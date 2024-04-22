Suckler outfits selling to £3720 and £2360 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 280 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to a top of £2553-60 for a 960kg Charolais to £266 per 100kg this was followed by an 800kg Charolais to £2064 at £258 per 100kg and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais to £1998.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1836 for a 640kg Belgian Blue to £290 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg at £1904.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1272-80 for a 740kg to £172 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2002 for a 1100kg Charolais to £182 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £288 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £280 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2350 for a 920kg Hereford (£255) selling to £314 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £2120.
Forward steers sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) selling to £325 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin to £1690.
Med weight steers sold to £1510 for a 465kg Limousin (£324) with a 420kg Limousin to £1380 (£328).
Smaller steers sold to £1050 for a 315kg Limousin (£333).
Heavy heifers sold to £1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) with a 605kg Charolais to £1820 (£301).
Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£302) to £307 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1630.
Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 435kg Hereford (£361) with a 450kg Limousin to £1510 (£335).
Smaller heifers sold to £1110 for a 375kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1460 for a 415kg Charolais (£352) with a 375kg Limousin to £1320 (£352) and selling to £360 per 100kg for a 400kg Belgian Blue to £1440.
Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 340kg Charolais (£388) a 315kg Limousin sold to £1160 (£368) with a 300kg Charolais to £1100 (£366).
Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for pedigree registered Blonde d'Aquitaine and £1740 twice for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (ready for work).
Dairy cows sold to £1710 and £1600.
Suckler outfits sold to £3720 and £2360.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2280 and £1950.
Bull calves sold to £420 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £415 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1000 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £900 for Belgian Blue.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Donaghmore producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £290 (£1836) Dungannon producer 580kg Limousin to £278 (£1612-40) Lisnaskea producer 610kg Limousin to £276 (£1683-60) Rosslea producer 580kg Limousin to £276 (£1600-80) Tempo producer 700kg Limousin to £272 (£1904) and 740kg Charolais to £270 (£1998) St Angelo producer 960kg Charolais to £266 (£2553-60) Newtownbutler producer 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £262 (£1991-20) and 800kg Charolais to £258 (£2064) Clogher producer 580kg Limousin to £260 (£1508) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £258 (£1470-60) Sandholes producer 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £258 (£1161) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £258 (£1831-80 and 600kg Limousin to £256 (£1536) Clogher producer 530kg Limousin to £256 (£1356-80) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £254 (£1473-20) Eskra producer 800kg Limousin to9 £254 (£2032) and 760kg Limousin to £250 (£1900) Armagh producer 550kg Hereford to £254 (£1397) and Ballygawley producer 530kg Limousin to £250 (£1325).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £236 to £248 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £258 to £290 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured cows sold from £210 to £230 per 100kg.
Others sold from £160 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.
Plainer types sold from £100 to £114 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Aughnacloy producer 900kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £188 (£1692) Ballygawley producer 1100kg Charolais to £182 (£2002) Newtownbutler producer 1050kg Charolais to £180 (£1890) Irvinestown producer 840kg Holstein to £178 (£1495-20) Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £178 (£1406-20) and 810kg Shorthorn to £164 (£1328-40) Killylea producer 870kg Hereford to £160 (£1392)
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £288 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £284 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £276 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £214 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £280 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £278 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £266 pe5r 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £264 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £218 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (331 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with Heavy steers selling to £2350 for a 920kg Hereford (£255) with a 790kg Limousin to £2300 (£291) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £2120.
Other quality lots sold from £259 to £306 per 100kg.
Forward steers
Sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) and selling to £325 per 100kg twice for a 520kg Limousin to £1690 and a 510kg Limousin to £1660.
