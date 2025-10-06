Suckler outfits selling to £4100 at Clogher Mart

1006 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 4th October produced another strong demand for a lot of quality stock presented for sale in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed returned a very firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £430 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £3096.

A 740kg Limousin sold to £428 per 100kg to £3167-20. A 630kg Limousin sold to £388 per 100kg to £2444-40 and a 670kg Limousin sold to £386 per 100kg to £2586-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beef bred cows sold to £418 per 100kg for an 820kg Belgian Blue to £3427-60. A 740kg Limousin sold to £392 per 100kg to £2900-80. With a 780kg Charolais to £384 per 100kg to £2995-20 and an 870kg Limousin sold to £372 per 100kg to £3236-40.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1689-60 for a 640kg to £264 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3444 for a 1050kg Charolais to £328 per 100kg and selling to £330 per 100kg for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2607.

Fat steers sold to £400 per 100kg for a 520kg Parthenais with a 610kg Belgian Blue to £397 per 100kg to £2421-70.

Friesians sold to £336 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2419-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat heifers sold to £388 for a 630kg Limousin to £2444-40. With a 670kg Limousin to £386 to £2586-20.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for an 855kg Charolais (£380) a 670kg Charolais sold to £2870 (£428) with a 680kg Limousin to £2890 (£425).

Forward steers sold to £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) a 520kg Charolais to £2540 (£488) and a 525kg Charolais to £2550 (£475).

Medweight steers sold to £2360 for a 490kg Limousin (£482) with a 475kg Charolais to £2300 (£484).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy heifers sold to £2800 for a 720kg Charolais (£389) to £444 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2800.

Forward heifers sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) with a 505kg Limousin to £2230 (£442).

Medweight heifers sold to £2290 for a 480kg Charolais (£477) with a 470kg Limousin to £2100 (£447).

Smaller heifers (under 400kg) sold to £1790 for a 390kg Limousin (£459) with a 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling males sold to £2190 for a 445kg Charolais (£492) with a 260kg Charolais selling to £1890 a record £727 per 100kg in this section.

Weanling heifers sold to £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) and selling to £680 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1700.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3800, £3100, and £3020.

Maidens sold to £1200 x 2 Jersey maidens sold to £1020 x 2.

Suckler outfits sold to £4100 and £3500 twice.

Incalf heifers sold to £3350, £3160, and £3140.

Maiden Heifers sold to £2510 and £2380 for Simmentals

Bull calves (four weeks and under) sold to £790 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (four weeks and under) sold to £700 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £2000 and £1970 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1550 and £1530 for Limousins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 720kg Limousin to £430 (£3096) Beragh producer 740kg Limousin to £428 (£3167-20) and 820kg Belgian Blue to £418 (£3427-60) Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £392 (£2900-80) Omagh producer 630kg Charolais to £3388 (£2444-40) Beragh producer 670kg Limousin to £386 (£2586-20) and 720kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2678-40) Mayobridge producer 760kg Charolais to £384 (£2995-20) Armagh producer 640kg Charolais to £378 (£2419-20) 650kg Charolais to £356 (£2314) and 570kg Limousin to £354 (£2017-80) Clogher producer 870kg Limousin to £372 (£3236-40) and 770kg Limousin to £366 (£2818-20) Beragh producer 730kg Limousin to £360 (£2628) Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £358 (£2506) Keady producer 680kg Shorthorn. to £356 (£2420-80) Clogher producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £352 (£2006-40) Tempo producer 550kg Simmental to £350 (£1925) Beragh producer 840kg Belgian Blue to £350 (£2940) and Stewartstown producer 660kg Limousin to £348 (£2296-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £346 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £302 to £326 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £356 to £428 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1689-20 for a 640kg to £264 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £212 to £234 per 100kg.

The poorest types sold from £170 to £202 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Brookeborough producer 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £330 per 100kg to £2607. Clogher producer 1050kg Charolais to £328 (£3444) Sixmilecross producer 980kg Saler to £328 (£3214-40) Ballygawley producer 1030kg Charolais to £298 (£3069-40) Trillick producer 910kg Charolais to £296 (£2693-60) and Dungannon producer 1020kg Charolais to £294 (£2998-80).

Fat steers

520kg Parthenais sold to £400 per 100kg to £1720. 610kg Belgian Blue sold to £397 per 100kg to £2421-70 570kg Charolais sold to £384 per 100kg to £2188-80. 740kg Limousin sold to £374 per 100kg to £2767-60. 720kg Saler sold to £370 per 100kg to £2664. 670kg Hereford sold to £366 per 100kg to £2452-20. 670kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £326 per 100kg to £2184-20. Friesian steers sold to £336 for a 720kg to £2419-20 lots more required.

