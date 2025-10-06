Suckler outfits selling to £4100 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed returned a very firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £430 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £3096.
A 740kg Limousin sold to £428 per 100kg to £3167-20. A 630kg Limousin sold to £388 per 100kg to £2444-40 and a 670kg Limousin sold to £386 per 100kg to £2586-20.
Beef bred cows sold to £418 per 100kg for an 820kg Belgian Blue to £3427-60. A 740kg Limousin sold to £392 per 100kg to £2900-80. With a 780kg Charolais to £384 per 100kg to £2995-20 and an 870kg Limousin sold to £372 per 100kg to £3236-40.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1689-60 for a 640kg to £264 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3444 for a 1050kg Charolais to £328 per 100kg and selling to £330 per 100kg for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2607.
Fat steers sold to £400 per 100kg for a 520kg Parthenais with a 610kg Belgian Blue to £397 per 100kg to £2421-70.
Friesians sold to £336 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2419-20.
Fat heifers sold to £388 for a 630kg Limousin to £2444-40. With a 670kg Limousin to £386 to £2586-20.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for an 855kg Charolais (£380) a 670kg Charolais sold to £2870 (£428) with a 680kg Limousin to £2890 (£425).
Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) a 520kg Charolais to £2540 (£488) and a 525kg Charolais to £2550 (£475).
Medweight steers sold to £2360 for a 490kg Limousin (£482) with a 475kg Charolais to £2300 (£484).
Heavy heifers sold to £2800 for a 720kg Charolais (£389) to £444 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2800.
Forward heifers sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) with a 505kg Limousin to £2230 (£442).
Medweight heifers sold to £2290 for a 480kg Charolais (£477) with a 470kg Limousin to £2100 (£447).
Smaller heifers (under 400kg) sold to £1790 for a 390kg Limousin (£459) with a 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466).
Weanling males sold to £2190 for a 445kg Charolais (£492) with a 260kg Charolais selling to £1890 a record £727 per 100kg in this section.
Weanling heifers sold to £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) and selling to £680 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1700.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3800, £3100, and £3020.
Maidens sold to £1200 x 2 Jersey maidens sold to £1020 x 2.
Suckler outfits sold to £4100 and £3500 twice.
Incalf heifers sold to £3350, £3160, and £3140.
Maiden Heifers sold to £2510 and £2380 for Simmentals
Bull calves (four weeks and under) sold to £790 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (four weeks and under) sold to £700 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £2000 and £1970 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1550 and £1530 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 720kg Limousin to £430 (£3096) Beragh producer 740kg Limousin to £428 (£3167-20) and 820kg Belgian Blue to £418 (£3427-60) Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £392 (£2900-80) Omagh producer 630kg Charolais to £3388 (£2444-40) Beragh producer 670kg Limousin to £386 (£2586-20) and 720kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2678-40) Mayobridge producer 760kg Charolais to £384 (£2995-20) Armagh producer 640kg Charolais to £378 (£2419-20) 650kg Charolais to £356 (£2314) and 570kg Limousin to £354 (£2017-80) Clogher producer 870kg Limousin to £372 (£3236-40) and 770kg Limousin to £366 (£2818-20) Beragh producer 730kg Limousin to £360 (£2628) Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £358 (£2506) Keady producer 680kg Shorthorn. to £356 (£2420-80) Clogher producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £352 (£2006-40) Tempo producer 550kg Simmental to £350 (£1925) Beragh producer 840kg Belgian Blue to £350 (£2940) and Stewartstown producer 660kg Limousin to £348 (£2296-80).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £346 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £302 to £326 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £356 to £428 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1689-20 for a 640kg to £264 per 100kg.
Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £212 to £234 per 100kg.
The poorest types sold from £170 to £202 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Brookeborough producer 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £330 per 100kg to £2607. Clogher producer 1050kg Charolais to £328 (£3444) Sixmilecross producer 980kg Saler to £328 (£3214-40) Ballygawley producer 1030kg Charolais to £298 (£3069-40) Trillick producer 910kg Charolais to £296 (£2693-60) and Dungannon producer 1020kg Charolais to £294 (£2998-80).
Fat steers
520kg Parthenais sold to £400 per 100kg to £1720. 610kg Belgian Blue sold to £397 per 100kg to £2421-70 570kg Charolais sold to £384 per 100kg to £2188-80. 740kg Limousin sold to £374 per 100kg to £2767-60. 720kg Saler sold to £370 per 100kg to £2664. 670kg Hereford sold to £366 per 100kg to £2452-20. 670kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £326 per 100kg to £2184-20. Friesian steers sold to £336 for a 720kg to £2419-20 lots more required.