Others sold from £278 to £323 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Fermanagh producer 920kg Hereford to £2350 (£255) 825kg Simmental to £2140 (£259) 780kg Simmental to £2100 (£269) and 750kg Limousin to £2050 (£273) R and N Lavery Portadown 790kg Simmental to £2300 (£291) 775kg Charolais to £2080 (£268) and 675kg Limousin to £2050 (£303) P Corr Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2120 (£286) and 740kg Limousin to £2050 (£277) Dungannon producer 675kg Limousin to £2120 (£314) 700kg Limousin to £2110 (£301) 680kg Limousin to £2080 (£306) and 700kg Limousin to £2060. F Hamill Ballygawley 695kg Charolais to £2080 (£299) Dungannon producer 695kg Limousin to £2070 (£298) W J Robinson Clogher 690kg Limousin to £2060 (£298) and 695kg Charolais to £2050 (£295) and 695kg Charolais to £2040 (£293) R Robinson Portadown 755kg Charolais to £2050 (£271) and P Sharkey 750kg Charolais £2040 (£272).
Forward steers 590kg to 595kg
Sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) for P Corr Dungannon P McCaffrey Tempo 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1770 (£297) Dungannon producer 585kg Limousin to £1730 (£295) M/S P and A Daly Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) 520kg Limousin to £1690 (£325) 520kg Limousin to £1680 (£323) 510kg Limousin to £1660 (£325) and 530kg Charolais to £1610 (£303) E McCaffery Tempo 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£284) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£278) M/S J and C Brown 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) 565kg Charolais to £1620 (£286) and 550kg Charolais to £1600 (£288) P McCarney Eskra 575kg Limousin to £1680 (£292) 550kg Charolais to £1550 (£282) and 545kg Charolais to £1510 (£277) M Taggart Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£283) 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280) and 535kg Limousin to £1560 (£291) E F McKenna Clogher 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£280) and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£3065) S Cochrane Fivemiletown 575kg Limousin to £1610 (£280) M King Armagh 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) J and S Beggan Rosslea 560kg Charolais to £1590 (£284) and M Mullan Rosslea 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£276) and 565kg Charolais to £1500 (£274).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 465kg Limousin (£324) and reaching £328 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1380.
Other quality stock sold from £282 to £324 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1490.
Leading prices: J Carrothers Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1510 (£324) 475kg Limousin to £1430 (£301) and 420kg Limousin to £1380 (£328) S M and B Boyle Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1500 (£312) 460kg Limousin to £1490 (£324) 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) and 460kg Limousin to £1410 (£306) M Mulgrew Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1470 (£303) 470kg Charolais to £1420 (£302) and 455kg Charolais to £1410 (£310) C Fee. Tempo 475kg Charolais to £1460 (£307) A and M Daly Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) M Carr Newry 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) D D and E McElroy Clogher 445kg Charolais to £1430 (£322) 445kg Charolais to £1410 (£317) and 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) M Greenaway Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1420 (£302) and 440kg Charolais to £1400 (£318) and M King Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£301).
Smaller steers and bulls 350kg and under
I Smith Fivemiletown 315kg Limousin to £1050 (£333) S M and B Boyle Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £1020. R E McCrea Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £990. M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.P P Devlin Cookstown 340kg Charolais to £840. M Taggart Dungannon 305kg Limousin to £800. C Maguire Brookeborough 325kg Aberdeen Angus. to £790 x 2 and 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. S Gallen Castlederg 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £580, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £510 and 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.
Store heifers (140 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) a 615kg Charolais sold to £1840 (£299) with a 605kg Charolais to £1820 (£301).
Other quality lots sold from £250 to £288 per 100kg.
Forward heifers
Sold to £1740 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£302) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1630.
Leading prices: P Campbell Coalisland 660kg Charolais to £1880 (£285) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 615kg Charolais to £1840 (£299) P Bogue Clogher 605kg Charolais to £1820 (£301) V Cooke Clogher 720kg Limousin to £1800 (£250) M Carr Newry 610kg Charolais to £1760 (£288) and 620kg Charolais to £1660 (£267) Fermanagh producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£252) and 610kg Simmental to £1550 (£254) and C Keys Fivemiletown 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£280) and 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275).