Fat heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simmental heifers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 520kg to £2059-20. Limousin heifers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2444-40. Charolais heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2419-20. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2678-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2420-80. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2006-40.

Store bullocks ( 272 lots)

Another large entry sold to a very firm demand with quality heavy steers selling to £3250 for an 855kg Charolais (£380) a 670kg Charolais sold to £2870 (£428) a 680kg Limousin made £2890 (£425) with a 710kg Charolais to £3010 (£424).

Several other quality lots sold from £375 to £423 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to a top of £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) a 520kg Charolais sold to £2540 (£488) a 525kg Charolais sold to £2550 (£486) with a 525kg Charolais to £2500 (£476).

Lots of others sold from £432 to £475 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Rankin Castlederg 855kg Charolais to £3250 (£380) 785kg Limousin to £3040 (£387) and 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£403) W Park Antrim 820kg Limousin to £3180 (£388) G McKenna Armagh 710kg Charolais to £3010 (£424) 775kg Charolais to £3000 (£387) and 705kg Charolais to £2890 (£410) W Martin Caledon 770kg Limousin to £3000 (£390) 745kg Simmental to £2940 (£395) 725kg Charolais to £2900 (£400) 740kg Charolais to £2890 (£391) and 765kg Limousin to £2870 (£375) J A Johnston Magheraveely 775kg Charolais to £2980 (£385) and 675kg Limousin to £2860 (£424) P Greenaway Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £2960 (£423) and 670kg Charolais to £2870 (£428) E Morton Armagh 770kg Charolais to £2940 (£382) T A Willis Dungannon 700kg Limousin to £2890 (£413) and 680kg Limousin to £2890 (£425) and M Starrett Armagh 705kg Charolais to £2870 (£407).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2650 for a 590kg Limousin (£449) for T A Willis Dungannon. P Greenaway Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £2590 (£450) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 545kg Charolais to £2570 (£472) 525kg Charolais to £2550 (£486) 520kg Charolais to £2540 (£488) 570kg Charolais to £2520 (£442) 535kg Charolais to £2480 (£464) 570kg Charolais to £2460 (£432) 555kg Limousin to £2460 (£443) and 525kg Charolais to £2450 (£467) S Donnelly Sixmilecross 525kg Charolais to £2500 (£476) and 520kg Charolais to £2450 (£471) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 595kg Charolais to £2500 (£420) and 590kg Charolais to £2490 (£422) W Park Antrim 565kg Charolais to £2490 (£441) and 545kg Charolais to £2400 (£440) C McArdle Middletown 570kg Limousin to £2470 (£433) and 560kg Limousin to £2410 (£430) and G McLaren Sixmilecross 570kg Limousin to £2410 (£423).

Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg

Demand remains very strong in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £2360 for a 490kg Limousin (£482) a 475kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£484) with a 470kg Charolais to £2170 (£462).

Most others sold from £416 to £444 per 100kg.

Leading prices

C A Dobson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2360 (£482) William Law Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £2300 (£484) J B Cunningham Beragh 500kg Limousin to £2220 (£444) 495kg Limousin to £2200 (£444) and 495kg Limousin to £2060 (£416) William. Park Antrim 500kg Charolais to £2210 (£442) S and J Oliver Armagh 470kg Charolais to £2170 (£462) G McStay Lurgan 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £2160 (£450) 495kg Charolais to £2070 (£418) and 490kg Limousin to £2040 (£416) S Swain Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £2120 (£433) and 480kg B//B. to £2070 (£431) J McStay Lurgan 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2120 (£437) N Leary Newtownbutler 500kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£420) E Hughes Armagh 495kg Limousin to £2100 (£424) S Kelly Loughgall 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £2090 (£418) and 490kg Hereford to £2060 (£420) D Nicholson Armagh 480kg Charolais to £2050 (£427) and 475kg Limousin to £2040 (£429) and P McClave Rosslea 475kg Belgian Blue to £2040 (£429).

Store heifers (149 lots)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good steady demand in this section with heavy quality heifers selling to £2800 for a 720kg Charolais (£389) a 630kg Limousin sold to £2800 (£444) with a 600kg Limousin to £2600 (£433) several other quality lots sold from £378 to £428 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) a 575kg Charolais sold to £2540 (£442) a 505kg Limousin sold to £2230 (£442) with a 555kg Limousin to £2440 (£440).

Most other quality lots sold from £371 to £434 per 100kg.