Fat heifers
Simmental heifers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 520kg to £2059-20. Limousin heifers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2444-40. Charolais heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2419-20. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2678-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2420-80. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2006-40.
Store bullocks ( 272 lots)
Another large entry sold to a very firm demand with quality heavy steers selling to £3250 for an 855kg Charolais (£380) a 670kg Charolais sold to £2870 (£428) a 680kg Limousin made £2890 (£425) with a 710kg Charolais to £3010 (£424).
Several other quality lots sold from £375 to £423 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to a top of £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) a 520kg Charolais sold to £2540 (£488) a 525kg Charolais sold to £2550 (£486) with a 525kg Charolais to £2500 (£476).
Lots of others sold from £432 to £475 per 100kg.
Leading prices
S Rankin Castlederg 855kg Charolais to £3250 (£380) 785kg Limousin to £3040 (£387) and 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£403) W Park Antrim 820kg Limousin to £3180 (£388) G McKenna Armagh 710kg Charolais to £3010 (£424) 775kg Charolais to £3000 (£387) and 705kg Charolais to £2890 (£410) W Martin Caledon 770kg Limousin to £3000 (£390) 745kg Simmental to £2940 (£395) 725kg Charolais to £2900 (£400) 740kg Charolais to £2890 (£391) and 765kg Limousin to £2870 (£375) J A Johnston Magheraveely 775kg Charolais to £2980 (£385) and 675kg Limousin to £2860 (£424) P Greenaway Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £2960 (£423) and 670kg Charolais to £2870 (£428) E Morton Armagh 770kg Charolais to £2940 (£382) T A Willis Dungannon 700kg Limousin to £2890 (£413) and 680kg Limousin to £2890 (£425) and M Starrett Armagh 705kg Charolais to £2870 (£407).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) for T A Willis Dungannon. P Greenaway Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £2590 (£450) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 545kg Charolais to £2570 (£472) 525kg Charolais to £2550 (£486) 520kg Charolais to £2540 (£488) 570kg Charolais to £2520 (£442) 535kg Charolais to £2480 (£464) 570kg Charolais to £2460 (£432) 555kg Limousin to £2460 (£443) and 525kg Charolais to £2450 (£467) S Donnelly Sixmilecross 525kg Charolais to £2500 (£476) and 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 595kg Charolais to £2500 (£420) and 590kg Charolais to £2490 (£422) W Park Antrim 565kg Charolais to £2490 (£441) and 545kg Charolais to £2400 (£440) C McArdle Middletown 570kg Limousin to £2470 (£433) and 560kg Limousin to £2410 (£430) and G McLaren Sixmilecross 570kg Limousin to £2410 (£423).
Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg
Demand remains very strong in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £2360 for a 490kg Limousin (£482) a 475kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£484) with a 470kg Charolais to £2170 (£462).
Most others sold from £416 to £444 per 100kg.
Leading prices
C A Dobson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2360 (£482) William Law Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £2300 (£484) J B Cunningham Beragh 500kg Limousin to £2220 (£444) 495kg Limousin to £2200 (£444) and 495kg Limousin to £2060 (£416) William. Park Antrim 500kg Charolais to £2210 (£442) S and J Oliver Armagh 470kg Charolais to £2170 (£462) G McStay Lurgan 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £2160 (£450) 495kg Charolais to £2070 (£418) and 490kg Limousin to £2040 (£416) S Swain Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £2120 (£433) and 480kg B//B. to £2070 (£431) J McStay Lurgan 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2120 (£437) N Leary Newtownbutler 500kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£420) E Hughes Armagh 495kg Limousin to £2100 (£424) S Kelly Loughgall 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £2090 (£418) and 490kg Hereford to £2060 (£420) D Nicholson Armagh 480kg Charolais to £2050 (£427) and 475kg Limousin to £2040 (£429) and P McClave Rosslea 475kg Belgian Blue to £2040 (£429).
Store heifers (149 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy quality heifers selling to £2800 for a 720kg Charolais (£389) a 630kg Limousin sold to £2800 (£444) with a 600kg Limousin to £2600 (£433) several other quality lots sold from £378 to £428 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) a 575kg Charolais sold to £2540 (£442) a 505kg Limousin sold to £2230 (£442) with a 555kg Limousin to £2440 (£440).
Most other quality lots sold from £371 to £434 per 100kg.