Forward heifers 525kg to £590kg
Sold to £1740 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£302) 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) 530kg Charolais to £1630 (£307) 585kg Charolais to £1620 (£277) and 525kg Charolais to £1580 (£301) from P Campbell Coalisland. M Carr Newry 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£281) and V Cooke Clogher 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304) 535kg Charolais to £1590 (£297) 540kg Limousin to £1580 (£292) and 530kg Charolais to £1560 (£294).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A Very strong demand in this section with a 435kg Hereford selling to £1570 (£361) a 450kg Limousin sold to £1510 (£335) with other quality heifers selling from £256 to £309 per 100kg. Leading prices: B Donnelly Trillick 435kg Hereford to £1570 (£361) Armagh producer 450kg Limousin to £1510 (£335) and 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) M Carr Newry 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) and 450kg Simmental to £1360 (£302) J Burton Dungannon 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£307) 465kg Limousin to £1440 (£309) 460kg Limousin to £1370 (£298) 435kg Limousin to £1320 (£303) and 465kg Charolais to £1260 (£271) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£292) W D Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1410 (£297) and 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1290 (£258) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) J N McGarrigle Irvinestown 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304) and 440kg Limousin to £1300 (£295) V Cooke Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1320 (£287) C Hall Donaghmore 500kg Limousin to £1310 (£262) and B and M Fee Lisbellaw 475kg Charolais to £1280 (£269) W Coote Aughnacloy 500kg Limousin to £1280 (£256).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
J McCaffery Derrylin 375kg Charolais to £1110 (£296) and 375kg Charolais to £1060. D Little Fermanagh 365kg Limousin to £1080 and 350kg Limousin to £1000. F Flynn Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £1080. J Leitch Castlederg 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 and 385kg Fleckvieh to £780. P P Devlin Cookstown 350kg Charolais to £930. D Jordan Fermanagh 385kg Belgian Blue to £880. D Moore Aughnacloy 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. J McKernaghan Fintona 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 355kg Charolais to £820. R Armstrong Trillick 375kg Belgian Blue to £790.
Weanlings (210 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1460 for a 415kg Charolais (£352) with a 375kg Limousin to £1320 (£352) and selling to £360 per 100kg for a 400kg Belgian Blue to £1440.
Other quality lots sold from £280 to £343 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1320 for a 340kg Charolais (£388) with a 300kg Charolais to £1100 (£370) and a 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368). Other quality lots sold from £301 to £359 per 100kg. Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
J N McGarrigle Irvinestown 415kg Charolais to £1460 (£352) and 435kg Limousin to £1440 (£331) S F McCaughey Augher 400kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£360) R Walker Stewartstown 435kg Limousin to £1430 (£328) 435kg Limousin to £1410 (£324) 455kg Limousin to £1400 (£307) 440kg Simmental to £1350 (£307) 420kg Limousin to £1350 (£321) and 445kg Limousin to £1300 (£292) B McConnell Clogher 405kg Charolais to £1390 (£343) Fermanagh producer 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1380 (£310) G Crawford Brookeborough 485kg Limousin to £1370 (£282) S McKenna Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1370 (£318) F McConville Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) and 375kg Limousin to £1320 (£352) J McElroy Clogher 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303) and 425kg Charolais to £1290 (£303) N Sloan Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£297) and 470kg Limousin to £1320 (£281) and R Ward Sixmilecross 390kg Charolais to £1310 (£336).