Leading prices

I S Farrell Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2800 (£389) with a 620kg Limousin to £2540 (£410 and a 600kg Charolais to £2400 (£400) P F Quinn Dungannon 630kg Limousin to £2800 (£444) 725kg Simmental to £2720 (£375) 655kg Limousin to £2680 (£409) and 625kg Limousin to £2470 (£395) S Goodwin Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2780 (£428) and 605kg Limousin to £2560 (£423) C Donnelly Armagh 660kg Limousin to £2780 (£421) and 600kg Limousin to £2600 (£433) J A Johnston Magheraveely 690kg Charolais to £2720 (£394) and 630kg Charolais to £2520 (£400) F Fox Omagh 680kg Limousin to £2680 (£394) R McCann Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2650 (£371) G and M Daly Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £2590 (£411) 625kg Charolais to £2570 (£411) and 615kg Charolais to £2440 (£397) Harold Erskine Ballygawley 630kg Charolais to £2380 (£378) and S Black Cookstown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300 (£354).

Forward heifers

Sold to £2820 for a 590kg Limousin (£478) and a 555kg Limousin to £2440 (£440) S Goodwin Dungannon D Williamson Portadown 575kg Charolais to £2540 (£442) 550kg Limousin to £2240 (£407) and 510kg Simmental to £2120 (£416) G and M Daly Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £2500 (£427) Harold Erskine Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £2290 (£388) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 525kg Charolais to £2280 (£434) S Donnellly Sixmilecross 535kg Charolais to £2250 (£421) P J P Doyle Dungannon 505kg Limousin to £2230 (£442) 515kg Charolais to £2220 (£431) and 515kg Charolais to £2100 (£408) W Armstrong Maguiresbridge 530kg Limousin to £2220 (£419) P F Quinn Dungannon 540kg Limousin to £2210 (£409) P O'Neill Beragh 520kg Charolais to £2180 (£419) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 555kg Simmental to £2160 (£389) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£389) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£393) and 565kg Limousin to Ann Doyle Carrickmore 2120 (£375) and J A Johnston Magheraveely 510kg Limousin to £2150 (£422).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2290 for a 480kg Charolais (£477) a 485kg Limousin sold to £2220 (£458) a 470kg Limousin sold to £2100 (£447) a 440kg Charolais sold to £1950 (£443) with a 480kg Charolais to £2120 (£442).

Several other quality lots sold from £388 to £438 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P J P Doyle Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £2290 (£477) 490kg Limousin to £2110 (£431) 485kg Charolais to £2030 (£419) and 480kg Limousin to £2020 (£421) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £2120 (£442) William Armstrong Maguiresbridge 470kg Limousin to £2100 (£447) and 485kg Limousin to £1940 (£400) P O'Neill Beragh 495kg Charolais to £2080 (£420) 495kg Limousin to £2060 (£416) 490kg Charolais to £2040 x 2 (£416) and 440kg Charolais to £1950 (£443) William Law Aughnacloy 465kg Charolais to £2010 (£432) C Beatty Brookeborough 495kg Hereford to £1970 (£398) and 490kg Belgian Blue to £1900 (£388) Ann Doyle Carrickmore 445kg Limousin to £1950 (£438) C McArdle Middletown 445kg Limousin to £1950 (£438) S Swain Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1900 (£418) and Trevor Law Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Quality lots selling to £1790 for a 390kg Limousin (£459) with a 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466).

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Armstrong Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £1790 (£459) and a 390kg Limousin to £1630 (£418) G McLaren Sixmilecross 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1590 (£413) B Hutton Cookstown 360kg Hereford to £1430 (£397) 305kg Limousin to £1420 (£466) 315kg Shorthorn beef to £1200 (£381) 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£418) 310kg Hereford to £1180 (£381) 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£396) 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£396) and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£404).

Weanlings

Demand remains very strong in this section with quality males selling to £2190 for a strong 445kg Charolais to £2190 (£492) a 415kg Limousin sold to £2070 (£499) with a 500kg Simmental to £2000 (£400).

Lightweight males sold to £2060 for a 345kg Limousin (£597) a 315kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£635) with a record price of £727 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais £1890.

Leading prices

Strong males sold to £2190 for a 445kg Charolais (£492) for M Hughes Dungannon. C McCarroll Clogher 415kg Limousin to £2070 (£499) P Woods Armagh 520kg Simmental to £2060 (£396) and 500kg Simmental to £2000 (£400) and J N Nelson Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1980 (£471).

