Limousin to £1370 (£304) and 425kg Limousin to £1310 (£308) William Law Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £1390 (£302) I Jordan Crumlin 490kg Hereford to £1390 (£283) and 485kg Limousin to £1350 (£278) and M Davidson Cookstown 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360 (£280)
Smaller steers 400kg and under.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360). Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) S Parr Augyhnacloy 335kg Her. to £890, 315kg Charolais to £880, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 315kg Charolais to £820, and 330kg Speckled Park to £710. T Doak Omagh 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. R H Caldwell Fivemiletown sold 7 Friesians average 335kg to £720 (214).
Store heifers (240 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £1860 for a 685kg Charolais (£271) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1750.
Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 590kg Charolais (£296) with a 535kg Limousin to £1660 (£310).
Sample prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
C Daly Benburb 685kg Charolais to £1860 (£271) 645kg Charolais to £1790 (£277) 650kg Charolais to £1750 (£296) 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) and 640kg Charolais to £1680 (£262) P Donnelly Fintona 650kg Charolais to £1740 (£267) and 605kg Charolais to £1730 (£286) S Hadnett Armagh 635kg Simmental to £1720 (£271) 650kg Charolais to £1720 (£264) 600kg Limousin to £1700 (£280) and 630kg Charolais to £1660 (£263) G C Maguire Fermanagh 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) F Flynn Newtownbutler 645kg Charolais to £1690 (£262) and 600kg Charolais to £1630 (£271) and G McGarrity Sixmilecross 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276).
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 570kg Simmental (£307) to S Hadnett Armagh. G McGarrity Sixmilecross 590kg Charolais to £1750 (£296) J Devenney Dromore 535kg Limousin to £1660 (£310) J McGarvey Cookstown 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) and F Flynn Newtownbutler 575kg Limousin to £1620 (£281).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 490kg Charolais (£312) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1410.
Other quality lots sold from £283 to £316 per 100kg.
Leading prices
T G Dunne Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£312) and 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) Fermanagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1520 (£316) 485kg Charolais to £1500 (£309) 465kg Charolais to £1470 (£316) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302 ) and 475kg Charolais to £1450 (£305); J Devenney Dromore 480kg Limousin to £1510 (£314) 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) 455kg Limousin to £1430 (£314) and 440kg Limousin to £1410 (£320) M/D D D and E McElroy Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1500 (£309) and 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) J F Connelly Castlederg 485kg Charolais to £1470 (£303) and 455kg Limousin to £1410 (£310) M/S M and N O Conner Augher 485kg Charolais to £1460 (£301) and 495kg Charolais to £1400 (£283) T J Law Aughnacloy 465kg Charolais to £1440 (£309) J Burton Dungannon 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1420 (£287) and J McGarvey Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Advertisement
Advertisement
A much brighter demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 385kg Simmental (£371) with a 370kg Charolais to £1220 (£329).
Sample prices
D Williamson Portadown 385kg Simmental to 31430 (£371) J P Connelly Castlederg 390kg Charolais to £1250 (£320) William Law Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £1220 (£329) and 370kg Charolais to £1160, A Leonard Enniskillen 400kg Limousin to £1170. T G Dunne Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1150. J McCaffery Derrylin 395kg Charolais to £1150. N K Johnston Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1140 and 390kg Charolais to £1000.I Liggett Caledon 400kg Limousin to £1140; H Connelly Castlederg 390kg Charolais to 31120. S Murphy Brookeborough 390kg Charolais to £1120. I McFarland Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1110. Fermanagh producer 380kg Charolais to £1040 and 365kg Shorthorn beef to £1000. E McBride Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1020. B Devine Strabane 390kg Saler to £1000 and 395kg Saler to £990. R Graham Middletown 395kg Charolais to £1000. L O'Neill Omagh 370kg Charolais to £980.
Weanlings (261 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers and Bulls selling to £1720 for a strong 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£291) with a 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670 (£306).
Lighter weight steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 440kg Charolais (£338) and selling to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1390.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 485kg Limousin (£282) with a 370kg Charolais to £1160 (£313) and selling to £329 per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais to £1170.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
E J McMenamin Kesh sold a strong 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1720 (£291) with a 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £1670 (£306) a local producer sold a 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300).