Leading prices
I S Farrell Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2800 (£389) with a 620kg Limousin to £2540 (£410 and a 600kg Charolais to £2400 (£400) P F Quinn Dungannon 630kg Limousin to £2800 (£444) 725kg Simmental to £2720 (£375) 655kg Limousin to £2680 (£409) and 625kg Limousin to £2470 (£395) S Goodwin Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2780 (£428) and 605kg Limousin to £2560 (£423) C Donnelly Armagh 660kg Limousin to £2780 (£421) and 600kg Limousin to £2600 (£433) J A Johnston Magheraveely 690kg Charolais to £2720 (£394) and 630kg Charolais to £2520 (£400) F Fox Omagh 680kg Limousin to £2680 (£394) R McCann Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2650 (£371) G and M Daly Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £2590 (£411) 625kg Charolais to £2570 (£411) and 615kg Charolais to £2440 (£397) Harold Erskine Ballygawley 630kg Charolais to £2380 (£378) and S Black Cookstown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300 (£354).
Forward heifers
Sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) and a 555kg Limousin to £2440 (£440) S Goodwin Dungannon D Williamson Portadown 575kg Charolais to £2540 (£442) 550kg Limousin to £2240 (£407) and 510kg Simmental to £2120 (£416) G and M Daly Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £2500 (£427) Harold Erskine Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £2290 (£388) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 525kg Charolais to £2280 (£434) S Donnellly Sixmilecross 535kg Charolais to £2250 (£421) P J P Doyle Dungannon 505kg Limousin to £2230 (£442) 515kg Charolais to £2220 (£431) and 515kg Charolais to £2100 (£408) W Armstrong Maguiresbridge 530kg Limousin to £2220 (£419) P F Quinn Dungannon 540kg Limousin to £2210 (£409) P O'Neill Beragh 520kg Charolais to £2180 (£419) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 555kg Simmental to £2160 (£389) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£389) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£393) and 565kg Limousin to Ann Doyle Carrickmore 2120 (£375) and J A Johnston Magheraveely 510kg Limousin to £2150 (£422).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2290 for a 480kg Charolais (£477) a 485kg Limousin sold to £2220 (£458) a 470kg Limousin sold to £2100 (£447) a 440kg Charolais sold to £1950 (£443) with a 480kg Charolais to £2120 (£442).
Several other quality lots sold from £388 to £438 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P J P Doyle Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £2290 (£477) 490kg Limousin to £2110 (£431) 485kg Charolais to £2030 (£419) and 480kg Limousin to £2020 (£421) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £2120 (£442) William Armstrong Maguiresbridge 470kg Limousin to £2100 (£447) and 485kg Limousin to £1940 (£400) P O'Neill Beragh 495kg Charolais to £2080 (£420) 495kg Limousin to £2060 (£416) 490kg Charolais to £2040 x 2 (£416) and 440kg Charolais to £1950 (£443) William Law Aughnacloy 465kg Charolais to £2010 (£432) C Beatty Brookeborough 495kg Hereford to £1970 (£398) and 490kg Belgian Blue to £1900 (£388) Ann Doyle Carrickmore 445kg Limousin to £1950 (£438) C McArdle Middletown 445kg Limousin to £1950 (£438) S Swain Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1900 (£418) and Trevor Law Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Quality lots selling to £1790 for a 390kg Limousin (£459) with a 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466).
Leading prices
William Armstrong Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £1790 (£459) and a 390kg Limousin to £1630 (£418) G McLaren Sixmilecross 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1590 (£413) B Hutton Cookstown 360kg Hereford to £1430 (£397) 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466) 315kg Shorthorn beef to £1200 (£381) 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£418) 310kg Hereford to £1180 (£381) 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£396) 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£396) and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£404).
Weanlings
Demand remains very strong in this section with quality males selling to £2190 for a strong 445kg Charolais to £2190 (£492) a 415kg Limousin sold to £2070 (£499) with a 500kg Simmental to £2000 (£400).
Lightweight males sold to £2060 for a 345kg Limousin (£597) a 315kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£635) with a record price of £727 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais £1890.
Leading prices
Strong males sold to £2190 for a 445kg Charolais (£492) for M Hughes Dungannon. C McCarroll Clogher 415kg Limousin to £2070 (£499) P Woods Armagh 520kg Simmental to £2060 (£396) and 500kg Simmental to £2000 (£400) and J N Nelson Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1980 (£471).
Lightweight males
Sold to £2060 for a 345kg Limousin to £597) a 315kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£635) and a 345kg Charolais sold to £1860 (£539) for M/S R and M Sproule Castlederg. M/S M and N O'Connor Augher 340kg Charolais to £2020 (£594) 335kg Charolais to £2000 (£597) 300kg Charolais to £1890 (£630) and 260kg Charolais to £1890 (£727) B Hegarty Castlecaufield 370kg Charolais to £2000 (£541) J N Allen Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1980 (£471) 395kg Hereford to £1950 (£494) 395kg Hereford to £1920 (£486) 390kg Hereford to £1870 (£479) and 345kg Charolais to £1770 (£513) S Tierney Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1900 (£487) and 320kg Limousin to £1900 (£594) and D Donnelly Sixmilecross 280kg Charolais to £1820 (£650)
Weanling heifers
A super demand in this section with quality Lots selling to a top of £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) a 335kg Limousin sold to £2000 (£563) with a 305kg Charolais making £1740 (£570) reaching a high of £680 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1700.