Weanling heifers
R McCaughey Clogher 340kg Charolais to £1320 (£388) J McElroy Clogher 435kg Chars. to £1310 x 2 (£301) and 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) C Watt Dungannon 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) 350kg Charolais to £1180 (£337) 335kg Charolais to £1160 (£346) 380kg Charolais to £1150 (£302) and 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) T Smyth Dromore 415kg Charolais to £1280 (£308) and 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322) J J Moane Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) G Taggart Coalisland 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) and 335kg Limousin to £1130 (£337) P J Monaghan Omagh 320kg Charolais to £1150 (£359) and 300kg Charolais to £1110 (£370) I McCusker Omagh 440kg Simmental to £1150 (£261) R McCaughey Clogher 350kg Charolais to £1110 (£317) J P Gleeson Fermanagh 320kg Charolais to £1100 (£344) and Armagh producer 380kg Limousin to £1100 (£289).
Dairy cows and heifers
A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Fintona producer selling calved heifers to £1710, £1500 and £1150. Ballygawley producer £1600 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1430, £1400 x 2 £1200 and £1180 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £1400, £1380 and £1100 twice for calved heifers; Dungannon producer £1300 for calved heifer. Sixmilecross producer £1300 for calved heifer. Stewartstown producer £1300 for calved heifer. Springing heifers (due September) sold to £1300, £1280, and £1270 twice, for Glenrea Farms Ballygawley. Portadown producer £1200 Newry producer £1150 and £1080. A selection of young Maiden heifers from Glenrea Farms Ballygawley sold £690 x 2 £650x 2, £620 x 2, £600 x 2, £530 x 3 and £500 x 2 .
Breeding bulls
Dungannon producer £2000 for pedigree registered Blonde d'Aquitaine (11-01-2019); Killylea producer £1740 twice for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (06-07-2022 and £22-08-2022) and Omagh producer £1670 for pedigree non registered Charolais (15-04-2020).
Suckler cows and calves
Another full yard of Sucklers this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with outfits selling to a high of £3720 for a 2019 Belgian Blue Bred cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot from a Crossmaglen producer. In calf cows and heifers sold to £2280 for a local producer. Other outfits sold to £2360 for a 2020 cow with bull calf and £2060 for a 2018 cow with bull calf for a Keady producer. Derrygonnelly producer £2100 for heifer with bull calf £2000 for 2019 cow with heifer calf, £2050 for 2015 cow with bull calf. and £1600 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £2000 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1980 for 2019 cow with bull calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1210 to £1790.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2280, £1950 and £1810 for a local producer. Kinawley producer £1640, £1600, £1500, £1250, £1220 and £1200.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good selection on offer this week sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £420, £385 and £300 for Belgian Blues to D L Nelson Maguiresbridge. N Neal Irvinestown £410 for Aberdeen Angus and £310 for Simmental; H Connelly Rosslea £365 for Simmental; A Irwin Fivemiletown £360 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus. A Veitch Lisbellaw £350 for Belgian Blue; A C Lunny Aghalane £325 for Belgian Blue; M/S M and L and l Kelly Newtownbutler £310, 3300, £295, £290 and £285 for Herefords. P J McElduff Dungannon £280 and £270 for Limousins.
Heifer calves
R E Jones Ballygawley £415 for Limousin £415 for Aberdeen Angus and £410 for Hereford; T Simpson Ederney £330 for Hereford; C L Allen Ballygawley £310 for Belgian Blue; G Sloan Ballygawley £300 for Shorthorn beef; M/S M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £300, 275, £270 x 3 for Herefords and D Taggart Omagh £270 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
R Johnston Tempo £1000 for Charolais and £540 for Aberdeen Angus; E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £660 for Charolais; L Ryan Fermanagh £590 for Limousin; N Neal Irvinestown £540 for Charolais; D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £500 x 2 for Belgian Blues and A McHugh Kinawley £490 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
R Johnston Tempo £900 for Belgian Blue; E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £800 and £785 for Limousins; J Holland Dungannon £740 for Charolais; G Sloan Ballygawley £610 for Aberdeen Angus; S Murphy Brookeborough £560 for Belgian Blue; A McHugh Kinawley £470 for Limousin; R E Jones Ballygawley £470 x 2 for Herefords and D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £450 for Belgian Blue.