Lightweight males

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sold to £2060 for a 345kg Limousin to £597) a 315kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£635) and a 345kg Charolais sold to £1860 (£539) for M/S R and M Sproule Castlederg. M/S M and N O'Connor Augher 340kg Charolais to £2020 (£594) 335kg Charolais to £2000 (£597) 300kg Charolais to £1890 (£630) and 260kg Charolais to £1890 (£727) B Hegarty Castlecaufield 370kg Charolais to £2000 (£541) J N Allen Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1980 (£471) 395kg Hereford to £1950 (£494) 395kg Hereford to £1920 (£486) 390kg Hereford to £1870 (£479) and 345kg Charolais to £1770 (£513) S Tierney Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1900 (£487) and 320kg Limousin to £1900 (£594) and D Donnelly Sixmilecross 280kg Charolais to £1820 (£650)

Weanling heifers

A super demand in this section with quality Lots selling to a top of £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) a 335kg Limousin sold to £2000 (£563) with a 305kg Charolais making £1740 (£570) reaching a high of £680 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1700.

Strong heifers sold to £1920 for a 460kg Simmental (£417) with a 425kg Charolais to £1890 (£445) a 400kg Charolais sold to £1900 (£475) with a 420kg Charolais to £1820 (£433).

Leading prices

Strong heifers - M Hughes Dungannon 460kg Simmental to £1920 (£417) 430kg Limousin to £1900 (£442) 425kg Charolais to £1890 (£445) 470kg Limousin to £1850 (£394) and 445kg Simmental to £1770 (£398) O Kerrigan Strabane 400kg Charolais to £1900 (£475) 420kg Limousin to £1780 (£424) D McGrade Trillick 420kg Charolais to £1820 (£433) Lightweight Heifers sold to £2120 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (£558) with a 355kg Limousin to £2000 (£563) for W R Adams Fivemiletown. O Kerrigan Strabane 370kg Limousin to £1770 (£478 and 330kg Charolais to £1680 (£509) M Hughes Dungannon 375kg Charolais to £1760 (£469) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1750 (£473) B Hegarty Castlecaufield 305kg Charolais to £1740 (£570) and 300kg Charolais to £1700 (£567) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 250kg Charolais to £1700 (£680) and M and N O'Connor Augher 305kg Charolais to £1580 (£518) M Donnelly Sixmilecross 285kg Charolais to £1560 (£547) and 250kg Charolais to £1380 (£552).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brisk demand this week again with a Derrygonnelly producer selling choice calved heifers to £3800, £2800 and £2580. Fivemiletown producer £3100 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £3020 for calved heifer. Trillick producer £2600 and £2580 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £2500 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2200 for calved heifer. Maiden heifers sold to £1200 x 2 £1030 x 2 for Shorthorns. a selection of young Jersey bred maidens sold £1020 x 2 £870, £860 x 2 and £830 x 2 for a Trillick producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller turnout this week due to severe weather conditions sold readily with M Hughes Keady selling a 2018 cow with bull calf to £4100. S Williamson Benburb selling a heifers with bull calves to £3500 twice. D Williamson Portadown £3350, £3160, £3140 and £2500 for incalf heifers. M/S K and A Clarke Tynan £2510 and £2380 for Simmental maiden heifers.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (four weeks and under) selling to £790 for an Aberdeen Angus to A Clarke Beragh. E Crawford Stewartstown £760 and £660 for Shorthorns. A Robinson Aughnacloy £660 for Limousin and £550 for Belgian Blue D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £580 and £520 for Belgian Blues V Gunn Newtownbutler £550 for Aberdeen Angus £470 and £430 for Hereford R S Robinson Dungannon £400 for Friesian R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £380 for Friesian R Hassard Derrygonnelly £360 for Holstein

Heifer calves (four weeks and under)

P Maguire Brookeborough £700 for Charolais J Hanna Trillick £640 for Belgian Blue; J Scott Maguiresbridge £600 for Charolais £590 and £580 for Belgian Blues; T McKernan Middletown £600 for Limousin; D McKenna Fintona £590, £510, and £490 for Limousins; E Crawford Stewartstown £530 for Aberdeen Angus; M Howe Cornafanogue £500 for Aberdeen Angus; R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £500 for Aberdeen Angus and D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £500 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Moore Ballygawley £2000 for Charolais £1890 and £1550 for Limousins; G McCaughey Clogher £1970, £1840 and £1800 for Charolais; J McCann Dungannon £1700 for Limousin; P Stratton Tempo £1560 and £1340 for Limousins; J Nugent Dungannon £1320 for Limousin; A Kerr Fivemiletown £1310 for Aberdeen Angus; A Smyton Tempo £1170 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1030 for Simmental; M Howe Cornafanogue £880 for Shorthorn beef; A Clarke Beragh £830 for Aberdeen Angus and T McKernan Middletown £770 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

N McFadden Portadown £1550, £1530, £1450 and £1420 for Limousins; N Moore Ballygawley £1500 and £1340 for Limousins; Wards Farm Sixmilecross £1370 for Limousin; C Irwin Fivemiletown £1180 for Limousin and J Kelly Dungannon £940 for Charolais.