Lightweight steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 440kg Charolais (£338) for a Fermanagh producer. R McNally Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) and 445kg Limousin to £1410 (£317) G J McKenna Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1470 (£307) and 460kg Charolais to £1470 (£313) T Noble Lisbellaw 425kg Charolais to £1450 (£341) and 485kg Charolais to £1400 (£288) J Doyle Armagh 395kg Charolais to £1440 (£364) C Reilly Keady 435kg Charolais to £1420 (£326) D O'Hagan Maghera 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£288) and 435kg Limousin To £1350 (£310) C O'Reilly Keady 370kg Charolais to £1390 (£375) S McGovern Clogher 395kg Limousin to £1380 (£349) M O'Hanlon Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1370 (£347) D McDonald Carrickmore 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) L G Boyle Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) and P and C Campbell Brookeborough 385kg Limousin to £1350 (£350).
Weanling heifers
I Gilbert Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1370 (£282) and 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) C Doyle Armagh 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) 355kg Charolais to £1170 (£329) and 400kg Charolais to £1050 (£262) M McClave Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £1220 (£246) and 370kg Charolais to £1160 (£313) Killylea producer 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1200 (£279) and 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£301) A C Moane Fivemiletown 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£284) C Reilly Keady 420kg Charolais to £1140 (£271) and 395kg Limousin to £1080 (£273) L G Boyle Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1130 (£293) D McFarland Beragh 355kg Limousin to £1090 (£307) S McConnell Clogher 405kg Limousin to £1090 (£269) M O'Hanlon Clogher 355kg Charolais to £1060 (£298) and 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) A Geary Keady 405kg Belgian Blue to £1050. S McElroy Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £1040.
Dairy cows and heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
A good steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1970. Bellanaleck producer £1800 and £1600 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1410 and £1200 for calved heifers. A Newry producer sold four springing heifers to make £1210, 1140 and £1130 twice. A Ballygawley producer sold a selection of quality maiden heifers (approximately six months old) to make £650 twice £590 twice, £540 x 4 and £510 x 2. This same producer has a selection of stronger maiden heifers for Saturday 13th April.
Breeding bulls
Dungannon producer £2600 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 02-06-20) and Dungannon producer £1570 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 05-09-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A much larger entry sold easily to a strong demand with a Loughmacrory producer selling a pedigree Limousin cow with pedigree Limousin bull calf selling to £3120. Stewartstown producer £1850 for heifer with bull calf. Trillick producer £1640 for Shorthorn heifer with heifer calf and £1520 for Shorthorn heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £1470 for 2018 Belted Galloway cow with bull calf Dungannon producer Hereford cow 2020 with bull calf to £1280. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £2200, £1950, £1800 and £1330 for a Co Armagh producer. Stewartstown producer £1860 for 2018 cow. Portadown producer £1750, £1700, and £1640. Cookstown producer £1740 for incalf heifer.
Several other incalf cows and heifers sold from £1000 to £1360.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Advertisement
Advertisement
A smaller entry this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £430, £405 and £400 for Limousins to V E Irwin Ballinamallard. A Maguire Lisbellaw £405 for Simmental; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £380, £370 for Aberdeen Angus; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £365, £350, for Aberdeen Angus and £335 for Simmental; W H Stockdale Clogher £350, £295 and £260 for Aberdeen Angus; M and B McCarroll Fintona £340 x 3 for Simmentals; J Martin Lisbellaw £320 for Aberdeen Angus and A C Lunny Aghalane £320 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
V E Irwin Ballinamallard £420 x 2 for Limousins and £370 for Belgian Blue; B Rafferty Daungannon £390 x 3 and £385 x 4 for Aberdeen Angus; A McCaffery Macken £370 for Limousin; S Allen Portadown £365 for Hereford; M and B McCarroll Fintona £285 for Simmental; A Robinson Aughnacloy £270 for Belgian Blue and A C Lunny Aghalane £260 for Speckled Park.
Reared male lumps
E Watson Fermanagh £1000, £840, £800 and £695 for Limousins; C Rooney Rosslea £860 for Limousin; C Watson Fermanagh £820 and £790 for Limousins; S Allen Portadown £615 for Aberdeen Angus; T Dillon Omagh £605 for Aberdeen Angus; M McGinnity £560 for Charolais and £490 x 2 for Belgian Blues; J Maguire Trillick £500 for Limousin and M Hackett Augher £480 for Simmental.
Reared female lumps
C Watson Fermanagh £860 for Limousin; G Gormley Castlederg £830 x 2 £790 and £760 for Limousins and £780 for Belgian Blue; M Hackett Augher £620 for Charolais and S Allen Portadown £455 for Belgian Blue.