Strong heifers sold to £1920 for a 460kg Simmental (£417) with a 425kg Charolais to £1890 (£445) a 400kg Charolais sold to £1900 (£475) with a 420kg Charolais to £1820 (£433).
Leading prices
Strong heifers - M Hughes Dungannon 460kg Simmental to £1920 (£417) 430kg Limousin to £1900 (£442) 425kg Charolais to £1890 (£445) 470kg Limousin to £1850 (£394) and 445kg Simmental to £1770 (£398) O Kerrigan Strabane 400kg Charolais to £1900 (£475) 420kg Limousin to £1780 (£424) D McGrade Trillick 420kg Charolais to £1820 (£433) Lightweight Heifers sold to £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) with a 355kg Limousin to £2000 (£563) for W R Adams Fivemiletown. O Kerrigan Strabane 370kg Limousin to £1770 (£478 and 330kg Charolais to £1680 (£509) M Hughes Dungannon 375kg Charolais to £1760 (£469) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1750 (£473) B Hegarty Castlecaufield 305kg Charolais to £1740 (£570) and 300kg Charolais to £1700 (£567) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 250kg Charolais to £1700 (£680) and M and N O'Connor Augher 305kg Charolais to £1580 (£518) M Donnelly Sixmilecross 285kg Charolais to £1560 (£547) and 250kg Charolais to £1380 (£552).
Dairy cows and heifers
A brisk demand this week again with a Derrygonnelly producer selling choice calved heifers to £3800, £2800 and £2580. Fivemiletown producer £3100 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £3020 for calved heifer. Trillick producer £2600 and £2580 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £2500 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2200 for calved heifer. Maiden heifers sold to £1200 x 2 £1030 x 2 for Shorthorns. a selection of young Jersey bred maidens sold £1020 x 2 £870, £860 x 2 and £830 x 2 for a Trillick producer.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller turnout this week due to severe weather conditions sold readily with M Hughes Keady selling a 2018 cow with bull calf to £4100. S Williamson Benburb selling a heifers with bull calves to £3500 twice. D Williamson Portadown £3350, £3160, £3140 and £2500 for incalf heifers. M/S K and A Clarke Tynan £2510 and £2380 for Simmental maiden heifers.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (four weeks and under) selling to £790 for an Aberdeen Angus to A Clarke Beragh. E Crawford Stewartstown £760 and £660 for Shorthorns. A Robinson Aughnacloy £660 for Limousin and £550 for Belgian Blue D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £580 and £520 for Belgian Blues V Gunn Newtownbutler £550 for Aberdeen Angus £470 and £430 for Hereford R S Robinson Dungannon £400 for Friesian R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £380 for Friesian R Hassard Derrygonnelly £360 for Holstein
Heifer calves (four weeks and under)
P Maguire Brookeborough £700 for Charolais J Hanna Trillick £640 for Belgian Blue; J Scott Maguiresbridge £600 for Charolais £590 and £580 for Belgian Blues; T McKernan Middletown £600 for Limousin; D McKenna Fintona £590, £510, and £490 for Limousins; E Crawford Stewartstown £530 for Aberdeen Angus; M Howe Cornafanogue £500 for Aberdeen Angus; R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £500 for Aberdeen Angus and D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £500 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
N Moore Ballygawley £2000 for Charolais £1890 and £1550 for Limousins; G McCaughey Clogher £1970, £1840 and £1800 for Charolais; J McCann Dungannon £1700 for Limousin; P Stratton Tempo £1560 and £1340 for Limousins; J Nugent Dungannon £1320 for Limousin; A Kerr Fivemiletown £1310 for Aberdeen Angus; A Smyton Tempo £1170 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1030 for Simmental; M Howe Cornafanogue £880 for Shorthorn beef; A Clarke Beragh £830 for Aberdeen Angus and T McKernan Middletown £770 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
N McFadden Portadown £1550, £1530, £1450 and £1420 for Limousins; N Moore Ballygawley £1500 and £1340 for Limousins; Wards Farm Sixmilecross £1370 for Limousin; C Irwin Fivemiletown £1180 for Limousin and J Kelly Dungannon £940 for Charolais.